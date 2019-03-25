Mueller Report: Recap of Interviews, Responses and Reactions From Trump Administration…

White House and administration officials were on multiple news outlets today giving interviews about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Below you will find interviews with Attorney Jay Sekulow, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and White House Senior Advisor to the President, Kellyanne Conway.
Jay Sekulow:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders:
Kellyanne Conway:
Trump needs to go on a Wyatt Earp style Vendetta Ride.
All the traitorous words and deeds are on video tape and in written form. A good team of lawyers headed by Special Counsel Joe Digenova should be able to wrap this up by October 2020.
Tombstone is my favorite movie!
I want see nooses everywhere now!
Guillotine will leave a lasting impression. Beginning with Hillary Antoinette.
The July 4th celebration and event should be a humdinger!!
For Grand Rapids Michigan 4th of July is this Thursday!!!
It’s always so nice to see/hear Jay Sekulow on the scene. He is so valuable, so fine.
Love Jay Sekulow..
I love Sekulow. His son too.
Stellar lawyer. His ethics and morals.
Set the record straight, Jay. Thank you!
WH needs to provide the correct answer on this exoneration issue. Sekulow answered it best. Others need to understand what this really means and answer properly.
Uh oh.
What is hs motive for covering up for McCain at this point. Who can dispute it or even collaborate it since he’s deceased. Why now? Why fessing up now? Day after the Mueller Report Summary is realized? Who’s he covering ujp for now?
Likely daughter Mc Cain wants to go into politics and needs to ride in on the ghost coat tails of her father so his legacy.must be scrubbed and McCain branded as a hero. Just my $0.02
Riding McCains ghost to stardom, I would suspect. Don’t be fooled, Lindsay never was a trump fan and whoever brings in trumps head gets a prize, a nice sharp shiny knife in his back.
On the question of Obstruction… why aren’t Trump admin talking heads not pivoting back to James Comey’s framing of whether to proceed on proscecution of Hillary:
NO REASONABLE PROSCECUTOR WOULD BRING SUCH A CASE
FEARLESS FORECAST:
1. Trump has an entire chapter in his book about the necessity for/benefits of ‘revenge’, so make no mistake …revenge, the Wrath of The Donald, IS definitely coming.
2. He made his initial comments yesterday, March 24th, and has said and done nothing since.
3. Trump haters (Democrats and the the MSM) keep screaming their unhinged claims about his alleged but NON-EXISTENT ‘collusion’ and ‘obstruction’ today, and that will likely continue for several more days, perhaps even weeks. Trump is consistently brilliant about the ‘timing’ of his words and especially his deeds. HE IS LETTING ALL OF THEM MARCH RIGHT INTO QUICKSAND … or a giant bear trap … into which they will sink / drown / ‘die’ in coming months.
4. But when? … I’ve read (not positive, but pretty sure it’s from Sundance here) that in about 90 days DOJ Inspector-General Horowitz must deliver his second report, and THAT’S the one where he can nail Comey, McCabe, Baker, Strozk, Page, Bruce & Nellie Ohr, Glenn Simpson (of Fusion) and others with the federal crimes of lying to the DOJ / FBI / Congress.
5. But what about nailing Hillary Clinton and (tah dah!) Obama? …when will that happen?
6. Probably not until the election year of 2020 . Trump knows Americans have short memories. I’m confident that at least one (Lisa Page) – possibly several – of the above named Spygate perps will sing like canaries in return for immunity from the inevitable bankruptcy (due to legal fees) and career suicide of federal convictions, and that will lead upward toward Hillary and Obama via their minions, some of whom will also get immunity to testify against their former bosses.
Summary … we had to endure 2 years of LIES from Democrats and their MSM megaphones. Now THEY are going to endure approx. 2 years of TRUTH from court testimony under oath.
I’m old enough to remember the daily riveting drama of televised Watergate court testimony … you youngsters of the tribe are going to be able to enjoy an even bigger scandal playing out dramatically in the run-up to the 2020 election. By November 2020, Democrat candidates own families won’t want to put up a Dem sign, a Dem bumper stick or wear a Dem button. I’ve seen this movie before (so has President Trump) …the payback is going to be epic and unforgettable. Enjoy!
Dave S.
Man oh man, Dave, I sure hope so.
Sarah Carter said within a month or so, that the next IG report is expected. Was on fox yesterday AFAIK.
Dave, it is becoming increasingly clear that POTUS has had this firmly under control from the beginning. It’s a marvel to watch and one reason so many of us, myself included, have been worried from time to time is that we’ve never seen anything like this. It’s masterful, brilliant and a joy to behold. Add in Sundance’s steady, in-depth analysis and reporting and…wow, just wow! The next few months are going to be VERY interesting. MAGA/KAG!
