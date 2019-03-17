President Trump Rightly Tells General Motors and UAW to Get Their Act Together – Lordstown Ohio, Auto-Plant…

Calling attention to the brutally obvious is a key element to President Trump’s use of Twitter. In this example President Trump (the business executive) highlights how GM is shutting an Ohio auto-plant at the same time multiple auto manufacturers are expanding operations in the U.S.

President Trump is 100% correct. In just the past few months, specifically as an outcome of the USMCA, six auto companies have decided to massively expand U.S. operations and spend over $20 billion on auto-manufacturing investments in the U.S.

It makes no sense for an existing auto plant to sit idle. Come to terms with the UAW; make a good deal that helps membership and incentivizes ownership; sell the facility to a new group expanding U.S. investment; retool, and get people back to work. Consider:

Toyota – $13 Billion Investment: Production capacity increases and building expansions at Toyota’s unit plants in Huntsville, Alabama; Buffalo, West Virginia; Troy, Missouri and Jackson, Tennessee. [SEE HERE]

– $13 Billion Investment: Production capacity increases and building expansions at Toyota’s unit plants in Huntsville, Alabama; Buffalo, West Virginia; Troy, Missouri and Jackson, Tennessee. [SEE HERE] Fiat Chrysler – $4.5 billion for a new assembly plant in Detroit and boosting production at five existing factories. Hiring 6,500 workers. [SEE HERE]

– $4.5 billion for a new assembly plant in Detroit and boosting production at five existing factories. Hiring 6,500 workers. [SEE HERE] Ford Motor Co – New expansion for 500 workers and investment of additional $1 billion in its Chicago assembly operations to help keep up with booming demand for sport and crossover-utility vehicles. [SEE HERE]

– New expansion for 500 workers and investment of additional $1 billion in its Chicago assembly operations to help keep up with booming demand for sport and crossover-utility vehicles. [SEE HERE] Volkswagen – New investment of $800 million by Volkswagen and the creation of 1,000 jobs in Hamilton County, Tennessee. [SEE HERE]

– New investment of $800 million by Volkswagen and the creation of 1,000 jobs in Hamilton County, Tennessee. [SEE HERE] BMW – Reacting to changes (75% rule of origin) in the new USMCA, BMW announced exploration for a second U.S. manufacturing plant that could produce engines and transmissions, Chief Executive Harald Krueger said. [SEE HERE]

Those announcements are all this year.

It would appear one of the major problems for Lordstown, Ohio, workers is decision-making between GM leadership and UAW leadership that is centered on politics:

A political prism impacting decisions is especially annoying considering it was U.S. taxpayers who bailed out GM in 2009.

Like President Trump said about the blame game “I don’t care“. In essence he’s calling out the political motivations behind GM CEO Mary Barra, and the insufferable UAW leadership who care about their own political power more than their workers.

It just doesn’t make sense to have an auto-plant idle, and an entire community of trained/skilled auto workers available, while multiple auto-companies are seeking to expand their operations.

The UAW needs to come to the table with a deal that works for everyone, and get the plant retooled and/or re-leased for a new operator and back on-line.

It was this interview earlier today that seemed to catch President Trump’s attention. The typical labor union/Democrat politics just pours through the screen:

.

[Note to knuckle-headed UAW boss David Green: 75% of Nothing is NOTHING. This is why you don’t have nice things.]

Democrat UAW Local 1112 President David Green ought to get his act together and produce. G.M. let our Country down, but other much better car companies are coming into the U.S. in droves. I want action on Lordstown fast. Stop complaining and get the job done! 3.8% Unemployment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Were @FoxNews weekend anchors, @ArthelNeville and @LelandVittert, trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse? In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Advertisements