Macron Cracks Down on Yellow Vest Protests – Blocks Champs-Elysees Avenue, Replaces Police Chief…

Following a weekend of clashes, violence and stores burned in the city of Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron has replaced the police chief and announced blockades to keep yellow vest protesters away from key tourist destinations.
PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister announced a ban Monday on yellow vest protests along the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris and in two other cities following riots on Saturday that left luxury stores ransacked and charred from arson fires.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the ban will apply for an unspecified period in the neighborhoods that have been “the most impacted” in the cities of Paris, Bordeaux and Toulouse, where repeated destruction has occurred since the yellow vest protest movement began in November.
He also said Paris police chief Michel Delpuech will be replaced this week by prefect Didier Lallement. Philippe announced the measures following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and top security officials that sought to avoid a repeat of Saturday’s violence, in which rioters set life-threatening fires, ransacked luxury stores and attacked police around the Champs-Elysees. Many of those high-end boutiques remained closed on Monday, some of them charred from arson fires set.
He acknowledged “dysfunction” in French police operations on Saturday, rejecting “inappropriate” orders given to security forces to use fewer rubber bullets following a controversy about the numerous injuries they’ve caused at previous protests. (read more)
Recent National approval ratings amid G7 members: Justin Trudeau, Canada; Emmanuel Macron, France; Angela Merkel, Germany; Theresa May, U.K.; Giuseppe Conte, Italy; and Shinzo Abe, Japan.
Yeah, like that’s going to stop them!
What happens when the tourists in these locations break out their own yellow vests?
So then what stops us from donning our yellow vests?
This is going to go over like a ton of bricks.
Today Rush said Trump has the highest rating from the GOP of any President on modern history. If these numbers hold, there are so many Republicans supporting him he should easily win a second term (depending on how much more cheating the Dems do this time around — as we know they’ve been doing a lot of practicing during the mid-terms).
Hence it’s super important as many of us Treepers as possible sign up to be election judges. Not just for the general election but for the primaries as well.
The more eagle eyes monitoring the process the better.
All PDJT has to do is keep doing what he’s doing.
Macron has got to go!
France has been doing all the heavy lifting against this globalist nightmare.
I’m waiting for Germany to see the light. Things could change quickly.
But they have no guns. Only their socialist government has guns.
What has France done ? They have voted for open border and EU & globalism at every lection. Macro was voted in over nationalist and globalist candidates.
France is also one of the biggest islamic enclave in the EU and is not far behind the UK in term of promoting/protecting islamic extremism and sharia.
And for the current protest, they are not about forced migration and globalism, but taxes.
The movement is primarily wanting more tax on the rich.
Do you know for fact the people have voted for it or has the clandestine services rigged the voting boxes?
Keep pushing NWO. There will be a reckoning at some point.
I’ve read somewhere a while back convincing evidence that the Yellow Jacket movement has been hijacked by the left unlike the composition of the earliest protests.
Yeah, Zippy, that kind of behavior would not come from French citizens concerned about their nation.
I saw verified tweeters on Saturday claiming that the Yellow Vests are protesting because Macron won’t do anything about Climate Change. Good gawd.
The violence seems to be a new thing, before it was mostly the police attacking the Yellow Vests.
Has the French version of Antifa infiltrated the Yellow Vests which caused these fires and lootings?
Wouldn’t be surprised
1789 – 2.0
Does anybody have a clue what these Yellow Vest riots are all about? /LEJ
I am John “Yellow Vest” Galt!!
Funny how when some of those newly arrived from others societies would block traffic, set cars in fire, create no go zones etc., the French government didn’t seem to respond with so much attention and vigor.
What a perfect setting for the Clark Griswold family to stumble upon.
