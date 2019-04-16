Andrew McCarthy Discusses Upcoming Mueller Report….

Andrew McCarthy called in to WMAL’s Mornings on the Mall for a conversation about the upcoming Mueller report as released by AG William Barr. [McCarthy Article Here]
.
Again, as with prior research on DC U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu, CTH has been deep in the weeds on the current Main Justice and FBI players, next outline coming on Dana Boente’s role…
Advertisements
Interesting take on Boente on Bongino today
LikeLiked by 4 people
The podcast today was fascinating. There is so much more to flesh out.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if some white hats could be identified within the DOJ/FBI?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Indeed it would be, Sherri… Indeed it would be… We need them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My understanding is that there are plenty at the DOJ/FBI. But they’re all silenced due to their roles. I’ve heard that there are legions of agents who are incensed about the politicization but who can’t say anything for fear of their jobs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I actually made a new tinfoil while watching this. Awesome and certainly possible. Bongino seems to get solid info with a little gossip mixed in. He is over the target.
LikeLike
They all have badges and guns………..group arrest this scum
LikeLike
What nobody is pointing out with Bernies answer is you probably still pay thw $28k only you pay it in taxes and get in line for your MRI and or cancer treatment. Then when you are 75 you might not get treatment at all. In EVERY socialized medicine country the elite and wealthy have a far different standard of care than the hou polloi. Id Bernie doesn’t know that he is stupid. If he does, he is disingenuous.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Rolling Stones Mick Jagger came to the United States of America for his heart surgery.
When I lived in Phoenix many many wealthy and famous foreigners came to Phoenix for medical reasons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is a loon and that audience was stacked with Bernie Supporters , we get our health insurance via my husbands employer and we don’t pay a dime other than our copays and things out of network and the usual deductible for er visit which is 200 bucks , and why would we want to give that up or have it forcibly taken away ? When Bernie says people pay 28k a year for insurance he is full of it ..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me too, and we get Quality Care.
I don’t want Medicaid level care.
LikeLike
Bernie doesn’t care ’cause it won’t apply to him
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great episode from Dan today, Krashman. Thanks for posting it. It’s been a long time since I’ve heard Boente’s name. Dan seems confident that he has good sources and good facts on how Boente fits and what he might be up to. I eagerly await the definitive word from Sundance on his “outine of Dana Boente’s role”… As they say in ‘true crime’ shows, this is getting curiouser and curiouser.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boente was present at the testimony of Bill Priestap June 2018
Interesting that he isn’t introduced/listed at the beginning of the interview but definitely guided Priestap from running afoul of Mueller investigation notably regarding Bill’s overseas travels
LikeLike
Bongino is WRONG on this.
Some of the research is right….. BUT THE RESULT IS 180 DEGREES THE OPPOSITE.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1118255286354153473.html
LikeLiked by 8 people
Got that sense too from the Priestap testimony and reporting he signed a FISA renewal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe POTUS answered this question. Jeff sessions hired rod rosenstein not POTUS. Jeff sessions was in charge of the committee that brought in page and pappy. Jeff sessions appointed Huber to buy more time for Mueller. Jeff sessions recommended POTUS fire Comey. Jeff sessions worked with Rosey on the memo to fire Comey. Jeff sessions would be there when Rosey brought Mueller around. Jeff sessions recusal put all the pieces in play. Jeff sessions initiated the predicate for Mueller to switch to collusion. Jeff sessions lied about his contacts with kisliak to force his recusal. Jeff sessions met Russian’s in his office and at the Mayflower hotel. “I don’t have an attorney general”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The whole obstruction crap about firing Comey never made sense. The President was within his powers and did it the behest of the AG and AAG. They were the lawyers, if he was obstructing, then it was for them to tell the President, not encourage him. It always stank.
LikeLike
Yes. Mueller did not transition from collusion to obstruction. It was sessions and Rosey who created obstruction from day 1. That is what people are missing. Sessions and rosenstein gave POTUS the green ight to fire Comey and then used it to appoint an sc. Then Rosey brings Mueller by under the excuse of a job interview. Mueller and Rosey were building the obstruction case that day. Sessions set the whole thing up and then got out of the way so Mueller could take over. It’s right there.
LikeLike
Please stay safe SD. I’m almost afraid to know who the “someone close to the president” is. Even so, I’m anxiously awaiting the revelation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brilliant thread, Sundance.
