Chinese Woman Had Additional Spy Tech During Security Breach at Mar-a-lago

During a bond hearing today prosecutors say the FBI is still investigating whether a 32-year-old Yujing Zhang, the Chinese woman accused of lying to illegally enter President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, is a spy.

After a search warrant, additional spy tech was found in her hotel room including: $7,500 in one hundred dollar bills; a signal detector device to find hidden cameras; nine USB drives, five SIM cards and an additional cell phone. Sketchy… all of it.

(Via CBS) A federal prosecutor says a Chinese woman who was arrested for illegally entering President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club had a device to detect hidden cameras in her hotel room when Secret Service agents searched it. Speaking at Yujing Zhang’s bail hearing Monday in West Palm Beach, Florida, prosecutor Rolando Garcia said agents also found U.S. and Chinese currency in her room, along with nine USB drives and five USB cards. She’s charged with lying to a federal agent and illegal entering.

Secret Service agents arrested the 32-year-old woman on March 30 after they say she gained admission by falsely telling a checkpoint she was a member. Inside, they say she told a front-desk clerk she was there for a nonexistent Chinese American event. She was arrested after agents say they found her carrying four cellphones, an external hard drive and a thumb drive with computer malware installed. The purpose of the hearing Monday is to determine if Zhang should be released on bond. Federal prosecutors believe she’s a flight risk. (read more)

Video: This is bonkers. @CNN's @ShimonPro updating on what was found in the hotel of the Chinese woman who just wanted to use the pool or whatever at Mar-A-Lago -> Over $7,500 in $100 bills, nine USB drives, five sim cards, and a signal detector used to find hidden cameras pic.twitter.com/Rz6yuevcyR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 8, 2019

