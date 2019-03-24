Alan Dershowitz Discusses the Conniving Political Duplicity of Team Mueller…

Alan Dershowitz is exactly correct on the point; but he’s incorrect on the Mueller team’s motive.
Team Mueller didn’t punt the Obstruction issue to the Attorney General because Mueller’s a coward…. Team Mueller punted the Obstruction issue because they specifically wanted to create room for The House to work an impeachment angle. It was a political decision.
We just hope Trump dishes out to Rat dung-beetles one-tenth the measure these seditious creeps and thugs tried meting out to him.
I pity the aide that councils to let this go and focus on 2020. 9 out of 10 political operations would absolutely council moving on and focusing on reelection. I’m counting on PDJT being a force for GOOD and rejecting that advice and actually shinning the brightest light ever on the swamp and all of those that attempted and are still attempting to take him and his kids and his business, and his voters, down. It may be the President, singularly , that has the resolve and the clarity of mind to actually do so. We shall see.
Mueller and Hillary’s imbeded assault lawyers knew they didn’t have a collusion or Russian conspiracy case well over a year ago, so they started charging people with any ridiculous thing they could think of and began using gestapo tactics in an attempt to goad the president into firing the SC so they could manufacture a Nixonian “Saturday Night Massacre” fantasy scenario and potential obstruction charge. . . , but Trump did not take the bait.
As W.C Fields would say:
“You can’t cheat an honest man”
Congratulations President Trump.
Exactly right!
This was all designed to lay a trap… as far back as during the election when they were trying to goad Trump into colluding with Russians.
I have no doubt the Russians did nothing. And that every single claim of election interference was on the part of the Deep State, who then tried to frame the fingerprints of it on to Trump and Russia.
Yes, and from what I’ve heard about Barr’s synopsis so far is that
Team Trump turned down several overtures from “Russians” during the campaign. . . . . hope we get to see who those “Russians” really were.
One was the female attorney who was allowed in country by Loretta Lynch and worked with Fusion GPS.
Mueller is a worm. Hope he visits with McCain soon
As a worm, he will fit in well.
“[…] leaves unresolved what the Special Counsel views as ‘difficult issues’ of law and fact […]”
Hey, Bob. Bob-O. Isn’t that what you get paid the Big Bucks for, there, pal? To figure out those “‘difficult issues’ of law and fact”? Feel like I didn’t get my money’s worth.
Actually I think Barr did make the call–as he says, along with Rod Rosenstein, to not charge after SC Mueller left the question open.
His logic about whether to charge for Obstruction of Justice is impeccable–no crime, most purported “actions” in public (probably tweets), and overall any action does not meet the guidelines used for such charges.
The fact that the Left would ignore that is not surprising–remember that rules are for “the little people”—or anyone not in their sphere.
And again, Barr was absolutely correct to retain Rosenstein so that he can be on the hook for this decision, as well as helping to find the 6(e) and other materials from Mueller’s report that cannot be made public.
DeGenova told us that Barr was a good guy and I”m seeing the evidence to back-up DeGenova’s claim.
Mueller didn’t make a mistake on the Obstruction Waffle. He intentionally threw another turd in the bowl for Nadler and Schiff-less to feast on for the upcoming 2020 election!
Mueller is a coup co-conspirator!
Mueller is a politician ,and reportedly a corrupt one. He’s doing what they do. The mistake was to have assumed that he was some kind of an impartial judge. The only chance of finding an uncorrupted judge would be to o look among the general public, not from among people in important positions of power.
Mueller is a friend of Dubya’s so is an anti-American globalist like Obama and Jeb! (please clap)…
What was obstructed? The investigation went on and exonerated the president?
Fake investigation…no obstruction.
Scrubbing Page and Strzok’s phones before dismissing them is obstruction of justice
Dersh’s whole schtick from the beginning has been to create credible cover for Hillary. Never trusted him.
Yes, it has.
If the finding is there was no collusion and no crime…. it is ABSURD that there is any “obstruction” for an imaginary crime.
test
Bridge on the River Kwai is on TCM Monday at 5PM
….be happy in your work!
