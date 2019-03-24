President Trump Delivers First Remarks After Principal Conclusion Release From Mueller Report (video)…

CTH will break down the important granules within the “Principal Conclusion Letter” to congress in another post; including the obvious evidence of how Robert Mueller’s team have conspired to assist the impeachment agenda. However, in the interim we celebrate the predictably obvious legal finding of ‘no collusion and no obstruction‘.
Here is President Trump responding to the four page summary from AG William Barr.
Who can now perceive the true form of reality rather than the manufactured reality that is the shadows seen by the prisoners in… of… with the Corrupt Media.
The never-Trump inmates of this place do not even desire to leave their prison, for they know no better life. If they did… they would discover their worst enemy ….the sunlight of the Truth!
Hat tip to Plato… “Allegory of The Cave”
The media had 2 years to beat on Trump over the Russian nonsense. Trump has for eternity to pound the media back as Enemy of the People. Never the less, CNN will have a program on with 6 pundits assuring us that obstruction has not been ruled out.
Obstruction of something that never existed.
Projection Protection, bert – it is they who are the ‘obstructionists’ – we know that
An attempt by any politician Dim or Rhino to impeach will be suicide by a thousand cuts. US voters should start recall petitions on every Congressperson who initiates or participates in this farce. Swamp the Swamp with recalls. It will get their attention and stop this nonsense.
We Must remind all Americans….those that want to now ask the questions in Congress are the ones who thought Jussie was telling the Truth… And that should be repeated until the cows come home
Let’s start with Senator Warner!
Warner is the biggest snake of them all.
Warner is up to his neck in the crininal corruption and his MO from here on out is to cover his arse from his crimes and prosecution. I hope he goes down hard!
Obama and Brennan/Clapper had probably had Donald Trump under surveillance since 2011 when he publicly questioned Obama’s birth certificate. I can almost guaranteed it. If Obama didn’t roast Trump at that year’s correspondence dinner, Trump probably wouldn’t have run.
After the Mueller hoax/investigation, now all the leverage is in the WH and the Dems know it.
Yes, John – what he said about Trump at the WH Correspondent’s Dinner was insulting! PT left early – but, I am sure he was amused!
Oopsey – there goes that spastic finger, again – NOT amused
Donald J. Trump
Verified account
@realDonaldTrump
Follow Follow @realDonaldTrump
More
…..THIS SHOULD NEVER HAPPEN TO A PRESIDENT AGAIN!
6:56 AM – 15 Mar 2019
NO ONE WALKS AWAY.
POTUS WILL EXACT
RUTHLESS REVENGE
ON ALL THE TRAITORS.
COUNT ON IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
…and Justice for ALL!
After watching that video, he’s pissed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT is rightfully exhibiting some mucho cold anger!. I would not want to be in his crosshairs for the next two years! MAGA on Mr. President!
Trump should have run in 2012.
Was doing a little research yesterday and reread an article by Paul Sperry (RealClear Investigations). He pointed out the many flaws in the intelligence community assessment that John Brennan threw together in approximately 2 weeks back in December 2016. This report was ordered up by Obama which is one ways we know he was aware of everything One thing really stood out to me:
Begin quote:
A source close to the House investigation said Brennan himself selected the CIA and FBI analysts who worked on the ICA, and that they included former FBI counterespionage chief Peter Strzok.
“Strzok was the intermediary between Brennan and [former FBI Director James] Comey, and he was one of the authors of the ICA,” according to the source.
End Quote
Lets get the party started!
MAGA
Don’t forget that Strzok and Page talked about the commemorative CIA coin that Brennan gave him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I sincerely try not to hate. Just no place for it in my life. But I hate John Brennan
LikeLiked by 4 people
You’re not alone in your hatred of that guy! I happened to see him at Dulles (DC) airport about a year and a half ago. He is a much smaller looking man in person then he appears on TV spewing his deceit.
LikeLike
Zorro: A tidbit. Strzok born in Iran and lover Page’s mother Iranian. Therefore both likely Muslim. More Obama garbage!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
Kim is very useful as the fmr wife of Gavin Newsom. I think the “two as an item” is maybe not true – they could both be trolling her ex. It would certainly rattle Newsom seeing that his fmr wife is close to a Trump.
