President Trump Delivers Pointed Remarks Upon Returning to White House….

President Donald Trump delivers pointed remarks to the White House press pool upon return from Mar-a-lago.
LIBERAL LOGIC…
Trump tried to obstruct justice to keep Mueller from discovering that Trump had committed…
NO CRIMES!
Could not agree more.
See you soon. https://t.co/KNGzyDizdq
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 25, 2019
Could not agree more.
See you soon. https://t.co/KNGzyDizdq
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 25, 2019
Comey is such an ass.
Beware LG’s response, methinks.
But ya gotta admit he’s one of the TALLEST asses associated with the resistance…
Just don’t call him a weasel, Jim Comey is not a weasel, per jim Comey.
How about hyena instead?
Hahahahah. Comey just can’t help himself. What a dummy,
The reason Mueller didnt find anything is because they claimed to have 19 lawyers and 40 FBI and they really only had 9 lawyers and 20 FBI agents.
When asked to explain ,the Derangacrats replied ,we only know how to count people twice.
OMG, I was hoping for some quality responses to the latest nonsense from Insufferable Jim… Lindsey hit this one outta the park.
I almost hate it when Graham does something great.
Because of the past of course.
But at last Comey got a reply that might have wiped that smirk off his face for a few seconds.
LOLOLOL….Lindsey I think President Trump is rubbing off on you…that was epic!!!!
Hahahaha……………….
Love this response to Comey by Lindsey:
Don Lemon is looking like a sour lemon tonight. Remind us of the 2016 election night. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/LoW6NJAbWP

— Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) March 23, 2019
— Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) March 23, 2019
Don Lemon is looking like a sour lemon tonight. Remind us of the 2016 election night. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/LoW6NJAbWP
— Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) March 23, 2019
Sorry wrong tweet.
I just want to re-iterate that I’m hearing tomorrow, the Republicans are going to ask AG Barr to release the entire report. They are going to blame it on Cruz and Rubio for mentioning this morning in interviews that the entire report should be released. This is the Uniparty trying to take President Trump down. This is going to get ugly. We all know he is innocent, but this like handing over 1000’s of pages of biased evidence full of innuendo and frankly, full of stuff that is nobody’s business because it was not predicated on a crime- but a lie.
It is ILLEGAL to release grand jury information.
It is entirely up to Barr and he is not a pushover. It will take a long time to go through this document and determine what they can release.
Don’t worry. Enjoy today.
AG Barr won’t release the full report because it’s illegal to release grand jury information once decisions have been made not to bring charges. He has said this more than once. Some of it may be released but not the parts they’re hoping for.
Barr also mentioned some of information in the report could be related to ongoing investigations. If so, those won’t be released as well.
Mr Bob Barr doesn’t give a rats ass on what Rubio, or Cruz wants. He doesn’t care what the Dems want. He doesn’t car what the Media wants, he doesn’t even care what POTUS wants. He will simply read the directions on his duty and he will do the duty to a T. No more – no less.
it would be illegal for him to release slanderous materials on an un-indicted person(s). That says it all.
All the above is my Opinion of what I think AG Barr will do.
Not only can he not release grand jury information about those who will not be charged, but he also cannot release information from the report concerning those who may be subject to grand jury empaneling and indictment, just not be Mueller and the SC team. One example of the latter might be Podesta, the partner of Manafort.
Congress and bitch and moan all it wants, but they will never ever see anything much more than what they got today — a summary of the report. Subpena Manafort, Barr, Rosenstein, Sessions, or Huber and it will all be the same.
They are ONLY making a stick so they can cloud things up by saying, who got to Barr. See he is hiding the telling stuff. They know many will fall for that. They got nothing else.
Making a stink
AG Barr is going to do whatever is best (yes, I heard Derschowitz say he normally would not release the report in its entirety). However, I’m just letting you know that as of right now, it appears that the entire Senate of Republicans are going to go to Barr and request that it be released. They are going to speak amongst themselves tomorrow morning to confirm whether to do this. Just saying this is looking very likely as of right now.
What will get released will be by the book. The RINO GOP are not dealing with Sessions anymore. They can do stompy feet and demand all they want. Barr will follow the Law. He testified to that point. He said he will NOT be pushed around by Congress and follow their demands that are not in accordance with the Law. Barr will release what the Law permits him to release. End of story.
You are right. I’m not posting anymore information I hear because it’s rather ridiculous the feedback I’m getting.
Lindsey at his best:
“Hmmm… What’s that adage…. Oh. Yeah. If you set out to assassinate the king, make certain that you succeed, because, if you fail….”
