Rudy Giuliani Discusses Mueller Report Findings…

Speaking with “Fox & Friends” after the Mueller report found no evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy, President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, issued a cryptic warning Monday that whoever convinced the FBI to pursue the Russia collusion investigation into the Trump campaign will soon be outed.

Giuliani was asked whether someone tricked the FBI into opening the original investigation. Mr. Giuliani also called for President Trump’s “shameless ” critics to apologize for their false claims.

