Corey Lewandowski Discusses Mueller Report…

Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski appears on Fox News to discuss the false characterization of his activity within the Mueller report.
Advertisements
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski appears on Fox News to discuss the false characterization of his activity within the Mueller report.
|slowcobra on It Is Finished. Good Frid…
|BlackKnightRides on Mitt Romney Wants Everyone To…
|stablesort on Mitt Romney Wants Everyone To…
|Bendix on Mitt Romney Wants Everyone To…
|duchess01 on April 19th – 2019 Presid…
|BlackKnightRides on Mitt Romney Wants Everyone To…
|Carson Napier on Mitt Romney Wants Everyone To…
|NC Patriot on April 19th – 2019 Presid…
|Bendix on Mitt Romney Wants Everyone To…
|Bendix on Mitt Romney Wants Everyone To…
|highdezertgator on April 19th – 2019 Presid…
|visage13 on Mitt Romney Wants Everyone To…
|avman1339 on Rank and Vile – Absolute…
|BlackKnightRides on Mitt Romney Wants Everyone To…
|bessie2003 on Mitt Romney Wants Everyone To…
I always liked Corey. They didn’t care whole they smeared.
I also have to give strong consideration for Manafort. He lived on the edge of political impropriety. However, he never “composed” against potus.
And Flynn what will happen to him?
LikeLiked by 3 people
You always liked Corey? Don’t you remember when he beat that Michelle Goldberg woman to within an inch of her life during the campaign? All kidding aside, I saw Don Jr on The Apprentice years and years ago say that his father taught him that loyalty was the most important thing. Corey seems to have that in spades.
LikeLike
At the latest I’d think PT could act the day after election (and pardons them ALL). Maybe it’ll be possible to act on individual cases before then, depending on what comes out … I just HOPE all the characterizations of PT always evening scores were vastly understated!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about appointing General Flynn to lead an ALL-of-GOVERNMENT COUNTERINTELLIGENCE Operation against the ENTIRE DEEP STATE? 😱
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even PapaD did not compose anything either. PapaD should get a job in Fox News
LikeLike
This is delicious. Sweet like candy. Mark Levin said it but I thought it, first. Who knows how much if this report is true? Is anyone gonna follow that up? No. Of course not. But, none of this is tested. This is purely one-sided , by nature. But, let’s have it out. Let’s see about the veracity of the actual content.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just surmized on another thread that this whole Mueller Volume II is the Steele Dossier 2.0.
That is all.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Round about the cauldron go
In the Steele rumors throw
Will of Obama snake
In the cauldron boil and bake
Maw of ravening Weinstein shark
Root of Sessions hemlock digged in the dark
LikeLike
Ole’ Cory is good at the filibuster …he really didn’t answer any of the questions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was beautiful. Never answered
Henry’s BS questions/LOL.
Ed Henry was noticeably frustrated
trying to cut in, no luck. A+ Cory.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mitt Romney said he read it and believed it. Isn’t that enough evidence for us? S/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve not given Mormonism much thought. I know it is historically unique to the U.S. in that it began and propagated on American soil. It has a controversial history but has seemed to, at least outwardly, put on a normalized Christian facade.
I can say, however, that Mitt Romney as the most visible mormon political figure in the US has totally turned me off. He’s a self-righteous, dishonest, arrogant, vain, cowardly, dirt ball and a stain on mormonism.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dirty Harry Reid is also a Mormon. Mittens is just a baby compared to Reid.
LikeLike
Zoe – so true. Dirty Harry makes Willard look like a piker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Willard IS a piker.
LikeLike
About the only good thing you can say about him is that he’s not as big a dirt bag as fellow Mormon Harry Reid. But he’s actually more despicable than Reid; Reid makes no bones about being a dirt bag. Back when the Weekly Standard was worth reading, they did a lengthy article on Reid, highlighting what a skunk he is. Pretty funny actually. I think Matt Labash wrote it. A really funny guy. Wonder what happened to him.
LikeLike
And Reid was a loyal party man, unlike Mitt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mitt is loyal. To Mitt. Irony is that Trump campaigned for this bum and he doesn’t even have the decency to say no comment.
LikeLike
Yeah, my experience with LDS is pretty limited, mainly to one very respectable family with children who were classmates with mine. Absolutely excellent people of integrity.
