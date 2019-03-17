President Trump Rightly Tells General Motors and UAW to Get Their Act Together – Lordstown Ohio, Auto-Plant…

Calling attention to the brutally obvious is a key element to President Trump’s use of Twitter. In this example President Trump (the business executive) highlights how GM is shutting an Ohio auto-plant at the same time multiple auto manufacturers are expanding operations in the U.S.
President Trump is 100% correct. In just the past few months, specifically as an outcome of the USMCA, six auto companies have decided to massively expand U.S. operations and spend over $20 billion on auto-manufacturing investments in the U.S.
It makes no sense for an existing auto plant to sit idle. Come to terms with the UAW; make a good deal that helps membership and incentivizes ownership; sell the facility to a new group expanding U.S. investment; retool, and get people back to work. Consider:
- Toyota – $13 Billion Investment: Production capacity increases and building expansions at Toyota’s unit plants in Huntsville, Alabama; Buffalo, West Virginia; Troy, Missouri and Jackson, Tennessee. [SEE HERE]
- Fiat Chrysler – $4.5 billion for a new assembly plant in Detroit and boosting production at five existing factories. Hiring 6,500 workers. [SEE HERE]
- Ford Motor Co – New expansion for 500 workers and investment of additional $1 billion in its Chicago assembly operations to help keep up with booming demand for sport and crossover-utility vehicles. [SEE HERE]
- Volkswagen – New investment of $800 million by Volkswagen and the creation of 1,000 jobs in Hamilton County, Tennessee. [SEE HERE]
- BMW – Reacting to changes (75% rule of origin) in the new USMCA, BMW announced exploration for a second U.S. manufacturing plant that could produce engines and transmissions, Chief Executive Harald Krueger said. [SEE HERE]
Those announcements are all this year.
It would appear one of the major problems for Lordstown, Ohio, workers is decision-making between GM leadership and UAW leadership that is centered on politics:
A political prism impacting decisions is especially annoying considering it was U.S. taxpayers who bailed out GM in 2009.
Like President Trump said about the blame game “I don’t care“. In essence he’s calling out the political motivations behind GM CEO Mary Barra, and the insufferable UAW leadership who care about their own political power more than their workers.
It just doesn’t make sense to have an auto-plant idle, and an entire community of trained/skilled auto workers available, while multiple auto-companies are seeking to expand their operations.
The UAW needs to come to the table with a deal that works for everyone, and get the plant retooled and/or re-leased for a new operator and back on-line.
It was this interview earlier today that seemed to catch President Trump’s attention. The typical labor union/Democrat politics just pours through the screen:
.
[Note to knuckle-headed UAW boss David Green: 75% of Nothing is NOTHING. This is why you don’t have nice things.]
Love Our President He has his fingers in all things good
I saw that Fox interview. It was insufferable. I yelled at the television throughout the entire thing. Then turned on OANN.
I truly felt this story would be buried within all the news of the day. Yes, POTUS has the pulse of the USA at hand! GM is old school. Get your head out of the sand. Times have changed, the world is watching.
There are so many other plants, jobs, and companies that rely on Lordstown, and not just the little mom and pops and the restaurants..
Believe me, we here on the North Coast affiliated with Lordstown are feeling the hurt, while celebrating other’s success in new prosperity.
The problem is NOT our union members, the problem is UAW leadership. They suck. Bigly.
Our union guys are with Pres Trump, and worked for Pres Trump’s election in 2016.
Same goes for other unions. Rank and file is with Trump. The executive leadership sucks, Bigly, as you correctly point out.
Sell the plant, GM or are you under orders from Globalists???
45 calling out two sides of the same coin!
Fox will most likely let Shlep blast President Trump over his Shleppard remark, but he does that anyway
The President Second tweet is so right on, those people should have been fired off of Fox along time ago and other people put in their time slots but with Fox now being run by a couple of real foolish people Fox rating might not stay as they have been for a while now
Maybe Mr. Trump can convince China’s Geeley Motors to take over Lordstown after it closes shop.
Maybe GM needs a new CEO.
Nissan should buy the GM plant and start making the Xterra again.
A double whammy. The President mailed the scummy union and the odious Shep Smith. I have not watched Fox since Smith’s disgraceful opinionating during the San Bernardino murders.
Let’s not forget Bush 1 and his part in bringing NAFTA to America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best President Ever!
Sell ALL assets, reimburse tax payers and re-lease property/plant to a serious business.
GM abused American tax payers with full support from BO. Remember all the car company’s put out of business during GM tax payer bail out?
That company took massive bailout money and then benefitted from government contracts. Get your thumb out of your rear Mary and do something positive for the country or resign!
The best way to shame GM (which they deserve) would be to have one of their competitors take over the plant and school GM on how to make it profitable. Would be just like PDJT schooling DC on how to turn the country around. I hope he’s on the phone with Toyota making a deal.
Stupid interview. How is this our Presidents fault?
This auto plant is a dead man walking and will stay that way! The same goes for GM’s Oshawa plant in Ontario!
Nothing President Trump can do about it unfortunately. It is all about union politics. The union leadership don’t care about their workers one bit! Just like Dems! The union leaders prefers the plant shutdown in alignment with GM CEO! Just like CoC in DC!
No buyer will touch this plant until well after it has been shutdown. The union is the problem. They will demand any new buyer hire them! That destroys any motive for any buyer especially if they are on a tight production schedule. Who wants to be sucked into a legacy situation where you have no control? No one with billions to invest!
This auto plant has no current value for a new buyer. Simpler to build a new factory and avoid legacy legal issues. Life is just too short!
Wish this wasn’t so! Have seen first hand union corruption!
I am so glad that President Trump jacked up that waste of space UAW boss David Green. I could almost finish his sentences for him. The people who are sticking by President Trump are doing it because of ego. Did that guy get elected by the rank and file?
