Sanctimonious Comey Heads Toward the Exit…

The pontificating, smug, condescending and sanctimonious former FBI Director; who appointed himself the arbiter of all moral virtue; is apparently attempting to steer his high-horse toward the exit of a Mueller narrative he created.

In typical leftist fashion, James Comey now attempts to distance himself from the damage he created; and position his sheeple followers to accept the lack of actual substance behind his prior snake-oil promises.

What an absolute fraud this guy is.

It is stunning to think he once was the Director of the FBI… Then again, the 2.0 version in Christopher Wray isn’t much of an improvement. I digress.

JAMES COMEY […] But not everyone knows what it “must” say. Even though I believe Mr. Trump is morally unfit to be president of the United States, I’m not rooting for Mr. Mueller to demonstrate that he is a criminal. I’m also not rooting for Mr. Mueller to “clear” the president. I’m not rooting for anything at all, except that the special counsel be permitted to finish his work, charge whatever cases warrant charging and report on his work.

President Trump’s constant attacks on the special counsel, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Justice Department over the past two years raised the prospect that he would interfere to stop the special counsel’s work. It is deeply concerning that the president of the United States would try to protect himself by torching the institutions of justice. But he hasn’t used his authority to end Mr. Mueller’s work. (That would have been a crisis of a different order — shutting down the investigation, rather than just trying to undermine its credibility.) So we are in a position to wonder and hope about the report’s content. […] I have no idea whether the special counsel will conclude that Mr. Trump knowingly conspired with the Russians in connection with the 2016 election or that he obstructed justice with the required corrupt intent. I also don’t care. I care only that the work be done, well and completely. If it is, justice will have prevailed and core American values will have been protected at a time when so much of our national leadership has abandoned its commitment to truth and the rule of law. (read more)

Advertisements