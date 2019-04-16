Andrew McCarthy Discusses Upcoming Mueller Report….

Andrew McCarthy called in to WMAL’s Mornings on the Mall for a conversation about the upcoming Mueller report as released by AG William Barr.  [McCarthy Article Here]

Again, as with prior research on DC U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu, CTH has been deep in the weeds on the current Main Justice and FBI players, next outline coming on Dana Boente’s role…

90 Responses to Andrew McCarthy Discusses Upcoming Mueller Report….

  1. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    April 16, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Interesting take on Boente on Bongino today

    • Sherri Young says:
      April 16, 2019 at 9:34 pm

      The podcast today was fascinating. There is so much more to flesh out.

      Wouldn’t it be wonderful if some white hats could be identified within the DOJ/FBI?

      • livefreeordieguy says:
        April 16, 2019 at 9:59 pm

        Indeed it would be, Sherri… Indeed it would be… We need them.

      • chojun says:
        April 16, 2019 at 10:27 pm

        My understanding is that there are plenty at the DOJ/FBI. But they’re all silenced due to their roles. I’ve heard that there are legions of agents who are incensed about the politicization but who can’t say anything for fear of their jobs.

    • Yy4u says:
      April 16, 2019 at 9:45 pm

      What nobody is pointing out with Bernies answer is you probably still pay thw $28k only you pay it in taxes and get in line for your MRI and or cancer treatment. Then when you are 75 you might not get treatment at all. In EVERY socialized medicine country the elite and wealthy have a far different standard of care than the hou polloi. Id Bernie doesn’t know that he is stupid. If he does, he is disingenuous.

      • InAz says:
        April 16, 2019 at 10:56 pm

        Yep. Rolling Stones Mick Jagger came to the United States of America for his heart surgery.

        When I lived in Phoenix many many wealthy and famous foreigners came to Phoenix for medical reasons.

      • pucecatt says:
        April 16, 2019 at 11:28 pm

        He is a loon and that audience was stacked with Bernie Supporters , we get our health insurance via my husbands employer and we don’t pay a dime other than our copays and things out of network and the usual deductible for er visit which is 200 bucks , and why would we want to give that up or have it forcibly taken away ? When Bernie says people pay 28k a year for insurance he is full of it ..

      • CHenie says:
        April 17, 2019 at 1:12 am

        Bernie doesn’t care ’cause it won’t apply to him

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      April 16, 2019 at 9:58 pm

      Great episode from Dan today, Krashman. Thanks for posting it. It’s been a long time since I’ve heard Boente’s name. Dan seems confident that he has good sources and good facts on how Boente fits and what he might be up to. I eagerly await the definitive word from Sundance on his “outine of Dana Boente’s role”… As they say in ‘true crime’ shows, this is getting curiouser and curiouser.

      • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
        April 16, 2019 at 10:16 pm

        Boente was present at the testimony of Bill Priestap June 2018
        Interesting that he isn’t introduced/listed at the beginning of the interview but definitely guided Priestap from running afoul of Mueller investigation notably regarding Bill’s overseas travels

    • sundance says:
      April 16, 2019 at 10:29 pm

      Bongino is WRONG on this.

      Some of the research is right….. BUT THE RESULT IS 180 DEGREES THE OPPOSITE.

      https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1118255286354153473.html

      • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
        April 16, 2019 at 10:43 pm

        Got that sense too from the Priestap testimony and reporting he signed a FISA renewal.

        • Ready Steady Go says:
          April 16, 2019 at 11:34 pm

          I believe POTUS answered this question. Jeff sessions hired rod rosenstein not POTUS. Jeff sessions was in charge of the committee that brought in page and pappy. Jeff sessions appointed Huber to buy more time for Mueller. Jeff sessions recommended POTUS fire Comey. Jeff sessions worked with Rosey on the memo to fire Comey. Jeff sessions would be there when Rosey brought Mueller around. Jeff sessions recusal put all the pieces in play. Jeff sessions initiated the predicate for Mueller to switch to collusion. Jeff sessions lied about his contacts with kisliak to force his recusal. Jeff sessions met Russian’s in his office and at the Mayflower hotel. “I don’t have an attorney general”

          Liked by 1 person

          • Iamcat says:
            April 17, 2019 at 12:06 am

            The whole obstruction crap about firing Comey never made sense. The President was within his powers and did it the behest of the AG and AAG. They were the lawyers, if he was obstructing, then it was for them to tell the President, not encourage him. It always stank.

            • Ready Steady Go says:
              April 17, 2019 at 12:50 am

              Yes. Mueller did not transition from collusion to obstruction. It was sessions and Rosey who created obstruction from day 1. That is what people are missing. Sessions and rosenstein gave POTUS the green ight to fire Comey and then used it to appoint an sc. Then Rosey brings Mueller by under the excuse of a job interview. Mueller and Rosey were building the obstruction case that day. Sessions set the whole thing up and then got out of the way so Mueller could take over. It’s right there.