LikeLike
Can you imagine having a child (young son) going back-and-forth between these two camps?
LikeLike
Kimberley Guilfoyle and Newsom had no children together.
LikeLike
Re: “including the obvious evidence of how Robert Mueller’s team have conspired to assist the impeachment agenda”
Yep. Two years.
If Mueller wasn’t corrupt and dishonest, he would have announced the week after his appointment that the predicate for his appointment was fabricated and provably false opposition research.
Exactly, Linnea. You know that Mueller and all those Democrat operatives he surrounded himself with looked under every rock……they should get participation Trophies for trying.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The question is why did the scope memo to Mueller from crooked Rosie single out the Trump campaign as opposed to leaving it open to either campaign colluding with Russia? By the time Rosie wrote the “clarification” scope memo he knew who was doing the colluding and obstruction of Justice. In fact, he was obstructing justice when he wrote the clarification memo. Lock him up!
LikeLike
Hillary Clinton has nothing to say about the hoax but she does tweet about taking our guns and post about 2nd suicide from Parkland school. Weird second suicide but police wont release gender age or name or how the person died.https://twitter.com/HillaryClinton/status/1109891862649884674
LikeLiked by 3 people
I could care less what she has to say, agent – LOCK HER UP – OFF WITH HER HEAD!
LikeLiked by 4 people
🙂 🙂
So will they start eating Andrew Weismann and Co.? This should be fun!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not soon enough for me, girl – LOCK THE BUM UP – I say!
LikeLiked by 3 people
👍🇺🇸 and take his coat!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absotutalutely, lolli!
“CTH will break down the important granules within the “Principal Conclusion Letter” to congress in another post; including the obvious evidence of how Robert Mueller’s team have conspired to assist the impeachment agenda. ”
Looking forward to this – Thanks, Sundance! So many different nuances – it is mind-boggling!
Tickled pink in NY! Thank you, Sundance!!!!
Mueller’s comment was a parting shot. However, he just exposed himself as being complicit in Phase Three…Obstruction for impeachment.
So, if we can tie in communications between Mueller and Pelosi, Nadler and Company, he may have just doomed them all. Would be delicious.
And maybe the full report now gets slow-walked? LOL!
👍👍👍
Great Post, WSB! You better believe it – they are all complicit – we shall see – so far – we have uncovered their deception – more to come!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t let the blood of Lexington and Concord go without avengement, Patriots!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve waited on the release of the FISA corruption files for the President’s discretion – and when he sees fit.
But now that he’s using “illegal” over and over today…..I think it just might be soon.
LikeLiked by 4 people
IMHO – the congress critters will not be able to force AG Barr into illegal acts. Nor will AG Barr allow Mueller to testify (going around him). Whatever info Mueller and | or his team was (were) going to leak has been leaked. It feels like our new AG told Mueller & his team to wrap things up ASAP. I also have read that Huber & Horowitz now can access SC info. Since we know that our great POTUS moves at the speed of light, I’ll bet there is a lot going on right now that is invisible to the congress critters.
On another note, I do not believe congress will be allowed to denigrate the work of Mueller (he was limited in scope – and other such nonsense). Nor will they be able to imply that AG Barr is incompetent or ill informed – or any related kind of put down. Methinks anyone trying that kind of tactic will be drawn up on a short leash. Take A Schiff saying “I have evidence…” Well, why did you not give it to Mueller? Well, give it to me NOW! (have to wait & see how it plays out )
And – just like that – no more about the Boeing airplane situation. Sigh
Add my cheers to all your cheers & hurrahs.
Enter Liawatha.
https://mobile.twitter.com/ewarren/status/1109901022711959553
All presidents ‘hand pick’ their AGs.
Ask SquatsWithSocialists who she will “hand pick” if she becomes president.
Like Mueller Hand Picked 13 angry Hillary Democrat top lawyers?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yessir, and I heard on 710WOR New York—that prime ASSETTE, Sen. Gillibrand (aka JELLYBRAIN) call POTUS “a coward.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did she tell you her Dad is mixed up in the NEXVM sex cult?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
Ukraine collusion investigation. Biden made the billion dollar deal for his son Hunter while in Ukraine if memory serves.
https://mobile.twitter.com/SavingAmerica4U/status/1109200078491828224
LikeLiked by 8 people
What happens with those referrals will be Barr’s true test of judicial character.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sperry’s comment about Nunes lines up with what Sundance has been posting for a looooong time now.
