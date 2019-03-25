Rudy Giuliani Discusses Mueller Report Findings…

Speaking with “Fox & Friends” after the Mueller report found no evidence of a Trump-Russia conspiracy, President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, issued a cryptic warning Monday that whoever convinced the FBI to pursue the Russia collusion investigation into the Trump campaign will soon be outed.
Giuliani was asked whether someone tricked the FBI into opening the original investigation. Mr. Giuliani also called for President Trump’s “shameless ” critics to apologize for their false claims.
I watched this interview this morning, and Rudy was elated for POTUS, his family, and for those who work for POTUS and rightly so. He was/is also relieved that this part of the RussiaGate is over. However, he did allude to that he wants the other side to be investigated of who started this whole thing. I noticed that Kilmeade was not too keen on this idea. He had stated earlier in the morning of his approval of Mueller and how well he handled the investigation and that the country wants to “heal” and move on. Um no thanks, Kilmeade. I was so glad to hear Rudy say that we need to get to the bottom of how this whole illegal investigation got started, and he said it a few times.
we may never know what Rudy did behind the scenes but it worked. the apparent bumbling and stumbling led to a larger game plan.the biting criticism he got was undeserved. he brought his a-game. he got the job done. Well played sir!!!
The Trump boomerang and curse continues. Michael avenatti being indicted for extortion, mail fraud, tax evasion.
We must all remember they made up this “fairy tale” about the former U.S.S.R. …….
…..hoping they could ALSO START A NEW VERY PROFITABLE WAR for themselves.
FYI
NeverTrump’s Complicity in Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax
“…..one group deserves a vaunted perch atop the proverbial Hall of Shame: NeverTrump “conservatives.”
For nearly three years, these Trump-hating propagandists on the Right have aided the most mendacious forces on the Left in a grievous attempt to take down the Republican president of the United States……”
https://amgreatness.com/2019/03/24/nevertrumps-complicity-in-trump-russia-collusion-hoax/
Yes.
What a perfect example of liberal projection. He gets indicted for the things he falsely accused Trump of doing.
Rudy is Rudy! He speaks Truth to Power. He is far better a man than I. We Need More Rudy Giuilanai’s in these United States or we all loose. God bless you MR. MAYOR.
sorry, “lose” not loose
Grassley tweeted out the same, let bygones be bygones. HELL NO, his Twitter feed blew UP! with people saying no way–these people broke the law, in some cases, and deliberately deceived the American people or tried to overturn a lawful election. HELL NO–we want people who did this to be appropriately punished for deliberate malfeasance and malice.
Exactly. Is Piglosi going to resign her illegitimate mid-term House takeover, which was obviously fueled by Mueller’s witch hunt?
That there sounds like election fraud, doesn’t it? The entire “witch hunt” was classic Alinsky projection to deflect what the UNiparty itself had done: Hellary’s crooked Clinton Foundation pay-to-play, foreign government imbeds like Uma and the Awan brothers, Uranium One Russia debacle, the Bush-era oil wars..
Now I’m even seeing headlines stating that Trump has caused a worldwide “white” nationalist movement. Are they serious? As opposed to what? Their “brown” New World order which usurps national sovereignty?
Not to mention the RepubliCONS deliberately lost their House majority to thwart President Trump’s MAGA Agenda and impeach him.
Grassley tweeted out the same let bygones be bygones stuff and his twitter feed BLEW UP with HEll to the NOES! People rightly pointed out that laws were broken, people’s lives were destroyed, and the American people were lied to,not to mention that these people abused their power and tried to overturn a lawful election. NOPE–people must be held accountable for what they did.
So sorry–ADREM delete one of my comments. The first one just disappeared and I didn’t know what happened, so I just reposted. WE HAVE GREMLINS IN THE TREE! 🙂
Is kilmeade’s contract up for rental with the new management?
LOL! Kilmeade is definitely “low rent.”
(Yeah I know you meant renewal but I couldn’t resist.. 🙂 )
Kilmead is definitely a dem, look at his body language. Remember election night 2016.
Looks like he cant stand President Trump or has been compromised from outside sources.
Feels MAGA, like it’s 2016!!!
Meanwhile, Comeydy Central Committee is in a closed tweet-session:
My prompt response:
Spread this meme, Mr. Sundance!
So many questions.
Which lawyers will Comey hire?
