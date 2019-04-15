Notre Dame Central Cathedral is Lost….

A horrific historic and cultural loss. The 850 year old architectural masterpiece is a central monument to the Catholic faith. A spokesman said the entire wooden frame of the cathedral has come down, and the vault of the edifice could be threatened too. ‘Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame,’ Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media.
The 12th-century cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions. Pictures showed enormous plumes of smoke billowing into the city’s skyline and flames engulfing large sections of the historic building as firefighters struggled to contain the inferno.
According to French newspaper Le Monde, the fire broke out in the attic of the monument before spreading across the roof. Officials in Paris said the fire could be linked to restoration works as the peak of the church is currently undergoing a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project.
The cathedral is still ablaze during the night in Paris. [More images here]
All I see in this is the Wrath of God upon the canonical corruption wrought by Vatican II. The Sodom and Gomorrah that is active in today’s Vatican and the Jesuit communist Pope who is busy kissing the feet of Islam is next to burn. Repent.
Just about every Christian religious denominations are bowing to Islam
After all Jesus was a Socialist. / s
For 1,400 YEARS INBRED MOSLEMS have conducted slave markets. Between 1530 and 1780 there were almost 1 million and quite possibly as many as 1.25 million white, European Christians enslaved by the Muslims of the Barbary Coast of North Africa who attacked as far north as Ireland and well up into eastern Europe. Hence the 1st & 2nd Barbary Wars fought 200 years ago by U.S. Navy & Marines against the Tripoli Pirates ! Sound familiar ? The Moslems never change ! Only get worse ! MAGA/KAG !
White slaves? Woo hoo! Reparations, baby! /s
Good get ParteaGirl
Amen to that!!
Cromwell sent 7,000 Irish slaves to Barbados…they are still there in object poverty.
Cromwell sent the Scottish slaves to “Berwick” in Maine.
And Oxford Union has the gall to tell us “tear down those statues!”
Reparations are the Democrats secret weapon for 2020. They will promise a figure in the order of $50,000 for every black person in reparations for slavery if they are elected. 99.999% of all blacks will then turn out to vote (as many times as necessary) for the democratic candidate.
I believe that you are wrong on the percentages… I would put the figure at (perhaps) 50%.
There’s not a people on the planet whose ancestors have not been subjected to slavery. As old as time. Shhhh…the educational system doesn’t want anyone to know about it.
Negative. Only fools and cowards bow to Islam, Christians are ANYTHING but cowards or fools, just saying. Try trolling on a site where ignorance is an acceptable medium it is frowned on here on CTH severely. I will admit that Some of them over in the UK/EU are bowing to Pressure over Islam, bowing TO Islam, I don’t think so.
Jesus was not a Socialist either, when he was telling people to sell and give to the poor,it was for poor Christians for the Church, and to show that Christ’s way of love and peace was the better way to live and give. One Family, One Body, One Church, CHRIST.
Reading the Bible and Understanding the Bible are 2 different things entirely…..
Amen Barney.
I feel bad for Our Lady.
She asked for the Pope to Consecrate Russia to Her Immaculate Heart over 100 years ago.
This is so sad.
I am embarrassed & ashamed for civilization.
Even Hitler left Her alone.
People who don’t read history are doomed to failure of repeating…Thomas Jefferson after being well read with the Koran and stated ..”
German Protestant woodcuts from the sixteenth century depict Luther’s vision of the Antichrist as a beast with two heads—one a mitered pope and the other a turbaned Ottoman sultan.” (ref: https://www.goodreads.com/work/quotes/24815415-thomas-jefferson-s-qur-an-islam-and-the-founders – 1 of a few)
And this is what we have today…
Pardon me. I’m just testing something.
The article is about the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral, in Paris.
The Pope kissed the feet of political leaders in South Sudan. = “The retreat ~participants included South Sudanese President ~>Salva KiirSalva Kiir Mayardit is a Catholic.” From Wikipedia~’Catholic Church in South Sudan’
Somethings are done as an authentic act of humility.
The Pope will be washing and kissing feet this Holy Thursday.
Jesus wept today. A hard, hard and bitter cold rain, down his cheeks into his beard, he wept. Notre Dame stood not just as the house of the Occidental Judeo Christian god, but, as a symbol of the greatness of a once Catholic (In every sense of the word.) Europe that stood as a bulwark against 1400 years of Islamic invasions. Now, again, the lights are going out, all over Europe. The fire that, even now, burns the guts out of Notre Dame, burns out the future for the once Free French under the abject, shameless, squalid “leadership” of Politician/Globalist fools who, have imported the enemies that under force of arms, were never able to extinguish the fires in the hearts of their sworn, unto death enemies. Jesus wept.
