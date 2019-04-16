Jim Jordan Questions Coordinated Anti-Trump Effort of Cummings, Schiff and Waters…

Yesterday, April 15th, 2019, was the deadline for Elijah Cummings to inform Speaker Pelosi of his schedule for hearings in his newly modified House Oversight Committee assignment. As many are aware the House Government Oversight Committee was changed for the 116th congress to narrow oversight under Pelosi’s new House rules.

In the current congress Chairman Elijah Cummings no longer has to worry about overall government oversight, Pelosi changed the intent to focus oversight exclusively on the White House:

Apparently in fulfillment of this targeted objective, Chairman Cummings has entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MOU’s) with the Chairs of other committees to share information specific to targeting President Trump.

Ranking member of the House Oversight Committee Jim Jordan is now asking questions:

(Source)

As CTH reminds everyone, the 2020 Presidential campaign will be launched with a planned and focused effort from Pelosi, through her committees, to target the President while simultaneously launching the DNC Club’s chosen candidate.

The process being highlighted by Jim Jordan is the weaponization of Pelosi’s committee effort for maximum political gain… The Mueller Report plays a key role in this Pelosi plan. I have no doubt the Mueller Team has fully briefed the Pelosi Team on the full and unredacted content of their investigative findings.

Pelosi, Schumer, media allies and all of the key narrative engineers have a roll-out timed to kick off on Thursday with the release of the Mueller report.

