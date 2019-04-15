Mueller Report to be Released/Delivered Thursday Morning…

According to the DOJ Attorney General William Barr will release the redacted version of the Mueller report on Thursday morning.
WASHINGTON – The Justice Department expects to make a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation public Thursday morning, a spokeswoman said Monday.
The redacted report would be sent to Congress and also made available to the public, spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said. (read more)
D-3 to DETONATION DAY.
The democrats will insist the guilty evidence is hidden in the redactions. It will never be enough.
Call me when it actually happens. I’ve held my breath way too long already.
Attorney General Barr should have made everyone wait till after Easter to release.
In God we Trust.
Nah. This is better for the family get-togethers. 🙂
The left will claim everything that’s redacted is evidence of collusion. These people are so predictable. But I don’t think Trump will lose any sleep over it.
Yes, they don’t really WANT the whole report, they know darn good and well the A.G. can’t violate the law, 6e material.
And, that “protect the privacy of innocents caught up in the investigation” is EXACTLY what they want.
So, making the best of a bad situation, they will continue to infer that there are “bombshells”, and “obvious evidence of collusion” being consealed in the redactions.
Predictable. How do you fight innuendo and rumor, and prove a negative?
A lie will run around the world, before can get its boots on.
Fortunately, this is a MARATHON, not a sprint.
Well, for starters, we could begin releasing unredacted Stzrok/Page text messages. And then begin dribbling out other things like the original EC and the unredacted FISA requests. Things like that…
Yes and end with dropping a few indictments served in a pre dawn swat raid while live streaming.
I wonder how many times they had to redact Obama’s and Hillary’s names?
Do we have to wait till the end of the IG report for the counter punch of total Declassification?
Because you know there will be salacious and unverified material in the Muller dossier.
The article actually said that there was no evidence that the Trump campaign was spied on.
Yrah, saw that. Didn’t pull punches or hedge its bet. Stated categorically there was NO evidence of spying on Trump campaign.
Now, there WAS authorised survellence of Carter Page, during and after he left the campaign.
And the lieing fake news continue to double down.
Pity the poor volonteers, working the suicide prevention hotlines, on the second week in Nov., 2020.
They are gonna have their hands full!4
I want to see some dirt naps, self-inflicted or simulated-self-inflicted, well before November 2020!!!
We were only interested in serving our country blah blah blah ….
President Trump did this wrong blah blah blah ….
President Trump did that wrong blah blah blah ….
Lastly, we found everything hunky dory w/ the FBI/DOJ and especially the Obama WH; where it was all done by the book blah blah blah ….
Sincerely,
Bob and the Crew
*still, I’ll have a fresh bowl of popcorn ready
Not even a “smidgeon.”
Lol So……the congress jackals won’t be able to manipulate then hide what the report contains as the public will have the report available too. Love it! 👍🏽👍🏽
Of course we know from cnn (crap news network) and Cuomo that we aren’t supposed to read it. They will tell us what is in it.
If there were anything remotely damaging to Trump it would have been leaked by now. The redactions allow the Dems to give the appearance that there is more that we need to see. The landing of this report will resemble a watermelon on concrete rather than the nuclear explosion everyone in DC was hoping for.
THUD! ,…..”yeah but, it wasn’t the WHOLE report!”
Because mueller was charged with finding foreign collusion to affect the 2016 election, I’m certain he will report the Hillary/DNC/Perkins coie/Fusion collaboration with foreigner Steele and Russian sources to attack candidate Trump. I mean, it was clear collusion with the British, Australians and Russian collaborators, so he couldn’t possibly miss it, could he? Mueller was empowered to investigate even peripheral crimes of foreign collusion, so should report on the Ohrs, and FBI bias in working with foreign influencers, paid millions of dollars by the DNC and Hillary campaign.
Hillary’s “foundation” is known to have received $140 million from the Russians, so Mueller MUST have looked at all Russian influence to help Hillary win, because of all the money the Russians paid, to protect their investment in Hillary.
So if Mueller is an honest, unbiased investigator, all this foreign collusion will certainly be reported in detail !! I can hardly wait.
Or will Mueller just report on President Trump’s effort to stop Mueller from investigating Mueller’s investigation of the Hillary/DNC/foreign collusion?
That’s what the REx/Wictor/BrianCates crowd assumes since a long time.
They say Team Trump and Barr baited D’s into releasing it and it will expose Democrat collusion..
(They attack Sundance btw. for denying that)
Should have put a “sarc” tag on. I don’t actually believe the mewler team is an unbiased honest team intent on finding Hillary/DNC/british/Russian efforts to affect the 2016 election.
And the publicly known part of the authorization was for investigating collusion of the Trump campaign and the Russians. Hillary, DNC, Democrats, are not mentioned except as victims. Logic would suggest that Mueller should have examined the origins of the accusations (Hillary/DNC/CIA/British Intel, and it will be interesting to see if the Report even addresses that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They also believe that’s it’s ridiculous to think Jessie Liu is a deep state swamp rat.
Ill be out hiking so I will miss the hoopla.
The conniving Dems will obviously be looking for anything they can treacherously manipulate into alleged “Obstruction” by Trump and by Barr for any redactions.