The French Fire department, fought, like so many times in the last 100 years, as did the French Army. Perhaps, busy buttering their Croissants, sipping their lattes, enjoying their Quiche, they came late, 2 hours late, to a battle they had no heart for and watched, in a fit of neurasthenia as their once great culture absorbed another self inflicted, penetrating, laceration that will, not in this lifetime, ever, heal. Where once, at least on their knees in front of the Nazis, they dissimulated, at least in the movies, in bars, in their cups, at least in their hearts their resistance –
“Play La Marseillaise! Play it!”
Throughout France, over the last several years, the burning and defacing of Christian Churches is ubiquitous. The French are silenced, not allowed to speak of it, write of it, or, certainly not blame anyone for it. Jesus weeps for the French and the once free nations all over the world, that fall increasingly under the suzerainty of Totalitarian Despots, no different than the many who peopled and pursued the “great” wars of the last century. In many ways, these Despots are far more nefarious and far more powerful. Jesus weeps while we sleep.
https://aleteia.org/2019/02/16/string-of-attacks-on-french-churches-includes-desecration-of-eucharist/
There is no categorical evidence at this point, that the shadow of the black Salifist Flag extended it’s penumbra over the flying buttresses of Notre Dame, but… denying that the immigration Trojan Horse hasn’t turned into an all out assault on the very stanchions of the European Occident is whistling past the grave of Victor Hugo.
Here’s to Charles de Gaulle, Lafayette and hoping that the French grow balls the size of Napoleon’s in the coming conflict.
Where is Charles Martel when France & all of Europe need him?
LikeLiked by 4 people
If he came back to life, they would put him in prison for islamophobe.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks Carson. Sad but true.
Amen to that.
Dead a millennia ago…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh really ?
Millennia is plural as in 2,000 years. Martel died in 741 AD
You are quite right. I meant millennium.
Try speaking truth about islam on FOX news channel. Will not happen without being sent to the woodshed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
it’s the world’s worst case of Stockholm syndrome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One can only imagine what Martel would think of Macron.
Is Marine LePen mightier than the Scimitar?
Bravo!
The attack on the Catholic Church in France is not new. There have been articles written recently on the uptick of occult attacks on the Catholic Church in France. Very evil attacks that are connected to Satanism. Look it up!
Ok, I said it. Pure evil showed itself today. The inspection on the cause must be conducted immediately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Arise, children of the fatherland. The day of glory has arrived. Against us, the bloody flag of tyranny has been raised. The bloody flag is raised!!
Do you hear, in the countryside, the roar of these ferocious soldiers? They come right into our arms to slit the throats of our sons, our loved ones.
To arms, citizens!! Form your batallions!! Let’s march! Let’s march so that their impure blood will water our fields!
My heart aches over this news. This is a huge religious, historical, and cultural loss. I am grateful that at least some artifacts were removed before the fire, so at least they will be preserved.
Many prayers for Paris today. May this fire serve as a wakeup call for Europe to return to Christ. I hope they rebuild this beautiful church.
The crown of thorns survives.
It seems that not all was lost…
“All of the relics were saved and the cathedral’s treasury was preserved despite the damage, according to a Paris Match journalist who quoted Father Frederic, one of the priests at Notre-Dame, on Monday evening.”
https://www.rt.com/news/456622-notre-dame-cross-crown-relics/
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s what I just said Ramses.
It’s STILL burning, and they’re lying already.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do they have as much credibility as our DS/globalist politicians?
Wellllll if it wasn’t terrorism or arson it must be “Trump”. That can’t be too far away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And if it is terrorism it must be Trump’s fault!
Garbage!
There is no way anyone who is an expert in arson investigations can say one way or another, at this time, that this fire was set by an arsonist, or was caused due to a decades-old fault in wiring in the cathedral’s vault, or to some slip on the part of the contractor conducting the renovations or upgrades to the church. NO WAY. A full-blown investigation with examination of the scene, recovery of items of possible evidentiary value, and their examination in a certified and recognized laboratory will have to be conducted first. We won’t know for a number of weeks, at the earliest, what the apparent cause of the fire was. BTW it means NOTHING if any Muslim groups claim credit for this – it is a common tactic they use among themselves to boost their image in front of their rivals in the movement. Wait for the result of the investigation. If some group brags about it – and evidence recovered from the scene happens to match what they are thumping their chest about – then you may have something. But not until then, at the earliest.
Anyone who dismisses speculation that this was arson by Muslim terrorists and accepts the ludricrously prompt official assurances that it was just an example should remember the New Zealand mosque massacres. The GoPro video live streamed by the gunman clearly shows him selecting a Mossberg 930 shotgun from his assortment of guns and entering the first mosque with it. Witness accounts are that he was chased from the second mosque after be ran out of ammunition for his Remington 870 shotgun.
The Government response was to ban the video and scrub it from the internet, then exploit the massacre to ban semiautomatic rifles!
I do. Not believe anything a liberal government says.
