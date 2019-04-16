Jim Jordan Questions Coordinated Anti-Trump Effort of Cummings, Schiff and Waters…

Yesterday, April 15th, 2019, was the deadline for Elijah Cummings to inform Speaker Pelosi of his schedule for hearings in his newly modified House Oversight Committee assignment. As many are aware the House Government Oversight Committee was changed for the 116th congress to narrow oversight under Pelosi’s new House rules.
In the current congress Chairman Elijah Cummings no longer has to worry about overall government oversight, Pelosi changed the intent to focus oversight exclusively on the White House:
Apparently in fulfillment of this targeted objective, Chairman Cummings has entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MOU’s) with the Chairs of other committees to share information specific to targeting President Trump.
Ranking member of the House Oversight Committee Jim Jordan is now asking questions:
(Source)
As CTH reminds everyone, the 2020 Presidential campaign will be launched with a planned and focused effort from Pelosi, through her committees, to target the President while simultaneously launching the DNC Club’s chosen candidate.
The process being highlighted by Jim Jordan is the weaponization of Pelosi’s committee effort for maximum political gain… The Mueller Report plays a key role in this Pelosi plan. I have no doubt the Mueller Team has fully briefed the Pelosi Team on the full and unredacted content of their investigative findings.
Pelosi, Schumer, media allies and all of the key narrative engineers have a roll-out timed to kick off on Thursday with the release of the Mueller report.
Corrupt totalitarian bastids all.
And the spineless GOP will just sit there whining and complaining instead getting down in the mud with the scum.
Pelosi needs a good butt kicking. Bring it !
LikeLiked by 25 people
@ JRD
Agree.
The time will come when people will have to physically fight to save the USA from the vile ilk of the Stalinist Uniparty, Demoncraps being the worst.
LikeLiked by 15 people
InAz you are correct !
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Republicans do not have a set of testicular appendages between the members in the whole Capital, except for the Lion of the White House
LikeLiked by 12 people
McTurtle was “allegedly” recorded as saying he couldn’t stand our President and hated his agenda way back in 2016. He hasn’t changed. He despises our President and only supports what will profit himself and others in gaining power and $.
He could care less for the country or us, along with 90% of Repubs in the House and 90% in the Senate.
We are on our own except for our President and a small cadre of patriots.
LikeLiked by 14 people
….sure they do, Johnny… but it belongs to Tom Donohue and rests on their collective chin.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well done JDubb. Skillful censorship avoidance 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks Michael ! 🙂
LikeLike
When will we have the balls to fight like they do is the question.
We have to many mister lubner that was born without a spine in the best case or bought and paid for by the CofC and others.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank God PDJT will sling mud with them. Most conservatives have cultivated the opposite qualities when striving to live a good and decent life. We are blessed that PDJT has the same killer instincts as they do, and the will to do battle with intelligence and wit.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Apparently neither the fat lady nor the botoxed gavel harridan have sung. More taxpayer money wasted and possibly more lives ruined. The Queen of Mean is competing with The Mouth and The Moslems.
A family of spraying skunks smells better.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yep
LikeLiked by 3 people
As far as I know, no democrat has come out against Omar. This will be ammunition for later.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually, it seems that Omar, Tlaib, and AOC make for great distractions to keep people from noticing matters of importance such as the change in rules. I definitely would never have know about this without Sundance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep. What’s even funnier is that each of the three stuges believes that they are the center of the new universe when in fact their own leadership is using them as useful idiots.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Botoxed gavel harridan” indeed. Good one Sue Fowler. Miss Lube Rack 1958 also had massive aftermarket headlights installed befitting a 1932 16 cylinder Deusenberg.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Surely, if SD has this forewarned insight, the Trump administration does too and will have an appropriate counter punch for their shenanigans? Right?
LikeLiked by 15 people
Right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe this is the proper time politically that POTUS will unleash everything. I hope there is a nice portion for Nads, Nance, Shifty, and Cryin Chuck
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not quite yet, imo. Let the ‘Botox gavel harridan’ and her dirty worker bees commit themselves to this folly with plenty of time for the usual MSM seditious b-tards. THEN drop the MOAB. We want them DONE, not just wounded to crawl off and regroup.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And an individual MOAB for each of them is what is appropriate, IMHAO.
