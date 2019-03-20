President Trump High Energy Remarks at Lima, Ohio, Army Tank Plant… (video)

Earlier this afternoon President Donald Trump delivered a speech in Lima, Ohio, at an Army tank plant. The overall speech held a jobs and economic focus highlighting a strong U.S. economy that continues to expand.
Within the remarks President Trump mixed in a wide variety of current event topics including U.S. military success against ISIS; and the need for GM and the UAW to come to terms, then sell or re-lease the Lordstown, Ohio, auto plant.
Interesting tweet from Bloomberg reporter:
Looks like President Trump drawing attention to the opportunity has led to GM receiving multiple inquiries….
Make ’em a offer that can’t refuse… But really, when, in our history, has there ever been a President to go out in the field and get his hands dirty, all for US?
I cant remember one.
President Reagan was hands on in Fort Wayne Indiana – filling sandbags to subdue flooding. Media hated that. Said he the President could have been shot, should protect the ‘office’. Meanwhile people in Fort Wayne were grateful for his support.
Thank you President Reagan – and thank you President Trump from a Fort Wayne native.
Mcstain getting the proper throttling deserved. Now, time to move on he’s dead.
Yes, he gave McCain a final tribute lol. It was perfect.
Nope. McStain was a traitor and a coward that hid behind his fake brain cancer. It would not surprise me if he was alive and hiding out in a basement in AZ.
Judicial Watch Obtains IRS Documents Revealing McStain’s Subcommittee Staff Director Urged IRS to Engage in “Financially Ruinous” Targeting
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-obtains-irs-documents-revealing-mccains-subcommittee-staff-director-urged-irs-to-engage-in-financially-ruinous-targeting/
Free tanks to countries that offer to prosecute deep state members. We can ship each tank with 4 members. President Trump will extradite!
I really enjoyed watching this whole speech. I cannot , for the life of me, imagining ANY current RINO or Democrat going to a this tank factory and giving a speech that would work. I ESPECIALLY like how the President put daylight between the UNION Joes’ and their leadership. He directly called them out twice….. once regarding the GM plant closing in Ohio and then in general in how the rank and file are with Trump and the leadership can’t stop voting and pushing for Democrats. He did a great job of taking credit for all the jobs in that room…. and he hit the unions on what they charge in dues. NEVER EVER heard a politician do that. Nope. 2020 is going to be something else.
Plus a lot of solid slamming of Ozero on the “mess they left”. No wonder the left hates Trump, he rubs their noses in their steaming pile of dodo.
“President Donald Trump explained why he did not like the late Senator John McCain, listing reasons why, on Wednesday after taking the stage at an Ohio battle tank factory….”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/20/heres-why-donald-trump-still-does-not-like-john-mccain/
McStain was behind the IRS scandal (see above) and his aide, David Kramer seeded the clinton propaganda rag to the press and FBI.
True Traitor
That was so inspiring. God bless America and God bless President Trump.
Fox News bailed on coverage of today’s event.
Paul Ryan influence already?
Time for some STIFF tariffs on German cars. (Germany backing away from NATO commitments.)