How much time will Comey spend in prison?
Should Comey roll over on his co conspriters to get a reduced sentence?
Will someone else roll over before Comey?
What will happen to Hillary? And Brennan, and Clapper, and Rice, and Lynch, and even Obama?
So many questions.
lol,,, in another words…you may run but can never hide.
Kilmeade is Fix News. Takes his orders from globalist Murdoch boys
The Republic will not be secure until all the individuals involved in this illegal and treasonous coup are identified brought to justice. Otherwise this will occur again in the future.
Exactly.
Speaking on behalf of my neighborhood…we want blood on the tracks.
to paraphrase that tough Sgt Major Plumley ( well played by Sam Elliot) in “We Were Soldiers” , Kilmeade is a Pus-y
There will be no “Healing” without bodies swinging on a gallows…..in public so we can enjoy a traitors reward. ONLY then can we begin to forgive the ones who believed such trash.
The 0bama holdovers capable of doing any more damage are mostly gone, Horowitz no longer needs to look over his shoulder fearing a knife in his back for being candid about the FISA fiasco, President Trump has a full deck of unplayed declassification cards and his enemies have exhausted what little ammo they had (which have now been revealed to have been inert in the first place) and the democrat house is a laughingstock.
Here we go!
Yep. No more “Mueller muzzle”. People can speak more freely now.
It’s payback time.
sorry for hijacking this post, but the avenutty news is just too hilarious
next step: avenutty to ave his butt will have to admit the genesis of the stormy extortion and who was truly paying him.
yet another trump win on trump day!
Rush has been on fire about this today. The people that planned, started, advanced, and promoted this whole hoax need to be prosecuted and punished. If not, then we can kiss this country goodbye because we will no longer be a country of laws and the Constitution. To heal properly, there must be punished. The damage done is incalculable. This HUGE wrong must be RIGHTED.
…they must be punished.
The people that planned, started, advanced, and promoted this whole hoax need to be prosecuted and punished.
————————————————–
the FISA court was setup by the BUSH Repubo’s for the express concern of allowing GOVT spying on US citizens. First Bush REPUBS need to look in the mirror and blame themselves then they can start speaking about “abuse”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did CNN send you here?
Did CNN send you here?
————————-
I stated nothing but fact, did the Republiclown asshatery send you?
The FISA Court was set up in 1978.
The Patriot Act of 2001 which is a byproduct of the Bush corruption to spy on Americans, was setup to to abuse the FISA courts to spy whenever a “suspicion” could be put on paper. Bush 41 running the CIA when FISA was setup of course approved.
The Bushes faux patriotism fighting terrorists that are not anywhere near US soil is their legacy, they are deep state garbage and of course they are NEVER TRUMP friends of the Clintons.
But defend them all you want.
I’m not defending anyone.
If Bush abused FISA and surveilled Hillary Clinton and everyone in her circle, then yes, let’s nail his ass to the wall too.
Should General Motors be responsible for drunk drivers because they built the cars?
Could be. If the libs get their way in court….Remington will be held responsible for sandy hook….
FISA been around you’re thinking of the Patriot Act which is an abomination and unfortunately was renewed on PDJT watch.
Zaza Pitts?
Obama strengthened it and weaponized the different state departments against the opposition political party.
It never should have come into being imo but the motivation was the major attacks on American soil.
The Obama administration enabled it to get out of control.
Notice none of the right wing agenda Faux news will step up and say that the “Russian election interference” was bogus and a lie perpetrated by a corrupt govt that includes many Repubos and resulted from the Bush WMD hoax. Nor will they bring up the corruption/collusion of Clinton/Obama regimes.
They will hold the line with the “OUR side good, OTHER side bad” fake news mantra of the day as it’s really just another day for the uniparty globalist corporate fake news peddling the globalist agenda.
Another cheery thought from you. You’re just full of them today. Or something.
I see nothing to celebrate today. Tell me when State criminals that perpetrated this hoax are being brought up and charged, tell me when the FISA court state that was setup on a WMD hoax is disbanded, Tell me when we are no longer fighting countless meaningless wars in third would shitholes to prop up a failed political state created by Repubo’s as much as Dems.
When the disgrace that is the Bush criminal family and the Clinton/Obama injustice and crime organization are publicly exposed and berated as the traitors they are, that is when I will celebrate “news out of DC”.
