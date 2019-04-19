Mark Levin Points Out Highly Political Intention of Mueller Volume II…

Mark Levin goes on a tear this morning noting the second part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Trump-Russia collusion is “crap” and simply an “op-ed” on the former FBI director’s thoughts about obstruction of justice.

Levin is right… Volume I was complete nonsense, there never was any Russia collusion-conspiracy. Volume II, “Obstruction”, was always the purpose of Mueller, Weissmann and Rosenstein.

Don’t get lulled into thinking this thing is over; it is not. The Democrats don’t want people to notice the long-planned and coordinated Pelosi launch platform. The collective “left” want to run the impeachment hearing through the media, not the actual House of Representatives. Then they want the “impeachment vote” to take place at the polls in 2020.

This is a plan that is still rolling out.

