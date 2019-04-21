Evil Strikes Sri Lanka During Easter Celebration – Over 200 Killed in Eight Bombings…

Horrific Islamic terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka. A series of Easter Sunday bombings at luxury hotels and churches filled with christian worshippers has left at least 207 people dead. Hundreds more were wounded. Police say most of the eight bombings appear to have been suicide attacks.
.
The government has identified religious extremists, but so far no group has claimed responsibility. Sri Lanka’s Defense Minister says police have arrested seven suspects believed to be linked to the wave of bombings.
(Via Fox News) […] The U.S. State Department confirmed in a statement that “several U.S. citizens were among those killed” in the explosions, though details were still emerging. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went on to condemn the Easter morning “terror attacks.”
“Attacks on innocent people gathering in a place of worship or enjoying a holiday meal are affronts to the universal values and freedoms that we hold dear, and demonstrate yet again the brutal nature of radical terrorists whose sole aim is to threaten peace and security,” Pompeo said in the statement.
A police spokesman said 13 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks. Police said they also found a vehicle they believe was used to transport the suspects into Colombo, along with a safe house used by the attackers.
The explosions collapsed ceilings and blew out windows, killing worshippers and hotel guests. People were seen carrying the wounded out of blood-spattered pews. Witnesses described powerful explosions, followed by scenes of smoke, blood, broken glass, alarms going off and victims screaming in terror.
“People were being dragged out,” Bhanuka Harischandra of Colombo, a 24-year-old founder of a tech marketing company who was going to the city’s Shangri-La Hotel for a meeting when it was bombed. “People didn’t know what was going on. It was panic mode.”
He added: “There was blood everywhere.”
The first explosion occurred around 8:45 a.m. local time, with the deadliest appearing to be at St. Sebastian’s Church in Negombo, a city about 20 miles north of Colombo. Other attacks occurred at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo and Zion Church in the eastern city of Batticaloa. The three hotels – the Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury Hotel – all in Colombo are frequented by foreign tourists. (read more)
Please Lord be with them and help them through this horrible time.
Blue, my prayer is the same for those called home to God. Personally, those who did this should be sent to Hell asap. So much evil and why we must show and teach our God’s love for each and everyone, including the evil ones doing this. How can anyone kill other humans out of hate, being taught the other humans should be removed as objects of whatever.
8 attacks? It’s almost as if there is a Islamic Terrorist Central Planning Agency … somewhere? Err, I meant to say … Lone Wolf, mentally-ill, random attacks. Gotta stick to the msm script.
Oh my Jesus, guide their souls to Heaven.
Prayers for those affected by this horrible attack on Christians on this Easter.
“Religious” extremists. I am so angry.
The Deep State, Illuminati, or however you want to refer to them are deeply Satanist. They hate Christianity. They burned 15 churches in Framce including Notre Dame and now this. They’ve taken over the institutions of culture and power and poison the collective minds and bodies. This is a struggle to the finish. I pray that the forces of good will eventually defeat these people.
You are so right. For those who have never watched it, watch the dedication ceremony for the Gotthard bade tunnel in Switzerland. Pure evil.
Of course huffpo and MSNBC have this story several lines down on front page. God help these people and bring them comfort. Amen.
Don’t even bother looking at Drudge.. His big story is the militia gay from the border being arrested.
Guy, not gay
The devil and more of his disciples.
Absolutely no reason to be islamophobic.
Yes there is. Be afraid. Be very afraid.
The ‘Religion of Peace” strikes again.
“pieces”
Islam brings hope and comfort to millions of people in my country, and to more than a billion people worldwide. Ramadan is also an occasion to remember that Islam gave birth to a rich civilization of learning that has benefited mankind. Islam is a faith that brings comfort to people. It inspires them to lead lives based on honesty, and justice, and
compassion. Islam is a faith that brings comfort to a billion people around the world. It’s a faith that has made brothers and sisters of every race. It’s a faith based upon love, not hate. Mohammad’s word has guided billions of believers across the centuries, and those believers built a culture of learning and literature and science. All the world continues to benefit from this faith and its achievements. The Islam that we know is a faith devoted to the worship of one God, as revealed through The Holy Qur’an. It teaches the value and the importance of charity, mercy, and peace.
