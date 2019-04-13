Reuters Propaganda Headline: “Man Arrested After Boy Falls from Balcony”?….

This is infuriating…. Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda is charged with attempted homicide after throwing a random five-year-old boy from the third level of the Mall of America. How does Reuters present the story:
(Reuters Tweet – Story)
The Minnesota Mall of America is well known for danger and violence due to its proximity to a large Muslim population near Minneapolis. However, it is not politically correct to talk about it openly…. thus Reuters pulls out the cultural Marxist headline transcriber. Ridiculous.
[Reuters] […] The suspect, Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, who is from the area, was charged with attempted homicide, police said in a statement.
“At this time we do not believe there is a relationship between the suspect and the child or the family of the child, and we are actively investigating as to why this incident occurred,” Potts said at a briefing just outside the mall.
Police received an initial report at 10:17 a.m. saying a child had fallen from the third level of the mall, but witnesses reported the child was pushed or thrown by a man, Potts said. (read more)
In other news, “Middle East men lose heads, reason unknown”. “Rise in Middle East women being raped, lack of modesty suspected”. “Wayward airplanes crash into buildings, navigation equipment failure likely cause”.
Otherwise known as “Some people did something!”
2,000,000,000 Manchurian Candidates worlwide. They’re everywhere. Hijabs in Congress? What happened to my country?
What a brave man, to take on a five year old child! How proud his family must be, to have produced such a warrior. Hopefully the inmates of the prison, he will no doubt be incarcerated in, will be made fully aware of the giant living among them and bring justice for his actions.
He reminds me of the group found on that compound in New Mexico (I think that was the place).
It was New Mexico.
If you think about it, it’s a miracle that Reuters even tweeted the story, AND included a picture.
How many news networks have carried this story?
How many newspapers have carried the story?
No one even knows about this, and that’s by design, obviously.
The fake news at it again!
I have outrage fatigue.
Was this Aranda guy one of Ozero’s invitees? Please tell me he is not a citizen.
Paging congresswoman Omar from Minnesota, one of your people did something again. The sad fact is that if the races & religions were reversed there would be riots in the streets and the story would be at the Top of the News every hour on the hour for the next month. Journalists would be out in their mobile broadcast vans fanning the flames of societal discord. Corporate Fake News truly is the enemy of a free people.
Prayers for little Landon.
Just another day at the Mosque of America…..
Sadly funny/Not funny.
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The five-year-old boy thrown about 40 feet from a Mall of America balcony Friday, April 12, is still alive and fighting for his life, Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts said at a press conference at noon Saturday.
“I know there’s been some reports and some concerns about whether or not he is still alive,” Potts said. “He is still receiving care. We just want to acknowledge that this is a horrific situation. The family and this child are in our thoughts and prayers.”
Based on this careful wording, “He is still receiving care,” I have a bad feeling that this horrific situation now entails preservation of any possible organs which still be donated. I pray I am wrong. People die and are hurt every day, but this terrible act was preventable at many stages.
– FACT: Despite making up just 13% of the population, blacks commit around half of homicides in the United States. DOJ statistics show that between 1980 and 2008, blacks committed 52% of homicides, compared to 45% of homicides committed by whites.
More up to date FBI statistics tell a similar story. In 2013, black criminals carried out 38% of murders, compared to 31.1% for whites, again despite the fact that there are five times more white people in the U.S.
– FACT: From 2011 to 2013, 38.5 per cent of people arrested for murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault were black. This figure is three times higher than the 13% black population figure. When you account for the fact that black males aged 15-34, who account for around 3% of the population, are responsible for the vast majority of these crimes, the figures are even more staggering.
Here is FBI UCR Table 21, 2016
52.6% of Arrests for Murder or Non-Negligent Manslaughter
Blacks/African-Americans
who make up approximately 13% of the US Population.
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2016/crime-in-the-u.s.-2016/topic-pages/tables/table-21
The statistics speak for themselves.
Edit to add source.
https://www.infowars.com/black-crime-facts-that-the-white-liberal-media-darent-talk-about/
According to the Fox report, this man has a history of mental illness, and had already been banned from the mall (twice).
Yes Amy2. 1,400 years of inbreeding will cause mental illness which feeds on itself causing even more mental illness. Tlaib & Omar (who married her brother) are clinically insane. Time was they would be in mental institutions, or, better yet, not in OUR country at all.
Well, as a Muslim and a likely registered Democrat there is no doubt that the perp has a mental illness. Still, some say that is no excuse for criminal activity and evil deeds.
Need more info
Yes Mashall. And much or most of it is black on black. BLM? White forbears are European. Black forbears are African ________!
Hispanics are classified as Whites which completely distorts the 45% figure. If you broke out Hispanics it would be 20% White!
Expect those percentages to fall as more and more violent crime will be perpetrated by Hispanics i.e. illegals
Here is another informative Table
Victim and Offender Homicide Stats
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2016/crime-in-the-u.s.-2016/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-3.xls
Muslims are not MEN they FEAR even children
