Joe Dan Gorman Presents: The Green New Episode…

Posted on March 17, 2019

In his latest Intellectual Froglegs episode cousin Joe Dan Gorman asks:

…”does the left needs to take pills to be so smug?”

The answer is yes, and they’re called suppositories.

WATCH the Latest Episode Here

3 Responses to Joe Dan Gorman Presents: The Green New Episode…

  1. Peoria Jones says:
    March 17, 2019 at 11:42 am

    Thank you Joe Dan (and SD)! You’ve made my Sunday! 😀

  2. 17CatsInTN says:
    March 17, 2019 at 11:58 am

    I really laughed for a very long time in this episode…..thanks, cuz!

  3. Peoria Jones says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:07 pm

    I made a convenient list of Joe Dan’s Truth Tellers:

    Gateway Pundit
    Conservative Treehouse
    Big League Politics
    Epoch Times
    Breitbart
    Dan Bongino
    Rebel Media
    American Thinker
    Zerohedge
    American Mirror
    Mark Levin
    OANN
    TownHall
    Michelle Malkin
    Laura Logan
    The Federalist
    Turning Point USA
    Tim Poole
    Katie Hopkins
    Daily Caller
    Washington Free Beacon
    True Pundit
    Rush
    Wayne Dupree
    Weasel Zippers
    PJ Media
    Sharyl Attkisson
    World Net Daily
    Blunt Force Truth

