Rudy Giuliani Responds to Release of Mueller Report…

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News to discuss the recently released Robert Mueller report. According to Giuliani he and his team had the opportunity to read the report in a DOJ SCIF on Tue and Wed.
Bravo, Rudy!
…Except for your swipe at the (glorious) Inquisition.
Waiting for the “sploody heads” on this one….here is the “preview by WH” red meat for the vultures…
Baier and Wallace are insufferable.
Together, they come across like Laurel and Hardy. Actually, on second thought , that wouldn’t be fair to Laurel and Hardy.
LOL. The two stooges.
Rudy is on fire! However, I can only take so much of Hemorrhage trying to trap Rudy followed by Chrissy Jr. making sure to exonerate Cankles, Zero etc. (i.e., no Americans colluded). Chrissy Jr. also jumped on the 10 manufactured “possible obstructions.”
Yes, that statement about no Americans concerns me. While the report says no Americans were involved, we know they were, and I pray that Barr’s team uncovers that.
He didn’t say:
No Brits involved
He also said Russians hacked into the DNC computers. No mention of DNC reps passing DNC data on to Russian agents. I have not seen enough evidence the former occurred; however, it is very likely the latter did occur.
Ongoing investigation?
All ten instances are an “intent to not get framed.”
Baier is acting like the House dims actually need a real reason for impeachment, yet it is obvious that they are already creating a Plan C or D narrative which they hope will serve their evil purposes.
According to Rudy –>> Mueller, et al NOT WHITE HATS!!! They were not White Hats with a secret plan.
However, thankfully, there are white hats who fought them and FINALLY reeled them in.
POTUS, according to the report, was not in a secret plan with Sessions. Sessions recusal was a significant issues that hinder the Trump Admin for 2 yrs. Sessions did good things on other issues and even as a white hat draining the swamp but his recusal on this issue was a significant blow and allowed Mueller et al to run wild.
Yes, there are undisclosed plans and there are white hats. But we need to not be fooled that every set back, every negative thing, is part of a secret plan and is ok. All that does is lull is into a false sense of security and passivity.
We must speak up and take political action. We need to heed President Trump’s calls to political action so he can have the political leverage and cover to do what he needs to do.
Yes, it was hard to believe that Sessions wasn’t as good as we thought he was but evidently it was true.
This report shows they left No stone unturned to “catch” President Trump, his admin and his family in at least obstruction. They failed. But they were not secret good guys! And this report shows that they were not secretly investigating all Russian interference and all players who worked with/colluded with Russian sources. In other words, the DNC, Hillary and Fussion are unmentioned and uninvestigated. They were not secretly using a supposed investigation of President Trump to investigate hillary/DNC, etc. Sad but truth is now seeing daylight.
I am just grateful no obstruction trap was successful!
Now, fingers crossed, let’s see an invest the predicate of this “investigation” and rumors and fisa abuse, etc. And that is still just cleaning up the most recent mess without actually draining the swamp of all that went on before, such as Hillary and her server, her subpoenaed emails, her foundation, Podesta & Hillary in Ukraine, etc.
Great news today but Much left undone. The coup was at least successful in that it was a significant drag on draining the swamp and total fulfillment of the MAGA agenda.
Well said!
Katherine , Excellent Synopsis ! Thank You ! Go Rudy Go !!!
Well said Katherine. Now where’s Walso..er Roberts. His FISA court was deceived. Why hasn’t he complaines that his court was used in an attempted coup. Shame on him
But for Jeff Sessions’ pusillanimous dereliction of duty there never would have been a Special Counsel. The best assessment of Sessions as Attorney General comes from Joe DiGenova:
Sessions was a scared little rabbit, completely lacking command presence. He was not a leader. If Sessions did have the moral courage he would have told the small group “the Attorney General does not recuse” and then immediately started investigating those who had urged him to recuse. As a leader of men he would have been immediately suspicious of the people urging the new boss “don’t look at us, and don’t look behind those doors.”
Barr is a BOSS. And he immediately took charge, and put Mueller and SDNY on a short leash.