LikeLike
Rudy intimated that the WH has also been briefed at least on the major points by Barr (Barr refused to answer inquiries about this emphatically)
by saying regarding “obstruction”
“The President has the right to defend himself”
(Martha McCallum Show 4/12/19
Reporting today quotes Rudy as saying they have a rebuttal report prepared north of 40 pages.
So they’ll have at least an initial counter smack
which I’m sure will be given appropriate equal consideration by CNN and MSNBC.
/s
/duh
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolutely, mazziflol. Hunker down, make calls, send emails, inform others and pray. …And enjoy the show.
The fight may be ferocious, but evil has rendered the Dems stupid and blinded at least some of them to their own impending demise.
Our President has been planning and preparing for this for decades. He is very, very good at planning, building and… executing. Cue that wonderful graphic of the lion licking his claws.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Pelosi was briefed weeks ago, and already came out and said “no impeachment” for Trump.
Looking at all the Trump declassification bombshells he saved up to drop on Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats with their “maginot line” defense against him; this will not end well for the D’s
LikeLiked by 18 people
We need a two-pronged attack. Trump can’t do all the fighting and beat the corruption by himself.
These gutless wonders in the GOP better grow a pair. It’s time to get real and accomplish something. It’s brass knuckles time.
The GOP would be dead if it wasn’t for Trump.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Remember after the Dims took the house back and bragged about all the investigations they would be conducting? And, remember Grahamnesty pooh poohing that considering the Senate can do the same to them? I’m still holding my breath.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Three pronged: Has there ever been a better time for the people to come out and support the President, vociferously and in large, organized numbers, carrying placards that define the facts as we know them? Why do we wait for PDJT to organize rallies, rather than to organize them of our own accord?
LikeLike
That’s a really good question-one that I’ve been asking for over a year. My conclusion? People will not put their comfort and ease in jeopardy until it is too late.
LikeLike
I dont think they care
LikeLike
The Freedom Caucus has been doing yeoman’s work, too. Devin Nunes has stood in and thrown a lot of punches. But he was hung out to dry by Paul Ryan. Jim Jordan has gotten down and wrestled with the beast. There have been others who have been working to protect Trump’s flank.
But the Dems have far too much corrupt media. Whenever a big, gaping hole in their story is demonstrated, the Dems (with far too many sympathetic RINOs) fabricates a new story, and their gullible, incredulous followers swallow their garbage hook, line, and sinker.
There is also the problem that Trump has not been able to jettison the corrupt, Deep State officials like Jessie Liu. We should have had McCabe brought up already for lying to the FBI. We should have seen prosecutions of the Awan brothers. We should have seen a lot more consequence to James Wolfe for leaking classified information. All of that gets swept under the rug by the prosecutors who should be bringing charges. When those prosecutor fail to bring charges, then there is no public consequence to those who have truly engaged in criminal activity. And the sheeple take no notice because the propaganda arm of the DNC has absolutely no interest in pointing out their corruption!
But remember and pray for those who have had Trump’s back. They need your support, too!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remove every one of these Democrat Traitors !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remove these UNIPARTY traitors, NOT “Democrat” traitors.
The Republicons in charge of Congress, and the National party, and State party chairs, etc. are not lacking in testicular fortitude, nor are they morons.
They are simply playing their CRUCIAL role, in decieving the American people that we have a two party system.
W E D O N ‘T !
Its a CON, don’t fall for it! Do NOT get so distracted, venting all your energy, anger and attention on the Democrats, that you lose site of the real threat to you, MAGA and America: the Republicons.
The most effective lie Satan ever came up with, is the one that he doesn’t exist.
Second most effective;
“REPUBLICANS; the party of STUPID”
They are NOT “stupid”, or “cowardly”
THEY ARE COMPLICIT
LikeLiked by 9 people
Scores of congress critters are intelectually stupid but politically astute. The world was entirely communist until America. So they’ve had centuries of historical data to cull the strategies of which work and which don’t.The communists from Europe that settled the New World grew fond of their new found freedoms guaranteed under the greatest written document in history, the US Constitution. However the power hungry never go guietly into the goodnight. Thus the importation of the ultimate communists, the islamists.
Thank God for Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The inept defensive line for the UniParty Team…the Washington Senators for the Globe Trotters.