The whole “Right = Good, Left = Bad” false dichotomy peddled by both deep state news and the red state media idiots is as much the reason this shitstate of government exists as anything.
I think almost all people here acknowledge that the swamp is occupied by Democrats AND Republicans. Not really fresh news here, Zaza.
Yes there are some here who are “awake” but just as many who still flap their flippers whenever they hear a redstate radio idiot like Limbog claim it’s ALL THOSE LIBDEMS fault. Lies of omission are the worst lies of all.
You drink beer with that mouth?
Oh boy this is GREAT!!! Today just keeps getting better and better.
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/lawyer-michael-avenatti-arrested-faces-wire-fraud-and-bank-fraud-charges/ar-BBVdojw?ocid=ientp
I guess that presidential run is off the table then.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah ha! Now we know that the Democrat nominee for 2020 will be Michael Avenatti. He’s demonstrated he possesses the Democrat qualifications for higher office – a criminal mind.
Meanwhile, Brennan is now trying to mitigate his role saying he got bad info…
We could have told him that over a year ago.
Dude sounds a bit concerned.
He should be.
https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/435653-brennan-on-mueller-report-summary-i-think-i-suspected-there-was-more
Islamist Brennan and his hussein must hang.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What was Brennan’s role in installing the Dark Prince Moslem Usurper into the highest office in the land? Was this CIA legend “misinformed” of his fake birth certificate and nonresident alien college records?
If only Brennan had investigated the Hawaiian birth-certificate forger before that untimely death.
LikeLike
DoS should revoke his (and the rest of the plotter’s) passport(s).
And any further access to classified information.
Imho he’s the key to this whole mess… maybe on his own initiative or maybe at the behest of obummer but this traitorous pos is the lynchpin in this boondoggle
I’m just an idiot in northern Canada, and I knew (thanks to CTH) that this was a nothing-burger right from the get-go, as did most of us here.
Brennan ain’t yer’ best and brightest.
He got bad info? He was an integral part of that bad info..I guess he thinks we are stupid.
Brent Bozell: After Mueller Report, ‘I Don’t Know How CNN Ever Recovers’… Kurt Schlichter: Trump Russia Collusion Treason Was All Just Another Elite Lie
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/brent-bozell-after-mueller-report-i-dont-know-how-cnn-ever-recovers/
IMHO, CNN does not need to “recover.” They aren’t playing to our intellectual interests. They don’t care about us; they’re not concerned with appealing to us.
Their target audience is obviously incapable of critical thinking and will continue to suck up without question every lie the network broadcasts.
CNN has little incentive to change.
“President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, issued a cryptic warning Monday that whoever convinced the FBI to pursue the Russia collusion investigation into the Trump campaign will soon be outed.”
I sincerely hope that is not speculation on Rudy’s part. I hope that this info has long been known, along with the full knowledge of everything, and that this is the beginning of the counterpunch.
And I hope the guilty are freaking out as they plot who to throw under the bus to avoid what’s coming……….
killmeade is a FOOL !
The commiecrats DO NOT WAT TO HEAL ANYTHING !
YOU DO NOT fight a WAR with pillows !
People that committed FEDERAL FELONIES need to be PROSECUTED !
I am tired of PAYING salaries, benefits, pensions to people that committed FEDERAL FELONIES while trying to DESTROY THIS NATION !!!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Exactly. Does anyone think for a minute that any of the left is going to want to “move on” so we can “heal”?? Of course not! They are full steam ahead as always, moving to the next line of attack.
KILMEADE IS TALKING DIRECTLY TO CONSERVATIVES WHEN HE SAYS THAT ITS TIME TO “HEAL AND MOVE ON”.
Spoken like a true swamp defender.
As Dan Bongino says “NEW RULES !”
I will expand what I was thinking, but did not “verbalize” in my first comment.
How can anyone think that we can go back to civil discourse with people that want to :
Have open borders
Eliminate the electoral college
Give the vote to illegals
Give social security to illegals
Commit infanticide
Commit, provoke and condone violence on a daily basis against anyone that they disagree with
Are actively destroying free speech in academia
Need I continue ?
You can not heal with people that are actively trying to destroy you !
THEY ENDED CIVIL SOCIETY, NOT US !
there’s a graphic going around Twitter that shows all the reporters that pushed (or were paid to push) the Russia Collusion hoax. I’ll see if I can find it.
