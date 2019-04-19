Oddly Enough, Jake Tapper is Not Lying Here…

The video snippet below shows within 10 minutes after the 448-page Robert Mueller report was publicly released, Jake Tapper identifies two reporters, Laura Jarrett and Manu Raju, who Tapper says have “read the report.”
.
It’s almost guaranteed Jake Tapper is not lying in that segment. Yes, it is impossible for two journalists to read 448 pages of the report and prepare to discuss it within minutes… but that’s not what they did.
The Mueller people who wrote that report; the same Mueller people who tipped off CNN to the raid on Roger Stone; the same Mueller people who coordinated leaks to Buzzfeed, New York Times and Washington Post; almost certainly gave copies of the full and unredacted report to their media allies well in advance of AG Barr’s formal release.
This entire operation against the Trump campaign is a coordinated effort amid government officials, politicians, political groups external to government and media allies. None of this is happenstance; all of this is well coordinated. Once you know the signs, you can spot them everywhere…
This video example with CNN is just one pixel in a political picture made from thousands of individually identifiable pixels, here’s another:
This CNN story was late-day June 14th, 2017.
What was the purpose for the story? It was a coordinated effort between The Washington Post, then CNN, and the Mueller team. They were working the obstruction angle… Read the Mueller Report… It’s all detailed in there.
The Mueller team was using the media as a willing tool to bait President Trump to react and provide “obstruction” evidence they would use in the “obstruction’ file.
Think that sounds crazy? Well, these tweets are obstruction evidence within the Mueller Report.
This is a travesty.
Just another day in our once great capital… what’s left of it anyway.
If Trump is going to declassify and start bring justice to these criminals he MUST STRIKE NOW before democrats start their charade of investigations whereupon they will be able to accuse him of obstruction. Now is the time to strike not once democrats have started proceedings.
I agree. Let THEM feel the avalanche.
Secondly, for you lawyers out there: does a television viewer have “standing” to bring a law suit against the networks/reporters who constantly feed them the “news” that Trump colluded w/ Russia or that he was an agent?
The FCC used to have standards which had to be met by the three major networks. (I realize the FCC doesn’t control cable stations.) Seems to me the FCC could easily prove, if it wanted to, that the three major networks do NOT label the programs they call “news” properly. They are often wrong and it can be proved.
The cabal could never have pulled off any of this if even the basic standards of journalism were practiced by the three major networks. Journalists, editors, producers need to be fired and big media owners need to pay a price.
My emotional response is I despise these people and I want to wreck things. My rational response is what is the best way forward to insure this never happens again.
OFP (Our Favorite President) has made it clear what HAS to be done!!! Perpetrators MUST answer for their crimes NOW! The punishment must be SWIFT and JUST. THIS is the only way a group like this would never conceive of doing this again! Anything less…Arms MUST be taken up!
I am not alone…
Whew!!
🙂
No, your not alone, avman. I was still waiting for the other shoe to drop and finally see McCabe go to jail, then SD shows us BTW, his charges have been dropped by Wash DC Prosecutor Lieu. These roaches are everywhere! I now hear the word conspiracy being bandied about. Are we back to that too? I also want something done yesterday, POTUS!! Please?
I want Brennan and Clapper. Of course I want Obama and Hillary but I doubt that will happen. I want some newsmen and women hanged. I want the NYTimes and WaPost out of business or sold to people who care about journalism and care about a free and fair 4th estate.
I want NBC and MSNBC and CNN out of business. I want Comcast and At&t revealed as the puller of strings that they are.
I want the FCC to tear the three majors new assholes.
And a lot more…
Did I say, “I WANT THAT MFer BRENNAN in cuffs and I want him to walk a gauntlet of thousands of Deplorables.
Grrrrrr……………..
And Grrrrrrrrrrrrr @ WordPress messing with my posting here!
Feel u brother…
Yes, media is a willing fools by the dnc and obama’s lackeys. They leak it to the media and use as reasons to investigate. Bunch of criminals.
Advanced copies? Them some reading fools!
Wow, just WOW!