LikeLike
I have come to believe that something much bigger than Trump getting elected President is at stake here. People do not participate in a coupe d’etat because they lost an election and continue on and on to block the functioning of that Prez just because they lost an election.
No, the plot goes on and on and it is international. It really is based on consolidating worldwide a new world order , but power and MONEY have to be the fuel. What is the ultimate goal? Total control of the planet?
I have to say, that is very small minded. Those involved must live in a very small, material world, totally unconscious, totally self centered. It would be funny if it wasn’t so immoral, unethical, and completely stupid.
There will be a point when it reverses, but I don’t know how long that will take. Hope I live long enough to see it.
I bet Sundance has thought about this…hope to hear his thoughts. This is bigger than the last election,
LikeLiked by 16 people
As Sundance keeps telling us, “There are trillions at stake.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Perhaps that is all it is about…money…hard for me to grasp that as money has never been a motivator for me…so small, so material, so unconscious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re all competing to be the world’s first trillionaire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Power. I have worked for a few extremely wealthy people.
The money is not strong enough as the addiction grows. Power replaces that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But money is needed to gain power. Which is why they howl when we try to cut off the supply.
It truly is the root of all evil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is at stake here is described in the book of Revelation. There will be a one world government, it will not be possible to buy or sell without taking the mark of this government on your body. it will be a religious government. It will be a demonically powered religious government, with real miracles, but not from God. Only two groups will not accept it. Christians and Jews who are still waiting for the messiah. This global government will go to war against Israel. This global government will be destroyed by Christ and 100 million Holy Angels at His return. ( it only took 2 angels to utterly destroy Sodom and Gommorah )
Here is a link to get started https://www.gotquestions.org/one-world-government.html
LikeLiked by 8 people
You are right Tim
LikeLike
In the Bible, after Armageddon , God speaks of establishing governance over the earth, with His Son, Jesus Christ as ruler. Hence the words “Thy Kingdom come” as taught by Jesus in the Lord’s prayer.
This “one world governance” is being mocked in our time, by the great liar “Satan” who is seeking to ruin the earth in these final days and ridicule God’s plan with his own, as has been his wont from the beginning. That is one way to look at current events and this push for global government.
It is Satan imitating God’s plan for man and earth, before he is finally put down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
littleflower;
NOT to ‘belittle’, but “lets overlook your a little late to the party, and just celebrate the fact you showed up at all.”
There are MANY here in the treehouse, newbies and not so new, who have taken the little red pill, the ‘soft coup’, etc.
But, haven’t yet, or are just now STARTING to digest the YUGE red pill, that you are alluding to.
Its been going on for over 60 years that I know of, longer for sure.
Call them Marxists, Globalist, or whatever you want. They have taken control of both parties, in the U.S. and are part of a worldwide,…association.
They will use ANY MEANS NECESSARY
They can not compete, unless they cheat.
And they are after your LIBERTY.
Keep reading, keep learning, and spread the word.
LikeLiked by 13 people
So true Dutchman.
The anti-Trumps relentless aggression makes me think all of this is about more than just money and power.
So many of them seem caught “off their game” and are now frightened of something that is more than the loss of money or power.
Perhaps some really, really bad guys out there are not happy with the American uniparty’s work?
Perhaps some kind of unpleasant pressure is being applied?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well there’s something. It’s quite possible it is something really small….obvious….but most people in this country can’t stay focused long enough on anything to push this coup as far as it has been pushed relentlessly…like it, whatever it is, was just about to land in their laps and suddenly the rug is pulled from under them.
I’m not late to the party, I’ve been there done that…fully aware of the “Marxist” stuff, but what I am seeing is beyond that, or under that….just much more advanced. Like I said, maybe it is just self-preservation…self protection..but to be willing to destroy other people relentlessly fully focused smacks of something pretty big time ….I don’t know yet….perhaps people are dumber and more corrupt than I thought,.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Look at the worship of abortion. Look at the people who are pushing gender confusion onto the kids then pouncing to chemically castrate them. This is a religion of near extinction, a death cult. Most of us are probably familiar with the global population goal of 500 million persons enshrined on the Georgia Guidestones.
