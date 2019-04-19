Mark Levin Points Out Highly Political Intention of Mueller Volume II…

Mark Levin goes on a tear this morning noting the second part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Trump-Russia collusion is “crap” and simply an “op-ed” on the former FBI director’s thoughts about obstruction of justice.
Levin is right… Volume I was complete nonsense, there never was any Russia collusion-conspiracy. Volume II, “Obstruction”, was always the purpose of Mueller, Weissmann and Rosenstein.
Don’t get lulled into thinking this thing is over; it is not. The Democrats don’t want people to notice the long-planned and coordinated Pelosi launch platform. The collective “left” want to run the impeachment hearing through the media, not the actual House of Representatives. Then they want the “impeachment vote” to take place at the polls in 2020.
This is a plan that is still rolling out.
Points in the same vein made here IN DETAIL. The spew was obviously written in a slanted manner to provide impeachment material. Much said about nothing, nothing said about large numbers of somethings. Conclusions which should be stated in the text are in footnotes.
I wouldn’t be surprised in the least if Vol 2 was written by little angry Andrew Weissman in conjunction with Pelosi and other democrat leaders after the mid-terms with the express objective of laying the groundwork for impeachment. Hence, the rules of the House are changed to fit squarely with the objective.
The media and brain-dead Dem’s keep attacking Barr’s character, calling him a shill and a liar. That he’s “covering up” for Trump.
Let’s hope all these insane tantrum attacks on the AG propels him to crush the coup plotters with a vengeance. In fact he must, or they will never relent.
I say let Congress try impeachment for hilarity purposes.
If I was Trump, I’d publicly dare them to.
The goal isn’t to do it in Congress. It’s to do in the polls for 2020.
That’s why Mueller left it open to “no conclusion of obstruction” so it can be dragged out for 2020.
I wish Levin actually worked for Trump. Just for 6 months. He’d burn the entire clown show down to the ground.
He probably has less restricted freedom to speak his mind in his current position. There are all kinds of rules for government officials.
The antidote to the dem plan is declassification, truth & justice.
Where’s the counter punch …the perp walk?
Indictments? That will surely shut them up…right?
And John Solomon may upset the apple cart with evidence next week of a meeting in the White House, January 2016, pushing the official timeline back a minimum of 6 months.
Humm. Planning for Clapper and Comey to go to Australia / Five Eyes?
Someone mentioned the spark: Trump talking on the campaign trail about defunding NATO. That was allegedly what lit the flame. Billions at stake. We fund, what, 70% of NATO? Which allegedly freaked out the Brits and Aussies. And they are more liberal than our Democrats.
BTW, 2 more vacations for Nancy?
Political retreat
Ireland
