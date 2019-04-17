President Trump Remarks During Opportunity Zone Initiative Conference….

In 2017, President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which established ‘Opportunity Zones’ to incentivize long-term investments in low-income communities across the country. Today President Trump attended a conference to support the Opportunity Zone initiative. The conference aims to coordinate economic and social resources to stimulate growth in those areas.
Excellent program! Let’s see if the democrats will support this plan or will they prefer the status quo.
Reminds me of something President Reagan proposed.
Reagan Proposes Enterprise Zones To Lure Business to Big-City Slums
By Herbert H. Denton
March 24, 1982
President Reagan yesterday sent to Congress the main new domestic initiative of his administration, an urban enterprise zone proposal for attracting businesses to big-city slums by cutting their taxes and freeing them in part from government regulation.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1982/03/24/reagan-proposes-enterprise-zones-to-lure-business-to-big-city-slums/6a6a7bd5-954b-44b6-a1fd-7cffd9416002/?utm_term=.cc8f8b63e853
But he’s RACIST!
President Trump is more involved than just making proposals.
I really enjoyed the mayors, wonderful, positive and so unfiltered by media. Refreshing!
An A for effort, BUT with very doubtful net positive effect.
The Reagan enterprise zones idea was finally implemented by Jack Kemp in 1993, and an additional tax credit for them was added in 2000. Obama expanded the idea with his promise zones in several cities and one Indian reservation. It has never worked very well for two simple reasons:
1. These low income mainly urban areas are also high crime, low educational achievement, broken families. So a very low quality labor pool. The high quality labor simply moves away.Think Baltimore, Philly, southwest side of Chicago, much of Detroit.
2. The idea of incentivizing long term investment still requires there to be a (subsidized) return. Given 1, that is not often the case, especially when a booming economy offers so many other higher quality investment opportunities elsewhere.
PDJT deserves his try, but unless there are significant structural and locational differences compared to the past I don’t see how his new effort won’t end like all past efforts—marginal to meaningless.
Believe they were called “enterprise zones” around
Atlanta. They set them up to great fanfare around the
time of the Olympics. Carter’s Atlanta Project ( oh, the
stories I could tell) was behind many of them.
A few businesses were started, a whole lot of money
was stolen. Need to have strict accounting factored in
from the get go. With huge legal penalties for anyone
cooking the books.
I would like to hear Catherine Austin-FItts, who worked as Asst. Sec’y under Jack Kemp and had her fair share of concerns during his leadership, comment on this effort. Ristvan points out the major impediments to these zones: risky population where it’s dangerous to operate even if you are a member of that community.
My limited experience with such efforts saw small start-up businesses robbed and terrorized out of business for not partaking in protection rackets, and bigger box stores were unable to attract suitable employees with “shortages” eating up profits..
REMARKS
Remarks by President Trump at the Opportunity Zone Conference with State, Local, Tribal, and Community Leaders
ECONOMY & JOBS
Issued on: April 17, 2019
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-opportunity-zone-conference-state-local-tribal-community-leaders/
Carson to Lead Newly Created Council on Opportunity Zones
https://www.housingfinance.com/policy-legislation/carson-to-lead-newly-created-council-on-opportunity-zones_o
All the best to Secretary Carson…
I agree with Ristvan above… the government is not going to be able to change broken depressed souls. And Secretary Carson won’t be able to bring religion into his job.
Not a Seventh-Day Adventist — but I do agree with the following:
https://www.adventist.org/en/vitality/education/
“Adventists believe in developing physically, empathetically, socially and spiritually, too. Ideally, education should change and cultivate every aspect of our lives, bringing us that much closer to what God originally planned for us to have and to be….”
Attended a parochial school as a non-Catholic and received 5 years of excellent education from Sisters of Mercy plus lay teachers (including my own mother, who taught some useful subjects for reduced tuition). The parochial school has been devastated by corruption within the Roman Catholic Church, yet there is still a need for excellent schools. Here’s praying that excellent schools will come to lift up inner city communities and fill the void left by departing Catholic orders
And who would benefit most from these efforts? Democrat ruined cities. That’s who! As mentioned, strict accounting of money movement is imperative . Democrats will steal every penny unless they are held to account.
