The Third Sunday of Lent 2019

GospelJN 4:5-42
Jesus came to a town of Samaria called Sychar,
near the plot of land that Jacob had given to his son Joseph.
Jacob’s well was there.
Jesus, tired from his journey, sat down there at the well.
It was about noon.A woman of Samaria came to draw water.
Jesus said to her,
“Give me a drink.”
His disciples had gone into the town to buy food.
The Samaritan woman said to him,
“How can you, a Jew, ask me, a Samaritan woman, for a drink?”
—For Jews use nothing in common with Samaritans.—
Jesus answered and said to her,
“If you knew the gift of God
and who is saying to you, ‘Give me a drink, ‘
you would have asked him
and he would have given you living water.”
The woman said to him,
“Sir, you do not even have a bucket and the cistern is deep;
where then can you get this living water?
Are you greater than our father Jacob,
who gave us this cistern and drank from it himself
with his children and his flocks?”
Jesus answered and said to her,
“Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again;
but whoever drinks the water I shall give will never thirst;
the water I shall give will become in him
a spring of water welling up to eternal life.”
The woman said to him,
“Sir, give me this water, so that I may not be thirsty
or have to keep coming here to draw water.”
Jesus said to her,
“Go call your husband and come back.”
The woman answered and said to him,
“I do not have a husband.”
Jesus answered her,
“You are right in saying, ‘I do not have a husband.’
For you have had five husbands,
and the one you have now is not your husband.
What you have said is true.”
The woman said to him,
“Sir, I can see that you are a prophet.
Our ancestors worshiped on this mountain;
but you people say that the place to worship is in Jerusalem.”
Jesus said to her,
“Believe me, woman, the hour is coming
when you will worship the Father
neither on this mountain nor in Jerusalem.
You people worship what you do not understand;
we worship what we understand,
because salvation is from the Jews.
But the hour is coming, and is now here,
when true worshipers will worship the Father in Spirit and truth;
and indeed the Father seeks such people to worship him.
God is Spirit, and those who worship him
must worship in Spirit and truth.”
The woman said to him,
“I know that the Messiah is coming, the one called the Christ;
when he comes, he will tell us everything.”
Jesus said to her,
“I am he, the one speaking with you.”
At that moment his disciples returned,
and were amazed that he was talking with a woman,
but still no one said, “What are you looking for?”
or “Why are you talking with her?”
The woman left her water jar
and went into the town and said to the people,
“Come see a man who told me everything I have done.
Could he possibly be the Christ?”
They went out of the town and came to him.
Meanwhile, the disciples urged him, “Rabbi, eat.”
But he said to them,
“I have food to eat of which you do not know.”
So the disciples said to one another,
“Could someone have brought him something to eat?”
Jesus said to them,
“My food is to do the will of the one who sent me
and to finish his work.
Do you not say, ‘In four months the harvest will be here’?
I tell you, look up and see the fields ripe for the harvest.
The reaper is already receiving payment
and gathering crops for eternal life,
so that the sower and reaper can rejoice together.
For here the saying is verified that ‘One sows and another reaps.’
I sent you to reap what you have not worked for;
others have done the work,
and you are sharing the fruits of their work.”
Many of the Samaritans of that town began to believe in him
because of the word of the woman who testified,
“He told me everything I have done.”
When the Samaritans came to him,
they invited him to stay with them;
and he stayed there two days.
Many more began to believe in him because of his word,
and they said to the woman,
“We no longer believe because of your word;
for we have heard for ourselves,
and we know that this is truly the savior of the world.”
A deeply profound passage. There is so much here to be read between the lines: the Aramaic language, customs, and the religious divisions of that time. Books have been written about it.
Only a few hundred Samaritans left. I believe that Jesus must have spoken to her in Hebrew. But in His interview with Pilate, that must have been in Latin or Greek.
Thank you for pointing this out. I had never thought of that. It means that Jesus must have known Latin and Greek. It is unlikely that Pilate the Roman governor would know more than a smattering of Hebrew. Somewhere in his 33 years, Jesus learned these languages along with all the Jewish law and the prophets he knew. Of course, it’s not too challenging to learn a language when you are God!
Oh Thank You for posting this beautiful episode. It felt like eavesdropping on their conversation.
She asked, don’t you, a Jew, know who I am? Jesus replied — you don’t know who I AM!
She said He didn’t have a vessel to fill. His response was to offer to fill a broken vessel with Living Water — an imperfect, unclean woman! Just imagine!
She was the last person the religiously pious Jews would welcome. But Jesus came seeking for the lost. He came to offer her, a fallen woman, Living Water!
I am humbled and amazed by reading this. His disciples offered Jesus food, and He replied that his sustenance was bringing God’s Loving Kindness and salvation to those who are perishing!
Jews would walk miles to avoid walking through Samaria. Yet the writer is careful to tell us that Jesus lingered two days with those who asked for, and received His Living Water!
I am thirsty for Jesus. Thank You again for choosing this illustration ♥️
Hosea 6: 1-2 KJV ” Let us return unto the LORD; for he hath torn, and He will heal us; He hath smitten, and He will bind us up. After two days he will revive us, in the third day He will raise us up, and we shall live in His sight.”
It has been many years since I heard this entire passage, and I’d forgotten how moving, and truly profound, it is. Thank you for posting this. I will be thinking of this as I fall asleep tonight.
I love this story from Jesus’s life. How appropriate for Lent as Jesus moves toward his passion he is more explicit about his divinity. I also think of our president who has been through a Lentin type period of persecution and trials with the Mueller investigation. As Jesus rose from the dead after his passion and death our President is about to rise from his Lentin journey of penance and persecution to many more great years as our leader. Jesus was the chosen one of the Father and I believe God is using this President to save this country from its ruinous ways.
Clearly Trump is no Jesus but God uses whoever is willing and able. The Mueller report would appear to exonerate Trump completely. Trump has an early Easter experience here. We can all keep him in prayer for a deepening of his faith as Lent progresses. May we all grow closer to God during the remaining days of Lent.
Thank you for this beautiful scripture.
The Word of God makes everything so minuscule & unimportant in this fallen world. Get right with Him – that’s real freedom.
“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,”
declares the Lord.
“As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.”
Lord, we pray that you guide us to be on your ways.
Thank you for always including passages of the bible. My faith is my salvation. I watched a beautiful movie on Netflix last night called An Interview with God. It is a must see.
