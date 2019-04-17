Mueller Team Leaks: It’s All About “Obstruction”… This is Going to be Epic

This will not come as a surprise to anyone who has followed closely; however, according to the FBI’s primary narrative engineer, Devlin Barrett at the Washington Post, the Mueller team has invested most heavily in “obstruction, obstruction, obstruction”….
For two years 19 lawyers were piecing the script together; while 40 FBI agents used 2,800 subpoenas, 230 orders for communication records, national security letters, FISA authorization, wiretaps, 50 pen register authorizations, and over 500 Title III search warrants to scour the background of every private communication, phone call, text message and email of everyone in the Trump orbit. Eventually interviewing over 500 witnesses for words to paste into the text of the Mueller/Weissmann obstruction report.
As Barrett outlines on behalf of his benefactors, the team has painted a detailed narrative using every word, tweet, media interview, comment, and private/confidential White House utterance by President Trump -about his unhappiness with the Mueller probe- as clear and convincing evidence of President Trump’s intent to obstruct the investigation.
It’s all about the “obstruction”…. And that is Pelosi’s launch platform.
(WaPo Via Devlin Barrett) The Justice Department plans to release a lightly redacted version of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s 400-page report Thursday, offering a granular look at the ways in which President Trump was suspected of having obstructed justice, people familiar with the matter said.
The report — the general outlines of which the Justice Department has briefed the White House on — will reveal that Mueller decided he could not come to a conclusion on the question of obstruction because it was difficult to determine Trump’s intent and because some of his actions could be interpreted innocently, these people said.
But it will offer a detailed blow-by-blow of the president’s alleged conduct — analyzing tweets, private threats and other episodes at the center of Mueller’s inquiry, they added. (read more)
The White House approach to this is visible on the perimeter. Classic Trump and it will catch the Moonbats completely off-guard.
Put it all out there…. All of it. As much as possible…. let the world see just how much effort was expended on this stupid investigation into nothing. This is classic Trump.
You know what the media and the Democrats have forgotten?…
Trump owns the downside better than anyone.
No-one, EVER, has yet to catch on to how brilliantly Trump owns the downside.
The report will outline how many times terrible Trump lashed out over the past two years to his closest advisers about the damn “witchhunt”. It will outline every time he asked someone if he could do something to stop it… It will outline everything about how Trump wanted that damned ridiculous investigation to be done with… etc. etc. etc.
However, in releasing so much granular activity the one thing the Mueller team and the media will forget is…. that’s exactly the behavior of a transparently innocent man.
Wrongfully accused…. that’s what you do. And you know what, Trump will own it.
Trump will own it in the very Trumpiest of ways.
Yes, I said that… I was, and am still, furious that we have had to put up with this nonsense; with this garbage… it’s infuriating. etc. etc. etc. in buckets.
In the way only POTUS Trump can deliver.
In the words of a common man.
In the words of every man.
In the words that almost every American will relate to.
That’s how Trump will do it. Authentically and naturally…. he will completely own his willingness to shut down that stupid Russia collusion nonsense.
“I’m the most powerful man in the world, right?.. that’s what people say, the office, the power of the president right?.. not me specifically.. and yet, excuse me, I’m, excuse me, …I’m creating jobs and this stuff is complex, it’s easy for me, but complex; important stuff, talking deals, and make things better, and negotiating for our country, and, excuse me… and I’ve got this nonsense – remember, no collusion- tying up my people… and, excuse me, wasting so much time… interrupting everything we are doing to make America great. It doesn’t stop us, but it’s ridiculous… make me angry?.. Sure. and for what? Sure, wouldn’t you? .. For what?.. excuse me, … A report? That’s it? $35 million or something right? For what?… because a ridiculous witchhunt, no collusion”…
Classic Donald Trump.
Two years of fire-breathing dragon-energy Trump.. unleashed.
Can you hear it?
The Democrats/Media have no comprehension about owning the downside…
REMEMBER 2016?:
Regardless of who you supported in the 2016 Presidential primary race, most will admit there’s one strategic advantage held by Donald Trump over all other candidates – Trump’s willingness to “own the downside“.
All policies and proposals have a “downside“, there’s no such thing as a policy proposal with benefit to all and harm to none.
This empirical truth is toxic to professional politicians – therefore they spend an inordinate amount of time using pretzel logic to avoid it. As a direct consequence of avoidance, the media love to use the downside as a weapon.