Not sure if posted, but wow.
I read a lot of the posted comments to the above tweet by Jonathan Swan, on Twitter. Wow. There’s a whole lot of vile leftists out there. I knew/know that, but I am still amazed that so many people can be, and are, taken in by all of the leftist crap spewed forth. Amazing, in a SMH sort of way.
I know. When I go on one of those threads or put on cnn for a moment I’m actually shocked at the outright hatred.
This is why I have no wish to try & “be nice” to
These miscreants.
Read the above Jonathan Swan item knowing this:
“TV producers” work for TV stations, which must get their broadcast licenses renewed by Trump’s FCC every 8 years, with 1/8 = 12.5% of all stations renewing their FCC licenses each year. There are over 1,700 TV stations and over 15,000 radio stations in America, so each year over 2,000 stations (TV + radio) need to renew their FCC licenses. Many of these will be in ‘major markets, and many will be owned by or affiliated with major network purveyors of FAKE NEWS, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Sinclair, Tribune Companies, etc. etc.
Now read (and enjoy!) this news item from 2017:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-media/trump-suggests-challenging-tv-network-licenses-over-fake-news-idUSKBN1CG1WB
It says that Trump wants the FCC to not renew licenses of broadcasters who deal in fake news!
The Jonathan Swan item above it a shot across the bow of every TV and radio broadcaster in America, basically telling them they better get the fake news liars off the air or he will threaten their FCC license renewals.
Gotta LOOOOOVE The Donald! MAGA!
Dave S.
For everyone who has been waiting for YEARS for justice, it has begun. Fasten your seat belts.
Settling All Family Business: 6 min
Bill Whittle talks about Meuller report BEFORE it was published, and why it is important to investigate the parties involved in the ‘witchhunt’ (my paraphrase) if PDJT is exonerated. Essentially, they moved to subvert the will of the American people who voted for PDJT in the election! That has to be corrected!
Dadgum! They nailed it! One of my all time favorites. Rockin’ them Gibsons too! 🙂
A vintage Les Paul with mini humbuckers,
and the Marshall full stack with overdrive sound.
Nicely done.
I thought I was hearing Scholtz and Boston!
If anyone can find Jay’s interview this am on morning Schmoe, check it out. Jay starts to expose the malfeasance within the FB-eye and DOJ and Joe immediately jumps in and changes the subject.
Also find the WHOLE video of kellyanne this morning talking to a scrum of press…she was awesome!
All i could find was this short little piece…if i could find the whole video, it ends with kellyanne hugging sarah sanders & telling the press they are colluding LOL
That was so awesome, I broke out in a sweat.
from 2:58 to 3:30
Joe wasted no time getting Jay off that subject.
Meanwhile…
The Wadler stands in the doorway of Congress with Bull Shiff and says, “Investigations now, investigations tomorrow, investigations fo-evahh!”
Wow…. KAC went off!
Jay Sekulow interview excellent, a home run. Sarah Sanders & Kellyanne Conway both hit grand slams. Cold anger from Kellyanne.
Watch these interviews. They are great.
What i’m really surprised is NOT happening… I watched all these interviews….
not one of them Mentioned how the 2018 elections could have went had this not been made a huge distraction… They all mention how many times leftists made statements…..That is something they need to talk about… and who is accountable for it. Americans need to hear that
The 2018 election happened only 5 months ago during the hysteria of the ‘Russian Collusion’. The ‘investigation’ impacted the mid-term results by preventing revealing FBI/DOJ/Media/Democrat corruption, and throwing mud on Trump and the republicans.
Even so – turn about is fair play. The dems played lawfare with the mid-term elections, I don’t see why Trump can’t return the favor for 2020.
During the first Chin dynasty, from which we get the word “China”, the Chin Emperor called all of the Mandarin scholars into “The Hall of Great Uncovering.” This hall was instituted as a debate chamber where the scholars would debate a myriad of issues whether social, economic, environmental, military, or political in nature and if, during the course of discussion, there was any detail of a particular debate detrimental to the Chinese people, they would discard an idea as being bad. Now the Emperor calls them into The Hall of Great Uncovering, has them standing i a circle and in the middle stands a deer. The Emperor walks behind each one of them, with his executioner. He asks each scholar in turn, “Is not this a horse.” If the scholar said, “No, it is a deer.”, the executioner would immed-iately kill that scholar. The Emperor went around the circle in this way until the only scholars left were those who would lie for him. The Chin dynasty became infamous as a societal hell-hole and one of the lowest points in Chinese history that gave rise to the saying, “Deer posing as horses”, meaning a lie posing as the truth.
