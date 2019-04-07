Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney Discusses Current DC Politics…

Acting chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox News Sunday to discuss current political events in Washington DC. Topics include resistance effort by House democrats; the ongoing border crisis with Mexico; the House effort to get President Trump’s income taxes from the IRS; and the upcoming release of the Mueller report by Attorney General William Barr, and Healthcare initiatives.

