Mark Levin and Byron York Discuss Weissmann/Mueller Report and Two Years of Nonsense…

I’m on my fifth 4×8 whiteboard overlay, now formatted into a timeline sequence; and I’m determined to have a massive amount of material for both the House and Senate to confront former special counsel Mueller if he complies with requests for appearance.

Believe me, this ain’t Mueller’s construct; it’s from the original small group: 19 lawyers, 40 current FBI officials and their Lawfare assistants. They have no idea how much their own hubris has positioned themselves at the precipice of their own grave.

In my opinion, the Mueller appearance and a well armed Republican panel should be the ignition spark for The Big Ugly. There is enough material evidence manifest within the 448-page Weissmann report to collapse three-years of intense intelligence abuse and destroy the Democrat party for decades…. Thus an unfortunate suspicion, Mueller will never present himself for questioning.

Taking a brief break, here’s Levin and York:

