Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney Discusses Current DC Politics…

Acting chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox News Sunday to discuss current political events in Washington DC. Topics include resistance effort by House democrats; the ongoing border crisis with Mexico; the House effort to get President Trump’s income taxes from the IRS; and the upcoming release of the Mueller report by Attorney General William Barr, and Healthcare initiatives.
Another admin official exuding confidence and competence as usual.
What a change from the 2009 – 2017 shit show.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great interview!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donald Trump already turned over eight years of his tax returns to the Obama IRS.
Just like the Mueller Fraud, if there anything there, you would have heard about it years ago. Because Constitutional Crime-Wave.
But unlike President Trump’s personal records, we’re entitled to see the government minutes of the CIFUS meeting where it was decided to let Putin buy part of our uranium supply.
Did you ever hear a reporter ask Obama or Clinton why that a good idea and not, to use Shabby Nadler’s phrase, “a betrayal to the public interest” ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
If the bar is that low, Obama’s entire administration was a betrayal of public interest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the US “sold” 25% of our Uranium reserves to Russia, what did we sell it for? I can’t find out anywhere where it gives us anything.
LikeLike
LOL is a euphemism.
But this fellow makes me laugh out loud for all the right reasons. He’s smart, ruthlessly smart and his judgement is superb. Great fit to make the Trump motor go.
In response to the question: “Which Democrat Presidential candidate concerns you the most” … the money quote … (wry grin, chuckle) … “Oh my goodness, none of them. We are just enjoying watching the Democrats implode”.
Yep. They cannot keep up with this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr. Mulvaney is the hardest working man in Washington. I hope he stays on as the President’s COS, Trump couldn’t be better served.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Mr. Mulvaney is the hardest working man in Washington. I hope he stays on as the President’s COS, Trump couldn’t be better served.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SECOND hardest, but I still “liked” both your posts!
LikeLike
I’ll just say that I’m pretty sure there is no one else in Washington that could even last long enough to judge a contest of the “hardest working” between President Trump and Mick Mulvaney!
But I do know that I sure could not keep up with either one of them!
LikeLike
Always enjoy Mulvaney. Super glad he is COS. Wish I could think & speak with his fast clarity.
His last comment about the Dem candidates. How they are all apologizing . Noticed this day one of as candidates started coming forward. That the progressives demand they apologize for being too white, or too rich, too feely, and so on. They are just human too and have many flaws that they are outraged about on our side ( which we really aren’t that flawed).
LikeLike
Wow! Is there any position in this Administration Mulvaney can’t master?
That was excellent.
Also, was that the show Chris Wallace normally does? If so, Fox should dump Wallace asap and keep Bill Hemmer. Hemmer wasn’t arrogant, accusatory, or biased the way Wallace is. His questions were fair.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m very impressed with Mr Mulvaney. He’s a huge asset for Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always enjoy his interviews…he’s quick. Is he growing a mustache?
LikeLike