Interestingly, one of their daughters who went out to Brigham Young University in Utah returned with a lower opinion of her family religion (although not their family practice of it). She said it wasn’t what she expected.
Sounds like maybe the center has been corrupted? Like Washington DC? We’ve been going out to foreign countries to “bring democracy?” (as if anybody decent would want the cesspool being peddled out of DC, they disgrace us)
The LDS need to clean up their center in Utah, sounds like
LikeLiked by 1 person
You forgot about harry reid
LikeLike
jus – and Jeff Flake……
LikeLike
Another stain on Arizona.
LikeLike
little – sadly, I agree with your summation of Romney and unfortunately, he is my senator, and yes, I am LDS. I just got through leaving him a very angry email on his congressional contact site. I have had it with him. He makes reasonable Utahans and Mormons throughout the state, who love our President Trump, cringe. It is very upsetting.
LikeLike
Upsetting to say the least …
Romney is now the NATIONAL FACE of LDS.
His actions are REBRANDING LDS members as malicious back-stabbing snakes.
If LDS “followers” let him get away with it, Americans will NEVER FORGET.
Sad.
LikeLike
Cheer up. It could be worse. Francis could be LDS. Just think how so many Catholics must feel about him.
LikeLike
Years ago I worked with several Mormon young men. I found them good-natured, honest, hard-working and well informed. I don’t think of Mittens when I think of Mormons, I think of those young men. Also I lived around cadmen plaza in Brooklyn, there was an office there that many Mormons were at very nice and encouraging people. Yep – screw mittens.
LikeLike
Old: In the 1970s I worked with Mormans in Pocatello Idaho and they were fine folks.
LikeLike
Romney is so holier-than-thou, he should start his own church.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Romney lost any credibility with him throwing in the towel on his Presidential run. After the first debate, his masters said Oh, crap – Obama is a smooth talking moron. Mitt y’all going to have to go full retard pronto.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All that needs to be said is “Who was his running mate?”
LikeLike
Budget GENIUS and GURU Paul Ryan?!
Ryan sure fixed the budget right up as Speaker.
LikeLike
Unbelievable! The Mueller report sounds like mostly BS!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
80% BS; 20% Malarkey.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Those numbers aren’t correct, the cover page is 100% correct. So there is that,
LikeLike
So many people are stupid.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dirty neocon Ben Shapiro was a central asset in the FBI counter-intelligence operation to sideline Corey and plant Manafort, the FBI mole used to “dirty up” the Trump campaign. Never Again! America’s enemies will pay for their sedition.
LikeLike
Michael Caputo had some interesting information on his page in the Mueller report regarding a spy sent to talk to him. The Spy turned out to be with the FBI — watch around 43:00
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry around 47:00
LikeLike
So Caputo hired a private investigator… who found the Russian (Henry Greenberg) who had contacted Caputo? and found taht Greenberg had been an FBI informant for 17 years according to sworn affidavits in Federal Court in California?
and Greenerg was on the FBI payroll and was only in the U.S. with an FBI informant visa?
and this isn’t in the Mueller Report?
and Greenberg had spent 10 years in jail in Russia? and spent 3 years in jail for gun crimes in the United States?
WTH?
LikeLike
Flat out saying POTUS never asked him to fire Mueller….. probably talked about it. So the hell what?
Also, question about POTUS giving him a note to tell Sessions to say that Russian interference did not impact the outcome of the election. CL dodged a bit but what is that supposed to even mean? Sounds like that is exactly what Rosey said publicly many times.
Again, I’ve said it before…. the fact that Weisman actually took seriously the joke comment about “Hey Russia, if you have Hillary’s missing emails….” yada yada tells me that the special counsel was entirely a political hit. That comment was especially funny in the context it was given. It evolved to “Trump asked Russia to hack”, a spin that the MSM didn’t even come with…. that was a spin from the Weisman/Strzk small group of hacks…. they had to plant that.
I’m pissed. If we can’t have free, honest, fair elections without these asshat elitist bureaucrats selecting their preferred candidates and framing narratives, violating civil liberties, etc then why the hell support this government in any way shape or form? Taxes, service of any kind? What’s the point?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was never a fan of the President dropping executive privledge and allowing these rats to spin what should be the privileged inner discussions and workings of his administration. It appears to be bait to retry this in Congress all over again and it’s dirty….