>>”whoever convinced the FBI to pursue the Russia collusion investigation into the Trump campaign will soon be outed.”
Unfortunately it seems certain that many of those doing the convincing were senior Republicans. And I don’t mean just John McCain …. McConnell and Ryan and Burr and many others were most likely driving this thing as well. Rosenstein and Mueller (both Republicans, incidentally) would not have behaved as they did against their boss (the President) without iron-clad assurances of support and encouragement from the top of the GOP.
LikeLiked by 2 people
John55, I disagree with “unfortunately”. I think it is great. What a great reason to drain these bastards out of the swamp. I don’t care how many republicans get caught up in this coup attempt. I guarantee that there will be more democrats. A win win for America.
Were McConnell and Ryan and Burr bribed by a foreign entity to “drive this thing” in an attempt to remove a sitting president and dissolve our Constitutional Republic?
Are we talking treason or sedition here?
Who in our government actively participated in this attempted coup? And who in the Enemedia provided cover for their treasonous acts?
Trying to get a straight answer out of the Enemedia now, is akin to having the corrupt FBI and DOJ investigate itself on behalf of the Special Council.
Mueller and Co. were dirty, but he wasn’t about to go down with the ship of fools. They pushed as hard as they could using every dirty tactic in the book but in the end none were willing to risk personal exposure to advance the conspiracy once all the first-order conspirators had been outed and fired (or quit).
Hollywood stars voicing their opinions as usual.
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/hollywood-stars-apoplectic-over-mueller-probe-findings
I thought he was erecting a miniature statue of the 44th President.
Oh that’s good!
They want it to go away because it’s not a Dem issue it’s a swamp issue. Gang of 8 up to their eyeballs. Paul Ryan, Cocaine Mitch… It’s not JUST HRC that will go down…
“They want it to go away because it’s not a Dem issue it’s a swamp issue.”
—————————————————-
you couldn’t be more correct, remembering it was none other than Repub HERO McCain that carried the early water for the witch hunt. Just as many “Bush Repubs” like Comey and Clapper are involved in peddling the “Russian influence” nonsense and it is no coincident they are always the first to admonish anyone who may question the sanctity of the STATE INTEL that spews out “proof of Russians” when they are unable to actually present said “proof”.
The media will sell this as a “left vs right” and “R vs D” issue as they always do but the swamp IS the uniparty deep state, deflection from media hacks that it’s all just “bad journalist” is a continuation of the same MSM gas lighting. Ignore the deep state and pretend it’s all just “politics”. Expect much much more of the same.
Some apparently feel that, after a few rotten apples are removed, the rest will fall in line, so there’s no need to chop down the entire tree.
While it is true that some swamp critters are “followers” who didn’t call the shots in the seditious would-be coup, it will be almost impossible to surgically remove the Ring leaders.
I am sure they will therefore toss up a few sacrificial lambs or little fish for public consumption, while the larger ones skulk back into the depths. And I agree that is *not* acceptable.
And there it is…… another narrative……”the FBI was tricked” into spying on President Trump and “tricked into participating” in a coup to bring down President Trump, his family and all associated with him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
——————————————–
Reminded of Limbaugh attempting to portray his Bush “hero” family as ‘vicitims” of deep state trickery for believing “reports of WMDS”. Limbaugh has to swallow a HUGE load of his own crap in an attempt to foist this off on those LIBDEMS.
It’s time to admit that 2 Bush administrations are as guilty of setting up this monstrosity of a Big Brother GOVT as the corrupt Clinton and Obama regimes who gladly took part in using it for their advantage. The DC swamp is the result of 30 years and 4 administrations of lie’s corruption and deceit.
Ummm…try more like since 1913…passage of 16 & 17 A’s and the creation of the Fed. Or perhaps the creation of the DOJ by US Grant in 1870. Or perhaps it was 1868 and passage of 14 A and the beginning of the Incorporation Doctrine.
Your point is valid that this is NOT R vs D. It’s elite vs serfs…same as it’s always been.
I know, I had to laugh, the were tricked. Sure….they and Brennan and Obama etc planned the whole thing.