LikeLiked by 7 people
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/just-awful-ben-shapiro-mocks-catholics-and-trump-after-fire-destroys-notre-dame-cathedral-in-paris/
Ben Shapiro lost all credibility with the Michelle Fields farce. He is a narcissistic vile little rodent.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Right listingstarboard. Punk Shapiro reminds me of punk David Hogg.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Does FOX still have him appear?
Ben,Donna, Shep, and Paul Ryan – it’s a carnival show.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just when people are tempted to like Ben Shapiro again, he shows his true colors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ben really needs to just stop. There’s enough targets on the left without shooting at Trump. Ann Coulter should learn the same lesson. Democrats hardly ever fight like this unless there is a primary. Once people are elected, they fall in line and play like a team. Albeit a degenerate, evil, morally bankrupt Communist team, but a team nonetheless. They keep their dirty laundry hidden carefully.
I respect Ben’s views on most issues, but not on Trump. He needs to figure out a new tact.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ben needs to go back to Israel and stop pretending he speaks for anyone or anything Christian.
What a little man.
Ben Shapiro: The David Hogg of NeverTrumpers.
This is what happens when Ben Shapiro isn’t debating children…
Populist/Nationalist annihilates neocon nevertrumper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ben says, Learn to code.
It was a stupid, snarky remark.
He is clueless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shapiro DOES NOT like Christians or Christianity. He merely uses the Christian conservative right to his own financial benefit and boost his name id. NeverTrumpers won’t change.
LikeLike
I dont think the quote mocks Catholics but it is certainly more of Shapiro’s knee jerk anti Trump shtick.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Buzzfood is like the 70s hippie college kids and their underground newspapers. Back then it was a total waste of ink & newsprint. Today they are just click bait waste of bandwidth in cyberspace.
“France is no longer France.”
“They won’t like me for saying that.” ~~ VSGPDJT
I hope that there is mass on this Easter Sunday in a safe outdoor location by the cathedral of Notre Dame.
Carlos Martillo
From a music reviewer on FaceBook:
“The destroyed Cavaillé-Coll organ had 115 stops (156 ranks) on five manuals and pedal, and more than 8,000 pipes. The West Rose Window, seen behind the organ, was built ca. 1225 suffered considerable damage. It is not just this loss, but the fact that the Notre Dame is synonymous with the roots of our modern Western Civilization qua music (Perotin, Leonin, organum, early polyphony) and the start of one of the first modern Universities in the world. Not just a place of worship but also a place of learning, art, and scholarship. The Notre Dame burning is like something is burning within the framework of who we are.”
https://www.facebook.com/jeanmarie.vanbronkhorst
The great composer and organist LOUIS VIERNE (whose religious works and organ symphonies I can highly recommend) was the organist at Notre-Dame in the earlier 1900’s.
LikeLiked by 6 people
According to an online article I read, 50 churches were vandalized in France in February. Just this week I read that churches in France were being vandalized, burned, and defecated on. To me, this fire is not coincidence. It is not a stretch for people to speculate about the origins of these fires, so please give “conspirators” a break! I hope France, and the rest of Europe for that matter, soon wakes up. Part of the pain of this moment, is the possibility of this not being an accident. It is not hatred to call out this possibility, but is facing the reality of life in 2019! In the midst of negative happenings, one must face reality and be wise, so that we can stem the possibility of it happening again. On 9/11, we came right out and stated that those horrible incidents were terrorism and did it without apology.
LikeLiked by 5 people
it also just happens to be holy week..
According to PI-News, a German news site. 1,063 attacks on Christian churches or symbols (crucifixes, icons, statues) were registered in France in 2018. This represents a 17% increase compared to the previous year (2017), when 878 attacks were registered, meaning that such attacks are only going from bad to worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“On 9/11, we came right out and stated that those horrible incidents were terrorism and did it without apology.”
The American people acknowledged the terrorism. Unfotunately, our government tried to soft pedal the global implications in favor of “some bad people” did something terrible but “Islam is a religion of peace”.
LikeLike
Beyond sad and angry. War could not bring this this Cathedral down, yet some careless worker (if true, which I highly doubt) could destroy it in a matter of hours. Just a really, really sad day.😞
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, but this is a small matter compared to the corruption in the church leadership
LikeLike
Not buying the story about a construction fire. I used to build high scaffolding like that.
It’s pretty easy to climb. Churches have been vandalized all across France.
It’s crazy to allow the cult of islam to overrun your country.
If you knock on the devil’s door long enough, don’t be surprised when someone answers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow!!! Amazing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I REALLLLY DO HOPE THAT HIS brings to EVERYONE’S attention, as short as it is, that these people, Muslims, will not assimilate with other people’s…they have to have CONTROL…and that is why, ie, there are three types of lying depeding on the situation. I chased these b&stards across Europe after the ’72 Munich Olympics AND THEY HAVE NOT CHANGED!!!
