An Hour With VDH: Mueller Probe Could Backfire on Those Who Fabricated Russia-Collusion Narrative…

Historian Dr. Victor Davis Hanson, who recently published the book “The Case for Trump”, appears for a lengthy discussion on the Mueller report and the potential ramifications for those who participated in a soft-coup.
I have followed Professor Hanson’s thoughts and theories and interpretations for over 20 years now: he is often on target.
Historians – oddly, in my experience – do not often make correct predictions about the future, possibly because they forget that History rarely repeats itself exactly. Rather, like a composer’s ability to vary a theme into non-recognition (e.g. Rachmaninoff’s famous Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini), an event may be parallel to a previous event, yet disguised by assorted factors of geography, religion, etc.
Professor Hanson is often aware of the pitfalls of “History repeating itself” and so his ideas should be noted carefully. WE have all been wondering if the Mueller Probe is not “too clever by half.”
Perhaps it will quite deliciously backfire on the members of the coup d’etat.
I watched this earlier today. VERY GOOD!
The conversation between Mark Levin & Byron York on Life, Liberty & Levin is also going very well. It’s about the Mueller Report too.
Hopefully the Mueller report will backfire on Weissmann and Mueller. It’d be great to see them in jail for conspiring to misrepresent facts.
I listened to the interview earlier today and saved it to pass on to my contacts. So, I do hope others will tune in to it with whom you should share. He notes Trump’s talking, etc., but underlines what kind of man he is and why he is the President. And, yes, this will backfire on those who think they can remove him and their persistence in looking for ways to do. Now suing him, etc. What we are really seeing are the greedy/lying/cheaters trying to seem relevant and yet desperate to being brought out in the daylight and while all the time killing their party and turning off voters by the handfuls because so many have seen the difference between the democrats and the reality of Trump and our Republic. Thank you, God, for making EASTER truly important in our faith and a grand awakening to our country via Trump and those haters ruining themselves as happened to those after Good Friday and then the Resurrection.
I would add that Easter IS the reason for our faith!
THE DAY COLLUSION DIED – Parody of American Pie
I recently discovered VDH and have been insatiably devouring everything he has said, written or Pod Casted. “The Case for Trump” is excellent and if you have not gotten it- get it. For me the each page is so dense with straight forward common sense wisdom that I end up reading it twice. Talk Radio addresses and satisfies my raw reactive disgust against the left’s agenda; VDH addresses intellectually what is going on, what to do and how to react. What a great read. It has been years since a book has captured my attention so fully.
Oh and CTH? I get my daily news from here and completely ignore the mass media. Thank you Sundance!
A true American gem.
“When you strike at a king, you must kill him.”
― Ralph Waldo Emerson
VDH: They built the case for their own indictment.
Perfect.
Dr. Hanson, in all seriousness, please have the discolored skin on your nose looked at by a professional. It’s concerning.
Superb video! ANY just-the-facts-unbiased-opinion folks like me will truly enjoy this video. I have already shared it with a few friends and reminded them that it can be played in the background while doing other things. Thank you for sharing Conservative Tree House!
My brother in law had the honor of meeting privately with Dr Hanson several times over the last year and found him to be incredibly gracious and humble, just as he comes across in his interviews and podcasts.
