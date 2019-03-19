Decepticon Paul Ryan Joins Fox News Board of Directors…

A week after saying any Democrat who made the 2020 presidential race about “Trump’s personality” will beat him, Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch hires Paul Ryan to serve as a board member for the news organization. This announcement follows on the heels of Fox News hiring the former head of the DNC, Donna “Debate-Gate” Brazile, as a contributor.
Yes, it is clear to see the direction and intent of Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch.
It must also be remembered that in 2013 Fox News worked behind the scenes to facilitate the Senate’s comprehensive immigration reform platform. Additionally, a year later, Murdoch himself advocated for Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio as the preferred candidates in 2016, using Megyn Kelly to achieve their objective. Yes, it is all one unfortunate, political and ideological continuum.
(NBC News) Fox Corporation debuted as a public company on Tuesday with a new board member — former House Speaker Paul Ryan.
The company, which includes Fox News and the Fox broadcasting network, had been dubbed by some in the media industry as “New Fox.” On Tuesday it announced the completion of its separation from 21st Century Fox, which houses the company’s TV and movie assets that are being acquired by Walt Disney Co. The new entity will trade on the Nasdaq exchange. (read more)
No one NEEDS FOX News. All of these news orgs are there because of cable subscriptions. Cutting the cord cuts there basic funding. They have created their own demise.
With this move, Fox has hired an anti-Trump strategist
To join the others Fox has on staff already
Well they are still behind the eight ball,
Rumor had it that Brett Bair behind the scene pushed the Judge Jeanine suspension or more. Brett denied. Liberal rinos. We need another party and OAN needs to push harder and become larger
I’ll say this again.
News: Harris Faulkner, Jesse Watters, Jeanine Pirro.
Business: Charles, Lou, Trish.
Are America/Trump supportershttps://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/exclusive-source-claims-fox-news-host-secretly-worked-to-get-jeanine-pirro-suspended-to-curry-favor-with-democrats/
There’s long been reported a rift between the “News” faction at Fox (the news readers Baeir, Shep, Chrissy Wallace, etc) and the “Opinion” faction (Hannity, Tucker, Judge Jeanine, etc).
The “News” faction look down their noses at the Opinion folks, seeing themselves as the more high-minded “journalists”(TM)
You can easily discern the difference in tone.
The “News” faction are globalist, everything-Dem-and-commie-is-just-dandy-with-us toadies
Shepard Smith was the other.
Yup. Cut the cable, and cut the broadcast antenae wire, as well.
Why would you not only invite, but PAY for the enemy to come into your house?
Clearly, there is more than one kind of incest.
What’s Fox so nervous about? May as well hire Amapour at well… /s
Moaning Joe.
Paul Ryan won a statewide election (a Senator) and then LOST when he ran nationally with Romney– that’s his record. PDJT won the nation. PR has no clue on personality. PDJT will win in a landslide BECAUSE of his personality and backbone, both of which PR lacks. In regards to Fox News, their “toast” or if I were Italian, “dead to me” and NEVER to be turned to again. oh an on a happier note Happy St Joseph’s day y’all!
Happy St Joseph’s day to you as well 🙂
Dam, after Brazile, they could have hired Hitler next. I guess Ryan isn’t too far off. Fox is off the rails. Tucker better look for safe exits just in case it goes badly very quickly.
You do realize that old Rupert has always seen himself as a “King Maker”, don’t you? That is his way of operating.
Well I’m all for Jamie Lannister going over to his castle to make this right… (sorry for the Game of Thrones reference).
Tucker sucks.
Watch his show with a critical eye.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/exclusive-source-claims-fox-news-host-secretly-worked-to-get-jeanine-pirro-suspended-to-curry-favor-with-democrats/
Read the article.
the article points to Shep & Brett as the backstabbers. Tucker is FNCs #1 moneymaker in his slot. Judge Jeanine is more vulnerable as a weekend host.
The swamp is at least 90% of government at all levels and now a growing percentage of Fox. It would take 10 PDJT terms to even put a dent in an ocean wide and deep swamp.
For the first time, I think I’m starting to take the name of this forum, “The Last Refuge,” seriously…
Let them try – trump never gets old. Ever – they will throw everything at him. When he wins again (if no fraud) – we will be stronger than ever before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll watch what I want, and won’t what I don’t. Not that I watch fox all that often.
Ryan couldn’t defeat Trump while Speaker, he won’t affect the outcome working for FAUX.