This is Easter Week and I am going to make my keyboard quiet for the rest of the week. I will spend it more constructively in what is needed right now…people had better wake up…THEY ARE KNOCKING AT THE DOOR!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are ALWAYS knocking at the door. They have one mission-to change any non Muslim minority country into a Muslim majority country. Their power is in their relentless tenacity and refusal to submit. They understand and exploit the “compassion” of the Western world, play us for complete and utter fools. We defend them, protect them, subsidize them, while they build mosques, infiltrate our government , take over towns, cities, break our laws, commit Medicare fraud, commit EBT fraud, you name it, they have exploiting government programs down to a science. And throw little 5 years over balconies to fall 3 stories.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the immortal words of Sarah Palin: “You becha”!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The cross of Jesus Christ will always stand. Many years ago a church attended by a member of my family also had a devastating fire. When the blaze was put out and firemen were allowed to go in and survey the damage, the Bible was open on the lectern and not one page was burned or destroyed.
The brainwashing of western Europe by the globalist media propaganda is and has been intense and unrelenting for many decades. Some do not see reality because of this. Some choose to ignore it because the western Europeans are not allowed to state what they see with their own eyes. It would be damaging for their pocketbook and children’s future.
Things will have to get much much worse for the young Europeans to fight back. Their children would have to be slaughtered in large numbers for them to react en masse. They are so utterly conditioned to be subjects.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems the worst was avoided!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such a beautiful building. In those days, buildings weren’t allowed to be built taller than the churches. Given the methods of building then, the structure is an amazing testament to hard work, skill and the taste and brilliance of those that designed and built it – all to glorify God.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s a miracle. But I will be shocked if the stained glass survived.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was reading today, and read that at least some of the stained glass was replaced in the 1960’s. We have to remember that these buildings undergo a LOT of restoration and not all of it is original.
I’d expect, though, that the stained glass was lost, at least in part.
I don;t think the rose window did survive, heard the heat melted the lead and it “blew out”.Heartbreaking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I watched this movie recently–it was on at like 2 in the morning and I couldn’t sleep. The range of emotions portrayed, the acting, everything about it was incredible. I was so crabby about being awake and I didn’t have the energy to really look for something to watch so I left it on and I’m glad I did. Thank you for reminding me of this 🙂
Oy vey. I am no fan of this Pope, but Catholicism transcends the actions of mere faiible and flawed mortals. Yours appears to be an Old Testament God.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some glimmers of hope this evening — Le Figaro reports the comments of Secretary of State to the Minister of the Interior Laurent Nunez, who says the structure of the Cathedral has been saved, despite having lost the roof. And that is to say nothing of the interior.
Nunez said: “The fire has gone down in terms of intensity, so we think that the structure of Notre-Dame is saved, especially the north belfry.”
The structure of Our Lady of Paris “is saved and preserved in its entirety,” fire commander Jean-Claude Gallet said, noting that two-thirds of the roof has been destroyed. However, the Cathedral’s rectangular towers have been saved.
Gallet said that firefighters were able to save the structure by stopping the flames from spreading to the north tower belfry.
The fire chief noted that one firefighter was injured and that fire crews will continue their work through the night to cool down the structure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, phattcat. Very promising if those interior photos are true and representative.
Combining them with the aerial photos from the Apr 15th Presidential thread, I’m led to speculate that the fire was mainly a roof-attic fire and not a floor-level fire. Although extensive across the entire plan or footprint of the building (excluding the two square towers that remain) it may be that it was somewhat superficial – mainly the loss of the roof (although there’ll be smoke and water damage below)
That’s reinforced somewhat by the 2nd photo below. In the left foreground, there’s a water stream aimed from below that gives perspective to the height of the building – it’s quite high (maybe 8 stories or more, judging from the apartment behind at left) – and gives a better sense that it’s mainly the roof that’s on fire.
Ah – and now that I’ve finished posting, I see that alliwantisometruth posted reporting on just that. I leapt ahead to reply to you because of your photos that were so promising.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The sad thing is they tell us what they will do, then they do it, cheer about it, and people still stand there blinking blank looks.
Wonder if it was like this before the last two world wars ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
People are pretty goofy.
We got hit on 9/11/2001 and a few short years later the sheep put Buraq Hussein Obama in the white house.
The sheep still don’t realize the damage that they caused.
Not a clue.
I am watching the live pictures with he sound off/minus the comments from the lefty-media peanut gallery…I will tell you this—as I have observed too often before in the last 10 years—there is an anatomy to these high-profile disasters, and it starts like this: The longer it takes for them to report a cause, the more likely the cause is one that the media does not want to name…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly 6 years ago today we experienced the Boston Marathon bombing. How long did it take the press to admit what Deplorables instinctively sensed the moment it happened? (Hint : Initial media speculation was rightwing extremists protesting the April 15th Income Tax Deadline.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
There’s truth to what you are saying!