Interesting. You don’t usually find loons in the forest.
EPIC level of trolling!
Rather be here than elsewhere tonight!
David someone, who wrote a book with isikoff ….david corn? Was on msnbc tonight saying that his conclusion in the book was that pdjt aided and abbetted putin was correct. Says mueller cleared him of collusion but not aiding and abetting…. 😂😂😂😂😂😂
I want so many media stooges to go down, maybe more than the political guys. They are supposed to be on our side,,, the people. Aiding and abetting – sheesh.
Very interesting, exact phrase repeated twice looking directly into the camera, zero recognition of the media scrum.
A signal.
exactly
as in, midnight arrests..actually 4 am would be best
Victor Davis Hansen
Did Trump Really Do All That?
https://amgreatness.com/2019/03/24/did-trump-really-do-all-that/
Our statement from @parscale on the complete exoneration of President @realDonaldTrump: pic.twitter.com/BfsvutPexq

— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 24, 2019
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 24, 2019
Our statement from @parscale on the complete exoneration of President @realDonaldTrump: pic.twitter.com/BfsvutPexq
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 24, 2019
And, two Congressional Committees found no crimes were committed by the President. Plus more than a year of spying by Obama Administration on President Trump’s campaign before the election.
Terrific summary statement!
I am afraid that the stupid dems will not let this go until the next presidential election. How can anyone support these nutjobs? It’s like a 24/7/365 gas lighting experience.
I am afraid that the stupid dems will not let this go until the next presidential election. ”
What gave you that idea? LOL
It’s not “like”, it “is”.
You say that like it might not happen…
disgraced and criminal comey is counting his days
:President Trump looked a little chocked up for the first time while talking to the Press We love You President Trump We are here for you. Have a great night.
Bongino’s podcast tomorrow ought to be awesome – and, because tomorrow is a paid holiday (Seward’s Day) by my employer, I can listen to it during the day.
Day Drink responsibly, now.
Fox news sucks…1st interview a leftists saying we need to see everything
Why do you even watch? Globalist trash Murdoch was a never Trumper.
Totally agree. I’m watching HGTV–beautiful houses to rent in Greece! And reading CTH. pretty close to heaven 🙂
Uh…POTUS said the same thing a few days ago.
Yes that horrible woman Shannon Bream. I hate her and all her programs. I turned off my TV as soon as she showed up.
BREAKING:Rep. Devin Nunes says House Intel has evidence Clinton operatives & hi-level FBI & DOJ officials started Trump-Russia investigation in "late 2015/early 2016" &that House GOP will be making criminal referrals to AG Barr for officials who "perpetuated this hoax" for 3+ yrs

— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) March 24, 2019
— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) March 24, 2019
BREAKING:Rep. Devin Nunes says House Intel has evidence Clinton operatives & hi-level FBI & DOJ officials started Trump-Russia investigation in "late 2015/early 2016" &that House GOP will be making criminal referrals to AG Barr for officials who "perpetuated this hoax" for 3+ yrs
— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) March 24, 2019
WAY TO GO Rep. Nunes!
Make sure you have a SCIF and safe house near the California Ag fair for safety’s sake.
Watch for changes in M$M behavior as it dawns on them that they can be prosecuted as CO-CONSPIRATORS and ACCOMPLICES in the greatest acts of SEDITION in history.
Sure hope so.
A perfect comment, Mr. President!
Will we see a repeat of this kind of “logic” from 1991? Most assuredly because this is who the Dems are and always have been. It’s not about any real evidence, only the seriousness of the [false] allegations.
From the New York Times, August 6, 1991:
Congressional Democratic leaders today ordered a formal investigation into whether Ronald Reagan’s Presidential campaign made a deal with Iran in 1980 to delay the release of American hostages until after the election.
Thomas S. Foley, the House Speaker, and George J. Mitchell, the Senate Democratic leader, said they had designated the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to supervise separate but coordinated inquiries.
“These allegations are both persist ent and disturbing,” the two leaders said in a joint statement. “We have no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing, but the seriousness of the allegations, and the weight of circumstantial information, compel an effort to establish the facts.”
Adam Schiff lied to the American people by claiming Trump colluded with Russia.
As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, you cant publicly go to the American people with claims that our president colluded with Russia , when it was all lies.
Did Adam Schiff even present Muller with his evidence…
Shouldn’t Adam Schiff be charge for conspiracy for his role in trying to destabilize Trump presidency on false claims ?
