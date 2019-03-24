President Trump Delivers Pointed Remarks Upon Returning to White House….

Posted on March 24, 2019 by

President Donald Trump delivers pointed remarks to the White House press pool upon return from Mar-a-lago.

  1. jessetmims says:
    March 24, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    LIBERAL LOGIC…
    Trump tried to obstruct justice to keep Mueller from discovering that Trump had committed…
    NO CRIMES!

  2. DJT2020 says:
    March 24, 2019 at 9:46 pm

  3. Raffaella says:
    March 24, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Hahahaha……………….

    Love this response to Comey by Lindsey:

  4. Carrie says:
    March 24, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    I just want to re-iterate that I’m hearing tomorrow, the Republicans are going to ask AG Barr to release the entire report. They are going to blame it on Cruz and Rubio for mentioning this morning in interviews that the entire report should be released. This is the Uniparty trying to take President Trump down. This is going to get ugly. We all know he is innocent, but this like handing over 1000’s of pages of biased evidence full of innuendo and frankly, full of stuff that is nobody’s business because it was not predicated on a crime- but a lie.

    • Raffaella says:
      March 24, 2019 at 9:54 pm

      It is ILLEGAL to release grand jury information.

      It is entirely up to Barr and he is not a pushover. It will take a long time to go through this document and determine what they can release.

      Don’t worry. Enjoy today.

    • Truthfilter says:
      March 24, 2019 at 10:02 pm

      AG Barr won’t release the full report because it’s illegal to release grand jury information once decisions have been made not to bring charges. He has said this more than once. Some of it may be released but not the parts they’re hoping for.

    • oldumb says:
      March 24, 2019 at 10:06 pm

      Mr Bob Barr doesn’t give a rats ass on what Rubio, or Cruz wants. He doesn’t care what the Dems want. He doesn’t car what the Media wants, he doesn’t even care what POTUS wants. He will simply read the directions on his duty and he will do the duty to a T. No more – no less.

      it would be illegal for him to release slanderous materials on an un-indicted person(s). That says it all.

      All the above is my Opinion of what I think AG Barr will do.

      • Hap Hazard says:
        March 24, 2019 at 10:18 pm

        Not only can he not release grand jury information about those who will not be charged, but he also cannot release information from the report concerning those who may be subject to grand jury empaneling and indictment, just not be Mueller and the SC team. One example of the latter might be Podesta, the partner of Manafort.

        Congress and bitch and moan all it wants, but they will never ever see anything much more than what they got today — a summary of the report. Subpena Manafort, Barr, Rosenstein, Sessions, or Huber and it will all be the same.

    • oldumb says:
      March 24, 2019 at 10:08 pm

      They are ONLY making a stick so they can cloud things up by saying, who got to Barr. See he is hiding the telling stuff. They know many will fall for that. They got nothing else.

    • Carrie says:
      March 24, 2019 at 10:20 pm

      AG Barr is going to do whatever is best (yes, I heard Derschowitz say he normally would not release the report in its entirety). However, I’m just letting you know that as of right now, it appears that the entire Senate of Republicans are going to go to Barr and request that it be released. They are going to speak amongst themselves tomorrow morning to confirm whether to do this. Just saying this is looking very likely as of right now.

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      March 24, 2019 at 10:26 pm

      What will get released will be by the book. The RINO GOP are not dealing with Sessions anymore. They can do stompy feet and demand all they want. Barr will follow the Law. He testified to that point. He said he will NOT be pushed around by Congress and follow their demands that are not in accordance with the Law. Barr will release what the Law permits him to release. End of story.

  5. Raffaella says:
    March 24, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Lindsey at his best:

  6. Skippy says:
    March 24, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Rather be here than elsewhere tonight!

  7. Sandra-VA says:
    March 24, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    David someone, who wrote a book with isikoff ….david corn? Was on msnbc tonight saying that his conclusion in the book was that pdjt aided and abbetted putin was correct. Says mueller cleared him of collusion but not aiding and abetting…. 😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • oldumb says:
      March 24, 2019 at 10:14 pm

      I want so many media stooges to go down, maybe more than the political guys. They are supposed to be on our side,,, the people. Aiding and abetting – sheesh.