– George W. Bush !!!
This alone makes you want to cut his throat with a butter knife.
“Some people did something.”
Moslems are the Morlocks. We are the Eloi. 2,000,000,000 of these inbred psychos are a curse on all humanity. They will do the exact same thing in USA. They’re pouring in over our open borders from as far away as Bangladesh. ALLAHUAKBAR ! Coming soon to your neighborhood. Damn ! Praying is always good. But, as Paul Kersey so accurately stated: “They’re like cockroaches. If you don’t kill them all, what’s the use?
Islam does not teach the same sort of compassion for the other that virtually every other religion including today’s “secular humanism” teaches. Muslims murder and torture each other without compunction and their own ummah, “brotherhood” has no condemnation to offer. That’s because they don’t value individual human life the way Christian westerners do. It’s not a concept in Islam, which means it’s not a concept in Muslims “hearts and minds”. Their hearts and minds instead understand what Allah teaches them in the Koran, namely, the Collective Will to Power.
It is necessary in the end to treat Muslims in the way they themselves understand moral principles. Which ultimately means that they must be beaten back and vanquished and humiliated by a greater strength. That is clearly what they understand. Every move to win their hearts and minds only strengthens them, emboldens them to advance their own peculiar ethics of the world, which couldn’t give a damn about “hearts and minds”, as we understand the term. They will accept the shehada from anyone they can swindle and connive to recite it while at the same time are willing to kill anyone who leaves Islam. Whatever it takes to build the army of Islamic soldiers is what their ethics is about.
There is no way of avoiding the reality that the adults in this world are going to have to act like adults and step up and slap, and in a big way, Muslims who have made of their own societies the equivalent of “Lord of the Flies” and who now threaten to overrun every more advanced society with their mayhem. We’re going to have to come to terms with this reality. Either that or it’s simply going to be cruel for all of us, with no kindness in sight, and no one left to come and rescue us off an Island from Hell that in our passivity and cowardice we allowed to be taken over by moral pygmies.
Has President Trump made a statement yet?
Less than 10% of the country is Muslim, according to this wikipedia article. 7% Christian.
What will the Prime Minister of New,Zealand say? She wore a hijab when a deranged Aussie killed Muslim worshippers at a mosque in the south island.
Looked at Twitter, her last post is from March 14th condemning the Christchurch shooter, nothing since. Looked at her Labour party acct, last terror related post was when they passed the gun grab, backslapping themselves. Today’s post is “Happy Easter”.
My money is on a late, tepidly token statement bereft of words acknowledging it was a Muslim attack on Christians, ala Barack Obama.
I’d love to know what her security detail has in the way of evil military style weapons. This woman reeks of hypocrisy in a profoundly pungent way…She’d be at home in the D wing of the Uniparty right here in the US of A.
Kiwis aren’t electing their best. Maybe they can find a NZ version of PDJT and redeem themselves.
I am waiting to hear the plan for all Muslims in Sri Lanka to don Crusifix necklaces to show solidarity with the murdered Christians…like the Christians in New Zealand donned the headscarfs to show no solidarity with the Muslims.
Waiting to hear the equal outcry against extremist Muslims And Any/All who come even close. The entire Right/Conservative America was smeared after New Zealand
I’m waiting here for the Archbishop of Canterbury to ask the Prime Minister to position the army around all churches and cathedrals across the UK. After all 4 Brits were killed by this scum. I won’t hold my breathe.
That’s not how it works. When moslems commit mass murder all mosques receive protection from “islamophobic” attacks, on the rare occasion when moslems are killed all mosques receive protection from “copy cat attacks”. Moslems are always the victim. Always.