For the first time in recent political memory Donald Trump represents a candidacy who is unafraid of their spear; and as a consequence, immune to the damage.
A case in point – NBC’s Chuck Todd thought he could deploy the downside weapon during a Trump campaign stop in Iowa (State Fair). During the exclusive interview aboard the Trumpo Jet Todd deployed his arsenal – “but you can’t actually remove illegal immigrants, I mean you can’t actually deport them“.
Trump owned the downside. “Chuck, yes, yes we will. Either we have borders or we don’t; either we have a country or we don’t“.
Like all other media punditry, Chuck was left aghast. The dangling participle remained naught but a withering “but… but…”
Every other candidate who has ever existed in the history of modern political candidacy, would have given some form of “acceptable” alternative response. (ie. a PC version.) (ie. a lie.)
Not Trump, he owns the downside.
This approach is what makes ‘Splodey Heads!
A Second Case In Point – Trump does it again with CNN’s Jake Tapper, only this time Trump frames the controversial position ownership with an explanation.
Donald Trump is backing up his previous position that removing Iraq’s Sadam Hussein and Libya’s Kaddaffi was not a good idea. Jake Tapper is aghast: “what about the human rights abuses”?
Trump owns the opposite: Human rights abuses? …”you don’t think they’re happening now? They’re worse now than they ever were. People are getting their heads chopped off, they’re being drowned in cages. Right now they’re far worse off than they ever were under Saddam Hussein or Kadaffi”…
Another ‘Splodey !
It doesn’t matter what the issue is.
When confronted by his tax proposal to eliminate taxes on wage earners below $50k Trump is challenged with the “skin in the game” argument. The response is simple: “look, it costs more for the processing of those income tax filers than the revenue which comes from them“…
- Media: Jeb Bush want’s a no-fly zone in Syria?
- Trump: When did ISIS get airplanes?
- Media: You can’t build a wall?
- Trump: I build things, that’s what I do – watch me!
- Media: You’re going to deport 11 million people. You’ll need a “deportation force“.
- Trump: What does I.C.E do?
And on and on it goes. Simple cut-to-the-chase responses with total fearless ownership of any downside from a policy proposal.
- Media: But you used to be a Democrat, you have donated to Democrats?
- Trump: Yes, I live and work in New York. NYC is all Democrats, if I need to leverage assistance for my company goals I need to work with Democrats. It’s a business necessity; I look out for my employees and their best interests.
- Media: But you had Hillary Clinton at your wedding?
- Trump: Yes, it was an amazing event, the best, the biggest, the most elegant, and I asked her and Bill to attend. They did. Wouldn’t you, I mean if I invited you?
- Media: You spend all this time talking about polls. You seem obsessed by polls?
- Trump: Yeah, that’s because I’m winning them. If the polls were not good, I wouldn’t even mention them. Duh.
The march of the Trumpisms’ continues:
- Megyn Kelly: “You’ve called women you don’t like ‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs,’ and ‘disgusting animals’…”
- Trump: “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”
- Media: You can’t build a wall!
- Trump: “Sure I can, AND Mexico is going to pay for it!!”
- Media: But you support Eminent Domain?
- Trump: Yeah, and “Try building the Keystone Pipeline without it”..
- Media: But you called Sanders a maniac!
- Trump: “And a Communist”, don’t forget!
- Media: But you declared bankruptcy!
- Trump: “Yup, sure did. And I Chaptered 4 out of 400 companies. Took over bad deals and made money on those too !”…
- Media: But you held a rally and someone said Obama was Muslim, and you didn’t defend him from it!
- Trump: Yeah, “Would he defend me? I don’t think so!”
- Media: But you attacked Ben Carson! “…
- Trump: Well, I never hit my mother on the head with a hammer! Did you, Bill?”
When you compare how Trump owns the so-called “negatives”, you immediately recognize they are only negatives if he allows them to be. Thus, he doesn’t let them be issues – he owns them, and says “yeah, so?”
Trump has spent decades with Park Row media types. He has never avoided them, he totally understands how they operate – and more importantly “why”?
Pelosi and Mueller’s team think they’ve got him surrounded with Mueller’s team. Except they’ve forgotten… He’s seemingly one man, yet he consistently has his opposition surrounded.
Watch President Trump own the downside to this Mueller report… it’s going to be a thing of absolute beauty…. yet again.
