Trey Gowdy Discusses AG Bill Barr and “Spying” -vs- “Surveillance”…

Trey Gowdy appears on Fox News to discuss the current issues and political arguments around “spying” -vs- “wiretaps and surveillance”. This interview is not quite as noteworthy as one Gowdy gave yesterday… however, the notation about someone wearing a wire into the Trump campaign is interesting. Both interviews are worth watching/mining:

Last night Trey Gowdy gave an interview that was much more interesting. In last nights interview Gowdy discusses the two-page EC and FBI origination documents he reviewed where the “Trump Campaign” was outlined as the target:

Fox never uploaded this video. However you can find the interview at 07:15