The directors gig will pay some nice bucks and he will have access to private wings. His real gig will be for which ever company or industry Tom Donahue chooses him to lobby for.
It will be interesting to see how long Tucker and Hannity can hold on.
In the past, their stellar ratings protected them, but Judge Jeanine had fantastic ratings and they torched her.
Tick-Tock.
Fabulous, walt!
“telling people what to think” rang a bell:
“In a nutshell ‘Progressive Values’ is the art of telling people what’s good for them, then calling them intolerant when they say no it’s not.”
— Treehouse commenter Weeper, 2017
Will Megyn now return next like the picture?
Paul Ryan is now safe from any public or on air criticism from any Fox employee. The fix is in now. The Murdochs were never Trump’s friend but they are now fully out of the shadows and have publicly and unabashedly joined the TDS anti Trump bandwagon. The wagon seems to be roaring at full throttle. Why now and so obviously? Did Trump’s McCain criticisms finally trigger an all out meltdown after all of his trade tariffs, his anti globalist actions and other policies?
Maybe the Murdochs are embarrassed by the overt coziness between Trump and some of their on air hosts this sent them over the top. Or did the Dems shaming campaign dupe the Murdochs into turning on their own viewers and employees?
Must be why Lou Dobbs wasn’t on tonight. He HATES Paul Ryan and calls him out often.
Once you get past the public access quality of OAN broadcast, the reporting is decent.
Switch to OAN.
Perhaps I should refrain from commenting at all but I really find the pre-Trump Megy [sic] Kelly much more attractive to the short haired trans man she has become.
Look down..
…Down at the sand you are told your feet are planted on. See the inexolerable erosion? Do you see the very ground around you shrinking?
Do NOT panic.
Your feet are on solid rock.
Only the surrounding sand is shifting.
When called for judgement, those who live their faith will have rewards.
And those rewards aren’t just ephemeral. Steady as she goes, stay the course, and your children’s children will remember you well.
How did any of the well laid plans of Murdoch Inc work out in the last election? The average age of a Fox viewer is about 70 and Trump needs more than that geriatric demographic to win. Which is why he uses social media so effectively, better than any Democrat with the exception of AOC. I don’t see this as harming Trump that much. On the other hand, Fox is committing suicide before our eyes by trying to appeal to the left. It’s not going to work out well for them.
Hiring a failed Democrat operative who lost with peace and prosperity (never happened brfore), who also rigged the debate(s) for Hillary. Ridiculous.
Imagine what else is going on.
Snakes On A Plan
Having a hard time determining what their plan is, patrick – slithering around in the dark just gets you stepped on or smashed to smithereens – yes?
Same plan as always.
Sell us something that makes them the most money.
Is a Cox conservative news outlet still possible?
Who really cares who Fox hires? Never watched them in the past! And, you just can’t get much slimier than Lyin’ Ryan.
Eventually, Fox will relegate itself to irrelevance.
I have said from the beginning that who ever Hired Paul Ryan would in the end be sorry for doing so because when it comes down to them doing anything to upset this poor pathetic loser they will find out the hard way that he will smile at their face and stab them in the back and just sell them down the river while he is at it.. Nothing new for him He is just another snake and a big one at that
I love OANN.
I sense there is a Repub primary challenge afoot to try and beat up PDJT before the General. Won’t work as it will just warm him up for the kill.
I posted something I feel about what Paul Ryan will do to Fox and the monators took my post and off it went so anyway guess I must have said something they didn’t like. Oh well such is life..
I thought I was being truthful
One America News Network is all I have to say.
https://www.oann.com
Some sources are reporting Fox’s Bret Baier and Shep Smith and their staffs are among those behind the suspension of Judge Janine Pirro. Bret Baier says it was not him. Shep Smith has not commented.
The question really is “why is Fox censoring Judge Janine Pirro for asking an uncomfortable question”? Does Fox support free speech or are they CAIR’s bitches?
So where do “normal” people, like my 90 year old Mother who has no other way of obtaining “news,” get their information except from the corrupt CNN, MSNBC and Fox? Right now my Mother watches Fox all day (what else can a 90 year old woman do?). She believes she’s getting the conservative view point.
Buying their own destruction.
FOX – Fake Opinionated Xenophobes
The only FOX shows I tune into is Tucker, sometimes Hannity, sometimes Laura Inghram, and Jeanine Pirro. Tucker Carlson most of all though. If it wasn’t for him I probably wouldn’t bother with FOX.
