Sanctimonious Comey Heads Toward the Exit…

The pontificating, smug, condescending and sanctimonious former FBI Director; who appointed himself the arbiter of all moral virtue; is apparently attempting to steer his high-horse toward the exit of a Mueller narrative he created.
In typical leftist fashion, James Comey now attempts to distance himself from the damage he created; and position his sheeple followers to accept the lack of actual substance behind his prior snake-oil promises.
What an absolute fraud this guy is.
It is stunning to think he once was the Director of the FBI… Then again, the 2.0 version in Christopher Wray isn’t much of an improvement. I digress.
JAMES COMEY […] But not everyone knows what it “must” say. Even though I believe Mr. Trump is morally unfit to be president of the United States, I’m not rooting for Mr. Mueller to demonstrate that he is a criminal. I’m also not rooting for Mr. Mueller to “clear” the president. I’m not rooting for anything at all, except that the special counsel be permitted to finish his work, charge whatever cases warrant charging and report on his work.
President Trump’s constant attacks on the special counsel, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Justice Department over the past two years raised the prospect that he would interfere to stop the special counsel’s work. It is deeply concerning that the president of the United States would try to protect himself by torching the institutions of justice. But he hasn’t used his authority to end Mr. Mueller’s work. (That would have been a crisis of a different order — shutting down the investigation, rather than just trying to undermine its credibility.) So we are in a position to wonder and hope about the report’s content.
[…] I have no idea whether the special counsel will conclude that Mr. Trump knowingly conspired with the Russians in connection with the 2016 election or that he obstructed justice with the required corrupt intent. I also don’t care.
I care only that the work be done, well and completely. If it is, justice will have prevailed and core American values will have been protected at a time when so much of our national leadership has abandoned its commitment to truth and the rule of law. (read more)
I don’t know which was better—the article, the almost in tears pic, the little fiddle or the Growacet pills!
How about some deep photo analysis of the Growacet box pic.
It is an unopened box, yet it appears there was two boxes.
Someone only took one pill.
What other historical figure is reported to have had only one stone?
Just saying…
‘And Himmler had somethin’ similar…”
I wish I could shove comedy’s hypocrisy down his throat. The Obama administration is doing everything they are accusing President Trump of doing. So infuriating. I pray they fall into the pit they have dug from Trump. Den of vipers all of them.
Yeah, Comey is beyond needing a lesson. F him. Creepy loser.
I hope he never lives down the damage he’s done to every institution he touched.
Comey couldn’t care less what damage he’s done or what the masses think. It’s that very trait that allowed him to do what he did.
I believe the term that describes Comey is psychopath.
Ozero was the head viper:
As Emperor Tiberius said, “Caligula is a viper that has nursed at Rome’s bosom….”
Comey’s one of the many clowns who should lose their clearance.
“Those orange suits?
Do they come in big-and-tall sizes?”
Well Comey would need overgrown baby size, with less crotch area and a rear flap.
Psalm 73 from Scripture saw him coming:
“3 For I was envious at the foolish, [when] I saw the prosperity of the wicked.
4 For [there are] no bands in their death: but their strength [is] firm.
5 They [are] not in trouble [as other] men; neither are they plagued like [other] men.
6 Therefore pride compasseth them about as a chain; violence covereth them [as] a garment.
7 Their eyes stand out with fatness: they have more than heart could wish.
8 They are corrupt, and speak wickedly [concerning] oppression: they speak loftily.
9 They set their mouth against the heavens, and their tongue walketh through the earth.
10 Therefore his people return hither: and waters of a full [cup] are wrung out to them.
11 And they say, How doth God know? and is there knowledge in the most High?
12 Behold, these [are] the ungodly, who prosper in the world; they increase [in] riches.
13 Verily I have cleansed my heart [in] vain, and washed my hands in innocency.
14 For all the day long have I been plagued, and chastened every morning.
15 If I say, I will speak thus; behold, I should offend [against] the generation of thy children.
16 When I thought to know this, it [was] too painful for me;
17 Until I went into the sanctuary of God; [then] understood I their end. (Psalms 73:3, KJV)”
Perfect. “Their eyes stand out with fatness.”
Sanctimony is a sacrament of the lepht. (…along with abortion/infanticide, racism [politically approved only], etc.)
First paragraph is awesome writing!
Thanks for that, “Mr. No Reasonable Prosecutor.” Sheesh!