Let it out.
Let it ALL out!
“Because the sentence against an evil deed is not executed quickly, therefore the hearts of the sons of men among them are given fully to do evil.” Ecclesiastes 8:11
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like that Nunes and Ratcliff are coming out with barrels blazing now! They have held their fire and are ready to finally get the answers they want…. the redactions uncovered they asked for before the midterms. Nothing the Dems can do about it. So lets see how much “truth” the slimes want to come out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
but that precedes any wikileak emails…hmmm
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is now time to go on the offense.
Really hope so now the the bs Mueller witch hunt is done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The brightest thing the Hag ever said.
“If he wins, we’ll all be hanging by the lampposts”
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yep, DOJ/FBI & Mueller had the ball for two years, they just punted. NOW trump has the ball for the next 6 years. . . . Delicious!
So how is Mueller going to square this “minor” discrepancy?
He says in his statement that the SC confirmed that the Russians hacked the DNC server and then gave the emails to WikiLeaks.
Assange is on record as having said to Hannity that WikiLeaks DID NOT get any of the DNC emails from Russia?
Both can not be right which makes one lying IMO!
IMO Assange is the type who wants the truth to be known especially when it is his name under attack. So should we expect a tweet from Mr. Assange countering Mr. Mueller?
Very interesting that Mr. Mueller would allow this issue to be possibly thrown back in his face.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He says in his statement that the SC confirmed that the Russians hacked the DNC server and then gave the emails to WikiLeaks.
Assange is on record as having said to Hannity that WikiLeaks DID NOT get any of the DNC emails from Russia?
This proves two important things. First, evidence build on faulty logic is not evidence at all, no-matter how many times it’s repeated or who repeats it. Second, my occupation is designing major computer systems. Bill’s analysis is spot on. So the company providing this information to Mueller should be reviewed carefully.
So evidence build on faulty logic is not evidence at all.
Former NSA Technical Director Bill Binney confirms the DNC files were transferred by a DNC insider.
As reported previously, a recent metadata report concluded the Guccifer 2.0 DNC files were copied too fast to have been transferred over the internet. This means they must have been transferred by a DNC insider, destroying the fake ‘Russian hacking’ narrative pushed by the CIA and much of the mainstream media.
Respected former NSA Technical Director Bill Binney of the steering group, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) has confirmed the findings of this metadata study in a memorandum to President Trump.
Binney’s letter to President Trump goes into detail, but perhaps the most significant quote is:
“The principles of physics don’t lie.”
“Someone working in the EDT time zone with a computer directly connected to the DNC server … copied 1,976 MegaBytes of data in 87 seconds onto an external storage device. That speed is many times faster than what is physically possible with a hack.”
https://redpilledworld.blogspot.com/2017/07/former-nsa-technical-director-bill.html
Like Bogey, I find this to be an enormous issue and do not believe Mueller. Cannot wait for the truth on this one! Pamela Anderson needs to write another epic poem defending the most honest man she’s ever met, ha!
LikeLiked by 3 people
So there’s no confusion, Assange is Pamela’s hero – not Mueller. She started delivering lunches to Assange in London back in October of 2016. Very strange timing. I doubt we’ve heard the last from Assange.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The US is trying to force the Embassy in London to let them take Assange.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It should be to hang a metal on him. But, I suspect it’s not.
LikeLike
Would love to see the proof that Russia hacked the DNC. I believe that is a lie. I believe Seth Rich died for downloading the emails. More coverup BS! Truth will eventually come out.
LikeLike
I wanna see Nadler and CO try to brow beat
and gang up on AG Barr. He is no pushover
they pull thier attitude with him it will be fun to watch
his responses.rier
May No Nads boil in the sleeze that drips off him. Our very own Paunchy Pilate thinks he sits in judgement over POTUS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am not taking this ass calling my President a “liar” kindly, like he just did a few minutes ago.
