Alan Dershowitz Discusses the Conniving Political Duplicity of Team Mueller…

Alan Dershowitz is exactly correct on the point; but he’s incorrect on the Mueller team’s motive.

Team Mueller didn’t punt the Obstruction issue to the Attorney General because Mueller’s a coward…. Team Mueller punted the Obstruction issue because they specifically wanted to create room for The House to work an impeachment angle. It was a political decision.

If Mueller thought Trump obstructed justice he would've said so. Leaving his superiors to make that judgment is a political decision, an attempt to leave the question of obstruction to Democrats in Congress. pic.twitter.com/KRVlsiPH90 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 24, 2019