Trump is a very smart man and we’ll all be saying “well played” very soon.
The zombie Press and their fellow Democrats will all be crying interference.
NPC #18423 ~ “Orange man bad. Obstruction man bad.”
If you can deal with New York politics, you can deal with ANYTHING. Trump will beat his opponent in 2020.
So let me just ask these basic questions of you all…..or pose my understanding of a few items
It seems like the Marxist’s have gotten to a point where they have convinced most everyone, and the MSM harps / follows along on this, that the Justice Department / FBI is independent of the President and the Executive Branch.
Now correct me if I am wrong.
The Justice Department and the FBI are a full part of the Executive Branch of Government. The President nominated the heads of each agency.
Therefore the President is in charge of each agency. He is the boss of each agency and can hire, fire anyone he wants, pardon anyone convicted of crimes by these agencies, and stop any investigation or Special Council conducted by these agencies.
Am I correct so far?
The President is the AG’s boss. So if the Ag has a Special Council report, he should show it to “ his boss” the President first…correct?
If this is correct….
The President has known that the Congress…..all of them…..have been trying to impeach him for ANY reason.
So he has let them go on with their actions and not used the powers he actually has, because he is / was basically thinking for the good of the country.
For, if he had fought this, and did use his Constitutional Authority the MAGA agenda would have come to a halt.
Seriously….let me know if I am “off base” on this ….especially his authority over the law enforcement agencies.
Thanks
If you’re saying President Trump is playing the long game and has been feeding the democrats the rope they are about to hang themselves with, I’d say you’re correct.
I dont believe there will be any rope around any neck…when everything is said and done…I believe it will be business as usual with all the same people in their same positions, sitting in their same chairs collecting their same fat paychecks all while looking down on us.
Thanks for your opinion, sunshine. /s
Wasn’t an opinion…it’s a belief.
Is not an opinion, a belief stated?
An opinion is a judgment based on facts, an honest attempt to draw a reasonable conclusion from factual evidence. Unlike an opinion, a belief is a conviction based on cultural or personal faith, morality, or values.
Bravo. Well played.
It’s a safe bet you were never called the life of the party! Cheer up! These are GREAT days. We are walking with giants!
LikeLiked by 2 people
People who believe in God and the bible also believe that end times are inevitable. Will you also say to them, to ‘cheer up’ when they talk about it? Just because I state that I believe that none of these criminals will ever be held accountable for their high crimes, do you simply assume that I also don’t believe that better things are coming?
If a Christian was depressed about the End Times I would try to cheer them up by reminding them of what comes after the Tribulation for those who are saved. I’m sure you’re not always so down and my heart aches for you.
F.O.
I think we’re going to see some personnel changes as we launch into Term 2 – perhaps even before it gets underway. The DOJ and FBI people who sold their souls to pull off an overthrow of the elected Chief Executive have written their own discharge papers. They broke the trust. Now they’ve bought the broken pieces. Prosecute every single damn one of them. Make sure they’re so tied up with defense lawyers themselves, that they too are forced to expend their entire treasure while trying to dodge prison time. Watch this spectacle as they experience their own names dragged through the slime.
I agree with you. There is a saying that a general fights the last war, the Maginot line comes to mind. The swamp fights the way the swamp has always fought. Look at what has been done to Kavanaugh, Jim Jordan, Nunes ect. Look what they tried to do to POTUS through the entire election cycle and through his entire Presidency. Any other politician would have been toast, and that is what the swamp was banking on. NOT POTUS, He knows the game and is fighting on his terms, he’s not fighting the last war. I believe when the time is right POTUS will, as Bannon said, go full animal.
LikeLiked by 5 people
An excellent analogy in a superb essay!
Can you imagine spending 2 1/2 years tearing people down? What kind of person does that? Not just trying to “get” PDT but many who worked for him. “A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment but said Mueller will not be at Barr’s news conference”. Yep, a coward if I ever saw one. Muller is a despicable human, can’t call him a man, no honorable man spends his life tearing people down. PDT has spent his life building things up and bringing people along with him, making careers for people. Even Cohen, a thug, but PDT tried to build him up. PDT is trying to give criminals in prison a second chance, giving jobs to those who have been without for so long, giving them hope again. My prayer is that there really is a “Trump Effect”, and those that tried to tear him down will pay a price.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment but said Mueller will not be at Barr’s news conference”
The Nadler/Media spin on this is Barr elected (decided) not to invite Mueller to the Press conference. Aren’t the Democrats just special? Bless their hearts…/s
You are correct.