They don’t want to report that it was arson because in doing so, they have to speculate on who might have a motive – oopsie – now the French cannot afford to go there. The truth that cannot be spoken.
How tragic, sad and such a huge loss.
Keep the faith my friends in France, God never leaves us even when we leave him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rebelchick, thank you for a thoughtful embrace of faith.
And thank the Lord not one life was taken. Maybe from the severity of this event, a true rebirth will shine upon Our Lady and God’s flock.
Amen!!
The ‘View’ will find a way to say it was ALL TRUMP’S FAULT.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve never thought much of the particular relics housed at Notre Dame, but I’m glad they were saved, even if they weren’t the authentic items. The Shroud, however, while not a factor in my faith, I believe is authentic. As well as the sudarium.
absolute tragedy. G-d bless that some survived.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Messe solennelle (Solemn Mass) in C-sharp minor, Op. 16
This was performed at Notre Dame de Paris
Notre Dame de Paris
Pierre Cochereau – grand organ Mass for choir and two organs (Op.16.)
00:00 Kyrie
05:43 Gloria
13:36 Sanctus
15:53 Benedictus
19:45 Agnus Dei
Messe solennelle (Solemn Mass) in C-sharp minor, Op. 16, is a mass by the French composer Louis Vierne. He composed it in 1899, scored for choir and two organs. It was published in 1900, before it was first performed at Saint-Sulpice in Paris in December 1901.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a very sad loss of exquisite artistry, craftsmanship and labor – not to mention history.
I pray that Catholics will be comforted by remembering that you are God’s temple and church (not any building), and that Christ promised that when he returns he will make all things new, a new heavens and a new earth (the old being destroyed by fire) and that the new creation will be more beautiful than even the grandest cathedral.
This is a loss, to be sure, but in the big picture, “this is not our home,” for we await a new home.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Found it finally. My screen sucks can anyone make that out better. The guy definitely looks out of place and I think I see a safety work type vest is being worn. He definitely seems out of place. Not like he is there to secure something while the place has been burning for a while.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d be concerned about all the priceless art and other artifacts that are said to be in a “vault” in that building. If heat from the fire didn’t destroy them, surely they’ll be water damaged from the many tons of water being sprayed inside the building to extinguish the flames and embers. As we all know, water seeks it’s lowest level.
It brings to mind the concrete vault in Tulsa, Oklahoma that was buried underground at the state fairgrounds in 1957 in which was placed a brand new 1957 Plymouth Belvedere 2 door hardtop. When it was brought out in 2007, exactly 50 years later, the vault was found to be half full of water that had seeped into it and totally ruined the car. Of course, there will be no time factor in this case, but the water will cause problems nonetheless.
I hope everything in the vault can be saved once they can get inside it. That could take a few days.
LikeLike
Wow. Definitely suspicious.
Quasimodo playing with matches? Or, Quaffi al-Mofo with a blowtorch?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just came across a post on another site. This was last month, in March. Coincidence that several of the churches have “Notre Dame” in their names??
“A dozen Catholic churches have been desecrated across France over the period of one week in an egregious case of anti-Christian vandalism.
“The recent spate of church profanations has puzzled both police and ecclesiastical leaders, who have mostly remained silent as the violations have spread up and down France.
“Last Sunday, marauders set fire to the church of Saint-Sulpice — one of Paris’ largest and most important churches — shortly after the twelve-o’clock Mass.
“In Nimes (department of the Gard), near the border with Spain, the church of Notre-Dame des Enfants was desecrated in a particularly odious way, with vandals painting a cross with human excrement, looting the main altar and the tabernacle, and stealing the consecrated hosts, which were discovered later among piles of garbage.
“Likewise, the church of Notre-Dame in Dijon, in the east of the country, suffered the sacking of the high altar and the hosts were also taken from the tabernacle, scattered on the ground, and trampled.
“In Lavaur, in the southern department of the Tarn, the village church was assaulted by young men, who twisted one arm of a representation of the crucified Christ to make it appear that he was making an obscene gesture.”
Notre Dame translates as Our Lady, so not surprising it’s in so many church names.
https://mobile.twitter.com/GreggFavre
This thread is an excellent read by Gregg Fauve, an expert on the difficulties faced by firefighters.
He says that from his work with the Paris fire fighters they are top notch and he takes you through, step by step on the difficulties of this tragic fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just about 35 years ago the Cathedral/Minster in York, England was also nearly destroyed in a fire as devastating as it was mysterious in origin…
https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/notre-dame-blaze-mirrors-horrific-york-minster-fire-nearly-35-years-ago-1-9713880
Heartbreaking both of these. And yet this hymn verse reminds us of things even more enduring…
” Crowns and thrones may perish, Kingdoms rise and wane,
But the Church of Jesus Constant will remain.
Gates of hell can never ‘Gainst that Church prevail;
We have Christ’s own promise, and that cannot fail.
