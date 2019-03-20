President Trump High Energy Remarks at Lima, Ohio, Army Tank Plant… (video)

Earlier this afternoon President Donald Trump delivered a speech in Lima, Ohio, at an Army tank plant. The overall speech held a jobs and economic focus highlighting a strong U.S. economy that continues to expand.

Within the remarks President Trump mixed in a wide variety of current event topics including U.S. military success against ISIS; and the need for GM and the UAW to come to terms, then sell or re-lease the Lordstown, Ohio, auto plant.

Interesting tweet from Bloomberg reporter:

Trump again said GM should sell Lordstown plant if not making cars there. GM tells @margarettalev: "We have received inquiries from interested parties related to the Lordstown Complex and the Chevrolet Cruze.

We will consider any that are truly viable business opportunities." — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 20, 2019

Looks like President Trump drawing attention to the opportunity has led to GM receiving multiple inquiries….

