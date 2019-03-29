Rudy Giuliani Discusses Mueller Report, Barr Release and Possible Trump Response…

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News with Sean Hannity to discuss today’s revelations from AG Barr about the pending Mueller report release. Giuliani discusses how Andrew Weissmann created the Obstruction legal theory.
It certainly did seem suspicious that Weissmann and Ahmad departed the Mueller team as soon as Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan requested an explanation from AG Bill Barr about their conflicts of interest…. Additionally suspicious that Chairman Jerry Nadler and Chairman Adam Schiff are not currently demanding testimony from Robert Mueller.
Go get ‘em, Rudy! Starting with Abominable Andrew Weissman.
It all looks like there was never anything to find for them on Trump.
Even looking for crimes or wrongdoing nothing could be found…
A fishing expedition. Almost like they isolated all the Trump haters into it..
The whole Mueller saga was certainly hard to stomach for us at times but President Trump always seemed relaxed..
And all along the way more about the deep state was revealed than if the special counsel was never announced..
I think people, even here at CTH, are underestimating the machavellian and cunning ways of Trump.
How I would love to know what Mueller, Rosenstein and Trump talked about on the eve of the special counsel appointment…
SAM – In this podcast with Byron York, John Dowd (Trump Attorney) shares details on the hiring of Mueller. The entire interview is excellent. York asks intelligent questions and let’s Dowd answer without interruption. At approx 48:50, York asks a question which gets Dowd to tell the story of Rosenstein hiring Mueller….
Sorry… podcast here
https://ricochet.com/podcast/byron-york-show/the-man-who-defended-trump/?platform=hootsuite
Sam,
Wow that is some podcast. Thx for posting it!
It sounds like Dowd is saying some very provocative things:
1) Rosenstein appointed Mueller without any advance notice to Sessions or Sessions’ Chief of staff, nor McGahn. This is not done.
2) When Sessions’ Chief of Staff went to see Rosenstein about it, Rosenstein was cowering behind his desk asking whether he would get fired.
3) Timing of the hiring–the day after POTUS interviewed Mueller for head of FBI–very very suspicious. Was there an idea from the Swamp/cabal that installing Mueller as FBI head would also serve as insurance policy?!!?
4) No-one knows the justification for hiring Mueller–still! Was it criminal Dowd asks? Another reason why Rosenstein’s instructions to Mueller–initially and as changed in Aug 2017–MUST BE MADE PUBLIC.
I don’t think Rudy is making idle threats here. They’re ready to hit back.
So much happening..
The pace has picked up to a breathtaking speed. Papado, Page and everyone affected seems to be ready to hit back..
Meanwhile Nunes is hitting hard with lawsuits and referals, the covington kids suing, Schiff called out hard by the tame GOP?
Then the Mueller report revealing more details(Trump never did anything wrong), the FISA OIG report.. did I miss something?
Perfect storm brewing. The ones who knew what’s going on since 2+ years are in a big advantage!
Could anybody understand what Rudy said right at the end of the interview when Sean said he wanted to see the FISA warrants? Unfortunately, Sean kept talking over Rudy’s answer. I listened twice but not understand what Rudy was saying. He said something about leaking and perjury.
what I heard is that people were going to be prosecuted for perjury over the FISA warrants.
Mr. Mayor: Oh, that one’s gonna lead to perjury prosecutions, guaranteed. They lied their backsides off.
I think he said that’s going to lead to perjury prosecutions. They lied there backsides off.
The problem that any “obstruction” investigation was always going to have was that the firing of Comey was on the advice of Rod Rosenstein !
So if firing Comey was an act of obstruction, RR is a witness, and a participant, if not a conspirator. So even by the Calvinball rules that the DOJ seems to operate by when it comes to Trump, RR cannot supervise an investigation where his conduct is being investigated !
Also, Mueller and Comey are friends, or at least friendly enough that DOJ policy would preclude an investigation by Mueller. So Mueller can’t do the Comey firing investigation either.
And, if the Comey firing was not investigated, what’s left to investigate as “obstruction”: Trump’s tweets attacking the Mueller Witch Hunt as a Witch Hunt ? It’s a joke !
They should release the whole Mueller report and we will see just how bogus the “obstruction” case really was.
Someone turn up the heat….
It’s time those “frogs” feel the heat and bubbles…..
They think they are in a Spa some place, eh?…
More popcorn….louder volume…. MORE whiskey….
Love that cat “version”….best one yet!
Giuliani’s 87 page report sounds like a humdinger. And he specifically mentioned actions of the SC that he does not think they–the SC–would want people to know about.
And SD thx for reminding us all that Nadler and Schiff aren’t asking Mueller to testify–b/c they know, per Giuliani that the only proponent of obstruction was the rat Weismann–who has been overruled by SCOTUS. Weissmann may be true blue Dem but much better used as a behind the scenes weapon.
If President Trump was never charged with collusion and there wasn’t enough to charge him with obstruction of justice….
Why was the office of his personal attorney raided? That is like “there’s nothing suspicious in your tax returns but we are going to do a full audit and raid your CPA?”