Moreover, the Dems and NeverTrump Repubs were hoping the most of hopes that Trump would, at least once, lash out in utter anger so they could impeach him or make his admin crater.
Tweets and legal firings is not obstruction.
Eff them all, traitorous, seditious SOBs who do not care one whit about America except for their ego and power!
You’re dead on correct. It’s so pathetic that Congress is pretending tbat they are in charge, that Mueller and his team answer to them alone.
The Congressional Demons are as complicit in this Conspiracy as Zero and his Berserkers, and I hope they all pay more dearly than their worst nightmares ever portended.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed, Gunny.
Comey kept saying the President didn’t know he was NOT to interact with the Justice Department. Comey said he never once spoke with Obama, implying Obma “knew his place”. You are correct, of course. Gunny66, but to the Liberals, the firing of Comey was a matter of OBSTRUCTING the Mueller Investigation and you won’t convince a single one of them they are wrong. The Justice Department is NOT a stand-alone Department, and I always wondered why no one has called them on that fact. Afterall, were it not so, Sally Yates wouldn’t have been summarily fired….my very most favorite deed of the President’s early days on the job! Don’t you wonder how much destruction of evidence went on while she was gathering her belongings to leave?
If I were a betting man, I would guess that PDJT will come out with a new statement or objective completely unrelated to this affair. He will be going on offense and the media will be so flummoxed they won’t know what to report on.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Liberty Gal” is over the target with bomb-bay doors open…let the “Muda” of all FISA Bombs Away!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
That broad, Yates was in it up to her pencil neck.
“Sweetheart of the IRS” … Lois Lerner.
He will be boarding Air Force 1, bound for Wisconsin, to put on a Rally, “completely unrelated to this affair”, indeed.
“private threats and other episodes”
So which “insider” had his panties in a twist because POTUS expressed frustration with the attacks against his family?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weissman
I have no doubt Weissmann documented every PUBLIC indication he could dream up of POTUS obstructing, but who gave Weissmann what they perceived to be “private threats”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
McGhan
Yes, “we’ll see what happens” my favorite Trump Line!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
What out of town barr will Mueller be watching the proceedings from?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sorry Mr. Mueller, but you’ll have to surrender your passport to me. It has been revoked. I hope your purchased a fully refundable ticket, because you will not be boarding this international flight. Have a nice day.
Great observation by Sundance on Trump “owning the downside.”
I don’t think I’ve read that opined by anyone else, not by any of the Master Pundits, not Rush, not Bongino, not Hannity, nor on any pro-Trump news/opinion sites. It’s such a simple yet powerful realization of our President’s instinctual shield against the Left’s most often used tool in attacking their political enemies.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Sundance has just made my week! I had never thought of things this way before. Man, I just love this site.
LikeLiked by 6 people
GB, Sundance laid this out a few years back, confirming what we NYer’s knew about Donald Trump, the developer. Through the Waldman Rink, bankruptcies, the helicopter crash of his fellow investors, and other hot spots, Donald Trump always came back up as a Phoenix.
And he always will. President Trump is a realist, and questions have answers, with a yes or no or “we are still working on it” understanding.
It is crazy to me that the press is so complicit in taking this country down, they cannot seem to acknowledge President Trump’s honesty, and they fake outrage so unconvincingly.
President Trump is the opposite. He figures sout the problem, and gets it solved before the deadline and under budget.
That’s all.
I agree. I think SD nailed a large component of why Trump’s supporters think he is authentic and why the Dems could never be no matter how many beer swigging video spots they do.
Excellent article, SD!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Every innocent person has the right to proclaim his innocence and to defend themselves against false charges! Mueller forgot that the Constitution still applies to White Americans and not just criminals, illegal immigrants and minorities!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Doubt he forgot, possibly under instruction
It is my prayer that the deep state very soon learns what can be successfully prosecuted for obstruction.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This, my friends, is going to be one of the most spectacular launch failures in history.