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Corruptocrats will try, investigate and impeach until they get the result they desire. Who cares about facts?
By the way, when you look at the Mueller SC team, there were 19 angry Democrat lawyers, 40 FBI agents, 235 Congressmen (give or take a few), 47 Senators (give or take a few)—no wonder there were so many people spewing bits and pieces from the report before the report was written (including some creative writing or speaking about classified info).
The FBI needs a new logo because there is no Fidelity (except to Socialist/Communist teachings), Integrity (don’t make me or any other sane, reasonable person laugh) or Bravery (actually it takes a coward to be so underhanded and sneaky). Now FIB might work. That would be Falsehoods, Insidiousness, Betrayers.
LikeLike
littleredmachine, Weissman might or might not have come up with that angle – that the joke was a real request. I remember laughing at Trump’s joke, then moments later reading a liberal friend’s post exclaiming, “OMG! Trump just asked Russia ‘to hack’ Hillary’s emails!” I remember that because that’s when I stopped associating with her. I know that sounds harsh, but she had been on a tear for months, getting more and more extreme, and she was “reeeeeee’ing” over a joke, for Pete’s sake. So … I think Weissman plucked that little lie from the liberal social media sewer.
LikeLike
Did your ex-friend become deeply offended when Obama said if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor (if you have a large enough life savings)?
LikeLike
littleredmachine ~
Weismann didn’t take President Trump’s comment about the emails and Russia looking for them seriously. Nobody on the left did.
They pretended they took it seriously so they could use it against him.
Anyone that heard him say it, chuckled when they heard it. Obvious, to even the simplest of minds.
LikeLike
Ode to Barr Bear
There was a Sleepin’ Possum
Layin’ Low by the Creek
We thought he was in sly slumber
But he only showed defeat!
Now up come a Barr Bear
To right what had been wrong
That big Ole’ Bear pawed Rosey
And made him change his song!
Now Hillary started a Shaken’
And Obama, his eyes got wide!
‘Cuz that big Ole’ Barr Bear
Had their Ass for Skinnen Time!
Sent from my iPad
LikeLike
Something is off with all of this Mueller Dossier. It’s obvious Part II was editorializing to conform to an outline similar to that Sundance has been laying out for over a month.
My money is McGahn has gone full Mr. Kelly Anne Conway and has possible immunity. He’s a full on leaker and seems to have a BIGLY grudge against our President. There’s just to much inside knowledge being spun negatively on this report that fits a pre-determined script.
Just a hunch McGahn being a witness in hearings ahead.
LikeLike
Interesting theory – but scary. Viable but unlikely.
LikeLike
For me, after of this, there is no one BUT Trump We owe him 6 years without a cloud over him.
The others? I despise them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hate to
Think McGan was bad dude as
POTUS would say.
LikeLike
NFJ: Except for the fact Mcghan left in Oct ’18 I believe Mcghan could be Sundance’s WH insider.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While the Russians were supposedly attacking our election, Obama chose to exploit it to his advantage by framing Trump. Instead of using the intelligence agencies to stop Russia, he used them to aid and abet Russia while framing Trump. This fits so well with Obama’s pattern of never letting a crisis go to waste.
Obama never solved a single problem. All he did was make them worse and exploit them.
Here’s an interesting story kind of along these lines.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/plot-twist-cnn-contributor-blames-obama-susan-rice-for-russian-meddling-because-obama-wanted-putin-deal/
LikeLike
Textbook definition of Obama-Administration TREASON:
“Instead of using the intelligence agencies to stop Russia, he used them to aid and abet Russia while framing Trump.”
LikeLike
What a lousy interviewer…he wasn’t listening…he was waiting and impatiently so, to talk…to say what HE wanted the ‘interview’ to touch on…
Whatever his name is I wish to see no more of him.
LikeLike
Eddie Haskell Henry is a vacuous dweeb.
Can’t think for himself.
Can’t keep up with what Corey was saying.
Can’t even figure how to interject his headset-directives.
LikeLike
What the hell is Romney signaling?
https://mobile.twitter.com/SenatorRomney/status/1119322471105216512/photo/1
LikeLike
..his nevertrumperness…he’s an idiot…bought and paid for
LikeLike
Romney’s an envious, sniveling snot.
LikeLike