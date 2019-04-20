Mark Levin and Byron York Discuss Weissmann/Mueller Report and Two Years of Nonsense…

I’m on my fifth 4×8 whiteboard overlay, now formatted into a timeline sequence; and I’m determined to have a massive amount of material for both the House and Senate to confront former special counsel Mueller if he complies with requests for appearance.
Believe me, this ain’t Mueller’s construct; it’s from the original small group: 19 lawyers, 40 current FBI officials and their Lawfare assistants. They have no idea how much their own hubris has positioned themselves at the precipice of their own grave.
In my opinion, the Mueller appearance and a well armed Republican panel should be the ignition spark for The Big Ugly. There is enough material evidence manifest within the 448-page Weissmann report to collapse three-years of intense intelligence abuse and destroy the Democrat party for decades…. Thus an unfortunate suspicion, Mueller will never present himself for questioning.
Taking a brief break, here’s Levin and York:
Bless you Sundance! You are solely responsible for what sanity I still have today.
Don’t know what I’d do without God, Faith, Family (my own and all you Treepers), Friends, PDJT and Sundance. My daily AM and PM check-in for truth!
The 448-page Weissmann report — perfect. TY Sundance – get them.
Have a relaxing and joyful Easter, you deserve a big break.
Night gathers, and now my watch begins. It shall not end until my death. I shall take no wife, hold no lands, father no children. I shall wear no crowns and win no glory. I shall live and die at my post. I am the sword in the darkness. I am the watcher on the walls. I am the fire that burns against the cold, the light that brings the dawn, the horn that wakes the sleepers, the shield that guards the realms of men. I pledge my life and honor to the Night’s Watch, for this night and all the nights to come.
I would LOVE to see Weissman in handcuffs, disbarred, and led away in an orange jump suit with the logo “Make America Great Again” pasted on the back of it. Then shoved into a prison van and landing in a seat right next to fake representative Adam Schiff. Then see President Trump wave to them as the prison van drives away.
Like Fantine In Les Mis but THIS dream will happen. “We dreamed a dream…”
I believe it will! By God, I really do!
Godspeed from “behind enemy lines”. Your internet-leading research has been spectacular.
My votes and political opinions are entirely ineffectual in this ZIP code, but there is the occasional pleasure of witnessing mass meltdowns by the DNC zombie army when things don’t go as they have been conditioned to expect. Mueller being turned into a colonoscopy (and tribunal) of our American KGB would be an even bigger apocalypse for them than the 2016 election.
But what will Romney think about all this !!!!!!
The Crimson colored Harvard sour grapes crowd has been in on this bogus, purposeful and calculated smear since the moment Trump descended the escalator. President Trump is right. It IS total B.S. Byron York is also correct. The biggest “Nevermind” since Rosanna Rosanna Danna.
Now this is what I’m talkin’ about! Great post Sundance! We are on offense.
“Thus an unfortunate suspicion, Mueller will never present himself for questioning.”
That’s what I thought. I don’t see how he can even answer a basic question like how Russian Super-Spy Carter Page wasn’t arrested, let alone all your in-depth questions. Nor can he answer for the Obstruction he himself committed, such as the wiping of Strzok’s and Page’s phones, to name but one.
I think you’re right about the hubris, too. They may have written their own alibis–but only the guilty need to do so.
Been waiting for The Big Ugly !!!
This one is a bit longer …
The entire debacle has ALWAYS been about TWO things – ONLY. #1 Cover up all of the crimes committed by the Obozo Administration;, #2 Muddying up PDJT and friends for the 2018 & 2020 Elections. Period. NOTHING else ever mattered!
Unless – and I don’t expect this, but it is a possibility – the GOP questioners act like they know nothing and start asking about how many parking tickets he has outstanding.
Very telling introduction there, Sundance!