On this day the American people learned that, despite the efforts of criminal individuals from within and without, their electoral process survived and succeeded in electing a truly legitimate President. The electoral system of the democratic Republic worked against all odds, including what will be shown to be Democratic Party election tampering, vote stuffing and illegal voting. One would think that this is cause for celebration. The Republic has survived one of the chief dangers to any nation, an attack from within. But the Demtards will not be happy about this because, they are not in power. They have this insane idea that they, and only they know what is right for the nation. So instead of celebrating a clear electoral process they will return to the grave-yard of Russian collusion time and again to try and resuscitate the carcass. In the process they will show all true Americans just how much they hate America and its electoral process. They will seek to change the rules if they cannot win legitimately. But don’t let it happen Patriots. This whole episode shows just how resilient America is, and just how well the foundation of her democratic republic is laid down. Long live America, land of the free, home of the brave. Truly the greatest expression of a free society that ever existed on the face of the earth. Thank God for America! Thank God for President Trump! And thank God for the patriots that made it possible!
I don’t hear JACK from the trio of Brennan, Clapper and Comey. Good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a reason for that…and it’s better than Good.
Rudy keeping it simple by repeatedly hammering that this was a frame up operation. The average person will easily be able to identify with this description of what they tried to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Rudy has tremendous admiration from the average American, middle aged and above, as a straight talking guy. He will carry far more weight than Nadler or Schiff or Baghdad Brian Williams or Shep or Wallace or any of the rest of these simpering liars.
Bottom line, there is nothing substantive for the Democrats to continue their idiotic drumroll court anymore.
Apparently Bret Baier was on Muellers legal team. If not Mueller screwed up. He should have hired him. Well maybe he did. I haven’t watched Special Report sive March 2016 when I thought maybe MSNBC had moved to 1064…the Fox Channel. What a bag of detritus Baier is. Hume is a globalist too but at least he is smart
LikeLiked by 2 people
The thing about Fox..don’t know about CNN et al…is that Fox brings on guests to interview then doesn’t let them talk
If they found NOBODY in collusion with Russians during 2016 campaign, then the FISA warrant on Carter Page was a hoax illegal wrong made up thing!!!! Is anybody catching up on this? The Mueller Report just pointed out that NOBODY from TRUMP colluded with Russians, not ever Carter Page! But FBI got several FISA warrants on him???? I don’t understand……? It was made up! He was an undercover employee informant Male-1 for the FBI on several cases to nab Russian spies! So they knew he was spy on behalf of FBI and still got warrant for him to spy on him to get to Trump and create collusion and stories to get Trump from being elected, impeached, indicted, removed from office! It failed, now proof it was all a lie started by Obama-Clinton campaigns and govt officials who did not want, at any cost, Trump to be Prez. Unbeleivable! NOBODY was colluding…………..Carter Page……………but FISA………….met with Russians……………….NOPE he was on America’s Team! Sorry………………
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pointed that out earlier on a different thread. First part of Mueller report I went to read, for exactly your reasons. Nails down Nunes criminal conspiracy referral on FISA abuse.
The last third of Rudy’s interview is very important. His pointing to involvement of Mifsud and Downer with Papadop means 5eyes. Means Brennan and Clapper were working thru their foreign counterparts to spy on Trump campaign as early as March 2016. Papadop likely proved too tangential to the campaign (two hop not getting close enough), plus he did not bring the marked $10k entrapment money back to the US ( he said they tore his luggage apart on re entry looking, as if they thought it would be there). That sets up the first Nunes criminal conspiracy referral on intel.
So Crossfire Hurricane belatedly switched to Carter Page using phony Steele dossier, setting up Nunes second criminal conspiracy referral on FISA abuse inside FBI/DoJ.
This strongly suggests three things.
1. PDJT knows all this, and not only via Nunes. One of his two reasons for not declassifying the FISA warrants when he first wanted to was, IIRC, allied nation concerns. UK for sure (Mifsud, Halper, Steele) and probably Australia. For ‘never again’, means PDJT and Barr have to take down Brennan and Clapper.
2. That leads directly to Susan Rice in the WH. Very explosive, and sheds new light on her CYA ‘by the book’ email to self. Obama will throw Brennan and Clapper under the bus because not by the book. Remember the Jan 6 meeting involved Obama, Rice, Comey…NOT Brennan and Clapper.
3. Going after FBI (Comey, McCabe) and DoJ (Yates, Lynch) is actually only half the needed job to insure never agin. Got to go after IC, especially CIA, where Brennan worked around domestic absolute prohibition via 5eyes.
Bigger Ugly than originally imagined.
That last minute of the interview is spicy!
Talking about the Origins of the Investigation, Giuliani believes that the investigation started before the first Papadopolous meeting, and that it wasn’t an accident that Misfud “fed” Papa D the information that the Russians had dirt on Hillary.
Last minute is worth a watch.
All I can say is “BWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA..BWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!!
I bet Mueller will buy with his take of the 40 million Orgy Island so he can continue to cover up Epstein and the rest of the Cabal .