Producing clarity from the spider web.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes I agree BKR
LikeLike
Interesting affadavit
Dec 2017 indicates FBI Counterintel Div (Mueller) was looking for a “just in case” way to secure Assange by finally seeking indictment for a 7 year old offense?
EDVA unseal this year old indictment with or without Barr’s blessing?
Timing is suspect given Barr’s recent testimonies
LikeLike
They could have got to assange years ago. Why is he “arrested” shortly after Barr is appointed and after Trump is clear? I think Barr is bringing him back to get to the bottom of spygate. What if wiki drops a bombshell about their real source of the emails will assange is being held???
LikeLike
That was an awesome thread Sundance. I love the way you laid it out straightforward, with the cite underneath. Truth that cannot be ignored. That needs to be shared like that.
Yes indeed let us keep asking the right f-ing questions.
LikeLike
Bongino often hints that he’s reporting something “classified” then asks his side-kick ‘Joe’:
“Are you picking up what I’m puttin’ down Joe”.
I am no Bongino fan. In fact, Bongino had photos and other evidence on Northrom (sp?) and that whole “black face” fiasco that went on in VA a month or so ago…or was it a year or so ago. Either way, you notice it went away.
LikeLike
Sorry-forgot to add that Bongino held on to that evidence for a month-then got busted for holding it-then lied about it-then got caught lying-then trashed the people who caught him.
DB has a way of making old news sound like new news. In fact, a lot of people do-
LikeLike
Fascinating…as an aside, I worked on Dana’s reelection campaign for CA48th. At a meet an greet over a plate of cheese and crackers I asked him, “how did assange get the emails”?
He looked me in the eye and said, “Seth Rich”. I nearly fell over.
There’s gotta be a reason Assange is not being charged in the MUH Russia Collusion Deception.
LikeLike
Walgreens sign that says “Get your flu shots today” with a headline “In England you have to wait months for these. I guess they meant the UK.
LikeLike
Cataract surgeries are now being rationed in England. So much for single payer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, Cardi B, have you heard about the illegal aliens who are getting free healthcare, who are getting free college tuition? I’ll bet you just love the fact that they are being “taken care of.” Want to take that one on, Cardi B?
LikeLike
Bongino often says that people at the fbi are “cooperating.” He says this about Boente, Priestap, Pientka and others. Who exactly are they “cooperating” with? Why would they “cooperate”? It makes no sense for someone to confess to a crime that the doj has no intention of pursuing.
LikeLike
If Barr has any hope of fixing the DOJ he might try firing Jesse Liu for all 4 egregious actions SD outlined, and taking McCabe to trial immediately. Jail time for high profile small group leader McCabe is the only thing that will scare the rats off the ship. Just my quick take theory.
LikeLiked by 15 people
I agree but I think the rats will be abandoning on their own soon enough, turning on one another to save their own stinking skins. Some may coordinate a pile-on against a single figure like a Brennan. In some ways it would be better if they chew each other up first and then Barr comes in to clean up the mess.
These democrat/communist scum must wake up every morning and wonder how The Beast lost and destroyed their world with the worst yet to come. Perhaps God has had enough. Who can really know?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bet election night in 2016 was a shock to them. Now no Russian collusion!!
LikeLike
Has it occurred to anyone that Liu may be prevented from charging by someone at DOJ? Look at Trump’s DOJ landing team from his transition team, see where they are now, and watch whose name pops out and in what current position.
LikeLike
making an example of someone like McCabe and Liu might be a good way to get people to start talking. Alternate is to keep things quiet and roll things up behind the scenes… but I don’t know if that’s really happening
LikeLiked by 1 person
AG Barr taking down Liu would be the Shot Heard Round the World.
Cockroaches scrambling on a global scale.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She needs taking down!
LikeLike
Everyone please listen on bongino.com podcast or watch his YouTube on it. Very interesting as I believe Sundance is a source for Dan on the exposure of the Deep State(Both Florida Boys living in proximity to share info and drink a beer or mojito!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you imagine the synergy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My 2 main sources. Not that others don’t contribute but I haven’t missed a Bongino podcast since the 600’s and I read everything Sundance does on the subject too.
Lots of others, too many to mention!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m onto Dan.,.great show.
