World Bank Directors Unanimously Select David Malpass as President…

Two months ago President Trump nominated Undersecretary of Treasury David Malpass to the position of World Bank President. Today the executive directors voted unanimously to select Mr. Malpass.
WASHINGTON, April 5, 2019 – The Executive Directors of the World Bank today unanimously selected David R. Malpass as President of the World Bank Group for a five-year term beginning on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. The Board expressed its deep gratitude to Interim President Kristalina Georgievafor her dedication and leadership in recent months. (see more)
As President Trump’s World Bank nominee Mr. Malpass appeared on Fox News with Trish Reagan to discusses his vision for the international financial institution. Below:
Sounds like Mr. Malpass comes well prepared with a complete lexicon of global banking language. Also sounds like there’s already a strategy to deal with Maduro’s intransigence and help Guaido to accelerate Venezuela’s recovery.
Interesting question from Ms. Regan re. Americans who hold Venezuelan investments selling them to the Russians on the cheap. I wasn’t sure Malpass had a good answer as they both seemed to decide to move away from that rather quickly.
Unless the US Government is offering to make good any losses incurred by US Owners of Business assets located in Venezuela, there is nothing the US, World Bank or anybody else can legally do to avoid them cutting their losses and moving on.
That means Russian Oligarchs and China Inc.are going to be picking up assets at bargain prices. Once the sell off is done, Maduro will be advised to accept that exile on the Rivera with his mistresses because the Russian and Chinese will no longer be supplying Cubans and others to keep him in power.
There is more opportunity in a stable country with US dollars doing the heavy infrastructure work, than one in turmoil. That is a lesson from Africa, both have absorbed.
