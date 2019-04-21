.
Gospel LK 24:1-12
At daybreak on the first day of the week
the women who had come from Galilee with Jesus
took the spices they had prepared
and went to the tomb.
They found the stone rolled away from the tomb;
but when they entered,
they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus.
While they were puzzling over this, behold,
two men in dazzling garments appeared to them.
They were terrified and bowed their faces to the ground.
They said to them,
“Why do you seek the living one among the dead?
He is not here, but he has been raised.
Remember what he said to you while he was still in Galilee,
that the Son of Man must be handed over to sinners
and be crucified, and rise on the third day.”
And they remembered his words.
Then they returned from the tomb
and announced all these things to the eleven
and to all the others.
The women were Mary Magdalene, Joanna, and Mary the mother of James;
the others who accompanied them also told this to the apostles,
but their story seemed like nonsense
and they did not believe them.
But Peter got up and ran to the tomb,
bent down, and saw the burial cloths alone;
then he went home amazed at what had happened.
Indeed He is risen! Alleluia!
Menagerie:
Good Passover and Resurrection Day to you and yours.
Thank you for posting the Scriptures.
They tell the story.
They are part of the story because Jesus Christ is the Word Incarnate.
Shalom and may God richly bless you and yours today as you faithfully live before Him.
Alleluia, alleluia, I am saved.
Amen and praise God our Father and Lord Jesus Christ.
Thank you Jesus for Your great mercy, grace and enduring, eternal love for us, so lowly, so unworthy…but nevertheless, You have chosen us before the foundation of the world and have made us Yours, yes, Your treasure forever. Nothing shall separate us from Your love.
DD…yours was a brief comment. But potent!
The Lord desires us to acknowledge so great a gift, to be thankful…and to say so.
So you did.
Bless you brother and may God go with you, be close to you always wherever you go and whatever you do.
Shalom!
Praise God!
Thank You Lord! God bless all of my fellow Treepers. May you all have a peace-filled & joyous Easter.