      • nonniemae says:
        April 16, 2019 at 10:52 pm

        Please stay safe SD. I’m almost afraid to know who the “someone close to the president” is. Even so, I’m anxiously awaiting the revelation.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        April 16, 2019 at 10:57 pm

        Brilliant thread, Sundance.
        Producing clarity from the spider web.

      • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
        April 16, 2019 at 11:54 pm

        Interesting affadavit
        Dec 2017 indicates FBI Counterintel Div (Mueller) was looking for a “just in case” way to secure Assange by finally seeking indictment for a 7 year old offense?
        EDVA unseal this year old indictment with or without Barr’s blessing?
        Timing is suspect given Barr’s recent testimonies

        • Ready Steady Go says:
          April 17, 2019 at 12:57 am

          They could have got to assange years ago. Why is he “arrested” shortly after Barr is appointed and after Trump is clear? I think Barr is bringing him back to get to the bottom of spygate. What if wiki drops a bombshell about their real source of the emails will assange is being held???

      • Alleycats says:
        April 17, 2019 at 12:07 am

        That was an awesome thread Sundance. I love the way you laid it out straightforward, with the cite underneath. Truth that cannot be ignored. That needs to be shared like that.

        Yes indeed let us keep asking the right f-ing questions.

      • CHenie says:
        April 17, 2019 at 1:18 am

        Bongino often hints that he’s reporting something “classified” then asks his side-kick ‘Joe’:

        “Are you picking up what I’m puttin’ down Joe”.

        I am no Bongino fan. In fact, Bongino had photos and other evidence on Northrom (sp?) and that whole “black face” fiasco that went on in VA a month or so ago…or was it a year or so ago. Either way, you notice it went away.

        • CHenie says:
          April 17, 2019 at 1:24 am

          Sorry-forgot to add that Bongino held on to that evidence for a month-then got busted for holding it-then lied about it-then got caught lying-then trashed the people who caught him.

          DB has a way of making old news sound like new news. In fact, a lot of people do-

      • JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
        April 17, 2019 at 1:20 am

        Fascinating…as an aside, I worked on Dana’s reelection campaign for CA48th. At a meet an greet over a plate of cheese and crackers I asked him, “how did assange get the emails”?

        He looked me in the eye and said, “Seth Rich”. I nearly fell over.

        There’s gotta be a reason Assange is not being charged in the MUH Russia Collusion Deception.

    • snellvillebob says:
      April 16, 2019 at 11:04 pm

      Walgreens sign that says “Get your flu shots today” with a headline “In England you have to wait months for these. I guess they meant the UK.

    • stringplayer55 says:
      April 16, 2019 at 11:29 pm

      Hey, Cardi B, have you heard about the illegal aliens who are getting free healthcare, who are getting free college tuition? I’ll bet you just love the fact that they are being “taken care of.” Want to take that one on, Cardi B?

    • Chilidog says:
      April 17, 2019 at 12:07 am

      Bongino often says that people at the fbi are “cooperating.” He says this about Boente, Priestap, Pientka and others. Who exactly are they “cooperating” with? Why would they “cooperate”? It makes no sense for someone to confess to a crime that the doj has no intention of pursuing.

  2. Sparty says:
    April 16, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    If Barr has any hope of fixing the DOJ he might try firing Jesse Liu for all 4 egregious actions SD outlined, and taking McCabe to trial immediately. Jail time for high profile small group leader McCabe is the only thing that will scare the rats off the ship. Just my quick take theory.

    • Pied Piper says:
      April 16, 2019 at 9:37 pm

      I agree but I think the rats will be abandoning on their own soon enough, turning on one another to save their own stinking skins. Some may coordinate a pile-on against a single figure like a Brennan. In some ways it would be better if they chew each other up first and then Barr comes in to clean up the mess.

      These democrat/communist scum must wake up every morning and wonder how The Beast lost and destroyed their world with the worst yet to come. Perhaps God has had enough. Who can really know?

    • trapper says:
      April 16, 2019 at 10:14 pm

      Has it occurred to anyone that Liu may be prevented from charging by someone at DOJ? Look at Trump’s DOJ landing team from his transition team, see where they are now, and watch whose name pops out and in what current position.

    • buanadha says:
      April 16, 2019 at 10:41 pm

      making an example of someone like McCabe and Liu might be a good way to get people to start talking. Alternate is to keep things quiet and roll things up behind the scenes… but I don’t know if that’s really happening

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      April 16, 2019 at 10:59 pm

      AG Barr taking down Liu would be the Shot Heard Round the World.

      Cockroaches scrambling on a global scale.

  3. Jonesy says:
    April 16, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Everyone please listen on bongino.com podcast or watch his YouTube on it. Very interesting as I believe Sundance is a source for Dan on the exposure of the Deep State(Both Florida Boys living in proximity to share info and drink a beer or mojito!)

  4. Carson Napier says:
    April 16, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    With all the attention and respect it’s getting, a traveler from another planet might think the Mueller Report was from God given to Robert Mueller through the Archangel Gabriel. In realty, it is just an overly lengthy piece of steaming excrement left over from a criminal spy operation, frame up and attempted coup that should be rolled up and shoved right up Barack Obama’s a$$.