I also suspect someone on Mueller’s team leaked the full report to James Comey. His recent tweets of him standing in a redwood forest seeking answers to so many questions was another coordinated event in my opinion.
The Deep State wants us to believe that Comey’s involuntary termination was an actual act of obstruction because in Comey’s demented mind once Trump was told he was under investigation Comey thinks Trump wanted to cover up his Russian double agent Jason Bourne lifestyle.
I know we can’t prove that right now, but the possibility of RM giving a copy to JC is very believable because it fits the narrative, the agenda and past history of complicit coordination between DS and LSM/MSM.
More simply stated, it fits a long-term pattern, a mold that never changes.
That the media and DS players are 100% complicit in all things anti-Trump (and in the 2016 election, pro-HRC) is so obnoxiously obvious, the only ones who can’t see that, or don’t want to see that, are the herd of ostriches with their heads in a hole in the ground….or elsewhere.
Know what I mean, Vern?! 🤨
If that’s the case, which I’m sure it is, the Democrats have already read in private what they’re publicly asking for.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, but they need to demand what they already have, since the SC office leaked classified information and grand jury testimony which are criminal acts. This is no different than Comey et al getting a fraudulent FISA warrant to give the appearance that all of the illegal spying done prior to October 2016 was legal.
This should be investigated by DOJ IG. Leaking is against DOJ – FBI policy. Additionally if un-redacted copies then Grand Jury material and classified material was compromised.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“If we were making a traditional prosecutorial judgment……..”
Non-traditional prosecutorial judgments are the stuff of Witch Hunts.
“If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state.”
When traditional prosecutorial bodies find no evidence of a crime they do not cast aspersions on the subject’s innocence. The subject is either charged with a crime or he is not. Iffy conclusions make for never ending investigations, never ending leaks, and never ending Fake News.
OK, so answer me this…..Manafort was NOT CHARGED years ago. Same stuff is regurgitated and bingo, crash into his house, manhandle his wife, solitary B4 even court. I’ll bet there are more Manafort’s in the redacted parts that will be leaked and lives ruined.
Yeah, well Michael Avenati thought he was going to take down POTUS and look how he ended up. And Stormy, having to pay Trump’s Court fees.
The fat lady has not sung yet on the issue of media collusion… we’re just getting started.
Buckle up for a bumpy ride.
some outfits might actually win a Pulitzer
Interestingly, on NPR tonight (I listen so you don’t have to) on Amy Walters’ program, it was admitted that the charge that Trump tried to obstruct Mueller was belied by the very release of the Mueller report. Bogus Reuters polls notwithstanding, I predict that that will be the eventual popular take-away. Trump let Mueller stay on, ergo, no obstruction. Dems’ obstruction trap might have worked on a dickless wonder like Romney, but not Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s such an obvious point that even they can’t paper over it. The narrative they were weaving of some brave prosecutors struggling to carry on this investigation despite mean tweets is ridiculous. My personal opinion is that Barr hammering home the point that they failed to make a charging decision killed that narrative as it is hard to accept they were hampered when they chose not to make a decision anyway. From a narrative perspective they were labeled as cowards from the start and so that killed any traction they could get from trying to portray themselves as being hounded by the President. For the obstruction narrative to work they needed to be sympathetic victims of the President’s attacks. Barr has a Trump like sense of how to read and diffuse the media.
Sentient:
“Bogus Reuters polls notwithstanding, I predict that that will be the eventual popular take-away.”
I believe that poll as much as I believe that HRC genuinely won the popular vote in 2016 without voter fraud.
Oh, they would have eaten MR like cotton candy. Few living politicians could have withstood what PDJT has. I do believe a rare few like Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan would have eaten their lunch too.
This. And another absolute *fact* that is ALWAYS skipped over is: VSGPOTUSDJT knew from Day One that there was no Russia Collusion — so he knew from Day One that the entire investigation was a colossal waste of time and money. After two years and $30M, Mueller finally admits that there is no Russia Collusion and that the entire investigation was a colossal waste of time and money…….but wants to go after Trump for figuring it out before he did and treating the entire endeavor with the contempt it richly deserved?
