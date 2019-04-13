Reuters Propaganda Headline: “Man Arrested After Boy Falls from Balcony”?….

This is infuriating…. Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda is charged with attempted homicide after throwing a random five-year-old boy from the third level of the Mall of America. How does Reuters present the story:

(Reuters Tweet – Story)

The Minnesota Mall of America is well known for danger and violence due to its proximity to a large Muslim population near Minneapolis. However, it is not politically correct to talk about it openly…. thus Reuters pulls out the cultural Marxist headline transcriber. Ridiculous.

[Reuters] […] The suspect, Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, who is from the area, was charged with attempted homicide, police said in a statement. “At this time we do not believe there is a relationship between the suspect and the child or the family of the child, and we are actively investigating as to why this incident occurred,” Potts said at a briefing just outside the mall. Police received an initial report at 10:17 a.m. saying a child had fallen from the third level of the mall, but witnesses reported the child was pushed or thrown by a man, Potts said. (read more)