LikeLiked by 3 people
With all the attention and respect it’s getting, a traveler from another planet might think the Mueller Report was from God given to Robert Mueller through the Archangel Gabriel. In realty, it is just an overly lengthy piece of steaming excrement left over from a criminal spy operation, frame up and attempted coup that should be rolled up and shoved right up Barack Obama’s a$$.
LikeLiked by 4 people
C’mon down Moses.
Show us.
LikeLike
Something just clicked after listening to this interview, they were definitely holding onto the Assange indictment until the end of the Meuller witch hunt, in order to cement “impeachment”.
Something went wrong along the way.
The Assange indictment was on ice since December of 2017, Julian was to be the cherry on top of the Mulehead special counsel report. Through innuendo and media manipulation, it was to feel as though Trump was a colluding traitor.
Why did Mueller wait for Barr? Did they not foresee Sessions getting fired?
Ideal release date for the Mulehead report would’ve been the June/July 2018 timeframe. Far enough before the midterms to not appear like Mulehead was trying to influence them, but definitely would’ve influenced them significantly. If Trump would’ve lost the Senate, he’d be in legit political trouble, with all the Republirats like Romey, Collins, Sasse, Murkowski, and many other never-trumpers. An impeachment vote could’ve been possible.
Was it always Trump’s trump-card of total declassification that held Mulehead back from more frivolous indictments?
Was Rosenstein refusing to charge Don Jr? There are still so many unanswered questions..
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are a lot of things that they didn’t foresee & those things will be their downfall.
I can’t believe Comey thinking he was some untouchable figure in all of this. It seems he had no clue what was coming. The thought that anyone would investigate the investigations was bewildering to him.
They have been sloppy & frankly they underestimated the “ignorance of the people”. (Gruber told us that’s what they count on).
When I read the dossier that BuzzFeed printed, I thought it was something akin to an article in the Onion & was blown away that our gov’t would actually use something like that. If that’s the best Glen Simpson & Chris Steele could come up with then I’m in the wrong business because I could do better.
This has sure been an eye opening experience about how ignorant the people in high places really are. Their intelligence is not what they want us to believe it is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Comey is definitely counting on large numbers of Gruberites with his “court ordered” surveillance remark.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ref Boente, can’t wait!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cannot answer this question, but McGahn was brought into the 2016 campaign, well before 8 Nov 2016.
McGahn, a member of the Federalist society, had campaign finance as his specialty, and served as commissioner and chairman of the Federal Election Commission. McGahn was also general counsel for the RNC for 10 years, and was also with Jones Day.
There is more, this is just from memory.
Would love to know who put McGahn on the campaign.
LikeLiked by 7 people
So, that’s the mole. McGahn’s name doe not show up on many ‘lists’ of the Trump transition team. However, there are a few Federalist Society names that do, though. And we have a Justice or two due to them, no?
I don’t think anyone here has EVER trusted McGahn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
30 hours of testimony before Mueller reportedly too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is where the crap will come from. This is what Nan and her gang have been waiting for.
LikeLike
Is this the WH “insider” (traitor) SD alluded to the other day?
I smell a rat.
SD really wants to get someones attention if he’s cc Melania. This is important. Major heads up. Dark cloud brewing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The anonymous NYT article, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration”….the “insider”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
IIRC, didn’t McGahn say he’d resign if POTUS fired Jessions early on in Sessions unworthy reign?
Someone confrim or correct, please.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Correct, iirc., according to Wapo (paywall)
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY?
LikeLike
If he was a rat, he should have advised POTUS to fire sessions. The bad legal advice would guarantee impeachment. He did not give bad legal advice to trap Trump 😂
LikeLike
FTA: The impending departure of White House general counsel Don McGahn, confirmed on Wednesday morning by Donald Trump, marks a potential sea change for the president as he turns toward a final battle with special counsel Robert Mueller. Earlier this month, The New York Times broke the news that McGahn had offered unusually extensive cooperation to Mueller’s team, testifying for more than 30 hours about the president’s behavior and state of mind during the firing of F.B.I. Director James Comey, as well as Trump’s efforts to shut down the Russia probe. Speculation immediately turned to how long McGahn would remain in his current role, given his apparent effort to inoculate himself from any criminal liability.
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2018/08/don-mcgahn-exit-mueller-investigation
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Do we have confirmation of op-ed on gender?
