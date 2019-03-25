Trade Winning – International Trade Court Rejects Challenge to Trump’s Steel and Aluminum Tariffs…

Find another winnamin. This MAGAnomic win is quiet, but bigly.
The United States Court of International Trade (full pdf below) has rebuked a global industry challenge to President Trump’s Steel and Aluminum tariffs.
The court told the multinational trade association they lacked any authority to override the sovereign authority of President Trump, and his absolute right to apply a national security (section 232) declaration to protect the U.S. Steel and Aluminum industry. Whoops…
(WASHINGTON DC) The Court of International Trade, the body that hears constitutional challenges to federal trade policy, rejected an effort to overturn President Trump’s 25 percent tariffs on steel imports on Monday.
The American Institute for International Steel, a trade association, had sued the administration, arguing that the president exceeded his authority when he claimed last year that the tariff was justified under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which involves protecting “national security.” The court said Monday that it lacked the authority to second-guess the president’s decision.
“[I]dentifying the line between regulation of trade in furtherance of national security and an impermissible encroachment into the role of Congress could be elusive in some cases because judicial review would allow neither an inquiry into the president’s motives nor a review of his fact-finding,” a three-judge panel said. (more)
.
“I will never stop fighting for you”…
~President Donald Trump
BRAVO!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Without a doubt, God himself colluded with Trump. I stand in awe.
LikeLiked by 21 people
God and all patriots.
Time for an all out affront on the progressive left.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m not tired of WINNING or being everlastingly grateful to and for our American Lion.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Just think how the end of the witch hunt will allow our president to go on offense.
Trump was killing them even with this going on but now the will get the full wrath.
For the popcorn crew here stock up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With lots of butter
LikeLike
We will hear this again: “lacked the authority to second-guess the president’s decision.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I want to here that from the SC someday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like I’m going to have another 🥃 in celebration.
After all the winning starting from yesterday and then with CPL, I could get use to all this day drinking . Good thing I mostly work from home. LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love the photo montage.
POTUS is King of the Jungle.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is a big deal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Joyfully surprising. Occasional recognition of authority is heartening, especially from a “court”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With this ruling and the Mueller decision, perhaps trade agreement with China speeds up.
——–
Mueller Report Seen as Strengthening Trump Hand in Trade Talks
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2019/03/25/mueller-report-seen-strengthening-trump-hand-trade-talks/
Excerpt:
Sunday’s release of the special counsel’s conclusions, which largely ended the threat of impeachment, give China more incentive to agree to a deal, according to many experts.
“This will be seen as a win for the President. And therefore, on balance, it will be seen as strengthening the U.S. negotiating position,” Kevin Rudd, president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and former Australian prime minister, said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Monday morning.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Absolutely! The EU, the Norks and the Chinese were hoping that President Trump would be indicted by Mueller and the whole trade issue would melt away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This makes me happy for our President who works so hard for us and for our Country!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bada bing bada Boom..!
LikeLike
Kind of like declaring a national emergency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pelosi guine try overide the veto on Wed. Gud luk with that.
LikeLike
The Senate has PURPOSEFULLY left our NATIONAL SECURITY EXPOSED by FAILING to act on President Trump’s Nominations to the U.S. Court of International Trade:
• 9 Judgeships Authorized
• 4 (FOUR) Vacancies
• 2 of the Vacancies open since 2014!!!
• Nominations for both of these WITHOUT Senate Action toward Confirmation!!!
• 2 MORE Vacancies opened up in January and March 2019.
Our SENATE SKUNKS have been hoping the Court would BLOCK TARIFFS to perpetuate their Globalists Donors’ Pay-for-Play LOOTING of America.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Current Vacancies (final four lines):
https://www.uscourts.gov/judges-judgeships/judicial-vacancies/current-judicial-vacancies
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you President Trump. Thank you to your little friends! Thank you United States Court of International Trade. Thank you Sundance and all the Treepers. And most importantly thank you God. This is so awesome to read.We are winning bigly!
LikeLiked by 6 people
And we still have nearly 2 years left of Trump’s first term!! He can really cruise now with the witch hunt done. High five Serena and everyone!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He will not cruise, he will double his effort ! 😉
LikeLike
WTH? “The American Institute for International Steel”? Parse that. It must be a Soros creation.
LikeLike
It’s the COC!
LikeLike
Globalist free trade lobbying group. They loved the old NAFTA.
LikeLike
Excellent!
LikeLike
Think about it:
We finally got a real Atty. General
No Collusion, No Obstruction
Full Media Dumpster Fire
The Caliphate erased from the map
Tax Cuts kick in
Leading producer of energy in the world
Finally getting daylight on the Cockroach Coup
Avenatti and Geragos toast
Trump wins on immigration at SCOTUS
We Recognize Golan
Free Speech on Campus
Planned Parenthood cut
Senate to break nominee logjam if Mitch stops extorting the President
Trump wins on tariffs at Trade Court
That’s a pretty good week.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Papadopolous LIVE!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the exact same conclusion every federal judge should make involving immigration, asylum, refugees and deportation matter: “The court said Monday that it lacked the authority to second-guess the president’s decision!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
But…but tommy donehooey is displeased!
LikeLike
Wow! More Wows!!!
ALSO: Just now – BREAKING: The Defense Department has notified Congress that it has authorized the transfer of $1 billion to begin new wall construction along the US-Mexico border – CNN
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pentagon notifies Congress $1 billion authorized to begin new wall construction
https://amp-cnn-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2019/03/25/politics/pentagon-congress-new-wall-money/index.html?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#aoh=15535673608481&csi=1&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnn.com%2F2019%2F03%2F25%2Fpolitics%2Fpentagon-congress-new-wall-money%2Findex.html
LikeLike
The DOD also identifies 12 billion to use on the wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure enough! I thought that link was suspect but it’s legit. Here’s the shorter one: https://www.cnn.com/2019/03/25/politics/pentagon-congress-new-wall-money/index.html
LikeLike
Gotta find me some Moose Munch, popcorn is sooooo yesterday.
LikeLike
Make Minnesota Red Again
LikeLike