Trade Winning – International Trade Court Rejects Challenge to Trump’s Steel and Aluminum Tariffs…

Posted on March 25, 2019 by

Find another winnamin. This MAGAnomic win is quiet, but bigly.

The United States Court of International Trade (full pdf below) has rebuked a global industry challenge to President Trump’s Steel and Aluminum tariffs.

The court told the multinational trade association they lacked any authority to override the sovereign authority of President Trump, and his absolute right to apply a national security (section 232) declaration to protect the U.S. Steel and Aluminum industry.  Whoops

(WASHINGTON DC) The Court of International Trade, the body that hears constitutional challenges to federal trade policy, rejected an effort to overturn President Trump’s 25 percent tariffs on steel imports on Monday.

The American Institute for International Steel, a trade association, had sued the administration, arguing that the president exceeded his authority when he claimed last year that the tariff was justified under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which involves protecting “national security.” The court said Monday that it lacked the authority to second-guess the president’s decision.

“[I]dentifying the line between regulation of trade in furtherance of national security and an impermissible encroachment into the role of Congress could be elusive in some cases because judicial review would allow neither an inquiry into the president’s motives nor a review of his fact-finding,” a three-judge panel said. (more)

.

“I will never stop fighting for you”…

~President Donald Trump

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Economy, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

37 Responses to Trade Winning – International Trade Court Rejects Challenge to Trump’s Steel and Aluminum Tariffs…

  1. TwoLaine says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    BRAVO!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. gamecock123 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Without a doubt, God himself colluded with Trump. I stand in awe.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  3. MAJA says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    I’m not tired of WINNING or being everlastingly grateful to and for our American Lion.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. All Too Much says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    We will hear this again: “lacked the authority to second-guess the president’s decision.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. allhail2 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Looks like I’m going to have another 🥃 in celebration.
    After all the winning starting from yesterday and then with CPL, I could get use to all this day drinking . Good thing I mostly work from home. LOL

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Cows and Guns (@BennettVermont) says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Love the photo montage.

    POTUS is King of the Jungle.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. Issy says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    This is a big deal.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Sue Fowler says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Joyfully surprising. Occasional recognition of authority is heartening, especially from a “court”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    With this ruling and the Mueller decision, perhaps trade agreement with China speeds up.

    ——–

    Mueller Report Seen as Strengthening Trump Hand in Trade Talks
    https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2019/03/25/mueller-report-seen-strengthening-trump-hand-trade-talks/

    Excerpt:

    Sunday’s release of the special counsel’s conclusions, which largely ended the threat of impeachment, give China more incentive to agree to a deal, according to many experts.

    “This will be seen as a win for the President. And therefore, on balance, it will be seen as strengthening the U.S. negotiating position,” Kevin Rudd, president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and former Australian prime minister, said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Monday morning.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • California Joe says:
      March 25, 2019 at 10:14 pm

      Absolutely! The EU, the Norks and the Chinese were hoping that President Trump would be indicted by Mueller and the whole trade issue would melt away.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. Eastender says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    This makes me happy for our President who works so hard for us and for our Country!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. RightAroundTheCorner says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Bada bing bada Boom..!

    Like

    Reply
  12. TonyinLA says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Kind of like declaring a national emergency.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    The Senate has PURPOSEFULLY left our NATIONAL SECURITY EXPOSED by FAILING to act on President Trump’s Nominations to the U.S. Court of International Trade:

    • 9 Judgeships Authorized
    • 4 (FOUR) Vacancies
    • 2 of the Vacancies open since 2014!!!
    • Nominations for both of these WITHOUT Senate Action toward Confirmation!!!
    • 2 MORE Vacancies opened up in January and March 2019.

    Our SENATE SKUNKS have been hoping the Court would BLOCK TARIFFS to perpetuate their Globalists Donors’ Pay-for-Play LOOTING of America.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  14. Serena says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Thank you President Trump. Thank you to your little friends! Thank you United States Court of International Trade. Thank you Sundance and all the Treepers. And most importantly thank you God. This is so awesome to read.We are winning bigly!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. snellvillebob says:
    March 25, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    WTH? “The American Institute for International Steel”? Parse that. It must be a Soros creation.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Justice Warrior says:
    March 25, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Excellent!

    Like

    Reply
  17. The Gipper Lives says:
    March 25, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Think about it:

    We finally got a real Atty. General
    No Collusion, No Obstruction
    Full Media Dumpster Fire
    The Caliphate erased from the map
    Tax Cuts kick in
    Leading producer of energy in the world
    Finally getting daylight on the Cockroach Coup
    Avenatti and Geragos toast
    Trump wins on immigration at SCOTUS
    We Recognize Golan
    Free Speech on Campus
    Planned Parenthood cut
    Senate to break nominee logjam if Mitch stops extorting the President
    Trump wins on tariffs at Trade Court

    That’s a pretty good week.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    March 25, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Papadopolous LIVE!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. California Joe says:
    March 25, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    This is the exact same conclusion every federal judge should make involving immigration, asylum, refugees and deportation matter: “The court said Monday that it lacked the authority to second-guess the president’s decision!”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. hoghead says:
    March 25, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    But…but tommy donehooey is displeased!

    Like

    Reply
  21. Sunshine says:
    March 25, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Wow! More Wows!!!
    ALSO: Just now – BREAKING: The Defense Department has notified Congress that it has authorized the transfer of $1 billion to begin new wall construction along the US-Mexico border – CNN

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Margaret Berger says:
    March 25, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    Gotta find me some Moose Munch, popcorn is sooooo yesterday.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Cheesehead54016 says:
    March 25, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    Make Minnesota Red Again

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s