President Trump Delivers First Remarks After Principal Conclusion Release From Mueller Report (video)…

CTH will break down the important granules within the “Principal Conclusion Letter” to congress in another post; including the obvious evidence of how Robert Mueller’s team have conspired to assist the impeachment agenda.  However, in the interim we celebrate the predictably obvious legal finding of ‘no collusion and no obstruction‘.

Here is President Trump responding to the four page summary from AG William Barr.

  1. highdezertgator says:
    March 24, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    Who can now perceive the true form of reality rather than the manufactured reality that is the shadows seen by the prisoners in… of… with the Corrupt Media.
    The never-Trump inmates of this place do not even desire to leave their prison, for they know no better life. If they did… they would discover their worst enemy ….the sunlight of the Truth!
    Hat tip to Plato… “Allegory of The Cave”

    • bertdilbert says:
      March 24, 2019 at 7:27 pm

      The media had 2 years to beat on Trump over the Russian nonsense. Trump has for eternity to pound the media back as Enemy of the People. Never the less, CNN will have a program on with 6 pundits assuring us that obstruction has not been ruled out.

      Obstruction of something that never existed.

  2. guybee55 says:
    March 24, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    An attempt by any politician Dim or Rhino to impeach will be suicide by a thousand cuts. US voters should start recall petitions on every Congressperson who initiates or participates in this farce. Swamp the Swamp with recalls. It will get their attention and stop this nonsense.

  3. John says:
    March 24, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    Obama and Brennan/Clapper had probably had Donald Trump under surveillance since 2011 when he publicly questioned Obama’s birth certificate. I can almost guaranteed it. If Obama didn’t roast Trump at that year’s correspondence dinner, Trump probably wouldn’t have run.

    After the Mueller hoax/investigation, now all the leverage is in the WH and the Dems know it.

  4. gsonFIT says:
    March 24, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    Was doing a little research yesterday and reread an article by Paul Sperry (RealClear Investigations). He pointed out the many flaws in the intelligence community assessment that John Brennan threw together in approximately 2 weeks back in December 2016. This report was ordered up by Obama which is one ways we know he was aware of everything One thing really stood out to me:

    Begin quote:

    A source close to the House investigation said Brennan himself selected the CIA and FBI analysts who worked on the ICA, and that they included former FBI counterespionage chief Peter Strzok.

    “Strzok was the intermediary between Brennan and [former FBI Director James] Comey, and he was one of the authors of the ICA,” according to the source.

    End Quote

    Lets get the party started!

    MAGA

  5. NJF says:
    March 24, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    Lol. There is a hashtag building.

  6. Linnéa says:
    March 24, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    Re: “including the obvious evidence of how Robert Mueller’s team have conspired to assist the impeachment agenda”

    Yep. Two years.

    If Mueller wasn’t corrupt and dishonest, he would have announced the week after his appointment that the predicate for his appointment was fabricated and provably false opposition research.

    • webgirlpdx says:
      March 24, 2019 at 7:02 pm

      Exactly, Linnea. You know that Mueller and all those Democrat operatives he surrounded himself with looked under every rock……they should get participation Trophies for trying.

      • joebkonobi says:
        March 24, 2019 at 10:18 pm

        The question is why did the scope memo to Mueller from crooked Rosie single out the Trump campaign as opposed to leaving it open to either campaign colluding with Russia? By the time Rosie wrote the “clarification” scope memo he knew who was doing the colluding and obstruction of Justice. In fact, he was obstructing justice when he wrote the clarification memo. Lock him up!

  7. agentcommonsense says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    Hillary Clinton has nothing to say about the hoax but she does tweet about taking our guns and post about 2nd suicide from Parkland school. Weird second suicide but police wont release gender age or name or how the person died.https://twitter.com/HillaryClinton/status/1109891862649884674

  8. webgirlpdx says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    So will they start eating Andrew Weismann and Co.? This should be fun!

  9. duchess01 says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    “CTH will break down the important granules within the “Principal Conclusion Letter” to congress in another post; including the obvious evidence of how Robert Mueller’s team have conspired to assist the impeachment agenda. ”

    Looking forward to this – Thanks, Sundance! So many different nuances – it is mind-boggling!

    • WSB says:
      March 24, 2019 at 8:41 pm

      Tickled pink in NY! Thank you, Sundance!!!!