Kathrine, I am waiting to hear….. I hope you packed a lunch.
It is high time to turn Mecca into a glass parking lot and smash their Kaaba to smithereens .
In the seventh century of the Christian era, a wandering Arab of the lineage of Hagar, the Egyptian, combining the powers of transcendent genius, with the preternatural energy of a fanatic, and the fraudulent spirit of an impostor, proclaimed himself as a messenger from Heaven, spread desolation and delusion over an extensive portion of the earth. Adopting from the sublime conception of the Mosaic law, the doctrine of one omnipotent God; he connected indissolubly with it, the audacious
falsehood, that he was himself his prophet and apostle. Adopting from the new Revelation of Jesus, the faith and hope of immortal life, and of future retribution, he humbled it to the dust, by adapting all the rewards and sanctions of his religion to the gratification of the animal passion. He poisoned the sources of human felicity at the fountain, by degrading the condition of the female sex, and he [Mohammad] declared undistinguishing and exterminating war, as a part of his religion [that would be Islam, not “Islamism”] , against all the rest of mankind.
– John Quincy Adams
In medieval times, people created fairy tales and magical creatures to make sense of their world. One of the most endearing is the unicorn, a horse with a single horn that symbolized purity and wholesomeness. In our modern times, people in Europe and the United States consider themselves more sophisticated and rational than people from the Middle Ages, but we still create myths, albeit more subtle ones.
Daily we hear reports of violent acts committed by Islamic terrorists on every inhabited continent. We try to wish it away with the myth of the “Moderate Muslim”, telling ourselves the Islamic agenda has been’ hijacked’ by ‘islamists’ and that soon the silent, “moderate majority”‘ of Muslims will take charge and change things. However, post 9/11 very few Muslims have condemned terrorist actions. We are still waiting for the so-called “moderates” to stand and deliver, identifying and removing ‘extremist thugs’ from their mosques and their communities and nations. Waiting for this self-correction is our modern version of searching for unicorns.
Any so-called “Moderate Muslims” will not be able to wrest control of the islamic agenda for several reasons. First of all, Mohammed, the Messenger of Allah’s eternal word, was not moderate. No so-called “Moderate Muslim” can legitimately tell another Muslim to stop doing the very things Mohammed himself did. The Qur’an not only condones but commands violence and coercion to further the Islamic agenda. People whom some call “Moderate Muslims” are labeled hypocrites by Allah Himself in the Qur’an. Any so-called “Moderate Muslims” will always lose the argument because, as ex-Muslim author Ibn Warraq says, “There may be “moderates” in Islam but Islam itself is not at all moderate.”
Islamic experts estimate ten percent of the Islamic world to be militant. In 1933 when the Nazi party took control of Germany it had 2 million members, comprising only three percent of Germany’s sixty-six million citizens. A minority of ‘extremists’ can control a vast number of so-called “moderates”, making them irrelevant.
I was there as a consultant last year and will go there again in a few weeks. Sri Lankans are among the most hospitable people in the Asia. It is amazing how well they treated the women with disabilities. Best than even in USA in many ways, considering their smaller GDP, and we Americans treat the people with disabilities comparatively well.
May God be with them during this dark time.
Probably not the works of Muslims. Christians are always easy targets and they will always get the most attention.
From Wiki…
Sri Lanka’s recent history has been marred by a 26-year civil war, which decisively ended when the Sri Lanka Armed Forces defeated the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in 2009. (Militants)
The LTTE utilized suicide belts and pioneered the use of women in suicide attacks.[14] It also acquired and used light aircraft in some of its attacks.[17] Velupillai Prabhakaran headed the organization from its inception until his death in 2009.[18] The LTTE was proscribed as a terrorist organization by 32 countries, including the European Union, Canada, the United States, and India. Their ideology is Tamil nationalism, Separatism, Revolutionary socialism, Secularism.
You know, it only takes a few to get the old gang going again. The Socialist/Communist are emboldened nowadays.