Onward, Christian soldiers, Marching as to eat,
With the cross of Jesus Going on before.”
V.D.M.A
Yeeesh!
Second to last line, should be …War; not – eat.
So sorry about that.
We know the French people are beyond cold anger because we see the yellow vest protests continuing. I can’t imagine when the people are over their initial grief if they find out their government was lying about the cause of this fire what they will do. I do not mean to infer it was deliberate. I only wonder if it was, the French government lies about it, and the people find out. What then?
OK Folks.
First of all – it’s way too early to determine if what is left of the building can be saved. Remember stone subjected to heat will crack or become weakened. No doubt much of the stone structure of the church will have to be replaced as well. The cost? Many hundreds of millions of dollars – possibly more than France can afford. Or, more importantly, more than many “Frenchmen” are willing to support.
Mention is made of the manner of response by many in the French fire departments that handled the problem. Mr. Limbaugh made a bet with himself this afternoon the response to the fire was inhibited or delayed because French environmental policy placed impossible restrictions upon firefighting efforts. About 10 or so minutes after he made that declaration he announced French environmental law specifically forbade using large quantities of water in a fire such as this because of the amount of smoke and ash it generated, and how it would pollute or “choke” the atmosphere in the area.
Never mind the River Seine flows around the cathedral and presents a limitless supply of water that could have been picked up by helicopter bucket and released on the flaming roof of the church well before other “organized” firefighting efforts could be fielded.
Church attendance – Catholic and Protestant – has been falling all over France and Europe, and England, for decades now. This isn’t a case of folks skipping their home church attendance because they’re looking for a new place to attend – this is a case of the formerly VERY religious French, for example, becoming blase about the whole thing and turning to the world; of following Jean-Paul Sartre rather than the word of God, of becoming globalists and being bored with the whole “French” thing, being instead interested in becoming a “European.” Perhaps what’s happened today is a not too subtle expression of the Almighty’s displeasure with the situation.
1,357,800 French patriots died over a century ago trying to defend what to them was the “sacred soil” of France, the “idea” of France. A further 4,266,000 were wounded (including 1.5 million permanently maimed). Go to the Douaumont Ossuary outside Verdun to see just a few of their graves or pitiful physical remains. 22 years later their survivors/successors could not defend France against an invasion by their age-old mortal enemies because they did not have the heart or the fire in the belly to do so. Rotted out by socialism and cockeyed thinking they folded and over 1 million surrendered to a numerically inferior German Army. As they continue to fold up they have a hard time defending what can safely be described as a widely-recognized icon of France, part of the very soul of the country.
And we are headed down this same path in our country, due to the encroachments of globalism and “one-world government” in our own country. So far there have fortunately been sufficient numbers of stiff-necked American patriots prepared to meet our philosophical enemies at every turn; as long as the US government is not turned into a weapon against American patriots it will always be so. I don’t know how things will turn out if that possibility becomes a reality.
PART 1 OF 3:
The significance of this latest muslim terror incident occurring during Christianity’s Holy Week — only a dullard would fail to recognize the “coincidence” — is that the French did nothing to prevent it. Muslim terror incidents in France are on an upward gradient, and have been so for years.
The French historical arc is one of almost continuous cultural defeat since the world wars. The culture that built Notre Dame Cathedral built for the millennia, inspired by the depth of their Roman Catholic faith. But what those builders believed in isn’t what today’s French believe. The fact that France continues to embrace the muslim invasion is so obvious that one wonders why it took the jihadiis so long to get around to it.
Macron’s announcement about rebuilding the cathedral is testament to his stupidity. The cathedral is no more. The part that could have been reconstructed had it been knocked down was the stone exterior. What was always irreplaceable was the interior patchwork of centuries past. It’s like the Mona Lisa just flamed out before your eyes, leaving just the frame, and you announcing you’re going to restore it. It’s gone.
What’s gone isn’t just the cathedral. It’s French culture. This is a culture is past the turnaround point. No, the percentage of muslims hasn’t quite reached critical mass yet. The dynam which enables the muzzies has, however. What enables it is feminism. The feminist ideal is the surrender to evil, and the French are exhibiting all of the telltale signs.
It didn’t happen overnight. It’s been decades in the making. Remember that France lost such a huge percentage of its best and bravest young men in the Great War to End All Wars — World War I — and that loss in just four years is something from which France has never recovered.
This is the real reason France lost what Churchill called the Battle of France so quickly. The defensive posture of the French in the interwars years spoke volumes about the feminization of French culture.
When World War II broke, the French cracked like an eggshell. This, despite the fact that they had more tanks, artillery, etc., than the Germans. What the German army had was a militaristic culture that pushed its young men to the limit, and beyond. This is not to praise the Nazis. It’s just a fact that the French resistance was about as stiff as wet cardboard.
