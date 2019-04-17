Mueller Team Leaks: It’s All About “Obstruction”… This is Going to be Epic

This will not come as a surprise to anyone who has followed closely; however, according to the FBI’s primary narrative engineer, Devlin Barrett at the Washington Post, the Mueller team has invested most heavily in “obstruction, obstruction, obstruction”….

For two years 19 lawyers were piecing the script together; while 40 FBI agents used 2,800 subpoenas, 230 orders for communication records, national security letters, FISA authorization, wiretaps, 50 pen register authorizations, and over 500 Title III search warrants to scour the background of every private communication, phone call, text message and email of everyone in the Trump orbit. Eventually interviewing over 500 witnesses for words to paste into the text of the Mueller/Weissmann obstruction report.

As Barrett outlines on behalf of his benefactors, the team has painted a detailed narrative using every word, tweet, media interview, comment, and private/confidential White House utterance by President Trump -about his unhappiness with the Mueller probe- as clear and convincing evidence of President Trump’s intent to obstruct the investigation.

It’s all about the “obstruction”…. And that is Pelosi’s launch platform.

(WaPo Via Devlin Barrett) The Justice Department plans to release a lightly redacted version of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s 400-page report Thursday, offering a granular look at the ways in which President Trump was suspected of having obstructed justice, people familiar with the matter said.

The report — the general outlines of which the Justice Department has briefed the White House on — will reveal that Mueller decided he could not come to a conclusion on the question of obstruction because it was difficult to determine Trump’s intent and because some of his actions could be interpreted innocently, these people said. But it will offer a detailed blow-by-blow of the president’s alleged conduct — analyzing tweets, private threats and other episodes at the center of Mueller’s inquiry, they added. (read more)

The White House approach to this is visible on the perimeter. Classic Trump and it will catch the Moonbats completely off-guard.

Put it all out there…. All of it. As much as possible…. let the world see just how much effort was expended on this stupid investigation into nothing. This is classic Trump.

You know what the media and the Democrats have forgotten?…

Trump owns the downside better than anyone.

No-one, EVER, has yet to catch on to how brilliantly Trump owns the downside.

The report will outline how many times terrible Trump lashed out over the past two years to his closest advisers about the damn “witchhunt”. It will outline every time he asked someone if he could do something to stop it… It will outline everything about how Trump wanted that damned ridiculous investigation to be done with… etc. etc. etc.

However, in releasing so much granular activity the one thing the Mueller team and the media will forget is…. that’s exactly the behavior of a transparently innocent man.

Wrongfully accused…. that’s what you do. And you know what, Trump will own it.

Trump will own it in the very Trumpiest of ways.

Yes, I said that… I was, and am still, furious that we have had to put up with this nonsense; with this garbage… it’s infuriating. etc. etc. etc. in buckets.

In the way only POTUS Trump can deliver.

In the words of a common man.

In the words of every man.

In the words that almost every American will relate to.

That’s how Trump will do it. Authentically and naturally…. he will completely own his willingness to shut down that stupid Russia collusion nonsense.

“I’m the most powerful man in the world, right?.. that’s what people say, the office, the power of the president right?.. not me specifically.. and yet, excuse me, I’m, excuse me, …I’m creating jobs and this stuff is complex, it’s easy for me, but complex; important stuff, talking deals, and make things better, and negotiating for our country, and, excuse me… and I’ve got this nonsense – remember, no collusion- tying up my people… and, excuse me, wasting so much time… interrupting everything we are doing to make America great. It doesn’t stop us, but it’s ridiculous… make me angry?.. Sure. and for what? Sure, wouldn’t you? .. For what?.. excuse me, … A report? That’s it? $35 million or something right? For what?… because a ridiculous witchhunt, no collusion”…

Classic Donald Trump.

Two years of fire-breathing dragon-energy Trump.. unleashed.

Can you hear it?

The Democrats/Media have no comprehension about owning the downside…

Regardless of who you supported in the 2016 Presidential primary race, most will admit there’s one strategic advantage held by Donald Trump over all other candidates – Trump’s willingness to “own the downside“.

All policies and proposals have a “downside“, there’s no such thing as a policy proposal with benefit to all and harm to none.

This empirical truth is toxic to professional politicians – therefore they spend an inordinate amount of time using pretzel logic to avoid it. As a direct consequence of avoidance, the media love to use the downside as a weapon.

