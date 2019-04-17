Democrats Led By Nadler and Schiff Outraged at AG Barr Decision to Hold Press Conference…

Democrat politicians and their water-carrying media allies who helped spur the Mueller investigation for two years are furious about Attorney General Bill Barr and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein holding a press conference tomorrow (9:30am) shortly before releasing the Mueller report (11:00am).

The level of Democrat pearl-clutching over process is only exceeded by the transparency of their political demands to create a narrative.  It really is silly…

  1. joeknuckles says:
    April 17, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    I wonder how many different fake copies have been “leaked” as bait.

  2. jahealy says:
    April 17, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    I heard about the presser by Barr first and thought, “Good move, AG Barr!” Then I came here and read SD’s post and the tweets from The Outraged, and I swear, I haven’t stopped laughing. What a bunch of boring, predictable idiots. Yes, we know you wanted to get all your talking point lies out as soon as the report dropped tomorrow, and you’re butthurt Barr is going to be the one to set the table instead. Whatever, you bunch of lying, seditious clowns and hacks. With any luck, tomorrow will be a big nothing compared to what’s coming down the pipe/pike from our AG.

  3. Donzo says:
    April 17, 2019 at 10:40 pm

    They’ll be singing the Guantanamo Bay blues soon enough if we have any justice left in this country. If not, MAGA is a pipe dream. There is no MAGA without justice.

  4. eujenek says:
    April 17, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    They are throwing a tantrum because they were caught lying daily for the last 2 years,.

  6. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    April 17, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    I hope Sundance posts a LIVE Barr/Rosey/Mueller thread tomorrow.
    Looking like a nasty storm will be hitting at the same time where i live 😕.
    It’s nice when i can just follow along with Treeper comments & not miss it. (hint,hint)

  7. Pied Piper says:
    April 17, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    Seems to me the dims either know or are pretty sure the report is not going to hurt Trump much and maybe not at all. So they are stirring the pot about the process so they can have something to squeal about. Hope I am right.

  8. Scoot says:
    April 17, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    What’s the deal with the parentheses? Is he whispering? I was under the impression that was symbolic of something in the twitterverse but I forget what, why, etc, since i’m not on twitter anymore.

    Anyway, they would find something to complain about even if they delivered the report on a silver platter. I don’t care when I get to see it, I am just happy we will see it. AMDG!

  9. buanadha says:
    April 17, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    But, but.. Trump isn’t allowed to fight back…

    lol

  10. kltk1 says:
    April 17, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    LOL, Dems are being beaten at their own game for the first time in YEARS and they’re freaking out. Best POTUS eva’….

