President Trump Speech During NRCC Spring Dinner…

President Trump rifs through remarks at the annual Spring dinner of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), a group which works to elect Republicans to the House of Representatives.
Advertisements
President Trump rifs through remarks at the annual Spring dinner of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), a group which works to elect Republicans to the House of Representatives.
Anyone who thinks he can’t be a good speaker is smoking crack.
I’ve never seen a President this at ease and so able to connect with his audience, yet he still manages to be himself. There’s a small caveat. He only does this when he wants to. Not when someone else wants him to.
LikeLike
Make that a fantastic speaker. Not merely “good”.
LikeLike
Steve votes 2/3rd’s of the time with the left.
I don’t forget either.
Cans are sure being kicked down the road.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, I had no idea!
LikeLike
Hebo, Gulf Coast of Louisiana here. You are soooo correct. We don’t like Scalise, but he is the best of the bad that Louisiana has had to offer. He is definitely part of the problem//
LikeLike