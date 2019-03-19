Decepticon Paul Ryan Joins Fox News Board of Directors…

A week after saying any Democrat who made the 2020 presidential race about “Trump’s personality” will beat him, Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch hires Paul Ryan to serve as a board member for the news organization. This announcement follows on the heels of Fox News hiring the former head of the DNC, Donna “Debate-Gate” Brazile, as a contributor.

Yes, it is clear to see the direction and intent of Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch.

It must also be remembered that in 2013 Fox News worked behind the scenes to facilitate the Senate’s comprehensive immigration reform platform. Additionally, a year later, Murdoch himself advocated for Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio as the preferred candidates in 2016, using Megyn Kelly to achieve their objective. Yes, it is all one unfortunate, political and ideological continuum.

(NBC News) Fox Corporation debuted as a public company on Tuesday with a new board member — former House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The company, which includes Fox News and the Fox broadcasting network, had been dubbed by some in the media industry as “New Fox.” On Tuesday it announced the completion of its separation from 21st Century Fox, which houses the company’s TV and movie assets that are being acquired by Walt Disney Co. The new entity will trade on the Nasdaq exchange. (read more)

