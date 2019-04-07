Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney Discusses Current DC Politics…

Posted on April 7, 2019 by

Acting chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox News Sunday to discuss current political events in Washington DC.  Topics include resistance effort by House democrats; the ongoing border crisis with Mexico; the House effort to get President Trump’s income taxes from the IRS; and the upcoming release of the Mueller report by Attorney General William Barr, and Healthcare initiatives.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Legislation, media bias, Mexico, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Refugees, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, US Treasury. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney Discusses Current DC Politics…

  1. The Boss says:
    April 7, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    Another admin official exuding confidence and competence as usual.
    What a change from the 2009 – 2017 shit show.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Janice says:
    April 7, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Great interview!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. The Gipper Lives says:
    April 7, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    Donald Trump already turned over eight years of his tax returns to the Obama IRS.

    Just like the Mueller Fraud, if there anything there, you would have heard about it years ago. Because Constitutional Crime-Wave.

    But unlike President Trump’s personal records, we’re entitled to see the government minutes of the CIFUS meeting where it was decided to let Putin buy part of our uranium supply.

    Did you ever hear a reporter ask Obama or Clinton why that a good idea and not, to use Shabby Nadler’s phrase, “a betrayal to the public interest” ?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Aqua says:
    April 7, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    LOL is a euphemism.

    But this fellow makes me laugh out loud for all the right reasons. He’s smart, ruthlessly smart and his judgement is superb. Great fit to make the Trump motor go.

    In response to the question: “Which Democrat Presidential candidate concerns you the most” … the money quote … (wry grin, chuckle) … “Oh my goodness, none of them. We are just enjoying watching the Democrats implode”.

    Yep. They cannot keep up with this.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. bulwarker says:
    April 7, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    Mr. Mulvaney is the hardest working man in Washington. I hope he stays on as the President’s COS, Trump couldn’t be better served.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. bulwarker says:
    April 7, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    Mr. Mulvaney is the hardest working man in Washington. I hope he stays on as the President’s COS, Trump couldn’t be better served.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      April 7, 2019 at 4:11 pm

      SECOND hardest, but I still “liked” both your posts!

      Like

      Reply
      • Paprika says:
        April 7, 2019 at 4:50 pm

        I’ll just say that I’m pretty sure there is no one else in Washington that could even last long enough to judge a contest of the “hardest working” between President Trump and Mick Mulvaney!

        But I do know that I sure could not keep up with either one of them!

        Like

        Reply
  7. LBB says:
    April 7, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    Always enjoy Mulvaney. Super glad he is COS. Wish I could think & speak with his fast clarity.

    His last comment about the Dem candidates. How they are all apologizing . Noticed this day one of as candidates started coming forward. That the progressives demand they apologize for being too white, or too rich, too feely, and so on. They are just human too and have many flaws that they are outraged about on our side ( which we really aren’t that flawed).

    Like

    Reply
  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 7, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    Wow! Is there any position in this Administration Mulvaney can’t master?
    That was excellent.

    Also, was that the show Chris Wallace normally does? If so, Fox should dump Wallace asap and keep Bill Hemmer. Hemmer wasn’t arrogant, accusatory, or biased the way Wallace is. His questions were fair.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Maria Laurence (@mariall1995) says:
    April 7, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    I’m very impressed with Mr Mulvaney. He’s a huge asset for Trump.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. littleflower481 says:
    April 7, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    I always enjoy his interviews…he’s quick. Is he growing a mustache?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s