Comey thinking he needs to go hide out in that Iowa corn field again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah………….THAT’S what he wanted to when he LEAKED FBI DOCUMENTS to his buddy the law perfessor to LEAK to a compliant media ally to, in his own words, trigger a special counsel investigation.
He’s gotta say sumthin’ to save face if indeed President Trump is cleared of “collusion” by Mueller.
Trouble for Comey is………….his prior statements are on video…..audio…..print……and they don’t add up to this new statement.
Some of these people are so far gone they can’t see what they’ve done to themselves.
But we care when everyone everyday talk about collusion and Russia. We reach to a point it feels a direct attack on us and worst part PTrump is having hard time to defend himself. I donot care of Rebuilding a great FBI and deep state again and 99% are great folks work there. I want to see crying fake msm, indictments of deep state actors, previous administration folks and Hillary’s email fair investigation but no wait for 2 more year of another SC and then boom 2020 so we have to wait.
James Comey: What I Want From the Mueller Report
“I am rooting for a demonstration to the world that the United States justice system works.”
When you are looking out from the top the gallows you will know. When you swing from a rope the world will too.
Comey illegally leaked his memos (diaries) of his interactions with the President to start a fraudulent special counsel. He also bragged how sending Strzok and Pientka to ambush
Flynn wouldn’t have worked on Obama or Bush people. What a sickening group of self important bureaucrats fills the DOJ.
DS – well-stated about the self-serving DOJ bureaucrats.
That bragging about bushwhacking Flynn is a video clip that should be played over and over, as Comey’s legacy. Targeting the innocent. Abuse of power. Snarking with his political allies about “scoring” in the political blood sport he’d turned his FBI team to play. Enjoying the group chuckle behind blind justice’s back. Thanks for reminding me, DS.
The amount of dishonesty in high places is cause for great concern. It is pervasive, near overwhelming. We need to be praying for this nation, that a spirit of repentance would sweep over the land and lead to restoration.
@Paul B.
How very nice.
How many cups of green tea did it take to come up with that fantasy?
This bastard should spend his final days in prison but knowing he won’t, I’d love for a group of frat boys to tar and feather him, put in the woods, then call the authorities and the press, who’d get there to take the pictures. Oh, and he should be tied naked to a tree. What a sight.
Yeah, I’m still trying to get past Coney saying he had his friend leak memos hoping they would appoint a special counsel. Special counsel for what????? There was no crime.
History will not be kind to this delusional megalomaniac. And the good thing is that he will live to see it. Remember, the Right and the Left hate this guy ( the left true -believrrs think he cost Hil the election.) There will be many books written about this mess and Comey won’t fare well, no matter who the writer is
You know, the story of sedition is a so complicated and the media will work so hard to obfuscate that I fear the public will just tune out, which is, of course, what the left wants. Only if major names are arrested will the public pay attention. I fear even IF Trump declassified everything, the Dems effective spin teams would go to work immediately on every channel and they’d control the narrative with THEIR interpretation of what happened.
I really wish Trump and anyone willing to help him win re-election would actually work hard to PROVE the crime that was committed against Judge Kavanaugh. Prove that Ford and her puppets planned the whole thing, that Ford was LYING, that Feinstein and all the Dems on the panel were fine with FRAMING the judge and there you have it–corruption in plain sight, an easy story to understand and the public is invested in that story because of the visuals that are still fresh in their mind. Plus, it blows holes in the phony feminist crap we’ve been having to listen to for the last couple of years.
Most of the public has ALREADY tuned out
Huh?
What?
What’s a FISA…a new kind of sneaker?
Barr is positioned perfectly to glide this puppy to it’s predetermined soft landing. No one goes to jail. No one is held to account. And the beat goes on in The Swamp.
he is a traitorous piece of shit that deserves to flushed down the toilet
Mr Comey. You have never told us specially what you are accusing President Trump of doing.
You, on the other hand, are guilty of specific crimes.
Be assured that a ‘reasonable prosecuter’ is waiting to charge and prosecute your willful actions.
From the Jeopardy TV game show…….
Alex: what is a sanctimonious ass?
Contestant : who is James Comey?
Alex: correct answer!
How about the disgusting traitor Comey, together with enablers Rosenstein (through malice) and Sessions (through pathological cowardice) PAY ALL THE COSTS of the phony “investigation”.
I resent that even a fraction of a cent of MY tax money goes to cover those costs and pay for potentially felonious Mueller’s luxurious life.
It should be said…..
Brennen is still holding out for indictments on Trump and all his kids.
