President Trump Speech During NRCC Spring Dinner…

April 2, 2019

President Trump rifs through remarks at the annual Spring dinner of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), a group which works to elect Republicans to the House of Representatives.

  1. JL says:
    April 2, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    Anyone who thinks he can’t be a good speaker is smoking crack.

    I’ve never seen a President this at ease and so able to connect with his audience, yet he still manages to be himself. There’s a small caveat. He only does this when he wants to. Not when someone else wants him to.

  2. Hebo Sabe says:
    April 2, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    Steve votes 2/3rd’s of the time with the left.

    I don’t forget either.

    Cans are sure being kicked down the road.