In re: https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1118343956188794881
“Maybe run a text analysis between McGahn writing and the mysterious WH Source for the Anonymous NYT op-ed…. (?)”
***
This was done last night on Jessie Liu thread known speeches on the Liu thread comparing Chao to her and RR. She has a grammar usage that is obvious. Text analysis picks up one part of her use of the emdash… but there is pacing…that is less scientific that is similar that points to her style as well.
If McGahn HIRED liu than she is part of the steady state and together if McGahn sent letters to Trump advising him such and such or he’ll resign…she’d know about those in a “rabbi to student” kind of way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a connection between Trump & Don McGahn’s uncle Paddy McGahn.
Trump’s campaign lawyer is an Atlantic City native and controversial former chairman of the Federal Election Commission. He’s also the nephew of long-time Atlantic City power broker Paddy McGahn — a casino lawyer once known as Trump’s political fixer in Atlantic City. Some 30 years ago, when Trump still had his casinos, Paddy McGahn helped Trump schmooze local politicians. He even represented Trump in a dispute with a boardwalk hot dog vendor. Now, Paddy’s nephew is the top lawyer for the presumptive Republican nominee for president.
https://www.njspotlight.com/stories/16/06/06/trump-s-inner-circle-cut-its-teeth-in-new-jersey
“I got to believe that Trump came to Don because of Pat, that’s got to be the connection,” said Bill Pascrell III, a lobbyist who worked on behalf of Trump casinos for more than a decade. “When Trump needed an election lawyer, I doubt he just Googled ‘good election lawyers.’ ”
WaPo:
https://t.co/Jpxy6osksP
LikeLike
LikeLike
FTA:. Trump overruled “concerns flagged by intelligence officials,” White House counsel Don McGahn, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and ordered that Kushner get a clearance in May 2018.
Both Kelly and McGahn documented their objections in memos, the Times reports, with McGahn’s memos outlining concerns raised by the CIA. But the day after McGahn recommended to Trump that Kushner not get a clearance, Trump gave him one anyway.
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2019/2/28/18245334/jared-kushner-clearance-trump-mueller
LikeLiked by 1 person
Having worked for the DOJ nearby 30 years with a compartmentalized security clearance and been involved in the process a half dozen times the only people who don’t get a clearance are the ones with a felony record, drug use, mental health issues or members of the Communist Party. Outside of that everyone gets a security clearance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t Brennan a member of the Communist Party? Lol.
LikeLike
A democrat member of the communist party in good standing, so top secret clearances approved!
LikeLike
FTA: President Trump reportedly told his then White House counsel this spring that he wanted the Justice Department to prosecute 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James B. Comey.
Citing “two people familiar with the conversation,” The New York Times reported Tuesday that counsel Don McGahn flatly told the president that he didn’t have the power to do that and that even the one thing that could be done — request an investigation — would risk ending his presidency.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/nov/20/don-mcgahn-squashed-donald-trump-bid-prosecute-hil/
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re on a roll MaineCoon….”yippee ki-yay”
LikeLike
I don’t know that much about McGahn but I read somewhere he tried mightily to convince Sessions he wasn’t legally required to recuse. I also understand he was key in the SCOTUS nominations and confirmations. Seems like a good lawyer who did his job.
LikeLike
FTA: I am personally relieved that he’s returned to private practice and is no longer in a position to cause widespread harm. As you might recall, I’ve been hounding him to leave government since he landed in Trumpland. First, I thought he was an awful White House counsel. And though he was an early Trump supporter, he didn’t seem to be enjoying his job very much as time wore on.
So I’m not at all surprise he decided to bail. The only mystery is why he stayed so long. My hunch is that he needed to cleanse his record and set himself up as unTrump—something he achieved when all those stories spilled out about how he saved Bob Mueller from being fired and objected to Trump’s insistence that Jared Kushner be given top security clearance.
Cleanups take time.
https://www.law.com/americanlawyer/2019/03/11/news-and-gossip-succubus-amal-don-mcgahn-and-harveys-skirts/?slreturn=20190316230800
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m trying to get caught up, is McGahn the one Sundance thought was the bad insider? It seems so. I hope it is, and not Pence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m trying to get caught up, is McGahn the one Sundance thought was the bad insider? It seems so. I hope it is, and not Pence.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Sundance!
LikeLike
Sounds like He was working for the never trumpers.