It is now time to eradicate from the greatest nation in recorded history “deer posing as horses”. It is time to activate our own “Hall of Great Uncovering” and restore the Rule of Law to this great nation.
OK, my extreme jubilation is now coming to an end and my cold anger is heating up again. Screw Miss Lizzy Graham and his Senate hearings. I want AG Bar to drag every one of these dirty rotten sumbitches before a Grand Jury!!!!!
PRESIDENT PROMISES PRESS HE WILL “LOOK AT” “EVIL” PEOPLE FOR TREASON IN WAKE OF MUELLER REPORT:
1. PDJT promising “lot of people out there that have done some very evil things, I would say treasonous things against our country” will “certainly be looked at.”
2. “I’ve been looking at them a long time,” Trump added, telling reporters “you know who they are…They’ve done so many evil things.”
3. Trump said he loves this country “as much as I can love anything: my family, my country, my god.”
4. “We can never let this happen to another president again,” he said, boasting “very few people I know could have handled it.”
PDJT has been consistent describing criminals acts for over 2-years; today he directly used the word “Treason”.
President Trump planned this moment for over 2-year to go nuclear with the criminal codes.
President Trump has a sworn duty as a result of the President’s direct knowledge and the America People having 50% of PTJT knowledge of criminal acts of Treason, Sedition, Subversion, Espionage, Racketeering, etc. backed-up by a Mountain of Paper/Digital Trails everywhere; to use his Constitutional Powers to insure proper investigative/prosecutorial policies and procedures are implemented.
These people should be VERY worried: Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, James Clapper John Brennan, Adam Schiff, Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr, Susan Rice, Andrew McCabe, Valerie Jarrett, Sally Yates, Lisa Page etc….
When PDJT presses the nuclear criminal codes; PDJT will be saved, PDJT family will be saved, the America People will be saved, the Constitution will be saved and the United States will be saved.
Trump on Mueller Decision: People Have Done Evil, Treasonous Things
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2019/03/25/trump_on_mueller_decision_people_have_done_evil_treasonous_things.html
Why is Jay Sekulow on Hannity right now celebrating what he actually just called “a hard fought win”?? What the heck is he talking about. He makes it sound like he was fighting some real evidence. There was none. He should not be gloating. He should be on saying it like it is- this was an effing hoax from the beginning and people should be made accountable. Instead he is taking a frigging victory lap. While I do not begrudge him kudos for not allowing President to be set up by being interviewed, any lawyer would have done that.
Trump’s personal lawyer
OMG – he goes on to actually say justice was done for the President, NO IT WASN’T- THIS WAS AN EFFING ABUSE OF POWER. THIS WAS THE JUSTICE DEPT WEAPONIZED. He is really pissing me off.
Justice was done by AG Barr….not Mueller.
Had Trump not fired Sessions, Rosenhack would still be in charge and the Mueller circus would still be churning.
Barr showed up and demanded Mueller show him what he had. He had nothing. Barr directed him to wrap it up. Barr delivered the “justice”.
?????
Also one last thing… especially with Jay…Why are they allowing the MSM to steer them away from the collusion win… The minute the obstruction thing is mentioned they should all be heading back to collusion…. thats what this is all about… make them eat it… they are essentially allowing this false to continue…. IGNORE it
Jay rocks. He crushed it against CBS hacks. He needs more air time going froward.
Kellyanne Conway’s was the best! She was on fire!
All these anchors are disgusting, still blatantly trying to mislead the public by repeating Dimms talking points on “obstruction”.
It would seem that all the media is suffering from stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is no coming back from it!
Sekulow could have handled the question easier by saying
it is never the job of a special counsel, or any investigator to exonerate anyone.
Their job is to investigate to see if enough evidence exists to charge a crime, or not.
It is the job of a court to convict or exonerate.on the basis of evidence.
Dumb ass morning anchor airheads think the Mueller investigation started because of Comey firing……………after 2 long years and they still don’t understand the underlying facts and genesis of what was going on.
Because they don’t WANT to understand.
Jay is a better man than I, to take questions from that insufferable Gail King, oye vey, she was that way > 20 yrs ago on TV in Hartford CT…
Was the existence of the Special Counsel just an elaborate ruse to try and get Trump to “Obstruct” by closing down/impeding the Special Counsel? Mueller’s team:
– Harassed/indicted everybody that Trump knew
– Leaked damaging information on Trump & his team constantly
– Coordinated closely – and semi-publicly – w/ the Dems
– Was comprised entirely of noted Trump haters and otherwise biased investigators
Was the whole thing just a charade, not “investigating” anything, but rather just daring Trump to shut it down?
It’s happening.
