World Bank Nominee David Malpass Gives First Interview…

David Malpass is President Trump’s nominee to lead the World Bank.  Mr. Malpass sat down with Trish Regan for his first media interview as the nomination process proceeds.

  1. sundance says:
    February 6, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    So much news today. Secretary Pompeo discusses Venezuela.

  2. Voltaire says:
    February 6, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    World Bank….hmm… World Bank…..

    Businessman appoints guy to world Bank….

    What could go…..
    Right?

    8+)

  3. BlackKnightRides says:
    February 6, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Trish Regan is rising fast as THE Media Journalist.

  4. necsumadeoinformis says:
    February 6, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Go get ’em, Dave.

  5. CountryDoc says:
    February 6, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    What is the difference between helping nations like Venezuela rebuild, and “nation building” in the derogatory sense — as we failed to do in Iraq, Afghanistan? I realize the “architectural goals” of Obama/Hillary, et al were not the same as those operating by the Trump doctrine of supporting national sovereignty, but what are the principles that should guide assisting nations in recovery?

    If the military started slaughtering citizens – In Venezuela, Somalia, South Africa, Yemen — at what point would we intervene? These are puzzling questions I have.

    It appears the globalists set things up to use tarriffs, law differences, labor differences, to maximize their individual profit (and keep lobbying/controlling power with appropriate legislators).

    Good questions on Trishs’ part regarding sanctions vs holders of debt. Goal is to produce growth from within Venezuela. Dealing with corruption. Hard to do that without imposing a police state to replace the current police state.

    • CopperTop says:
      February 6, 2019 at 11:45 pm

      “What is the difference…?” I’d say refine the question to asking what is the difference between Administration A’s state craft and that of Administration B and how does that mean each one will pick winners/losers in the world’s “up for grab” democracies.

      Usually the one that does not favor a nation building style is about knowing there is a clear population that will stay/learn and fight and form a new government quickly. It’s a best guess (yet high confidence) that asks what can be accomplished and with least resources and beneficial relationship as much as economy.

      The one that favors nation building is about knowing there is a clear revenue stream to exploit and a vacuum of political might that can be manipulated to help the admin retain control or at minimum influence the economics of that revenue stream.

  6. Sunshine says:
    February 6, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    Anything that will cancel the Global Migration Compact is good with me. Keep them in their countries and help them develop their nations.

    Last August, UN migration guy mentioned they were looking to relocate 60 Million individuals from Black Africa. He said overpopulation is the problem. Knowing they have an overpopulation problem that prevents them from developing, they keep on procreating like rabbits even though they lack sufficient water, food, and employment opportunities.

  7. GB Bari says:
    February 6, 2019 at 11:58 pm

    Malpass says countries do better economically when women get involved (at the government level, I believe he meant). Trish heartily agrees.

    Have they been watching the latest batch of women “getting involved” in the DimmicRAT Party????

    Would they say that these women – like Occasional-Cortex, Harris, the foul-mouthed Tlaib from Detroit, Sinema, etc etc. – are going to HELP the US economy?? It sees that adage isn’t working here in the US DimmicRAT Party..

  8. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    February 7, 2019 at 12:01 am

    Every interview with Pompeo is impressive. He makes a reasonable and well supported case for how sanctions are used for the GOOD of the oppressed Venezuelans.

    Malpass does not reach that level–keeping my counsel. We’ll see.

  9. Bone Fish says:
    February 7, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Malpass was Chief Economist at Bear Stearns for six years preceding its collapse. Perfect for leading takedown of the (one) World (government) Bank and Bretton Woods economic model, no?