Out of a pre-war army of 5.5 million soldiers, the French lost only 90,000 dead. The rest quit. Some 1.3 million Frenchmen were consigned to POW camps or were put to work as slaves for the Third Reich. Left with to run the country were old men and women — the kind of demographic that always spells surrender. You might ask, Was that really the reaction of women in Occupied France? YES: The majority of women rapidly adjusted. The order of the day was, Shack up with the Nazis. Marry them. Have their kids. Get life back to normal.
Before you say that I’m misogynistic, let’s let history speak for itself. I refer here to the classic “All Gaul Is Divided: Letters From Occupied France.” Julius Caesar opened his “Commentaries” with the words, “All Gaul is dvided into three parts.” I will now let one of the anonymous writers of this 1940 book (smuggled out of France and publshed in 1941 by Greystone Press in NYC) continue:
CONTINUED….
PART 2 OF 3:
[BEGINNING OF EXCERPT] “With equal truth the same words may serve to introduce this letter. There is a free zone, over which Marechal [Marshall] Petain theoretically presides. There is the occupied zone, governed by the German general headquarters at Paris. And there is the prohibited zone, of which little is said, which is the seat of an intense military activity, where civilians are not welcome, which is composed of the north and northeastern departments.
“I have been in this charming city, capital of Touraine, garden of France, for the last week, feeling out the trade for a small stock of goods before the Germans take it away from me. The vintage and autumn foliage are at their peak. The sky and air are lovely. Nature is consistently doing her best for man. But mankind itself is split wide open. The people of Gaul are themselves divided into three parts.
“In their psychological reaction to the German occupation the French have fallen into three general classes. This is no academic distinction. Families are disrupted, brothers estranged. We know two sisters in their fifties, who have been as close as two fingers of the same hand. At present they do not speak. One of my best friends, who adores his wife and children, has found it so painful to see his wife and daughters being converted to the Hitlerian philosophy that he has taken separate lodgings and withdrawn from his home. The three parties may be designated as the Realists, the Sentimentalists and the Militarists.
“The Realists would define their position somewhat as follows: we are beaten beyond hope of an immediate come-back; it is a bitter confession, but we might as well accept the fact: democracy has crumbled under our feet. What is past is past. We want no autopsies. But we are still alive and we intend to stay alive. Moreover, we intend that our children shall live more amply than we ever shall; that they shall deliver themselves from this present shadowy of slavery and disgrace.
“As to this face-the-facts party, I notice two things. There are more women in it than men. The feminine temperament seems to adapt itself more promptly to adverse surroundings; with more decision women chart a new course, reach out for the main chance. These women are learning German, inviting the young officers to dinner. The girls are organizing dances and cinema parties. Also, this Realist group is almost solidly opposed to England. Britain must be beaten to her knees, and before another winter, for if the Churchill-Hitler duel drags through another winter it will be France who pays the fare. With England beaten, Germany may be in a more lenient frame of mind toward docile France. As a corollary, the Realists are furious with the United States, since western aid permits England to prolong her self-defense.
“The Sentimentalists are the emotional die-hards. They abhor everything Germanic; they always have and they always will. Since the day of Charlemagne this antipathy has been in their blood. They will go their way, leaving the German to go his. My wife’s aunt is proud of her record. She says, “I have not seen a German yet. I have seen thousands of German boots, but not a German.” When she goes abroad she resolutely fixes her eyes upon the sidewalk. Aunt Hortense personifies a legion of intensely loyal nationalists who do not realize the magnitude of their country’s plight.
“The Sentimentalists passionately favor the victory of England. England’s success, they realize, would mean the intensification of immediate hardships, but, what is of immensely superior importance, once the temporary ordeal is over, they know that the dignity and integrity of their nation’s existence will be preserved. They prefer acute suffering for a few years, and then the rebirth of France, rather than generations of bondage.
“The Militarists are the third party, the men who are with Gen. de Gaulle in England. They are still French, still fighting Germany, although they are fighting from English soil, just as the Germans are still German, still fighting England, although they fight from French soil. These French youths feel that they are the custodians of the spirit of the Marne and of Verdun. Theirs is still the military program. Within their cause, they feel, lies the only germ of practical aid to the Patrie. The young men of Gen. de Gaulle’s force stir admiration and secret pride among all classes in France; it is a comfort to know that some one still carries the flag — although the realists condemn them for prolonging the death anguish of a hopeless cause.
“Many persons have been curious as to the reaction of the peasant to the German invader, for the owner of the one-man farm is the rock-ribbed foundation of French society. He owns his bit of pasture, grain land and wood lot, his score of sheep and his quartet of cows. He is an individualist, a slow thinker with a long memory, and an obstinate fellow to antagonize. French governments have always handled him gingerly in matters of taxation. To date the Germans have interfered with him but slightly, since, both geographically and strategically, the orbits of the two do not collide. With bread for his soup, a bottle of piquette on the table, onions and potatoes, he can carry on. On alternate days he may hear the put-put of a German motorcycle patrol, but that is about his only contact with the army of occupation. The two personalities have not as yet come into head-on collision.
