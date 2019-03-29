Rudy Giuliani Discusses Mueller Report, Barr Release and Possible Trump Response…

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News with Sean Hannity to discuss today’s revelations from AG Barr about the pending Mueller report release. Giuliani discusses how Andrew Weissmann created the Obstruction legal theory.

It certainly did seem suspicious that Weissmann and Ahmad departed the Mueller team as soon as Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan requested an explanation from AG Bill Barr about their conflicts of interest…. Additionally suspicious that Chairman Jerry Nadler and Chairman Adam Schiff are not currently demanding testimony from Robert Mueller.