The gall of these people.. and the complete lack of respect for the office after everything illegal and underhanded on the Dems part. is astounding.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Dems are so ‘outraged’ watch their unintelligent masses start doxing Mueller’s democrat band of evil committee members.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw one tweet this morning that Herr Mueller and all of his team are “Republicans”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Zorro: Sure, Andrew Weismann was only at Hillary’s Victory Party to be a double top secret agent.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Clapper’s trying to look calm while he feels the walls closing in around him as he should. Hopefully, it’s the Coup participant’s turn to have the DOJ looking into their actions due to the actual evidence of crimes and abuse of power.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Clapped no longer has that “smirk” on his face and looks like he has aged about 20 years….
Too bad…….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Clap Off.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reverse targeting – is another way of saying GCHQ was authorized to spy on American Citizens. Specifically Trump’s campaign from very early 2016. So why did they need the FISA warrant process?
Did Brennan Admit to Using Reverse Targeting to Spy on the Trump Campaign?
BY JEFF CARLSON
August 20, 2018 Updated: August 20, 2018
Unlike traditional FISA surveillance, Section 702 surveillance isn’t subject to individual FISA Court approvals.
Unfortunately, significant loopholes exist regarding data collection under Section 702. For example, the FBI can “search” collected information using terms that relate to U.S. citizens, and can do so without a warrant.
Reverse targeting is one technique specifically prohibited under Section 702. Reverse targeting relates to the targeting of a foreign individual, with the intent of capturing data on a U.S. citizen.
What Brennan discussed in the interview with Maddow sounds notably similar to reverse targeting. It also sounds eerily close to what the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), disclosed in March last year.
On March 22, 2017, after learning of surveillance on the Trump transition team, Nunes gave an impromptu press conference, where he made some startling comments:
And it wasn’t just the Section 702 information gathering. There appeared to have been a significant amount of coordination and cooperation between the FBI and CIA:
MADDOW: So, it’s an intelligence sharing operation between …
BRENNAN: Right. We put together a Fusion Center at CIA that brought NSA and FBI officers together with CIA to make sure that those proverbial dots would be connected.
http://www.theepochtimes.com/did-brennan-admit-to-using-reverse-targeting-to-spy-on-the-trump-campaign_2628435.html
Was the Fusion Center, Fusion GPS? Was Fusion GPS a NSA, FBI and CIA Front?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Britain’s GCHQ was involved in collecting information regarding then-candidate Trump and transmitting it to the United States. In the summer of 2016, Robert Hannigan, the head of GCHQ, flew from London to meet personally with then-CIA Director John Brennan, The Guardian reported.
Ultimately, Brennan formed an inter-agency task force comprising an estimated six agencies and/or government departments. The FBI, Treasury, and DOJ handled the domestic inquiry into Trump and possible Russia connections. The CIA, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Agency (NSA) handled foreign and intelligence aspects.
Brennan’s inter-agency task force is not to be confused with the July 2016 FBI counterintelligence investigation, which was formed later at Brennan’s urging.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/spygate-the-true-story-of-collusion_2684629.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wolf Blitz looks like he’s been crying!
LikeLike
What “the evil they” have done to this country, to the office of President, to POTUS, FLOTUS, and all the members of the family, along with the other innocent people who were dragged in to this all because The dems lost an election should show everyone how truly evil, lying and demented they are. How anyone could ever believe anything coming out of the dem party again amazes me.
Please give a thanks of prayer to our Lord for his support and guidence through all this. I continue to pray for the protection of our great POTUS and his family.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The question every one should now be asking is…………………….
Who ordered the Code Red? (i.e. to spy on PT well before any FISA BS)
LikeLiked by 8 people
The President’s first term should start today.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes!
He was robbed of his first term!
He deserves a do-over!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brilliant, webgirl!!! 😀
I find their pontificating that P45 was right all along and mUeller has backed him up to be rather disgusting. They are just patronizing us “dummies” to make I think they are now fair and balanced….until next time, of course.
LikeLike
1.) Mueller’s team of Hillary donors, Clinton Foundation lawyers and dirty cops have already given Democrats the full Report and any background materials that can be demagogued and weaponized. They need Barr to release it all so they won’t get caught using it.
