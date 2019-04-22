President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Host 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll…

The 2019 Easter White House celebration takes place today with the 2019 Easter Egg Roll event. President Trump and First Lady Melania start the festivities:
Advertisements
The 2019 Easter White House celebration takes place today with the 2019 Easter Egg Roll event. President Trump and First Lady Melania start the festivities:
Imagine what a glorious time this would be if the country were truly united.
But that’s why the Left is pure evil.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was wondering what happened to Jeff Sessions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hahahaha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So do his keepers at the Shady Acres Assisted Living facility…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stunning photos!
POTUS and FLOTUS look like they “Really Don’t Care” about liberal lunacy!
Both are radiant and glowing with joy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks, Sundance…More pictures here…
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6947099/Melania-rebrands-Easter-putting-Best-slogan-eggs-White-House-Easter-egg-roll.html
LikeLiked by 5 people
Easter killed the Russia Collusion Hoax.
Dems are sad. 🐰
LikeLiked by 3 people
President and First Lady Trump bringing joy and spirituality back to the White House.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love Melania in Caroline blue 🙂 Do wish the Easter Bunny, however, looked like Peter Rabbit!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wish the Easter Bunny looked like William Barr and he had eggs for all the bad guys (and gals) from the Witch Hunt. The eggs were cracked and opened simultaneously revealing a rather rotten odor and inside were keys. Each recipient took their key over to a makeshift post office. Each key corresponded to a mailbox. As each inserted their key and opened their mailbox. Inside was a subpoena for each. Best White House Easter Egg Hunt EVER!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Normal, sane people may not realize that there is a “mystery” involving the White House Easter Bunny that keeps Washington, DC correspondents in suspense. WHAT would bunny wear and, most importantly, WHY, and how can we weaponize this important information, and why am I not 50 points ahead, you might ask. Stay tuned while we analyze the dire implications. The photos do not lie!
https://www.washingtonian.com/2019/04/16/melania-trump-white-house-easter-bunny-outfit-what-will-he-wear-this-year/
LikeLike
Looks like everyone had a great time. Thankfully they didn’t have the weather we’re having today in NY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would it have killed the announcer to also use her title, or maybe her full name, or even Mrs. D-J-T? Instead it’s just “Mrs. Trump.” Maybe it’s proper, but it doesn’t flow as well after starting intro so formal: “The P-O-T-U-S, and Mrs. Trump.”
If a subtle slight, it was intentional I’m sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person