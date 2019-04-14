Sunday Talks: Sarah Sanders -vs- Chris Wallace

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders appears on Fox News to play dodgeball with Chris Wallace as he throws left-wing talking points for thirteen minutes.
OrangeManBad has threatened to resettle illegal aliens in sanctuary cities and Wallace is mighty angry at the audacity of the proposal.
0bama resettled illegal aliens in Republican districts for eight years and Wallace said squat, even when corrupt DoJ lawyers were sent in to deal with the squawking Deplorables who were too stupid to know they had been designated by the Deep State as victims https://www.breitbart.com/tag/twin-falls-rape/
the Twin Falls’ Mayor & City council were in on the scheme [payoff]…
Yes he did, and our Governors didn’t even know they were coming in. We remember it well.
How dare Trump dump illegals in sanctuary cities where they are supposed to be welcome😂!
Las Cruces, N.M. pleads for help amid migrant dropoffs: ‘This is going to be an ongoing event’ https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/apr/14/las-cruces-new-mexico-migrant-dropoffs-spur-plea-d/
Help from what?
Pro-tip: You get more of what you subsidize…
Chris Baghdad Wallace.
Kudos, Sundance!
Trump owes Chris a career-ending gift.
Won’t watch but his face always reminds me of….
Yes he does, and Pencil Neck reminds me of beaker.
Pee wee Herman
Chris Wallace is a loathsome creature. After about five minutes, I couldn’t take any more.
I was tempted, but I Just. Can’t. Do. It. Today.
After listening to Meet the Depressed, I’m done. Kellyanne was on for a brief segment, after which the stupid lefty doinks sat and tried to reinterpret what she just said. Then, they formed a circle-fest and blathered on with their worthless uninformed opinions and lies.
Now I’ll catch up on Conservative podcasts I missed during the workweek, as I cook and do chores – lest I punch a hole in the wall.
To give Wallace a break, maybe he just likes playing devil’s advocate. Did I just do that ?
Little Chrissy was much nicer when he interviewed Cardin.. I wonder why?
We love our awesome Sarah!
I love how Team PDJT reveals the hypocrisy of the left for all to see. The lefts whole plan is to flood red states with illegals so they become blue states. That they don’t want anymore illegals in their sanctuary states just proves the point. Chris Wallace should be made to house a dozen illegals. I’m sure his house is big enough to fit them.
They should be resettled in the Heart of Silicon Valley ! Right near the the HQ of google and Facebook and the rest of the left wing media icons ! Trump should build low income housing right in the neighborhoods with all the gated /walled walled mansions they live in !
Chris Wallace is carrying the mantle for left wing 60 minutes liberal bootlicker and daddy, Mike Wallace…
No contest… Chris is in way over his head against Sarah.
People in Nancy Polosi housing district was raising cain about a week ago about a homeless shelter going in near by, so What do you think these people are going to do with a hundred or so Illegals sitting on the side walk in front of their homes? pooping on the side walks and leaving trash every where like they have been doing for months all over Texas, Arizona and N Mex You can bet your bippie they don’t want these people any where near where they live, Oh well so much for wanting open borders. You get what you asked for and then some from PT.. Good for him..
This is just too funny
Wallace has an interesting background.
“On October 11, 2006, The Washington Post reported that Wallace had been a registered Democrat for more than two decades. Wallace explained his party affiliation in terms of pragmatism, saying that being a Democrat is the only feasible means of participating in the political process in heavily Democratic Washington, DC. He maintained that he had voted for candidates from both major parties in the past.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chris_Wallace
Notice how he downplayed – almost ignored – the biggest story of the last month?
That the AG stated the presidential campaign was spied on; that its a “big deal”; and that he is looking at whether there was a legitimate Predicate.
Questions for Treepers / Sundance:
1. Do we now believe Barr is the real deal? A White Hat?
A. The Mueller Report seems to have come to a quick end.
B. I believe Barr halted Team Weismann from chasing another tangental story.
C. Quick MR summary
D. Publicly admitting the Trump campaign was spied on, and questioning whether the Predicate was valid.
2. Does Barr have a “team” working on SpyGate? Guesstimate? I don’t think Barr ever said … and honestly, I’d prefer not to know details as to preserve anonymity and independence.
3. In a perfect world, wouldn’t it be great if we could hand over the Awan and Huma laptops to an independent, honest legal entity for full evaluation? Barr’s team? Military Intell?