I truly pray that people around the President do not convince him to just move on, Not NO but Hell NO and this country will never recover if that happens
I did hear this morning, that the President was going to tell the Major News Outlets that the people who did all the bad things toward him are to be fired and that includes all the people like Brennon and Clapper and Comey so I don’t think this is going away any time soon, and I think unless I miss my guess PT might just as well go on One American News and not Fox anymore
“Rudy Giuliani, issued a cryptic warning Monday that whoever convinced the FBI to pursue the Russia collusion investigation into the Trump campaign will soon be outed.”
Loretta Lynch & John Brennan through Obama
During Obama’s presidency, I often read that he and Hillary didn’t like each other very much. In view of that, I wonder why he so strongly supported her to be president.
continuation of his policies and probably payola.
the same reason most conservatives voted for mccain, dole, romney et. al. The alternatives were worse. Plus, since Obama and Clinton were both grifters, they wouldn’t interfere in the other’s graft.
John55, I disagree with “unfortunately”. I think it is great. What a great reason to drain these bastards out of the swamp. I don’t care how many republicans get caught up in this coup attempt. I guarantee that there will be more democrats. A win win for America.
Sorry for the duplicate. Not sure what happened.
Kitty, it wasn’t whether Obama liked or didn’t like Hillary, it was that they both hate America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paul Ryan. Mark it down kids.
There’s an interesting article up at The Federalist right now written by Margot Cleveland titled “who launched an investigation into Trump’s campaign before Crossfire Hurricane” which is a very interesting read
I am glad that the president has friends like Rudy. Rudy’s unwavering love and loyalty shone bright in that interview.
Rudy is 100% right that the guilty should pay. Remember, Trump extended the olive branch the day after the election when asked about going after Hillary. He specifically said that the Clintons had “suffered enough” (which made a lot of Trump voters unhappy.) In response, he got the Russia investigation! Trump won’t do that again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“…………………will soon be outed.”
No need to look any further than the Kenyan Klown Kandidate.
Start at the top rung of the ladder.
Input from a former reporter and a Democrat, who did the job the MSM won’t do, in covering this big fraud:
“Mr. Mueller was careful, though, to leave a nice red poison cherry on top with his statement that “…while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”
“Mr. Mueller, who ought to know better, could not be more in error on that too-fine-a-point. The official finding that no crime was committed is, ipso facto, an exoneration, and to impute otherwise is a serious breach of his role in this legal melodrama. Prosecutors are expressly forbidden to traffic in defamation, aspersion, and innuendo in the absence of formal charges. So, it will be interesting to hear what Mr. Mueller has to say when Jerrold Nadler reels him into the House Judiciary Committee, as inevitably he will, to do to some ‘splainin.’”
http://kunstler.com/clusterf***-nation/buyers-remorse/
I knew this was a hoax from the very beginning – before Mr. Trump even came down the escalator. How did i know? I watched the 30 yr old tv clips of our President being interviewed by Phil Donahue. You could tell from that that he was pro-america with some great ideas. Donahue was a smarmy lib and the President handled him perfectly. I wanted him as our President from then on. MAGA!
Attention peeps, SD has asked for help with a twitter poll. Anyone that does twitter please consider voting and then retweeting this… here
History always, always repeats itself. Of probably the most interesting and drama filled is Roman History. Look no further than the Ides of March. All four of the conspirators who thought by removing (using a kind word) Julius Caesar that they would bring back the glory of Rome. However, Augustus (Octavian) understood that removing a leader by nefarious means, nefarious can at succeed when done in secret — but when the nefarious becomes public knowledge it cannot be allowed to stand. What message is sent to the ‘Republic’ when the leader is so brutally removed. The conspirators had (must) be brought to justice with the strongest of means possible. The 4 Roman conspirators all met their doom and rightfully so. The public and all other power players must understand what the ramifications are when one commits treason. It cannot be allowed. I would also argue to a less ‘Political sense’ as the Rosenberg’s where not elected officials. But, nonetheless, their nefarious actions (exposed to the public at large) must be vehicles to demonstrate to the players at large –that this is what happens to those that commit treason. You’ll suffer greatly. They got what the public deserved, their execution. It has been said in the past that great powers to do not allow such things to go unpunished as this will breed others to act in the same dangerous manner and will eventually succeed if the civil environment is left to be ripe for them. As I always tell my son about the term, ‘The die is cast’. Let this slide as Mr. Grassley indicates and indeed the ‘The die will be cast’.
Robert Harrison has it all figured out.
https://mobile.twitter.com/thehill/status/1109654820795924487
Tell me this don’t make sense.
