World Bank Nominee David Malpass Gives First Interview…

David Malpass is President Trump’s nominee to lead the World Bank. Mr. Malpass sat down with Trish Regan for his first media interview as the nomination process proceeds.
So much news today. Secretary Pompeo discusses Venezuela.
Blocking humanitarian aid is a huge Maduro mistake that will cost him the loyalty of most of his Army.
World Bank….hmm… World Bank…..
Businessman appoints guy to world Bank….
What could go…..
Right?
8+)
Trish Regan is rising fast as THE Media Journalist.
Good questions, open ended, that allow detail. No “Gotchas”, ask the questions that skeptics would ask. Love Pomeo!
Not really a journalist. Interview broadcaster.
Like there’s an honest definition of journalist? The concept of journalism is a fraud … beginning with the study of Journalism in College.
I’ll nonetheless stand corrected that she’s not creating a journal …
Which is why I anointed her a MEDIA Journalist.
Go get ’em, Dave.
What is the difference between helping nations like Venezuela rebuild, and “nation building” in the derogatory sense — as we failed to do in Iraq, Afghanistan? I realize the “architectural goals” of Obama/Hillary, et al were not the same as those operating by the Trump doctrine of supporting national sovereignty, but what are the principles that should guide assisting nations in recovery?
If the military started slaughtering citizens – In Venezuela, Somalia, South Africa, Yemen — at what point would we intervene? These are puzzling questions I have.
It appears the globalists set things up to use tarriffs, law differences, labor differences, to maximize their individual profit (and keep lobbying/controlling power with appropriate legislators).
Good questions on Trishs’ part regarding sanctions vs holders of debt. Goal is to produce growth from within Venezuela. Dealing with corruption. Hard to do that without imposing a police state to replace the current police state.
“What is the difference…?” I’d say refine the question to asking what is the difference between Administration A’s state craft and that of Administration B and how does that mean each one will pick winners/losers in the world’s “up for grab” democracies.
Usually the one that does not favor a nation building style is about knowing there is a clear population that will stay/learn and fight and form a new government quickly. It’s a best guess (yet high confidence) that asks what can be accomplished and with least resources and beneficial relationship as much as economy.
The one that favors nation building is about knowing there is a clear revenue stream to exploit and a vacuum of political might that can be manipulated to help the admin retain control or at minimum influence the economics of that revenue stream.
should say revenue stream or strategic military advantage.
Anything that will cancel the Global Migration Compact is good with me. Keep them in their countries and help them develop their nations.
Last August, UN migration guy mentioned they were looking to relocate 60 Million individuals from Black Africa. He said overpopulation is the problem. Knowing they have an overpopulation problem that prevents them from developing, they keep on procreating like rabbits even though they lack sufficient water, food, and employment opportunities.
Latin America no different. Coming to you now. All free stuff for the sub species. Lawyers, doctors, interpreters, housing, hospitals, food, beverage, MARIJUANA, booze, cigarettes, sex, transportation…all 100% free. The English speaking, working, tax paying, white
privilege people pay for EVERYTHING !!!
…sub species…? You can’t contain your bile can you
The men refuse to wear condoms, spreading HIV and babies. The women need access to birth control.
Malpass says countries do better economically when women get involved (at the government level, I believe he meant). Trish heartily agrees.
Have they been watching the latest batch of women “getting involved” in the DimmicRAT Party????
Would they say that these women – like Occasional-Cortex, Harris, the foul-mouthed Tlaib from Detroit, Sinema, etc etc. – are going to HELP the US economy?? It sees that adage isn’t working here in the US DimmicRAT Party..
Every interview with Pompeo is impressive. He makes a reasonable and well supported case for how sanctions are used for the GOOD of the oppressed Venezuelans.
Malpass does not reach that level–keeping my counsel. We’ll see.
Malpass was Chief Economist at Bear Stearns for six years preceding its collapse. Perfect for leading takedown of the (one) World (government) Bank and Bretton Woods economic model, no?