LikeLike
If Barr sent a prosecutor to flesh out the UN ambassador’s claim that unmaskings were done in her name but not by her approval, that would net who: ambassador, FISA security program oversight responsible for integrity of the system, the “other”
unmasker? Establish a conspiracy between the three if there is collusion to obstruct the investigation? What US Code violations would those be? How much of a penalty? Enough to break one of them and roll them into a plea bargain?
LikeLike
Ha ha will someone kindly let Sundance know that the news about Huber meeting with Barr is not new? 😉
LikeLike
It’s sarcasm. There was no “private meeting”….
It was presented as such (in that EPOC propaganda article), but it was not even close.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/03/12/ag-william-barr-meets-ag-advisory-committee-chairman-richard-moore-and-vice-chair-john-huber/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ah gotcha. I didn’t pick up on the sarcasm. I was told that Huber reported to Barr on his investigation at the meeting but it was not characterized to me as “private”. That’s all I know other than some minor characterizations of what the two discussed about the investigation.
LikeLike
“Ha ha”????
Taking lessons from AOC?
LikeLike
Nope.
LikeLike
Whew.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The open running sore of intelligence agency abuse and criminal behavior on the part of the Obama Justice Department and Intelligence Agency heads is about to be lanced and exposed by the upcoming investigation by Attorney General William Barr. Barr will take a close look at the events surrounding the targeting of Donald Trump in 2016, the origins of the Mueller inquisition, and the attempted coup d’etat by a rogue FBI and Justice Department against a sitting President.
That is only the beginning. What has been occurring under the Obama administration is part of a pattern of criminally evil behavior that dates back to the earliest days of the Obama Presidency. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton constituted an axis of evil that sought to destroy our democracy, arm Al Quaeda, flood Europe with refugees, illegally target domestic political enemies, steal the 2016 election, and attempt to destroy the incoming President with a coordinated conspiracy to remove him from office and overthrow the will of the American people.
Their crimes are on a scale which defy the imagination. Yet there they are in plain sight. Where a corrupt mainstream media refuse to look. Or worse, actively participates in every aspect of the aiding and abetting the criminal attempts to usurp our democracy, corrupt our justice system and overturn the electoral process.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s AXiOS (usually crap), but there are quotes…..hmmm?
https://www.axios.com/white-house-counsel-don-mcgahn-trump-mueller-republican-lunch-7b687a07-4acf-4578-ac32-f0c421c74070.html
LikeLike
“Mitt Romney’s staff served Mexican food.”.
LikeLike
The Rosenstein initiated Mueller ‘Investigation’ = Step two of a coordinated effort to illegally target domestic political enemies, steal the 2016 election and attempt to politically assassinate the President of the United States with a coordinated conspiracy to remove him from office and overthrow the will of the American people.
That it didn’t succeed in no way means Rosenstein and Mueller are not evil sociopaths without even a scintilla of integrity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually, it was kinda disappointing. Listened to him earlier today. I agree with Sundance that he got it all wrong about Boente. He lost me completely when he mentioned “by the way” he thought Rosenstein was a good guy (did I hear that right?).
Also, his comments on socialism and wages show that he has no clue what he is talking about. People are not just “given food” and whatnot. That’s not a “feature of socialism”. People are equally miserable/poor by design but they are definitely paid wages according to their education and experience. The difference is the system is not based on merit, only on years of service, and there is only one employer, the Government.
Oh, and “to each according to his need” is not a tenet of socialism but communism (in which no one in the former Eastern Block believed 50-60 years ago, let alone today). In socialism — “to each according to his contribution” (i.e., work), not “need.”
We can’t effectively debate socialists if we don’t know basic stuff like that.
LikeLike
I’ve listened to Bongino for a year or so. DB has a talent for ginning up suspense and intrigue about stuff that is already known-or, at least, been reported on. Bongino often gets to a certain point in his comments, and then says he can’t reveal too much because of his sources, followed by the inevitable “Are you picking up what I’m putting down Joe?”
I’m no expert, nor do I spent all my time researching stuff. But I do pay attention. I lend little credence to any sources other than CTH, The Epoch Times and Andrew McCarthy.
LikeLike
Sorry-forgot to add that Bongino held on to that evidence for a month-then got busted for holding it-then lied about it-then got caught lying-then trashed the people who caught him.
DB has a way of making old news sound like new news. In fact, a lot of people do-
LikeLike