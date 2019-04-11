Trey Gowdy Discusses AG Bill Barr and “Spying” -vs- “Surveillance”…

Trey Gowdy appears on Fox News to discuss the current issues and political arguments around “spying” -vs- “wiretaps and surveillance”. This interview is not quite as noteworthy as one Gowdy gave yesterday… however, the notation about someone wearing a wire into the Trump campaign is interesting. Both interviews are worth watching/mining:
.
Last night Trey Gowdy gave an interview that was much more interesting. In last nights interview Gowdy discusses the two-page EC and FBI origination documents he reviewed where the “Trump Campaign” was outlined as the target:
Fox never uploaded this video. However you can find the interview at 07:15
[prompted, just hit play]
.
How is it that Nancy Pelosi believes Mueller but not Barr? Never Trump but always O’Failure? Trey read a lot foe Nunes. He knows.
It was Gowdy and Ratcliffe that saw the docs for Nunes and knew from the beginning.
Question…What’s with Gowdy and the purple ties? Seems every time he’s on Fox he is wearing a purple tie.
It symbolizes bipartisan coverup.
I explain it to myself that Gowdy has swamp tendencies because when you are in DC to fight it is like tilting at windmills. But it doesn’t mean he wants everything to go to hell like it has.
Gowdy covered up the gun-running operation that hiLlARy Clinton’s State Department and the CIA ran out of Benghazi, which lead to the death of Ambassador Stevens and 4 CIA agents.
Gowdy allowed the hearings to be all about Clinton’s response time to the attack on the Consulate, rather than what the State Department and CIA were doing there in the first place.
For full understanding, Muammar Gaddafi had a substantial arms cache, which 0bama seized after the Lybian invasion and transferred to McCain’s friends in Syria, as a way of arming these ‘rebels’ off the books.
General Flynn opposed this action, called it irresponsible, and warned that it would aid the rise of a caliphate in Syria and Iraq (which it did, as ISIS). For this, Flynn was fired and then smeared, and eventually prosecuted and personally ruined.
Thank you…exactly.
This, I think, is what Sundance means by the “outrage trap.”
By making it all about some petty small-ball political gotcha (the “outrage”), you get sucked into a fight over a penny-ante politics and the Big Picture is ignored. Then everyone moves on and justice is not served.
It’s like prosecuting bank robbers for parking in a handicapped spot, and not even mentioning the bank robbery.
One common man’s spying is another government man’s surveillance. Technicalities don’t matter to a lot of working-class American citizens. If you bug a Trump TOWER THAT’S SPYING. PERIOD. End of statement. Game over. Sack the bats!
Once upon a time the FBI and DOJ fought organized crime, then the FBI and DOJ became organized crime, and along with the CIA, the most powerful organized crime syndicate this nation, perhaps any nation, has ever know, and even Diogenes, with a lantern the size of the planet Jupiter, likely could not find an honest man in the whole sorry disgusting and disgraceful lot of them. At some point either the FBI/DOJ/CIA Axis of Crime dies or the Republic dies. Truly, ‘In the end, there can be only one”.
YES. We should be alarmed by the actions of the FBI & DOJ. But we should be much more alarmed that either exists. BOTH are unconstitutional institutions, bypassing the constitution via administrative law, and executing powers not enumerated to the federal government. Only the AG itself is constitutional.
Surveillance with out informing the surveilled you are doing so, is SPYING by any definition! The left are trying to use weasel words to get themselves off the hook. Don’t fall for it!
I can at least understand why they would nitpick over the difference between ‘surveillance’ and ‘spying’ the same way they boohoo’d about Trump’s use of the word ‘wiretapping’. What I can’t understand is how they keep conveniently forgetting about the actual spy they actually tasked with infiltrating the Trump Campaign and informing on them. That is actual spying, full stop. That was established months ago.
And using the word “collusion” to not to sound like/reveal that they were/are pushing a conspiracy theory (i.e. tin foil hat allegations)..
Worry not. US citizens Jane and Joe Six Pack know lots of synonyms. They can handle ‘spying’ or ‘surveillance’ but prefer ‘spying’. It’s simple to say and easily understood. Especially when one knows right from wrong.
This is not a great time to be democrat.
Dan Bongino had a great podcast today about this very subject, as well as others. Check it out:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dan-bongino-show/id965293227?i=1000434692172
Do NOT trust Gowdy as far as I could spit him!! He had his chance to make a difference and he blew it (and evidently was well paid for his lack of effort).
Gowdy definitely stuttered so I’m going to cross/fingers this was an unintended reveal. But always cautious with the rooster bird making anything public.
Gowdy makes good clear points, so he is useful as a tool on Fox.
Too bad he couldn’t get more done while in a position to do so.
Nunes is kicking patootie, still however.
Thats the man to watch.
Keep peeling the onion…
I thought he left, why is he back? If you say you are leaving, you should leave and stay gone. Enough is enough!
FYI sundance. Byron York Podcast today Mark Meadows is alluding to something similar re: wearing wires and recording Trump team members. I guess we now know someone wore a wire into the trump camp.
So the FBI went to brief PDJT about the potential foreign contact problem with one of his staff but that person was in the room so they couldn’t say anything.
I’ve seen 10 year olds who could lie better than that.
Then when asked if they went back later when “person X” wasn’t in the room. they admitted they “didn’t have a good answer to that question.”
Translated: No they never went back, in fact they never intended to brief the President that he might have a foreign agent on his team. That entire story is as fraudulent as the Russia Hoax conspiracy’s basic narrative.
Lies, incessant lies, and damnable lies. That’s all we get from the FBI coup conspirators.
They were spying on the President…….They went to tell him…
He was not alone……How about…
“Excuse us Mr. President, can we speak to you alone?”
I ain’t buying it…..
Gowdy mentions the wire in context of consent and that law enforcement has to get the proper warrant. Means that a person in law enforcement thought they had consent and ‘self wired’ and was told after the fact their ‘work’ was “Spying”. Full stop.
BOOM: Devin just said Dec 2015 spying began. Haven’t heard him tie specific time frames to those words. He’s bringing Ratcliffe with him to AG.
Good luck and God bless Mr. Nunes!
JR if you are thinking of doing anything else but supporting him. Think again.
Mr. Gowdy must only own one necktie these days. Every media appearance he has that purple/lavender tie on. He’s sending a message, and it’s not a good one.
Spying? Not spying?
Reminds me of “what the meaning of is is.”
Just like “extreme carelessness” and “gross negligence’.
But officer, I wasn’t speeding, I was just going faster than the speed limit.
Superficial — Does he have just one tie?
Why do we need the 17 agencies if no one is spying. Let’s save some money.
The coup members likely have video and audio on each other because nobody trusts the other guy. Especially when taking down a President.