  8. ClockUponTheWall (@ClockUponWall) says:
    March 24, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Very interesting, exact phrase repeated twice looking directly into the camera, zero recognition of the media scrum.

    A signal.

  9. rondo123456 says:
    March 24, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Victor Davis Hansen

    Did Trump Really Do All That?

    https://amgreatness.com/2019/03/24/did-trump-really-do-all-that/

  10. sundance says:
    March 24, 2019 at 9:56 pm

  11. AndrewJackson says:
    March 24, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    I am afraid that the stupid dems will not let this go until the next presidential election. How can anyone support these nutjobs? It’s like a 24/7/365 gas lighting experience.

  12. waicool says:
    March 24, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    disgraced and criminal comey is counting his days

  13. rustybritches says:
    March 24, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    :President Trump looked a little chocked up for the first time while talking to the Press We love You President Trump We are here for you. Have a great night.

  14. Daylight58 says:
    March 24, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Bongino’s podcast tomorrow ought to be awesome – and, because tomorrow is a paid holiday (Seward’s Day) by my employer, I can listen to it during the day.

  15. Don McAro says:
    March 24, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Fox news sucks…1st interview a leftists saying we need to see everything

  16. concerned3 says:
    March 24, 2019 at 10:10 pm

  17. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 24, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Watch for changes in M$M behavior as it dawns on them that they can be prosecuted as CO-CONSPIRATORS and ACCOMPLICES in the greatest acts of SEDITION in history.

  19. 335blues says:
    March 24, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    A perfect comment, Mr. President!

  20. James Lee says:
    March 24, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    Will we see a repeat of this kind of “logic” from 1991? Most assuredly because this is who the Dems are and always have been. It’s not about any real evidence, only the seriousness of the [false] allegations.

    From the New York Times, August 6, 1991:
    Congressional Democratic leaders today ordered a formal investigation into whether Ronald Reagan’s Presidential campaign made a deal with Iran in 1980 to delay the release of American hostages until after the election.

    Thomas S. Foley, the House Speaker, and George J. Mitchell, the Senate Democratic leader, said they had designated the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to supervise separate but coordinated inquiries.

    “These allegations are both persist ent and disturbing,” the two leaders said in a joint statement. “We have no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing, but the seriousness of the allegations, and the weight of circumstantial information, compel an effort to establish the facts.”

  21. Stephan Schaem says:
    March 24, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    Adam Schiff lied to the American people by claiming Trump colluded with Russia.

    As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, you cant publicly go to the American people with claims that our president colluded with Russia , when it was all lies.

    Did Adam Schiff even present Muller with his evidence…

    Shouldn’t Adam Schiff be charge for conspiracy for his role in trying to destabilize Trump presidency on false claims ?

    Because when does manipulation of our democracy stop ? Is it now OK for high ranking member of our government to claim to have evidence of crimes simply to weaponize the FBI and DOJ in their favor ?

    NOT ACCEPTABLE. This cant be the new normal.

  22. stats guy says:
    March 24, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    President Trump is a disrupter, and bureaucratic and socialist hacks and crony RINO hacks everywhere hate people who disrupt their lifestyle.

    https://nationalinterest.org/feature/trump-wins-big-mueller-report-48917

    Washington got its revenge on Donald Trump, even if the president’s opponents didn’t get what they wanted (but had no reason to expect—like a kid asking Santa for a pony at Christmas). The Mueller investigation had nothing more to commend it than Comey’s original investigation did, but the spectacle of a special counsel’s appointment and the space it opened for speculation about what it might uncover taught Trump—and more importantly, any other potentially defiant politician who was watching—just how high the price would be for failing to observe proper protocol toward a successor to J. Edgar Hoover.

    Me, no the administrative state and its various appendages in the media, academics and elsewhere are not a meritocracy, but just tawdry one-dimensional men and women who are trying to keep the con going.