Because when does manipulation of our democracy stop ? Is it now OK for high ranking member of our government to claim to have evidence of crimes simply to weaponize the FBI and DOJ in their favor ?
NOT ACCEPTABLE. This cant be the new normal.
President Trump is a disrupter, and bureaucratic and socialist hacks and crony RINO hacks everywhere hate people who disrupt their lifestyle.
https://nationalinterest.org/feature/trump-wins-big-mueller-report-48917
Washington got its revenge on Donald Trump, even if the president’s opponents didn’t get what they wanted (but had no reason to expect—like a kid asking Santa for a pony at Christmas). The Mueller investigation had nothing more to commend it than Comey’s original investigation did, but the spectacle of a special counsel’s appointment and the space it opened for speculation about what it might uncover taught Trump—and more importantly, any other potentially defiant politician who was watching—just how high the price would be for failing to observe proper protocol toward a successor to J. Edgar Hoover.
Me, no the administrative state and its various appendages in the media, academics and elsewhere are not a meritocracy, but just tawdry one-dimensional men and women who are trying to keep the con going.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
How about hyena instead?
The reason Mueller didnt find anything is because they claimed to have 19 lawyers and 40 FBI and they really only had 9 lawyers and 20 FBI agents.
When asked to explain ,the Derangacrats replied ,we only know how to count people twice.
OMG, I was hoping for some quality responses to the latest nonsense from Insufferable Jim… Lindsey hit this one outta the park.
I almost hate it when Graham does something great.
Because of the past of course.
But at last Comey got a reply that might have wiped that smirk off his face for a few seconds.
LOLOLOL….Lindsey I think President Trump is rubbing off on you…that was epic!!!!
Hahahaha……………….
Love this response to Comey by Lindsey:
Sorry wrong tweet.
I just want to re-iterate that I'm hearing tomorrow, the Republicans are going to ask AG Barr to release the entire report. They are going to blame it on Cruz and Rubio for mentioning this morning in interviews that the entire report should be released. This is the Uniparty trying to take President Trump down. This is going to get ugly. We all know he is innocent, but this like handing over 1000's of pages of biased evidence full of innuendo and frankly, full of stuff that is nobody's business because it was not predicated on a crime- but a lie.
It is ILLEGAL to release grand jury information.
It is entirely up to Barr and he is not a pushover. It will take a long time to go through this document and determine what they can release.
Don’t worry. Enjoy today.
AG Barr won’t release the full report because it’s illegal to release grand jury information once decisions have been made not to bring charges. He has said this more than once. Some of it may be released but not the parts they’re hoping for.
Barr also mentioned some of information in the report could be related to ongoing investigations. If so, those won’t be released as well.
Mr Bob Barr doesn’t give a rats ass on what Rubio, or Cruz wants. He doesn’t care what the Dems want. He doesn’t car what the Media wants, he doesn’t even care what POTUS wants. He will simply read the directions on his duty and he will do the duty to a T. No more – no less.
it would be illegal for him to release slanderous materials on an un-indicted person(s). That says it all.
All the above is my Opinion of what I think AG Barr will do.
Not only can he not release grand jury information about those who will not be charged, but he also cannot release information from the report concerning those who may be subject to grand jury empaneling and indictment, just not be Mueller and the SC team. One example of the latter might be Podesta, the partner of Manafort.
Congress and bitch and moan all it wants, but they will never ever see anything much more than what they got today — a summary of the report. Subpena Manafort, Barr, Rosenstein, Sessions, or Huber and it will all be the same.
They are ONLY making a stick so they can cloud things up by saying, who got to Barr. See he is hiding the telling stuff. They know many will fall for that. They got nothing else.
Making a stink
AG Barr is going to do whatever is best (yes, I heard Derschowitz say he normally would not release the report in its entirety). However, I’m just letting you know that as of right now, it appears that the entire Senate of Republicans are going to go to Barr and request that it be released. They are going to speak amongst themselves tomorrow morning to confirm whether to do this. Just saying this is looking very likely as of right now.
What will get released will be by the book. The RINO GOP are not dealing with Sessions anymore. They can do stompy feet and demand all they want. Barr will follow the Law. He testified to that point. He said he will NOT be pushed around by Congress and follow their demands that are not in accordance with the Law. Barr will release what the Law permits him to release. End of story.
You are right. I’m not posting anymore information I hear because it’s rather ridiculous the feedback I’m getting.
Lindsey at his best:
“Hmmm… What’s that adage…. Oh. Yeah. If you set out to assassinate the king, make certain that you succeed, because, if you fail….”
