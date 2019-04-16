French President Emmanuel Macron Vows: “we will rebuild Notre Dame cathedral even more beautiful”…

French President Emmanuel Macron said today he wants to see the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral rebuilt within five years. During a televised address to the nation Macron affirmed “we will rebuild Notre Dame cathedral even more beautiful.” He added “we can do it and once again, we will mobilize” to do so.

.

Our Christian faith is larger than a belief; it is a purposeful decision to engage in life… and to live with purpose. The collapse of timber, brick and mortar does not destroy our fellowship because faith is not built; it exists and flows from purposeful hearts. It is manifest in our actions, not our buildings.

~Sundance