      Mueller’s comment was a parting shot. However, he just exposed himself as being complicit in Phase Three…Obstruction for impeachment.

      So, if we can tie in communications between Mueller and Pelosi, Nadler and Company, he may have just doomed them all. Would be delicious.

      And maybe the full report now gets slow-walked? LOL!

  10. Zorro says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Don’t let the blood of Lexington and Concord go without avengement, Patriots!

  11. webgirlpdx says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    I’ve waited on the release of the FISA corruption files for the President’s discretion – and when he sees fit.

    But now that he’s using “illegal” over and over today…..I think it just might be soon.

  12. ms Idaho says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    IMHO – the congress critters will not be able to force AG Barr into illegal acts. Nor will AG Barr allow Mueller to testify (going around him). Whatever info Mueller and | or his team was (were) going to leak has been leaked. It feels like our new AG told Mueller & his team to wrap things up ASAP. I also have read that Huber & Horowitz now can access SC info. Since we know that our great POTUS moves at the speed of light, I’ll bet there is a lot going on right now that is invisible to the congress critters.
    On another note, I do not believe congress will be allowed to denigrate the work of Mueller (he was limited in scope – and other such nonsense). Nor will they be able to imply that AG Barr is incompetent or ill informed – or any related kind of put down. Methinks anyone trying that kind of tactic will be drawn up on a short leash. Take A Schiff saying “I have evidence…” Well, why did you not give it to Mueller? Well, give it to me NOW! (have to wait & see how it plays out )
    And – just like that – no more about the Boeing airplane situation. Sigh
    Add my cheers to all your cheers & hurrahs.

  13. NJF says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    I’m still blown away. It’s complete and utter vindication. Everything from now from the Dems & msm is just white noise.

  14. Carson Napier says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    It is now time to go on the offense.

  15. Bogeyfree says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    So how is Mueller going to square this “minor” discrepancy?

    He says in his statement that the SC confirmed that the Russians hacked the DNC server and then gave the emails to WikiLeaks.

    Assange is on record as having said to Hannity that WikiLeaks DID NOT get any of the DNC emails from Russia?

    Both can not be right which makes one lying IMO!

    IMO Assange is the type who wants the truth to be known especially when it is his name under attack. So should we expect a tweet from Mr. Assange countering Mr. Mueller?

    Very interesting that Mr. Mueller would allow this issue to be possibly thrown back in his face.

    • concerned3 says:
      March 24, 2019 at 7:37 pm

      He says in his statement that the SC confirmed that the Russians hacked the DNC server and then gave the emails to WikiLeaks.

      Assange is on record as having said to Hannity that WikiLeaks DID NOT get any of the DNC emails from Russia?

      This proves two important things. First, evidence build on faulty logic is not evidence at all, no-matter how many times it’s repeated or who repeats it. Second, my occupation is designing major computer systems. Bill’s analysis is spot on. So the company providing this information to Mueller should be reviewed carefully.

      So evidence build on faulty logic is not evidence at all.

      Former NSA Technical Director Bill Binney confirms the DNC files were transferred by a DNC insider.

      As reported previously, a recent metadata report concluded the Guccifer 2.0 DNC files were copied too fast to have been transferred over the internet. This means they must have been transferred by a DNC insider, destroying the fake ‘Russian hacking’ narrative pushed by the CIA and much of the mainstream media.

      Respected former NSA Technical Director Bill Binney of the steering group, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) has confirmed the findings of this metadata study in a memorandum to President Trump.

      Binney’s letter to President Trump goes into detail, but perhaps the most significant quote is:

      “The principles of physics don’t lie.”
      “Someone working in the EDT time zone with a computer directly connected to the DNC server … copied 1,976 MegaBytes of data in 87 seconds onto an external storage device. That speed is many times faster than what is physically possible with a hack.”

      https://redpilledworld.blogspot.com/2017/07/former-nsa-technical-director-bill.html

    • joebkonobi says:
      March 24, 2019 at 10:34 pm

      Would love to see the proof that Russia hacked the DNC. I believe that is a lie. I believe Seth Rich died for downloading the emails. More coverup BS! Truth will eventually come out.