  5. Derangement Syndrome says:
    April 16, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Something just clicked after listening to this interview, they were definitely holding onto the Assange indictment until the end of the Meuller witch hunt, in order to cement “impeachment”.

    Something went wrong along the way.

    The Assange indictment was on ice since December of 2017, Julian was to be the cherry on top of the Mulehead special counsel report. Through innuendo and media manipulation, it was to feel as though Trump was a colluding traitor.

    Why did Mueller wait for Barr? Did they not foresee Sessions getting fired?

    Ideal release date for the Mulehead report would’ve been the June/July 2018 timeframe. Far enough before the midterms to not appear like Mulehead was trying to influence them, but definitely would’ve influenced them significantly. If Trump would’ve lost the Senate, he’d be in legit political trouble, with all the Republirats like Romey, Collins, Sasse, Murkowski, and many other never-trumpers. An impeachment vote could’ve been possible.

    Was it always Trump’s trump-card of total declassification that held Mulehead back from more frivolous indictments?

    Liked by 2 people

    • deqwik2 says:
      April 16, 2019 at 10:56 pm

      There are a lot of things that they didn’t foresee & those things will be their downfall.

      I can’t believe Comey thinking he was some untouchable figure in all of this. It seems he had no clue what was coming. The thought that anyone would investigate the investigations was bewildering to him.
      They have been sloppy & frankly they underestimated the “ignorance of the people”. (Gruber told us that’s what they count on).

      When I read the dossier that BuzzFeed printed, I thought it was something akin to an article in the Onion & was blown away that our gov’t would actually use something like that. If that’s the best Glen Simpson & Chris Steele could come up with then I’m in the wrong business because I could do better.

      This has sure been an eye opening experience about how ignorant the people in high places really are. Their intelligence is not what they want us to believe it is.

  6. JonS says:
    April 16, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Ref Boente, can’t wait!

  7. jeans2nd says:
    April 16, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Cannot answer this question, but McGahn was brought into the 2016 campaign, well before 8 Nov 2016.
    McGahn, a member of the Federalist society, had campaign finance as his specialty, and served as commissioner and chairman of the Federal Election Commission. McGahn was also general counsel for the RNC for 10 years, and was also with Jones Day.
    There is more, this is just from memory.

    Would love to know who put McGahn on the campaign.

  8. evergreen says:
    April 16, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    If Barr sent a prosecutor to flesh out the UN ambassador’s claim that unmaskings were done in her name but not by her approval, that would net who: ambassador, FISA security program oversight responsible for integrity of the system, the “other”
    unmasker? Establish a conspiracy between the three if there is collusion to obstruct the investigation? What US Code violations would those be? How much of a penalty? Enough to break one of them and roll them into a plea bargain?

  9. chojun says:
    April 16, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    Ha ha will someone kindly let Sundance know that the news about Huber meeting with Barr is not new? 😉

  12. Carson Napier says:
    April 16, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    The Rosenstein initiated Mueller ‘Investigation’ = Step two of a coordinated effort to illegally target domestic political enemies, steal the 2016 election and attempt to politically assassinate the President of the United States with a coordinated conspiracy to remove him from office and overthrow the will of the American people.

    That it didn’t succeed in no way means Rosenstein and Mueller are not evil sociopaths without even a scintilla of integrity.

  13. Summer says:
    April 17, 2019 at 1:11 am

    Actually, it was kinda disappointing. Listened to him earlier today. I agree with Sundance that he got it all wrong about Boente. He lost me completely when he mentioned “by the way” he thought Rosenstein was a good guy (did I hear that right?).

    Also, his comments on socialism and wages show that he has no clue what he is talking about. People are not just “given food” and whatnot. That’s not a “feature of socialism”. People are equally miserable/poor by design but they are definitely paid wages according to their education and experience. The difference is the system is not based on merit, only on years of service, and there is only one employer, the Government.

    Oh, and “to each according to his need” is not a tenet of socialism but communism (in which no one in the former Eastern Block believed 50-60 years ago, let alone today). In socialism — “to each according to his contribution” (i.e., work), not “need.”
    We can’t effectively debate socialists if we don’t know basic stuff like that.

    • CHenie says:
      April 17, 2019 at 2:07 am

      I’ve listened to Bongino for a year or so. DB has a talent for ginning up suspense and intrigue about stuff that is already known-or, at least, been reported on. Bongino often gets to a certain point in his comments, and then says he can’t reveal too much because of his sources, followed by the inevitable “Are you picking up what I’m putting down Joe?”

      I’m no expert, nor do I spent all my time researching stuff. But I do pay attention. I lend little credence to any sources other than CTH, The Epoch Times and Andrew McCarthy.

  14. CHenie says:
    April 17, 2019 at 1:44 am

    Sorry-forgot to add that Bongino held on to that evidence for a month-then got busted for holding it-then lied about it-then got caught lying-then trashed the people who caught him.

    DB has a way of making old news sound like new news. In fact, a lot of people do-