Ask why (((Climate Change))) is the most important issue of our time. Could the answer be that a “solution” would require global cooperation and a harmonization of laws, eventually leading to only one set of laws under only one government? Or is it the carbon? Anybody who has heard of organic chemistry knows that it is the chemistry of life because it is the chemistry of carbon.
Donald Trump, a patriot who believes in the sovereignty of the USA, is standing in their way. Please pray for him and for our country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Littleflower;
WHY has the Dem face of the Uniparty shifted from “boil the frog slowly” strategy (“abortions should be safe, available and rare” “common sense gun control”) to totally wacko?
WHY is DJT, as candidate and POTUS such a threat, TO THE UNIPARYY, that they would attempt a coup, risking Treason?
Why not just obstruct as much as they could, fill his admin with traitors, and wait him out like they did Reagan?
Does anyone really think it is cause they were all so fond of Hillary?
PUhleeese! Probably one of the most unlikeable people on the planet!
I THINK its because DJT, as candidate and Potus, is an existential threat to the Uniparty, because he by his ACTIONS, threatens the Republicons with exposure.
They are the ones he is pointing to as having no clothes. And so, the Democrats are going batshite crazy, yelling and waving their arms, so people won’t notice;
The Republicons in Congress COULD have fixed immigration, a long time ago, if they WANTED to.
Ditto Obamacare
M.E. wars
Trade imbalance
And on and on.
They don’t want to. They want the SAME thing the “Dems” want; your liberty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed, Dutchman.
When the USA groaned its way into a new birth, the rest of the top down world were shattered, shocked and frightened. From then on, we, the United States of America, have been in a world war…except that nobody bothered to tell us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA = Man Asked God Answered! That’s how I felt election night AND still do! God bless us all everyone- even tiny Marco — we have your backs!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent, lotbusyexec!
LikeLike
“but power and MONEY have to be the fuel. What is the ultimate goal? Total control of the planet?”
You answered your own question.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ultimately, the remaking of Humanity, taking the place of God and unleashing their inner Mengele.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Corbett Report outlines the METHOD for total control of the planet-the WHY is just plain evil. Evil at a level that, if ever totally revealed, will be hard for people to accept.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The unmentionable # 17 ha been talking internationally and about big money (as to the size of this) since the beginning.
LikeLike
Eradicate the Traitors !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Sundance! Thank you Jim Jordan!
Both true patriots and fighting the battle of our lives.
So Treepers, here we go!
Any suggestions on the best way to help and respond?
Strategy and strength needed now!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s gotta start local….but Patriots that would consider, say a coordinated rally, are too busy working and paying taxes for the housing, feeding and medical care of the invaders. It’s insanity.
Ever wonder why a Tylenol costs $11 in a hospital? The hospital has to somehow recoup the cost of providing free, under the law, medical services to illegal aliens-like delivering their anchor babies.
LikeLike
I say let the Dims have at it. There’s no there there, and Trump and other Republicans can call out House Dims and Trump’s opponent in the 2020 election for doing nothing.
The American people will even more clearly see that the Dims have nothing on Trump, nothing in the way of ideas, and nothing to run on. They are running their party into the ground.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the Democrats are showing us all how little they care about – and how easy it is for them to disregard – our civil rights and liberties under our laws, as they go forward with all this crap.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is always a chance for things to go sideways. Don’t give them any slack.
LikeLike
Mr. Jordan…
You can almost definitely expect this as a reply to your questions.
“The questions are invalid because Mr Cummins did speak with members of your party. It is an understandable fallacy to assume your part of the big club. You’re not!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I cringe every time I hear words such as “gutless wonders” and “spineless” when referring to the GOP
Why do I cringe? Because a lot of people think the GOP is on our side, and that’s exactly what they want people to think
The GOP works in tandem with the democrats. Besides Jordan and about four or five others, the rest of the GOP seems “spineless” not because they’re afraid of anything, but because they want what the democrats want too
It’s the UniParty, one party under two names
Jordan is doing exactly what should be done, putting the spotlight on the corrupt operations of the democrats, and by extension, the GOP
It’s going to come down to our President, Jordan and his crew, Judicial Watch, alternative media and the American people to expose and put a stop to not only the corrupt and criminal operations of government, but the absolute usurpation of we the peoples right to govern and decide our own destinies
LikeLiked by 7 people
alliwantisometruth;
You just posted a whole lotta truth, and THANK YOU!