  16. Jenevive says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    I wanna see Nadler and CO try to brow beat
    and gang up on AG Barr. He is no pushover
    they pull thier attitude with him it will be fun to watch
    his responses.rier

    • Zorro says:
      March 24, 2019 at 7:18 pm

      May No Nads boil in the sleeze that drips off him. Our very own Paunchy Pilate thinks he sits in judgement over POTUS.

    • beach lover says:
      March 24, 2019 at 7:47 pm

      I am not taking this ass calling my President a “liar” kindly, like he just did a few minutes ago.

      The gall of these people.. and the complete lack of respect for the office after everything illegal and underhanded on the Dems part. is astounding.

  17. webgirlpdx says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    The Dems are so ‘outraged’ watch their unintelligent masses start doxing Mueller’s democrat band of evil committee members.

  18. sundance says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    • GSparrow says:
      March 24, 2019 at 7:29 pm

      Clapper’s trying to look calm while he feels the walls closing in around him as he should. Hopefully, it’s the Coup participant’s turn to have the DOJ looking into their actions due to the actual evidence of crimes and abuse of power.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      March 24, 2019 at 7:36 pm

      Clapped no longer has that “smirk” on his face and looks like he has aged about 20 years….

      Too bad…….

    • concerned3 says:
      March 24, 2019 at 8:03 pm

      Reverse targeting – is another way of saying GCHQ was authorized to spy on American Citizens. Specifically Trump’s campaign from very early 2016. So why did they need the FISA warrant process?

      Did Brennan Admit to Using Reverse Targeting to Spy on the Trump Campaign?
      BY JEFF CARLSON
      August 20, 2018 Updated: August 20, 2018

      Unlike traditional FISA surveillance, Section 702 surveillance isn’t subject to individual FISA Court approvals.

      Unfortunately, significant loopholes exist regarding data collection under Section 702. For example, the FBI can “search” collected information using terms that relate to U.S. citizens, and can do so without a warrant.

      Reverse targeting is one technique specifically prohibited under Section 702. Reverse targeting relates to the targeting of a foreign individual, with the intent of capturing data on a U.S. citizen.

      What Brennan discussed in the interview with Maddow sounds notably similar to reverse targeting. It also sounds eerily close to what the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), disclosed in March last year.

      On March 22, 2017, after learning of surveillance on the Trump transition team, Nunes gave an impromptu press conference, where he made some startling comments:

      And it wasn’t just the Section 702 information gathering. There appeared to have been a significant amount of coordination and cooperation between the FBI and CIA:

      MADDOW: So, it’s an intelligence sharing operation between …

      BRENNAN: Right. We put together a Fusion Center at CIA that brought NSA and FBI officers together with CIA to make sure that those proverbial dots would be connected.

      http://www.theepochtimes.com/did-brennan-admit-to-using-reverse-targeting-to-spy-on-the-trump-campaign_2628435.html

      • concerned3 says:
        March 24, 2019 at 8:09 pm

        Was the Fusion Center, Fusion GPS? Was Fusion GPS a NSA, FBI and CIA Front?

        Liked by 1 person

      • concerned3 says:
        March 24, 2019 at 8:39 pm

        Britain’s GCHQ was involved in collecting information regarding then-candidate Trump and transmitting it to the United States. In the summer of 2016, Robert Hannigan, the head of GCHQ, flew from London to meet personally with then-CIA Director John Brennan, The Guardian reported.

        Ultimately, Brennan formed an inter-agency task force comprising an estimated six agencies and/or government departments. The FBI, Treasury, and DOJ handled the domestic inquiry into Trump and possible Russia connections. The CIA, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Agency (NSA) handled foreign and intelligence aspects.

        Brennan’s inter-agency task force is not to be confused with the July 2016 FBI counterintelligence investigation, which was formed later at Brennan’s urging.

        https://www.theepochtimes.com/spygate-the-true-story-of-collusion_2684629.html

    • NC Mom says:
      March 24, 2019 at 8:58 pm

      Wolf Blitz looks like he’s been crying!

  19. kaste668 says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    What “the evil they” have done to this country, to the office of President, to POTUS, FLOTUS, and all the members of the family, along with the other innocent people who were dragged in to this all because The dems lost an election should show everyone how truly evil, lying and demented they are. How anyone could ever believe anything coming out of the dem party again amazes me.
    Please give a thanks of prayer to our Lord for his support and guidence through all this. I continue to pray for the protection of our great POTUS and his family.

