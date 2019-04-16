French President Emmanuel Macron Vows: “we will rebuild Notre Dame cathedral even more beautiful”…

French President Emmanuel Macron said today he wants to see the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral rebuilt within five years. During a televised address to the nation Macron affirmed “we will rebuild Notre Dame cathedral even more beautiful.” He added “we can do it and once again, we will mobilize” to do so.
Our Christian faith is larger than a belief; it is a purposeful decision to engage in life… and to live with purpose. The collapse of timber, brick and mortar does not destroy our fellowship because faith is not built; it exists and flows from purposeful hearts. It is manifest in our actions, not our buildings.
~Sundance
Saint Geneviève of Paris
“Through the holy intercessions of Saint Geneviève, O Christ our God, have mercy on us and save us. Amen.”
Saint Geneviève, who lived in the fifth century, is venerated as the Patron of Paris by many Christians, including Orthodox Christians.
An excellent account of her life in English is even available as a PDF from the Greek Orthodox publication “Agios Kyprianos.”
I am a suspicious cat – there is more going on here than meets the eye – 21 + weeks of protest – a failing president – and bang – the entire country comes together after a fire in a Cathedral? Odd – no one noticed the vandalism in other Catholic Churches in France and all around Europe – but, this church is special – in the process of renovation – all of a sudden a fire breaks out? Don’t even think it might have been intentional – right off the bat – it was an accident – so quiet – you conspiracy nut!
me too…
MACARONI comes out today to quiet all the YELLOW VESTS thinking he will come out as a HERO. I like your suspicions. However I think he told a Muslim to do it.
I agree – all is not as it seems. While there is obviously a history of radical jihadists attacking not only Christians themselves, but also the most venerated symbols of Christianity all over the world, there is another ongoing battle for both Europe and indeed the whole world.
President Trump’s fight vs the globalists here in America. “Sparklesocks” Justine from Canada is in deep trouble, and needing an “assist” from “Sparklefarts” Barry Soetero. PM May trying desperately to keep screwing over the Britons, for more time to void the Brexit vote, until they can hold a referendum which the establishment can win (and hold the EU together).
Frau Merkle is likewise ignoring the “will of the people” and continuing to allow the invasion of Germany by any mooslim she can find, but perhaps the most vulnerable globalist leader in Europe is possibly Macron; the Yellow Vests movement has remained determined and cohesive despite his pitiful attempts to throw a few bread crumbs to them, and hoping the media can hide the rest. Anti EU movements are also active in Italy, Poland, and Hungary. Should Macron be voted out, the EU would be in serious jeopardy.
I am suspicious as well, duchess…..while we cannot count out the jihadists at this time, we also must ask ourselves – what could bring the French people together for a common goal more than an event such as this? We already know there is NOTHING these leftist globalists would not do to achieve their goals.
NOW, more than any other period in World History, do we need a free and HONEST MEDIA ESTATE, to ferret out the truth, and expose those who would want evil to befall us. It is a terrible damn shame we do not have an honest and free media estate.
MAGA!
This smacks of a 9-11 style event to rally France around Marcon. To put an end to the protests and elevate him in the eyes of the EU as He marches on toward Brussels.
…a rally would be nice…around Marie Le Pen….
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/john-robson-what-the-notre-dame-coverage-kept-missing
Macron is a jackass. Throughout history God has used jackasses to facilitate His plans. Notre Dame will rise again and so will Christian Europe, one way or t’other.
Sooooooooooooooo,while I hate the French,I despise muslimsssssss
In the end they all are okay. Best far away.
Macron will …… it up. Five years from now they will still be debating it.