VSGPOTUSDJT is going to hammer home that he thinks this group of unelected bureaucrats is a waste of time, taxpayer money, and air — and that the majority of the last two years (after the Russian collusion story collapsed) has been this group of self-appointed swamp rats trying to make his opinion illegal……when it is amply supported by facts, logic, and the assessment of anyone not wholly dependent on “Fake News”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The the SpyGate actors are all caught up in their own malfeasance. This is the biggest thing in the world to them. But I have to level with them – there’s just NO WAY this will be bigger than the Access Hollywood tapes, which Trump owned and recovered from just fine.
This is going to blow over with a whimper. Then comes PAIN.
This is a fight to the death. No one.is going gentle into that good night. Trump knows they will never cease attacking him and his family until he is defeated unless he defeats them first. Everything depends on it. There’s no going back. The dye is cast. we are witnessing the battle of the century. Trump has millions of soldiers who have his back to their dying breath.
this thread has been out for several hours, so many/most have already seen it…but just in case:
Essentially the rogue prosecutor Weisman is using a part of the obstruction law to bring down a President like he did Arthur Anderson. His goal simply being to buttress impeachment even though his efforts were struck down 9 to 0 at SCOTUS…of course, too late for Anderson.
As any good Alinsky/Lenin figure it is all about ends justifying means…and by any means possible.
No doubt this will be the battle starting tomorrow. Two more years of this. But, according to the thread, Barr is well aware of the unlawful nature of Weisman’s approach and I imagine that will be his opening gambit.
Does the average American even KNOW that the13 angry Dems were Hillary folks?
I mean, Muellar was sooooo sure no one question him that he didn’t even flinch in choosing a guy who once RAN THE CLINTON FOUNDATION for his team of Trump haters?
No one ever talks about this except POTUS in his tweets and Hannity.
Why should anyone have faith in a special council?
And you know what? No matter what is in the report, it won’t make a daaammn bit of difference. They are going to be shocked at the “ho hum” response.
fav Chrissy hayes tube
“Owning the downside” works when you are honest, courageous and you know you’re right.
“Owning the downside” works when you know you’re safely secure in “high ground” real estate and your slob opponent lives in a “downside” cardboard shack.
“Owning the downside” means you know you have a winning hand of cards and your opponent has zip. It means letting the opponent leverage his crap hand into betting all his chips …. and then taking them all from him.
Republicans have always given their money and advantages to the big talkers at the political table. They like to be liked, to just be in the game and share drinks with their poker buddies. If giving them all their money is the price of playing … fine. “Just be nice to us and let us play; here have some more of our money”. Trump is not that. “If you’re nice, if you have any more money, I’ll let you play”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In Smith v. Maryland, the Supreme Court decided that use of a pen register is not a search therefore does not violate the 4th Amendment. But does the pen register violate the 5th Amendment…’self-incrimination’? That is, has the SC decided on that?
The pen register captures information transmitted by the suspect under ex parte.
Add-on question: as the pen register is not a search, is a warrant then necessary?
Also, since Smith was decided well before the internet came to be, perhaps it is time to revisit the decision.
(Yes, we live in a scary world. As bad as it seems, it is no worse than any other time in history. We live in a fallen world and evil lurks about. It is only the means to attack one another has become easier with the advance of technology. However, I greatly prize individual liberty above security.)
3,000+ invasions of privacy for what?
To prove that the President obstructed…. something THEY made up?
100+ federal agents, fbi, DoJ, judges, politicians, coordinated this and earned the max penalties for conspiracy of deprivation of civil rights under color of law to subvert the Electoral College.
HOW TO SPOT A KING
Some think when David fought Goliath that God fixed the match to guarantee a victory for the young shepherd. He didn’t.
He didn’t need to.
The young shepherd boy had spent years protecting sheep from predators. By the time he faced Goliath, the young boy had already killed a lion and a bear. (Which angered the older shepherds because young shepherd boys were strictly taught NEVER risk your life for worthless sheep!) But David loved his sheep as if they were his children.
When the young boy stepped up to confront Goliath all knew – all the Philistines, all the Israelites, all the clever strategists and generals, everyone! – knew the young boy was about to get slaughtered.
Except God. “Hey, come here and watch this!” He called to the Angels. They gathered and saw the boy with his sling approaching the Giant with his sword.
“Do you wish us to help the young boy?” the Angels asked.
“No. His name is David. He’s the one I was telling you about. He’s the only one down there who does NOT need my help. Sit with me and watch why I love David so much!” The bravery in David’s heart, which he built and grew on his own, from years of battling predators, revealed him to be Israel’s King.