  20. Bogeyfree says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    The question every one should now be asking is…………………….

    Who ordered the Code Red? (i.e. to spy on PT well before any FISA BS)

  21. sundance says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:26 pm

  22. The Gipper Lives says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    1.) Mueller’s team of Hillary donors, Clinton Foundation lawyers and dirty cops have already given Democrats the full Report and any background materials that can be demagogued and weaponized. They need Barr to release it all so they won’t get caught using it.

    2.) Mueller tried to screw the president with the “exoneration”-thing. Ironically, the obstruction centers around firing Comey–who was fired in part for this exact on-one-hand-on-the-other-hand-thing with the Clinton e-mail Fix.

    3.) Since Rodentstain wrote the “Fire Comey!/How Dare You Fire Comey!”-memo and hired Mueller, Barr made him stick around to put his name on the Obstruction declination decision. Now go away, punk.

    4.) Hillary got them to insert a Seth Rich alibi for her by claiming it was the Russians who leaked the DNC emails to WikiLeaks. I’m sure they just relied on the same old report from Hillary’s employees at CrowdStrike.

    5. “No American persons” helped the Russians, meaning that Carter Page wasn’t a RUSSIAN Super-Spy after all. Just an honest mistake. Coulda’ happened to anybody trying to wiretap a presidential campaign and fix an election.

    An Investigation About Nothing, Of Nothing, and For Nothing–except the mad quest for power.

  23. andyocoregon says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    In honor of No Collusion/No Obstruction Day:

  24. JimWVa says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    Waiting with all Treepers for the Sundance post on “the obvious evidence of how Robert Mueller’s team have conspired to assist the impeachment agenda.”. Still, if the Special Counsel Report finds no federal crimes to procecute under the US Code, how may the House of Representatives impeach the President of “treason, high crimes and misdemeanors”?

  25. Mountaineer says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    Question for Sundance: will the SDNY or Congressional investigations provide the same concerns of obstruction, etc with regard to the release of the FISA docs, etc that the SC did? I hope not, but I can see the left trying to sell this BS.

  26. H. Hawke says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:35 pm

  27. Concerned Virginian says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    OK, RNC and Ronna McDaniel—
    Put on the brass pants and go full ahead on taking apart the DemocratCommunists for trying to take down POTUS.
    The 2020 Republican campaign starts TODAY.
    By the way, tell uncle Mitt to shut up and get on board for POTUS.

  28. Burnt Toast says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    These people in the Legislature who insist that there was a crime need to be interviewed by FBI-DOJ to see what evidence they have and introduced into the wonderful world of process crime.

    So, Congressman / Senator, you have publicly stated that you know there is evidence of a crime that the SC spent two years looking for. Records show you did not provide this evidence to the SC, why not?
    Thank you for your statement that,to the best of your knowledge, there is no evidence of any crime.
    Please be aware that any further further claims to there being a crime may be de facto evidence that you were not forthcoming with us today.

  29. cornfielddreamer says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    Please, please, please. . . let’s NOT settle, this time.

    Mr. President, go for the rodents full time, all the way, no mercy.

    I mentioned I feel the two terms rule needs to be revisited, given this sabotage.

    Let’s give the President a chance to TRULY make America great again.

    16 years from now (eighteen total) sounds about right, for POTUS to start considering retirement. To begin with.

  30. andyocoregon says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Judicial Watch Statement on Mueller Report

    (Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement in response to the Muller special counsel report summary made public by Attorney General Barr today:
    …The long, national nightmare is over and President Trump has been vindicated. The corruptly-created and constitutionally abusive Mueller investigation failed to find any evidence to support the big lie that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government. We’re pleased that AG Barr rejected …

    Judicial Watch has long called for the shutdown of the Mueller special counsel operation and has pursued dozens of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits into the illicit targeting and other abuses of President Trump. Judicial Watch FOIA litigation exposed, for example:

    The dossier-based Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant applications targeting President Trump

    FBI payments to Christopher Steele

    FBI firing of Steele

    Extensive DOJ (Ohr) collusion w/Steele, Simpson, Fusion GPS

    No court hearings by defrauded FISA courts before warrants were issued

    Anti-Trump bias by Mueller deputy Andrew Weissmann

  31. zephyrbreeze says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    The left has engaged in citizen alienation, turning average people against the president based on lies. The word Satan in Hebrew means Accuser, Ironic since it’s Satan who is the source of all evil. Satan’s not accusing his own evil minions. He and his ilk accuse the innocent.