I have been cringing, and posting repies whenever somebody parrots Karl Roves
“Republicans; the party of STUPID” line.
It is a CON. The Republicons are NOT YOUR FRIENDS.
The Republican party does NOT represent you, or your interests.
The Republican face of the Uniparty is simultaneously the Uniparty’s strength, and its achilles heel.
In stealth mode, it can lead patriots to BELIEVE they have ‘representation’, so they don’t CREATE a party that WILL represent their interests.
Like the way Faux news occupies the SPACE of a ‘conservative alternative’, without actually BEING one.
But the Republicon party leadership in Congress, is fully onboard with the Uniparty agenda; open borders, abortion, medicare for all, the whole thing.
They just APPEAR to fight these things, to DECIEVE us. Remember 50 votes to repeal replace, when it meant nothing?
But then, when they had the chance, they BLEW it. And again, DO NOT BE DECIEVED! If McCain hadn’t been able to give the thumbs down, one of the other Republican Senators would have.
Republicons COULD vote to recess, so PDJT could make apointments.
They didn’t.
Republicons could have eliminated the fillibuster rule.
They didn’t.
Republicons COULD have called out the Mueller farce, and defended PDJT.
THEY DIDN’T.
How much behavior can you excuse as due to stupid or cowardice?
At a certain point, it is obvious it is
COMPLICIT
LikeLiked by 13 people
Thank you, Rep Jordan. Make them live by their rules.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why there was so much voter fraud in the mid-terms. They needed to take over the House so they could change the rules and play the game their way. They need to take down VSPGPDJT BAMN!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, no. Many are distracted by the shiny object of “voter fraud”, by which they mean BALLOT fraud. Dead, illegals casting ballots, and yes, that is ONE technique.
But, it only works in a close election. Can’t overcome a 90 to 10 vote, thru ballot fraud.
So, they do most of their election fraud in the primaries, when few are watching.
Both faces of the Uniparty have a use for “Populist” candidates (think Bernie Sanders on the left, Ron Paul on the right), and they use such Candidates to generate enthusiasm in their base, but then RIG the process, so such Candidates LOSE the primary.
Look at what was exposed, that Hillary and DNC did to Bernie. RNC did the SAME thing to Rand Paul, so Romney could ‘win’ the nomination in 2012.
They do the same, with variations, in Congressional races. The party ‘backs’ the party candidate, all the while insisting (since they are the arbiters of the contest) that they are nuetral.
They funnel financing to their chosen candidate, while witholding from populist. They use dirt smearing (think Roy Moore or Sheriff Clark), to ‘knock out’ the competition.
They use ‘splitter’ method.
I could go on and on, cause the Uniparty has been using and perfecting these techniques for 60 years; its not simply that they GAME the system, its that they RUN the system.
Its like playing “3 card monte”, and until we understand that, they will always win.
So DON’T say “WE” lost the midterms, meaning Republicans. WE lost, but Republicons did EXACTLY what they intended.
And, “voter” or BALLOT fraud, was only a small part of it.
Putting up crappy, RINO candidates, after undermining MAGA candidates in the Primaries, played as big or bigger of a role.
Finally, outraged that the FBI ‘bugged’ a Republican (Populist/Nationalist) Presidential Candidate?
You SHOULD be by now, as it happened in 1964, with Barry Goldwater.
Outraged that the Republican Party leadership colluded with the Democrat party, to undermine a Republican Presidential nominee, in an attempt to deny him the Oval Office?
Damn rights you SHOULD be, as it ALSO occurred in 1964 Presidential campaign.
Think this is ‘ancient history’, and not relevant today?
1964 was just the start of the Viet Nam war; 50,000 dead, as a result of Goldwaters loss, that wouldn’t have happened had he won!
They weren’t called “Rinos” then. They were called “Rockefeller Republicans” and they were the same duplicious arseholes running the party as the ones running it now.
Those who do not study their history, are doomed to repeat it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Always remember what poor Jeb! Said.
“I need to lose the primary in order to win the general.”
This was all about Jeb’s expectation that all of the splitters would throw their delegates to him.