Today, in Heaven, God has gathered his Angels again, “Come here and watch this!” The Angels have gathered and see a man with a heart as brave as King David’s approaching the Deep State.
“Do you wish us to help this man?”
“No. His name is Donald. He’s the one I’ve been telling you about. He’s the only one down there who does NOT need my help. Sit with me and watch why I love Donald so much!”
Grab some popcorn my friends!
Nice.
Nous somme encore eveillé!
Maquis, testing my old French…is this wrong or correct?
Proche!
Nous sommes encore éveillé!
Très bien.
⚜
Ha, ha, ha! …S…! Bien sur!
Je me souvien…nous is plural.
Cross-checked the internet…as always, bad info.
dave, exquisite!
What an epic list of Trumpisms. I love it. Trump’s greatest hits.
THIS is why when you ask those who “get” Trump why they like him, one of the reasons is that he’s honest. Talk about exploding heads … “but, .. but, .. BUT he said [X]!!!!!!!!! a total lie!! he’s the biggest liar EVER!!!”
It’s owning the downside. SD is so right — no other pol does it, because they’re cowards with no compass or connection to people, so they say what consultants feed them to say. And people know they’re being patronized. Trump’s the master at many things, and at base, owning the downside is about getting people.
All those lives in ruins and so many innocent people had to pay out large attorney fees, just so some vindictive, smug people in power can play tag and try to get POTUS to commit obstruction of justice.
What a SAD, SAD day this for us that things have grown so out of control. Heartbreaking.
“Only Rosie O’ Donnell.” My favorite!
Declassify declassify declassify!
The truth will set you free.
“You know what the media and the Democrats have forgotten?…
Trump owns the downside better than anyone.
No-one, EVER, has yet to catch on to how brilliantly Trump owns the downside.”
I suppose President Trump will sleep very soundly tonight, anticipating tomorrow’s festivities as like a child on Christmas Eve.
This is all part of the rollout plan extending into the election. They’ve been prepping the field, and their press conference tomorrow is going to put the phrasing on the release of Muller’s doc. Then, drip by drip, bomb by bomb, Trump is going to start putting out more and more info until their entire house of cards disintegrates
They had their opportunity to charge obstruction. They chose instead not to charge. They colored their decision not to charge as leaving it up to the AG to decide. That way they could pull a Comey and list all the accusations that they didn’t charge. Bottom line though is they did not make the charge.
And AG Barr, together with DAG Rosenstein and all the best DOJ experts, decided that nothing rose to the level of charging a crime.
But the House will go crazy trying to impeach. Just as Nancy has planned with Mueller’s Angry Democrats.
Deft move by Barr?
Having Rosenstein there means he agrees with it. Keep your friends close and enemies closer?
They must think the American people are stupid.
I would so love to see Barr invite Mueller to stand beside him and Rosenstein at his press conference tomorrow.
Don’t say anything, just stand there. And accept whatever Barr says silently.
Mueller is a coward!
Rachel Maddow on Twitter tonight: “Uh…shouldn’t Mueller be there?”
Undercover Huber: “OMG, he’s in Prague.”
Simply the best!
Media: You spend all this time talking about polls. You seem obsessed by polls?
Trump: Yeah, that’s because I’m winning them. If the polls were not good, I wouldn’t even mention them. Duh.
My favorite.
nkmommy, a fantastic retort that confounds the brains of the listener who posed the question. And All Too Much there are so many we cannot ever forget because his retorts are outstanding and right on point. This fully astounds the questioner so the point they can’t talk back.
But the Dems and MSM don’t know shat Barr will say.
What if Barr says, “The President had the legal authority to fire Mueller, and he didn’t. That simple.”
A horse named I’ll Own It.
SD, very optimistic and well said. More importantly, optimistic by example and with facts.
Never called it “downside” but PDJT said many times he would “take the slings and arrows.” PDJT’s willingness and ability to confront the downside and “take the slings and arrows” is a big reason why he won the election. None of the other 20+ candidates DIM or RINO would even come close.
Can’t wait to hear the WH “prepared” statement after the report release. Weekend circus should be fun too. Stocking up on popcorn.
I don’t underestimate Pres Trump, I never count him out. He doesn’t equivocate, or start his answers with qualifiers or “do respect”. He is the President I’ve been waiting for, direct, determined, fearless, bold and completely aware of the pompous, corrupt, arrogant inbred elitist self described ruling class that is intent on totalitarian rule.