The entire Mueller report reads like a copy and paste job from various NYTimes and WaPo articles from the past 2 years. The narrative coordination is so tight that their phrasing for almost everything makes it hard to differentiate between the two. Shem Infinite on twitter was doing some great comparisons when the report came out. Go follow him if you want to see someone expose how ridiculously tied together they are/were. The good news is that a chunk of these guys are gone now but just after they leave is when they try to weaponize the last of their information the most (see James Baker) so I expect some more BS in the next few weeks. I dunno how much more ammo they have though as most everything was deployed inside the report.
Is Rudg G preparing a detailed response to this Mueller Dossier garbage?
If I wrote a counter-report, I would point out that the Mueller report didn’t even mention that the two Russians at the Trump Tower meeting were hired by Team Clinton and met with Fusion GPS’ head Glenn Simpson both before and after the meeting. Kind of a glaring omission from Mueller’s report, no? Pretty much reveals the worthless nature of the “report”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes – due out next week.
He should release a couple of pages a day on one major flaw at a time, triggering anticipation and widespread attention.
Even I am surprised sometimes the lengths people will go to in order to keep their place at the taxpayer trough. We are well into treason, abuse of power, open criminality – the entire kitchen sink is being thrown in JUST to keep the wealth extraction out of us intact. Or even to slay the host altogether and feed off the carcass. The obsession with the un-earned is very real.
Prosecutorial misconduct, according to Corsi and Caputo.
It would be GREAT if Attorney General Barr were aware that reporters had read, analyzed, contemplated, and had prepared to break down all of the report within ten minutes of it’s release………
It would be even GREATER if a leak investigation were done on this!!!
I seriously doubt anyone in the cnn audience even questioned this impressive ultra fast ultra retention reading that these two “reporters” did.
If Tapper had any journalistic ethics, or plain old CHARACTER he would recognize the problem his statement made. Won’t happen. If he does recognize it, likely from reading Sundance’s post, he sure won’t come clean about it and admit the report was leaked by a Mueller lackey.
Good catch, Sundance.
Tapper even states that Jarret had received the report “before it was released”.
Jake’s says a lot more than that. He says they got the report before it was released. He says Evan Perez has also read the report. They are getting sloppy in their excitement.
From my perspective, we have two options:
1.) Mueller report was leaked to CNN
2.) Time Machine
Just not there yet on #2. So #1 it is.
THAT BEING SAID! Let’s play this out. Let’s say CNN *DOES* have a Time Machine at their disposal, and can obtain the full, unredacted Mueller report at any time, past, future, future-past, past-future, or whatever. If that were the case: knowing what they know now about where this whole Shim-Shamalamadingdong is heading, wouldn’t they go BACK in time to apply their future-knowledge to more effectively alter the course of history vis-à-vis the 2016 Election? The Time Machine story just does not add up. Once again: it must be #1.
Read it? Hell, they probably helped write it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I finally broke down and read a small portion of the second volume. My blood pressure is slowly returning to normal. First the leftists who wrote this made sure to liberally quote press reports by name so that the vain actors in the media can look themselves up and see themselves as a part of History….taking down a President like Woodward and Bernstein. Bare in mind that this document will be a basic go to for historians to look at. So all the socialists believe that they have now entered the hallowed halls of a great Socialist Future…and they will be seen as the vanguard.
Second. I read the first part where Trump’s crime is to raise objections to the characterization that Russia interfered with the election, thus de-legitimating his presidency. He is also guilty of disagreeing with the Press.
The section ends on a rather murky note then launches into the Michael Flynn affair. One of Trump’s crimes here is a statement from him that it is good that Putin did not retaliate against the US because of the sanctions that Barry put on right before the inauguration. He is guilty of having a foreign policy that the left disagrees with.
I pretty much quit there. If we had good Republicans who cared about this country a Fisking of this, along with some strong cross examination of Mueller and his henchmen would be a pretty picture…and really not that hard. Granted, too hard for those like Romney who kinda like the smell of socialism in the morning.