Interesting. You don’t usually find loons in the forest.
EPIC level of trolling!
Rather be here than elsewhere tonight!
David someone, who wrote a book with isikoff ….david corn? Was on msnbc tonight saying that his conclusion in the book was that pdjt aided and abbetted putin was correct. Says mueller cleared him of collusion but not aiding and abetting…. 😂😂😂😂😂😂
I want so many media stooges to go down, maybe more than the political guys. They are supposed to be on our side,,, the people. Aiding and abetting – sheesh.
Very interesting, exact phrase repeated twice looking directly into the camera, zero recognition of the media scrum.
A signal.
exactly
as in, midnight arrests..actually 4 am would be best
Victor Davis Hansen
Did Trump Really Do All That?
https://amgreatness.com/2019/03/24/did-trump-really-do-all-that/
And, two Congressional Committees found no crimes were committed by the President. Plus more than a year of spying by Obama Administration on President Trump’s campaign before the election.
Terrific summary statement!
I am afraid that the stupid dems will not let this go until the next presidential election. How can anyone support these nutjobs? It's like a 24/7/365 gas lighting experience.
I am afraid that the stupid dems will not let this go until the next presidential election. ”
What gave you that idea? LOL
It’s not “like”, it “is”.
You say that like it might not happen…
disgraced and criminal comey is counting his days
:President Trump looked a little chocked up for the first time while talking to the Press We love You President Trump We are here for you. Have a great night.
Bongino’s podcast tomorrow ought to be awesome – and, because tomorrow is a paid holiday (Seward’s Day) by my employer, I can listen to it during the day.
Day Drink responsibly, now.
Fox news sucks…1st interview a leftists saying we need to see everything
Why do you even watch? Globalist trash Murdoch was a never Trumper.
Totally agree. I’m watching HGTV–beautiful houses to rent in Greece! And reading CTH. pretty close to heaven 🙂
Uh…POTUS said the same thing a few days ago.
Yes that horrible woman Shannon Bream. I hate her and all her programs. I turned off my TV as soon as she showed up.
WAY TO GO Rep. Nunes!
Make sure you have a SCIF and safe house near the California Ag fair for safety’s sake.
Watch for changes in M$M behavior as it dawns on them that they can be prosecuted as CO-CONSPIRATORS and ACCOMPLICES in the greatest acts of SEDITION in history.
Sure hope so.
A perfect comment, Mr. President!
Will we see a repeat of this kind of “logic” from 1991? Most assuredly because this is who the Dems are and always have been. It’s not about any real evidence, only the seriousness of the [false] allegations.
From the New York Times, August 6, 1991:
Congressional Democratic leaders today ordered a formal investigation into whether Ronald Reagan’s Presidential campaign made a deal with Iran in 1980 to delay the release of American hostages until after the election.
Thomas S. Foley, the House Speaker, and George J. Mitchell, the Senate Democratic leader, said they had designated the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to supervise separate but coordinated inquiries.
“These allegations are both persist ent and disturbing,” the two leaders said in a joint statement. “We have no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing, but the seriousness of the allegations, and the weight of circumstantial information, compel an effort to establish the facts.”
Adam Schiff lied to the American people by claiming Trump colluded with Russia.
As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, you cant publicly go to the American people with claims that our president colluded with Russia , when it was all lies.
Did Adam Schiff even present Muller with his evidence…
Shouldn’t Adam Schiff be charge for conspiracy for his role in trying to destabilize Trump presidency on false claims ?
Because when does manipulation of our democracy stop ? Is it now OK for high ranking member of our government to claim to have evidence of crimes simply to weaponize the FBI and DOJ in their favor ?
NOT ACCEPTABLE. This cant be the new normal.
President Trump is a disrupter, and bureaucratic and socialist hacks and crony RINO hacks everywhere hate people who disrupt their lifestyle.
https://nationalinterest.org/feature/trump-wins-big-mueller-report-48917
Washington got its revenge on Donald Trump, even if the president’s opponents didn’t get what they wanted (but had no reason to expect—like a kid asking Santa for a pony at Christmas). The Mueller investigation had nothing more to commend it than Comey’s original investigation did, but the spectacle of a special counsel’s appointment and the space it opened for speculation about what it might uncover taught Trump—and more importantly, any other potentially defiant politician who was watching—just how high the price would be for failing to observe proper protocol toward a successor to J. Edgar Hoover.
Me, no the administrative state and its various appendages in the media, academics and elsewhere are not a meritocracy, but just tawdry one-dimensional men and women who are trying to keep the con going.