2.) Mueller tried to screw the president with the “exoneration”-thing. Ironically, the obstruction centers around firing Comey–who was fired in part for this exact on-one-hand-on-the-other-hand-thing with the Clinton e-mail Fix.
3.) Since Rodentstain wrote the “Fire Comey!/How Dare You Fire Comey!”-memo and hired Mueller, Barr made him stick around to put his name on the Obstruction declination decision. Now go away, punk.
4.) Hillary got them to insert a Seth Rich alibi for her by claiming it was the Russians who leaked the DNC emails to WikiLeaks. I’m sure they just relied on the same old report from Hillary’s employees at CrowdStrike.
5. “No American persons” helped the Russians, meaning that Carter Page wasn’t a RUSSIAN Super-Spy after all. Just an honest mistake. Coulda’ happened to anybody trying to wiretap a presidential campaign and fix an election.
An Investigation About Nothing, Of Nothing, and For Nothing–except the mad quest for power.
LikeLiked by 9 people
good points!
Excellent, Gipper!
Di Genova just echoed your point no. 3 on Fox, and has SD has been preparing us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
In honor of No Collusion/No Obstruction Day:
Waiting with all Treepers for the Sundance post on “the obvious evidence of how Robert Mueller’s team have conspired to assist the impeachment agenda.”. Still, if the Special Counsel Report finds no federal crimes to procecute under the US Code, how may the House of Representatives impeach the President of “treason, high crimes and misdemeanors”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because Mueller left the charge of obstruction up in the air which will be enough for the Dem’s to go after impeachment. But, I think the average voter will not look too kindly on their efforts with this report out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr and Rosenstein say no obstruction in Barr’s letter.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Techno_Fog/status/1109921183032594432
Won’t matter. They don’t need evidence. Impeachment is a politcal act and Mueller tossed them a softball.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Up in the air”.
Question for Sundance: will the SDNY or Congressional investigations provide the same concerns of obstruction, etc with regard to the release of the FISA docs, etc that the SC did? I hope not, but I can see the left trying to sell this BS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dems control the House and they can say and do anything they want. It’s our job to scream and shout and have the President’s back.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Your page doesn’t exist for me. Hmmm…
LikeLike
OK, RNC and Ronna McDaniel—
Put on the brass pants and go full ahead on taking apart the DemocratCommunists for trying to take down POTUS.
The 2020 Republican campaign starts TODAY.
By the way, tell uncle Mitt to shut up and get on board for POTUS.
I think she prefers Uncle Willard.
LikeLike
These people in the Legislature who insist that there was a crime need to be interviewed by FBI-DOJ to see what evidence they have and introduced into the wonderful world of process crime.
So, Congressman / Senator, you have publicly stated that you know there is evidence of a crime that the SC spent two years looking for. Records show you did not provide this evidence to the SC, why not?
Thank you for your statement that,to the best of your knowledge, there is no evidence of any crime.
Please be aware that any further further claims to there being a crime may be de facto evidence that you were not forthcoming with us today.
Please, please, please. . . let’s NOT settle, this time.
Mr. President, go for the rodents full time, all the way, no mercy.
I mentioned I feel the two terms rule needs to be revisited, given this sabotage.
Let’s give the President a chance to TRULY make America great again.
16 years from now (eighteen total) sounds about right, for POTUS to start considering retirement. To begin with.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Judicial Watch Statement on Mueller Report
(Washington, DC) — Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement in response to the Muller special counsel report summary made public by Attorney General Barr today:
…The long, national nightmare is over and President Trump has been vindicated. The corruptly-created and constitutionally abusive Mueller investigation failed to find any evidence to support the big lie that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government. We’re pleased that AG Barr rejected …
Judicial Watch has long called for the shutdown of the Mueller special counsel operation and has pursued dozens of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits into the illicit targeting and other abuses of President Trump. Judicial Watch FOIA litigation exposed, for example:
The dossier-based Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant applications targeting President Trump
FBI payments to Christopher Steele
FBI firing of Steele
Extensive DOJ (Ohr) collusion w/Steele, Simpson, Fusion GPS
No court hearings by defrauded FISA courts before warrants were issued
Anti-Trump bias by Mueller deputy Andrew Weissmann
JW has some some heavy lifting and deserve our support.
has done some
The left has engaged in citizen alienation, turning average people against the president based on lies. The word Satan in Hebrew means Accuser, Ironic since it’s Satan who is the source of all evil. Satan’s not accusing his own evil minions. He and his ilk accuse the innocent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve heard this before.
https://mobile.twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1109935894163787778
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mr President!