“To keep on the right side of the peasant, what the Germans have taken from him has been requisitioned through the Mayor of each commune, and been promptly paid for. One man said to me, “So far the invasion has not cost me a centime.” There is, however, a first hint of pressure. All animals that can serve as food — cows, sheep, even poultry and rabbits — are being registered with the clerk of each village. This provokes misgiving, for the peasant, above everything, loves his pig. An old fellow of our acquaintance has kept the same pig for six years. He says there must always be a pig on a farm, and why not keep one that you like? Another grumbled to my wife, “I have been down to inscribe Lucius, and it worries me. I promised my son and his wife a piece of him. I promised my daughter and her husband a piece of him. That makes three families already in that pig. If the whole German Army gets in, too, where are we?” [END OF EXCERPT]
LikeLike
It is amazing that so much of the cathedral has been saved!
As a non-Catholic born again Christian, I am relieved and happy that this magnificent monument to the Christian faith has survived and hope for a great rebuilding project that restore and outshine its former glory.
LikeLiked by 1 person
850 years of history mostly destroyed.
PART 3 OF 3:
As you can see, the writers indicated that many French women in Occupied France absolutely opposed Anglo-American intentions to liberate France. Everyone knew the liberation was coming sometime in 1944 — and yet so many French women expressed great hatred for the Anglo-Americans because it would plunge the French back into war.
You see, the women of France had experienced enough war during May-June 1940. They would much rather adapt to living under the Nazi heel.
That’s because what women can’t stomach is confrontation and conflict.
We saw this exact same opinion among women in England at the start of World War II.
For example, let’s refer to the book “Five Days in London: May 1940” by historian John Lukacs.
In his book, Lukacs informs readers that in the early days of World War II, the British sought to determine how the public was holding up under the Allies’ reverses in France, the retreat to the French coast, Operation Dynamo at Dunkirk, and the loss of the Battle of France.
This effort to survey British public opinion was the “Mass-Observation” program, which funneled its data to Great Britain’s Ministry of Information.
These first-hand reports were collected by volunteers — mainly by women.
The survey found that a majority of English women were defeatist and terrified of conflict.
A majority felt war was bad and war’s interruption of their home life was inconvenient.
Here is one of the early findings, verbatim, from May 16, 1940:
“Women are much more worried than men, and some are now showing definite terror of the immediate future. They are much more bewildered than men, and many are unable to grasp what is happening at all, especially the working-class.”
From May 20, 1940:
“Women conspicuously more worried than men today.”
From May 21, 1940:
“Women are in a particularly depressed condition, and today for the first time, some are openly showing it … On the other hand many men and some women still feel confident that the situation is not really as bad as supposed….”
From May 25, 1940:
“…There are further reports which show that the morale of women is considerably lower than that of the men … Tension is greatest among middle and upper class women, and least among working class men … A number of social workers consulted are of the opinion that working class women are more likely to show panic than any other classes of the community.”
From May 26, 1940:
“…There is a growing section of women who say that they prefer not to think about it, and who deliberately refrain from listening to the wireless.”
You cannot make this stuff up.
Our ancestors were worldly enough to address the issue of women’s natural tendencies toward defeatism — and they dealt with it by keeping women out of important governmental decision-making positions.
The main thing is that during World War II on the Allied side, the men were in charge. They were allowed to prosecute the war the way they saw fit.
The people who built the modern world knew how to deal with reality.
Today what we have is the world of unreality, courtesy of women voters, who in the USA comprise 53 percent of the population.
Western civilization can’t survive with women in positions of leadership.
That’s because the enemy is led by men, and men know how to wage war and win.
Women don’t, and never will.
If you need more evidence, look no further than Germany, where the disastrous head-in-the-sand Angela Merkel is doing her PC best to cause Europe’s internal collapse in its confrontation with muzzies
.
Here in America, in a know-nothing culture in which the school systems, teachers unions, universities, and many other institutions are run by women — and in which a MAJORITY OF AMERICAN WOMEN IN EVERY SINGLE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION SINCE 1980 HAVE VOTED DEMONRAT — we seem not to understand that a feminized culture is also a doomed culture.
The French are merely a few decades ahead of America because America did not suffer the demographic disaster that the French did in World War I.
END
A useful test: Will there emerge a group of potential mega contributors to Notre Dame’s reconstruction who declare their donations contingent on credible, public evidence of the fire’s origin?
and what “journalists” are checking to see if there is cheering in Muslim parts of town? If video is found, I bet google/twitter/the EU / google are all blocking it
So, doesn’t Paris have water pumping fire boats? Heck, we have several here in Portland. They can stream water hundreds of yards from the river.
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcTHF2vP4KBjFEKLq-nC9kfH-KH56b9FuH6Iyuu99i_28shKDA1Kvg