  33. jack says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    Mr President!
    The ONLY way for this to NEVER happen to another President in the Future is to come down hard on the criminals in the Obama Administration, FBI/CIA/DOJ and other countries that colluded with with Obama people to frame Trump!

    Mr. President , you have to show the country and the world that this anti-american behavior of targeting another political party is wrong, very wrong. Using all the POWERS of our intelligent agencies to do what was done to you, should be treason!

    Mr President if they is NOT arrested and charged Fake news, Leftists/Dems/Deep STATE will continue doing what they are doing. Just tweeting is NOT going to do it, you must stamp out the evil doers! Don’t wait for another attack against you.

    We love you, Mr. President, and we don’t want you or your family and friends have to suffer from the hands of these evil-doers. You have our permission to take them out.

    • cornfielddreamer says:
      March 24, 2019 at 7:52 pm

      “We love you, Mr. President, and we don’t want you or your family and friends have to suffer from the hands of these evil-doers. You have our permission to take them out.”

      Does he? Let me think about it.

      I thought about it.

      Yes, he does.

      Go for it, Mr. President.

  34. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:52 pm

  35. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:55 pm

  36. Skippy says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Listening to Michael Zeldin on CNN right now on Mueller’s decision not to render any comment on “obstruction”, he is objective and doing President Trump no harm.

  37. H. Hawke says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:57 pm

  38. tdaly14 says:
    March 24, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Husband and I will never forget or forgive corrupt/criminals I our gov and media for doing this. Never!

  39. California Joe says:
    March 24, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    The only way to make sure this corruption by the FBI, DOJ and Central Intelligence Agency never happens again is to arrest and prosecute every single one of the traitors including the Obama Administration heads who participated in the insurrection!

  41. cyril kurta says:
    March 24, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Just pinochet-ized those trotskyists

  42. Truthfilter says:
    March 24, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    So Mueller says that a lack of evidence doesn’t exonerate the president. Why would AG Barr even include that stupid statement in the letter? He has to know that the purpose of it was to give the DEMS an out or was Barr trying to shield his good buddy Mueller from a much anticipated backlash?

    • WSB says:
      March 24, 2019 at 9:11 pm

      I believe Barr was put into a tough spot. If he left that part out, the UniParty would have gone nuts later and accused him of not being transparent, so the lesser of two evils was to put Muller’s statement in and then quash it.

      • Linnéa says:
        March 24, 2019 at 10:21 pm

        Yep. Mueller put that in his report so Barr was forced to address it.

        I predict Meuller added obviously protected grand jury information to his report, not because it’s damaging, but because it forces Barr, by law, to black it out thus giving the Resistance a way to claim there is a coverup.

  43. Retired USMC says:
    March 24, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    If there was any doubt that PDT was going to bury the people that put this all together, that doubt is gone. That’s someone sitting with all the cards just waiting to strike.

  44. H. Hawke says:
    March 24, 2019 at 8:29 pm

  45. pucecatt says:
    March 24, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    I find it interesting that they say when even approached by bad actors Trumps people didn’t even take the bait , in all likelihood those bad actors were “plants” by the alphabet agencies . 😎

  46. Truthfilter says:
    March 24, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    We all know that the deep state coup plotters used the ongoing Mueller investigation as a legal shield from exposure. If the SDNY investigations are extensions of the Mueller probe, can they still hide behind the “ongoing investigation” excuse and refuse to testify or release information? If PDJT declassifies a document relevant or even slightly connected to one of the SDNY investigations—can they get him on obstruction? (Of course, I know they will try.)

    Besides SDNY, there are numerous other bogus and frivolous lawsuits against PDJT and his businesses pending in districts all over the country. It’s lawfare on steroids. It doesn’t matter that they’ll probably be dismissed. I just don’t get it. How does a dismissed lawsuit in Denver benefit them? Are they trying to collect oppo research through these lawsuits?

  47. concerned3 says:
    March 24, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    In the Mueller summary, it said that the Russian’s hacked Hillary Clinton Server. You mean, the Server that did not have proper security? You mean, in direct violation of the law? So, why did Mueller not prosecute and jail Hillary Clinton?