LikeLike
MUELLER REPORT WILL SHROUD THE TRUTH: Corrupt Cabal Began Illegal Spying on Trump in 2015
https://sidneypowell.com/media/mueller-report-will-shroud-the-truth-corrupt-cabal-began-illegal-spying-on-trump-in-2015/
by Sidney Powell
April 16, 2019
The Mueller Report will try very hard to shroud the real issues–which are: WHY, WHERE, WHEN, HOW, and BY WHOM did the spying on Mr. Trump and his associates begin? From all information available so far, per Comey’s own admissions, there was never a legal or factual basis to begin any investigation of anyone associated with Mr. Trump, and they never verified a word of the “Steele dossier.” The evidence so far exposes a significant group in the CIA, FBI, DOJ, DOD, and State Department, who manufactured the entire counter-intelligence operation from thin air. It’s smoke tied with baling wire. That is a bombshell from which Mr. Mueller and Mr. Weissmann must distract.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Awesome article, Sidney! You left no stone unturned.
And there are a lot of stones…..
LikeLike
Bring it on, you bastards
LikeLiked by 3 people
May I remind everyone that that UniParty-GOP has beaten Trump spectacularly on Trumps domestic agenda? They had 1 year to break ObamaCare, restructure the Administrative State (Mulvahney failed here at OMB), and cut federal discretionary spending by 4-25% depending on the agency. Now nothing can happen for 3 more years in the best case scenario. It’s not just the Trump spying where the UniParty shived Trump, they sliced and diced him on the domestic side.
LikeLike
Bless your heart.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You have to add Tennessee Ernie Ford’s adjectives to your comment, Mncpo. It’s “Bless your little pea-pickin’ heart,” dontcha know. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK — I think we have ALL had enough. No more Mr and Mrs Nice Guy – PDJT, the American people and the world (not Uni-Party) have had enough! There are more of us than them. WE have the momentum and God on our side. Justice will prevail amd MAGA will happen. Tides HAVE turned and we are right and they are wrong!
LikeLike
Just asking here-not criticizing. How much longer are you willing to wait for “justice to prevail?” More specifically, if NO criminal indictments are made by, say, Thanksgiving 2019-then what? We then wait until….?
LikeLike
The Clintons and Sores ,Are the Demoratic party !! This 1 world order shit??? Very few people will have it all,and the rest ??? Broke,with nothing and the Sand fleas for control !!! How is this a gain,of anything ?? Except the the Rothschild !!
LikeLike
“Democrat Party”…nothing Demoratic about them. BINGO! I think you nailed it.
LikeLike
“Pelosi, Schumer, media allies and all of the key narrative engineers have a roll-out timed to kick off on Thursday with the release of the Mueller report.”
This is so infuriating on so many levels. To use the committees not for oversight, but for political attacks while any federal entity that should have oversight gets ignored.
…and to think of RINO Ryan essentially sticking the country with this mess because he wanted to stop Nunes, then decided to run away while refusing to do anything to help the party win re-election. Such a despicable POS!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Such a despicable POS!”
Agreed, but one who has been paid VERY well for his loyalty to his masters!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, I guess the House “rules” are not worth the paper they are written on. Otherwise there would be actions. beyond words, against those not following them (Cummings). The House of Representatives is nothing more than a kangaroo court at this point. Where are the consequences for not following the rules? If there is no accountability to the rules, then there are no rules! Congress is out of control, and as such are unworthy to govern a “Sh*thole” nation, much less America.
I’m afraid I would have very difficult time addressing most any of them as “honorable”!
LikeLiked by 3 people
When I hear them call each other honorable it makes me want to puke.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“My friends on the other side of the aisle.”
LikeLike
Focus on this; if McConnell had ended the filibuster rule, so much of PDJT’s domestic agenda could have been accomplished by now.
His EXCUSE ( NOT reason) for keeping the rule in place, is cause of what Dems would do, when they got in majority in the Senate.
But as Pelosi’s rule changes in the House clearly show, is that the,SECOND Dems have majority in the Senate, fillibuster rule is GONE!
And yet, McConnell keeps it, along with the farce of no recess appointments.
The dems in the House, with all their foolishness, are putting on a show.
“LOOK at ME!” they are screaming, while jumping up and down, screaming and lighting their hair on fire.
