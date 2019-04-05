World Bank Directors Unanimously Select David Malpass as President…

Two months ago President Trump nominated Undersecretary of Treasury David Malpass to the position of World Bank President. Today the executive directors voted unanimously to select Mr. Malpass.

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2019 – The Executive Directors of the World Bank today unanimously selected David R. Malpass as President of the World Bank Group for a five-year term beginning on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. The Board expressed its deep gratitude to Interim President Kristalina Georgievafor her dedication and leadership in recent months. (see more)

As President Trump’s World Bank nominee Mr. Malpass appeared on Fox News with Trish Reagan to discusses his vision for the international financial institution. Below:

Advertisements