For the first time in recent political memory Donald Trump represents a candidacy who is unafraid of their spear; and as a consequence, immune to the damage.

A case in point – NBC’s Chuck Todd thought he could deploy the downside weapon during a Trump campaign stop in Iowa (State Fair). During the exclusive interview aboard the Trumpo Jet Todd deployed his arsenal – “but you can’t actually remove illegal immigrants, I mean you can’t actually deport them“.

Trump owned the downside. “Chuck, yes, yes we will. Either we have borders or we don’t; either we have a country or we don’t“.

Like all other media punditry, Chuck was left aghast. The dangling participle remained naught but a withering “but… but…”

Every other candidate who has ever existed in the history of modern political candidacy, would have given some form of “acceptable” alternative response. (ie. a PC version.) (ie. a lie.)

Not Trump, he owns the downside.

This approach is what makes ‘Splodey Heads!

A Second Case In Point – Trump does it again with CNN’s Jake Tapper, only this time Trump frames the controversial position ownership with an explanation.

Donald Trump is backing up his previous position that removing Iraq’s Sadam Hussein and Libya’s Kaddaffi was not a good idea. Jake Tapper is aghast: “what about the human rights abuses”?

Trump owns the opposite: Human rights abuses? …”you don’t think they’re happening now? They’re worse now than they ever were. People are getting their heads chopped off, they’re being drowned in cages. Right now they’re far worse off than they ever were under Saddam Hussein or Kadaffi”…

Another ‘Splodey !

It doesn’t matter what the issue is.

When confronted by his tax proposal to eliminate taxes on wage earners below $50k Trump is challenged with the “skin in the game” argument. The response is simple: “look, it costs more for the processing of those income tax filers than the revenue which comes from them“…

Media: Jeb Bush want’s a no-fly zone in Syria?

Trump: When did ISIS get airplanes?

Media: You can’t build a wall?

Trump: I build things, that’s what I do – watch me!

Media: You’re going to deport 11 million people. You’ll need a “deportation force“.

Trump: What does I.C.E do?

And on and on it goes. Simple cut-to-the-chase responses with total fearless ownership of any downside from a policy proposal.

Media: But you used to be a Democrat, you have donated to Democrats?

Trump: Yes, I live and work in New York. NYC is all Democrats, if I need to leverage assistance for my company goals I need to work with Democrats. It’s a business necessity; I look out for my employees and their best interests.

Media: But you had Hillary Clinton at your wedding?

Trump: Yes, it was an amazing event, the best, the biggest, the most elegant, and I asked her and Bill to attend. They did. Wouldn’t you, I mean if I invited you?

Media: You spend all this time talking about polls. You seem obsessed by polls?

Trump: Yeah, that’s because I’m winning them. If the polls were not good, I wouldn’t even mention them. Duh.

The march of the Trumpisms’ continues:

Megyn Kelly: “You’ve called women you don’t like ‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs,’ and ‘disgusting animals’…”

Trump: “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”

Media: You can’t build a wall!

Trump: “Sure I can, AND Mexico is going to pay for it!!”

Media: But you support Eminent Domain?

Trump: Yeah, and “Try building the Keystone Pipeline without it”..

Media: But you called Sanders a maniac!

Trump: “And a Communist”, don’t forget!

Media: But you declared bankruptcy!

Trump: “Yup, sure did. And I Chaptered 4 out of 400 companies. Took over bad deals and made money on those too !”…

Media: But you held a rally and someone said Obama was Muslim, and you didn’t defend him from it!

Trump: Yeah, “Would he defend me? I don’t think so!”

Media: But you attacked Ben Carson! “…

Trump: Well, I never hit my mother on the head with a hammer! Did you, Bill?”

When you compare how Trump owns the so-called “negatives”, you immediately recognize they are only negatives if he allows them to be. Thus, he doesn’t let them be issues – he owns them, and says “yeah, so?”

Trump has spent decades with Park Row media types. He has never avoided them, he totally understands how they operate – and more importantly “why”?

Pelosi and Mueller’s team think they’ve got him surrounded with Mueller’s team. Except they’ve forgotten… He’s seemingly one man, yet he consistently has his opposition surrounded.

Watch President Trump own the downside to this Mueller report… it’s going to be a thing of absolute beauty…. yet again.