Like the magician who waves his right hand around, while with his left he is putting the rabbit IN the hat, WHAT are they distracting us from?
McConnell and the Senate. This coup could not have happened without Ryan and McConnell, no way.
Its not ‘personal’with McConnell. Thats not why he hates DJT.
Its because by actually accomplishing goals of “Republican” voters, PDJT is exposing McConnell, Ryan, McCarthy etc. as traitors, not only to Republican voters, but to America.
LikeLike
Amen.
LikeLike
May I remind everyone it is time -as always – to ramp up our prayers for our President and his entire team of lawyers and friends in congress-the friends who are showing signs of courage and wisdom. Prayer is the most powerful tool we have. We know whose side the King is on-the side that supports life and truth and justice. Praise God!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you, William. Daily devotional here in The Hudson Valley.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think PT needs Devin Nunes as his go-to counselor NOT the Uniparty neocons!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why would they actually create documents and sign them? What is the point of leaving evidence or a paper trail with Memorandums of Understanding
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very good question.
LikeLike
Because of the buerocratic mindset. Can’t tell them anything, unless its in triplicate.
Have “call logs” for all phone calls in and out.
They don’t ‘trust’anything, unless its in writing.
Their idiots.
LikeLike
The Nazis did the same, as did Saddam Hussein. Officiousness in their warped minds legitimizes and sanctifies their crimes abd elevates them above their victims.
Gonna be hard to enforce secret MOUs though, maybe they shoulda settled for passwords and secret handshakes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Why would they actually create documents and sign them?”
I think it’s some form of virtue signaling among the Demosocialists.
LikeLike
This has been the most discouraging commentary I’ve read on TCTH in a long time. SAD.
LikeLike
H&H;
God,
Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,
The courage to change the things I can,
And the wisdom to know the difference.
We can NOT change other peoples behavior,
Only our own.
We cannot change world events,
but we CAN decide how we will respond to them.
Some may see whats happening, and coming,
And cry in anger, rage or sorrow.
I prefer to laugh with joy,
And thank the Lord, that I am blessed to live in such times!
Many have prophesied the end times,
But we who live today are fortunate enough to witness them.
Already it is obvious, the forces of darkness, and the forces of light,
Are squaring off for THE epic battle
And WE have a ringside seat!
How can one NOT feel joy,
Blessed to be fortunate to be alive
At such a time as this?
Or, in the vernacular;
Some argue the glass is half empty,
And are labeled pessimists.
Some argue the glass is half full,
They are called optimists,…
As for me, I have a glass of beer,
It has some in it, until I drain it,
And call for another round!
So be of good heart, my treeper friend,
For Jesus is coming, before,…
The End
LikeLike
Cummings is an incompetent idiot incapable of speaking a complete coherent sentence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thus the nickname “ShortCummings”.
LikeLike
And Jim Jordan and Devon Nuneus
LikeLike
That montage Sundance created looks like a cast of Bond Villians. Disgusting, and infuriating.
God Bless President Trump
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA friends –Do not despair – President Trump has them just where he wants them,
Demo commies are fools – pure ideologues no sense of real world.
Low brows who think they are high brows — The Donald knows this game.
King of The Hill. So to speak.
LikeLike
The marxist democrat party has only one goal,
to do as much damage to America as possible.
LikeLike
Nope. Trump will declassify EVERYTHING and they will be toast. That’s the checkmate here.
LikeLike
Mark my words: the upshot of this “approaches obstruction” bullshit that the Dems will latch onto will be two things: (1) public tweets about “witch hunts” and (2) comments to staff about Mueller and Sessions and Rosenstein such as: “I should fire him. Shouldn’t I fire him? Should I shut this down? Maybe I should.” This is laughable and is a deflated life preserver that the Dems will drag down with them as the general public cringes and says, “OMG, just let it go.”
On the other hand, when the IG Report is released and Trump declassifies the FISAs and 302s, this all ends. Checkmate.Then charges are referred and the indictments come and THAT will be the backdrop of the 2020 elections. Barr and his new DOJ really will save the ship of state.
Laugh now if you want. I’ll refer back to this post when it happens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watch what comes Thursday after release of the Herr Mueller Report. Nancy Pelosi won’t even have to read it to tell us, almost immediately, what’s in it.
LikeLike