Trump is the leader of the most massive quiet army this country has ever assembled.
Aaaauuugghhh! My sides are splitting!!!
Pres Trump’s “Simple cut-to-the-chase responses” are priceless!
Once again, excellent article from Sundance.
It was like a walk down memory lane . . . and I was enjoying it and laughing all the way. PDJT is the quintessential red-blooded American Patriot. He says what everyone thinks…finally…and takes no you-know-what from no-nothings. A Lion. A Leader.
There’s a great line Trump could use. “Whoever gave these emails to WikiLeaks did the country a YUGE favor. The American people finally got to see just a hint of how corrupt the swamp in this town is. And can you imagine if crooked Hillary were President? She makes Lady Macbeth look like a saint – believe me! So thank you to whoever, Bernie Bro, 400 pound guy, or Russia, I don’t care. You opened up our eyes, and saved America from ruin.”
Whistleblowers aren’t criminals – they are heroes, whatever country they come from.
“Trump owns the downside” is one of Sundance’s posts from early in the campaign (2015) that really stuck with me.
I saw it often. And he owns it like no one can because he’s comfortable owning it.
Remember when they tried to paint him as soon be of the stingy 1% trying to get out of paying high taxes and he said he makes a lot of money and he has the best accountants ever and if he paid taxes he didn’t need to that would make him a bad businessman …of course he takes as many legal deductions as possible to pay as little as possible. Lol. 😀
He has been complaining about the witch Hunt openly and loudly for two years. No one is going to be surprised if he complained behind closed doors too. He’s consistent. Trump has always been transparent with the American people about his thoughts and feelings about things.
Oh, he’s gonna own this alright.
Troublemaker10, and it turns out that the Clintons used the same legal deductions and who complained?
John Solomon:
Ten post-Mueller questions that could turn the tables on Russia collusion investigators
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/439234-ten-post-mueller-questions-that-could-turn-the-tables-on-russia-collusion
I feel like watching a pre election Trump press conference for old time sake:
I’m still praying that Barr will be the missing piece in this game. May he correct the course the investigation has been on and set his sights on the those who truly real colluded! The nation is watching. We need to get this right.
subro52, I think we can count on AG Barr if you just take a look at his “smile” which to me means he knows the score and that is why many are so desperate in Congress and outside Congress about the WHOLE document and angry they don’t get the unredacted part and just can’t seem to understand by our laws he can’t give it to them the way they want and that leaves them wandering around wondering, wondering, wondering when the hammer will strike them.
House votes to impeach Barr in 3.. 2..
Watch.
“analyzing tweets”
Ladies. Gentlemen. This is what our country has come to.
Analyzing Tweets. Please, God, no. Just no.
I really loved reading this article. I think it captures the essence of the man we are blessed to call our President.
As far as President Trump fighting tooth and nail against the Witch Hunt, that’s what innocent men do! It’s called “Righteous Indignation”.
I hope the Wrath of God falls on the perps who thought this up and carried it out.
Regardless of Weissman’s thoroughly executed, albeit very expensive, Twitter Analysis… there are some very some important questions that Weissman will have to answer to. Specifically, questions regarding a certain “dossier” that he had his greasy little lawyer fingers on in 2016 into 2017. Mueller would have been better off by not including his Weiner Dog in his little Shim-Shamalamadingdong. Obstruction sideshow will fizzle within 6 months…
Would be surprised if it lasts that long. Of course the Crooked Press will try to drag out this non-story but Americans have a short attention span. Most lost interest in the seemingly never ending Mueller Investigation long before it came up empty handed. After about a month the only people talking about “Orange man obstruction bad” will be the numbnutz over at CNN & MS13NBC.
Had completely forgotten about Dr. Carson and the hammer. Trump’s response is still funny!
Words mean NOTHING in Obstruction of Justice, it’s when you ACT/direct/prevent etc. Sorry, DemonRATS it’s called Freedom of Speech!
They’ll say he was trying to use his public Tweets to secretly influence grand jury testimony. Then some bits about asking So-and-so about “firing Sessions” and “firing Mueller” and “firing somebody this guy” and “firing that guy” and whatever blah blah derp. I predict it’ll be predictable.
And, of course, allegations of Obstruction of Justice by the same people…who were actually obstructing justice
Nearly 1:30am and I am laughing out loud as I read this ! Good stuff Sundance.