The ONLY way for this to NEVER happen to another President in the Future is to come down hard on the criminals in the Obama Administration, FBI/CIA/DOJ and other countries that colluded with with Obama people to frame Trump!
Mr. President , you have to show the country and the world that this anti-american behavior of targeting another political party is wrong, very wrong. Using all the POWERS of our intelligent agencies to do what was done to you, should be treason!
Mr President if they is NOT arrested and charged Fake news, Leftists/Dems/Deep STATE will continue doing what they are doing. Just tweeting is NOT going to do it, you must stamp out the evil doers! Don’t wait for another attack against you.
We love you, Mr. President, and we don’t want you or your family and friends have to suffer from the hands of these evil-doers. You have our permission to take them out.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“We love you, Mr. President, and we don’t want you or your family and friends have to suffer from the hands of these evil-doers. You have our permission to take them out.”
Does he? Let me think about it.
I thought about it.
Yes, he does.
Go for it, Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Listening to Michael Zeldin on CNN right now on Mueller’s decision not to render any comment on “obstruction”, he is objective and doing President Trump no harm.
LikeLike
Oh, brother.
LikeLike
Husband and I will never forget or forgive corrupt/criminals I our gov and media for doing this. Never!
LikeLike
.👍🇺🇸
The only way to make sure this corruption by the FBI, DOJ and Central Intelligence Agency never happens again is to arrest and prosecute every single one of the traitors including the Obama Administration heads who participated in the insurrection!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Letter from Rep. Collins to Nadler. His further investigation is unconstitutional.
https://republicans-judiciary.house.gov/press-release/collins-to-nadler-democrat-investigation-an-abuse-of-power-assault-on-rule-of-law/
Just pinochet-ized those trotskyists
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Mueller says that a lack of evidence doesn’t exonerate the president. Why would AG Barr even include that stupid statement in the letter? He has to know that the purpose of it was to give the DEMS an out or was Barr trying to shield his good buddy Mueller from a much anticipated backlash?
LikeLike
I believe Barr was put into a tough spot. If he left that part out, the UniParty would have gone nuts later and accused him of not being transparent, so the lesser of two evils was to put Muller’s statement in and then quash it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. Mueller put that in his report so Barr was forced to address it.
I predict Meuller added obviously protected grand jury information to his report, not because it’s damaging, but because it forces Barr, by law, to black it out thus giving the Resistance a way to claim there is a coverup.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could be but it will not matter. If any of them leaks a redaction, Barr knows where to look.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there was any doubt that PDT was going to bury the people that put this all together, that doubt is gone. That’s someone sitting with all the cards just waiting to strike.
👍🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
There we go. Nice!
After putting our POTUS and our country through 2 years of this hoax, I am looking forward to our great counter-puncher VSGPDJT unleashing payback on all the treasonous bastages.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find it interesting that they say when even approached by bad actors Trumps people didn’t even take the bait , in all likelihood those bad actors were “plants” by the alphabet agencies . 😎
LikeLike
We all know that the deep state coup plotters used the ongoing Mueller investigation as a legal shield from exposure. If the SDNY investigations are extensions of the Mueller probe, can they still hide behind the “ongoing investigation” excuse and refuse to testify or release information? If PDJT declassifies a document relevant or even slightly connected to one of the SDNY investigations—can they get him on obstruction? (Of course, I know they will try.)
Besides SDNY, there are numerous other bogus and frivolous lawsuits against PDJT and his businesses pending in districts all over the country. It’s lawfare on steroids. It doesn’t matter that they’ll probably be dismissed. I just don’t get it. How does a dismissed lawsuit in Denver benefit them? Are they trying to collect oppo research through these lawsuits?
LikeLike
In the Mueller summary, it said that the Russian’s hacked Hillary Clinton Server. You mean, the Server that did not have proper security? You mean, in direct violation of the law? So, why did Mueller not prosecute and jail Hillary Clinton?
LikeLike