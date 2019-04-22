President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Host 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll…

Posted on April 22, 2019 by

The 2019 Easter White House celebration takes place today with the 2019 Easter Egg Roll event.  President Trump and First Lady Melania start the festivities:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Host 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll…

  1. Eric says:
    April 22, 2019 at 2:45 pm

    Imagine what a glorious time this would be if the country were truly united.

    But that’s why the Left is pure evil.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Sentient says:
    April 22, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    I was wondering what happened to Jeff Sessions.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. H. Hawke says:
    April 22, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    Stunning photos!

    POTUS and FLOTUS look like they “Really Don’t Care” about liberal lunacy!

    Both are radiant and glowing with joy.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. smartyjones1 says:
    April 22, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    Easter killed the Russia Collusion Hoax.
    Dems are sad. 🐰

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. FL_GUY says:
    April 22, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    President and First Lady Trump bringing joy and spirituality back to the White House.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Sidney Powell says:
    April 22, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    Love Melania in Caroline blue 🙂 Do wish the Easter Bunny, however, looked like Peter Rabbit!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • littleanniefannie says:
      April 22, 2019 at 3:49 pm

      I wish the Easter Bunny looked like William Barr and he had eggs for all the bad guys (and gals) from the Witch Hunt. The eggs were cracked and opened simultaneously revealing a rather rotten odor and inside were keys. Each recipient took their key over to a makeshift post office. Each key corresponded to a mailbox. As each inserted their key and opened their mailbox. Inside was a subpoena for each. Best White House Easter Egg Hunt EVER!!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  8. Summer says:
    April 22, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    Normal, sane people may not realize that there is a “mystery” involving the White House Easter Bunny that keeps Washington, DC correspondents in suspense. WHAT would bunny wear and, most importantly, WHY, and how can we weaponize this important information, and why am I not 50 points ahead, you might ask. Stay tuned while we analyze the dire implications. The photos do not lie!

    https://www.washingtonian.com/2019/04/16/melania-trump-white-house-easter-bunny-outfit-what-will-he-wear-this-year/

    Like

    Reply
  9. NJF says:
    April 22, 2019 at 3:45 pm

    Looks like everyone had a great time. Thankfully they didn’t have the weather we’re having today in NY.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. CM-TX says:
    April 22, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    Would it have killed the announcer to also use her title, or maybe her full name, or even Mrs. D-J-T? Instead it’s just “Mrs. Trump.” Maybe it’s proper, but it doesn’t flow as well after starting intro so formal: “The P-O-T-U-S, and Mrs. Trump.”
    If a subtle slight, it was intentional I’m sure.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s