This is arguably the most outrageous and hypocritical performance this era of Dems have ever given on the Political stage. There is a plethora of evidence that would convince any unbiased and rational person to conclude there has been a vast cover up or deliberate efforts to Obstruct Justice by the Obama Dem holdover Deep State officials that includes hiding or redacting inculpatory evidence, making hasty exonerations, handing out immunity deals like candy to one side only and numerous other methods to obstruct.
sundance’s article “The Corruption and Influence of Jessie K Liu…” is one cogent example that is filled with questionable actions and behavior that look like real obstruction to me that requires a thorough impartial investigation.
Although Sundance uncharacteristically missed the key fact that she withdrew her name from consideration for Associate Attorney General almost as soon as Barr put it forward. None of us knows why, but it was an omission that needed to be corrected by the commenters.
Since it is 100% BS Barr should redact each space and punctuation only.
He’s punctual 💯
I brought up Michael Brown Hands Up don’t Shoot grand jury data with a few people – most were unaware that it happened, and that they were released, much less knew what was in them…by actually reading them over.
Nonetheless, they were sure the hand up dont shoot story was genuine.
I don’t expect many Communists to read this report, either.
I wonder about where the public, redacted release of the Mueller report falls on the Democrats’ spectrum of desirable outcomes.
Is it fair to assume that what the Democrats *really* wanted was for an unredacted version to be given only to the HSPCI, where it could be drip-dripped out via Schiff to “maximum political effect”?
The Democrats have to be upset that they get to control neither the content, nor the dissemination of the material.
If President Trump’s tweets that state his innocence and the Russian collusion is a hoax is obstruction of justice then aren’t the tweets and public statements by Adam Schiff, Nader, Pelosi, Perez, Crazy Maxine and other Democrats that they have seen proof that President Trump colluded with Russia and is a Putin stooge obstruction of justice as well. Isn’t “justice” a search for the truth even if it’s innocence?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Buck Ofama and Valerie Jarrett always released earth-shattering obfuscated data late afternoons on Fridays to promote maximum forgetfulness of the data by the electorate by next Monday morning.
I am intrigued by how the Report will address Rosenstein’s secret “scope clarification”. A Report of this type ought to begin with a clear presentation of the authorizing authority and exactly what it authorized. Thy can redact that, but if enough of the main report remains to make it comprehensible, it will be possible to derive the authorization scope. I expect whole chapters to be redacted, but hope I am wrong.
I agree. I doubt that it will go into it, but Andy McCarthy has been saying for at least a year that this is a counterintelligence investigation, for which there is no provision under the DOJ regulations. Under the DOJ regulations, according to McCarthy, Special Counsels are appointed in criminal investigations where the DOJ is conflicted. I would love to see the report state the authority under which Mueller was originally appointed, and see McCarthy’s take on it, then let a Congressman on our side pursue that line of questioning with Rosenstein, the appointing official.
My guess is that Mueller requested the Scope Clarification precisely because he knew they were outside the laws for appointing Special Counsels. So Rosenstein added some actual crimes as a cover, even though most could have been pursued without a SC (e.g., Manafort, who was never part of the administration, and whose “crimes” had nought to do with Trump).
LikeLiked by 1 person
The facts as we know them would support that hypothesis.
Don’t forget that the redacted parts will be color coded!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Redactions of color.
What could possibly go wrong?
🙂
The Herr Mueller report will probably result in the ‘Good’, the ‘Bad’, and the ‘Ugly’.
1. The Good – Candidate/President Trump did no wrong (already known).
2. The Bad – Ancillary indictments bankrupted and ruined good peoples’ lives (very unfortunate).
3. The Ugly – Obama, Hillary, Brennan, and others will be investigated, indicted, and brought to justice (about time).
Seth Abramson’s Twitter will be one of the most monitored Thursday into the weekend. TDS in real-time.
The man (?) is certifiably CRAZY!
Two versions of the witch hunt?
Fairy Tales I and II.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Fait accompli” We all know what is going to happen, color Easter eggs or something. Bottom line there was “no collusion and no obstruction” Give Sundance a couple days and he’ll give us the overview other than that “who cares.”
Am I correct to assume that the press (and the democratic operatives and politicians) will take days to read the report before commenting on it? Many on the left claimed that 48h was not enough time for AG Barr to share a summary and determine that VSGPDJT was not guilty of obstruction. I think they will need more time to absorb the lengthy report. I think we should ignore any press or politician comments on the report for 7d. That provides ample time to read and reflect.
In reality, the comments and opinions have already been written. If AG Barr wants to test it, push back the date a day. You will see Thursday stories with summaries prior to release since they are already in the can.
Popcorn. Get your hot buttered popcorn.
I predict that the DOJ will take the position that Wikileaks is an instrumentality or co-conspirator of the Russian government, so its publication of the DNC and Podesta material was effectively publication by the Russians. Under that theory, it doesn’t matter whether Wikileaks got the material from a Macedonian troll farm or Seth Rich’s flash drive, because both the Macedonians and Seth Rich were working for Russia. Watch. That’s how they justify the “Russian hacking” conclusion.