“[…] quote press reports by name so that the vain actors in the media can look themselves up and see themselves as a part of History”
Something occurred to me earlier tonight… bear with me… Trump SHOULD go to the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner (it’s right around the corner, by the by). But ONLY on the condition that he be allowed a 10 minute monologue. I think you know where I’m going with this. Oh yeah… Sh*t Show Extravaganza, that’s what.
Good job. Spot on.
Dang…
I just put the jumper cables back in the trunk…I think the sponges and bucket are there too…
Someone grab the battery out of the beast and let’s get to work…someone will talk or we’ll start using the 220 vac out of the dryer plug….
Maybe we can just “leak” some of these leaker’s, eh?… a little hole here and a little hole there, let’s all the bad out of them….
Just don’t catch anyone’s hair on fire this time….that was hard to ‘splain last time…
Check-6
Not confined to CNN. The never Trumper Eric Ericcson
was on a few hours after the press conference, citing
things out of the Mueller report that made Trump look bad.
Thought it was curious that he’d know exactly what to
zero in on after roughly 3 hours after the release. Either\
he’s the speed reader of all time, or the “proper people”
all got their snippets of the 400 plus pages well in advance.
I believe that leaking an unredacted version would be a felony?
Find the leaker(s).
Bring charges.
Publicize their perp walk(s) to prison.
…you can’t unsee the kabuki strings….
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&ei=JJu6XMqkJMe0tQW8mquQCQ&q=you+can%27t+unsee+the+kabuki+strings+conservative+treehouse&btnK=Google+Search&oq=you+can%27t+unsee+the+kabuki+strings+conservative+treehouse&gs_l=psy-ab.3..33i299.2541.22946..24907…0.0..0.193.5840.29j28……0….1..gws-wiz…..0..0i131j0j0i22i30j33i22i29i30j33i160j33i10i160.ZMUYubgcDso
Bingo!
Bingo!
not one anchor/hour on CNN is drawing more than 800,000 viewers! that’s 15th on cable… more tune in to HGTV and Hallmark!
Serious Question: how do they pay the overhead?? They cant be getting HALF what FOX gets, I’m surprised they aren’t showing public service ads half the time, their viewer numbers are so low…
HOW DO THEY PAY THE BILLS??
AT&T owns CNN, so they can afford to dump cash into them.
why would you do that??
federal funding. you didn’t know this?
also cable packages. they get paid whether anyone watches them or not. you didn’t know this?
that’s common knowledge? don’t think so. sounds anti trust too.
cut the cable
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2019/04/17/nolte-cnn-loses-nearly-50-of-primetime-audience-msnbc-down-nearly-30/
still can afford Clapper!
This makes Jakie a PRIME SUSPECT as a CNN (Complicit News Network) CO-CONSPIRATOR.
So what is obvious becomes more obvious.
This was not an “investigation”. Having 2 known, established reputation destroyers of innocent people, experienced pros at wrecking the lives of innocent people, both Mueller (D.C. anthrax case) and Weissman (Arthur Andersen) at the lead…
When will the seditious treasonous TRAITORS face justice?
We The People have been infuriated, our patience wears thin…
Meanwhile the invasion at the southern border continues.
How much longer, how much more can we take? Some PATRIOTS have stepped up at the border. There are other areas that need similar attention.
Time to stop talking, and fo on offense. The President never colluded, so obstruction is a fools errand. Impeachment has always been the Kool Ade for the lunatics, Romney included. They don’t understand that 70% of the Country has the President’s back. As much as I hate the elites, I don’t want them jumping off buildings and offing themselves. They are in Hell and there is no refining it. They will Impeach, celebrate their empty victory, and then disappear into the morass of their hate. It’s Jonestown 2019.
Notice how the CNN chyron reverses the fundamental American value of innocent until proven guilty?
Sundance left out information.
Laura Jarrett, daughter of Obama’s brain – Valerie Jarrett.
Valerie Jarrett, who has LIVED WITH THE OBAMA’S for EIGHT YEARS.
Which means Barack Obama and ValJar may have had the early report.
(Was ValJar in the White House meetings of January 2016 or 2017?)
