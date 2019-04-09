AG William Barr: Expect Mueller Report “Within a Week”….

Attorney General General William Barr told lawmakers today the public can expect to have the redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference “within a week.” AG Barr noted his team is working with the special counsel to provide “explanatory notes” describing the basis for each redaction. WATCH:
Mueller report “speaks for itself”…
No plan to claim “executive privilege”…
AG Barr looks like a guy I wouldn’t want to pi$$ off….
Speak softly and carry a big stick type.
I like this guy.
No nonsense Barr. Basically, Barr used Granaminals on the Dimms. Since they are dimwitted maybe color coding will aid their pea brains.
DNC plan: Continue to cover their crimes while pissing off the AG, SMART!
fishing expedition on 45…years of surveillance…destruction of attorney client privilege…breach of presidential transition documents…leaks of classified and privileged information…
EAT IT!
Every abuse of Constitutional protections will live in infamy: Mueller Arnold Obama
I listened to the first two hours or so. Barr wasn’t taking any B.S. or falling into any trap questions from the Dems. He stood strong when he needed to and didn’t elaborate much after the first few questions in regards to the Mueller probe. So far so good, let’s see how he responds to the Nunes referrals this week.
He also mentioned that he expects the IG report into FISA abuse to be concluded by May or June, which is encouraging. He himself plans to look into it as well, if he feels it warrants an investigation (he is still getting caught up).
No mention of Huber from what I heard in the hearing though, perhaps someone else caught a mention of him.
The only question is, how motivated is Barr go after the coup plotters?
These inept career officials didn’t do a very good job of covering their tracks. This should be easy pickings.
Hopefully Barr is more fox than beagle.
Finally.. a grown up in the room!
Watched this live this am. AG Barr actually said three important things taken in context of the questions he was replying to:
1. Mueller report is self evident, and the necessary redactions will be color coded into four explanatory groups:
a. 6(e) grand jury
b. Classified
c. Matter still legally pending (Stone)
d. Peripheral third party potential harm (Corsi?)
2. IG Horowitz FISA abuse report will be finished May or June. Big Ugly due date just announced.
3. Getting arms around whole Crossfire Hurricane investigation. Meaning predicate and EC. And in context of the question, acknowledged the related Nunes criminal referrals coming this week that he will take seriously. Those involve both FISA and predicate intel abuse conspiracies, as Nunes explained to Maria Sunday morning.
Going to be a very interesting year, in the Chinese curse sense of living in interesting times.
