Do the Mueller Report Books Indicate Pending Release?…

There are three books titled around “The Mueller Report” with a publication date placeholder of March 26th, 2019.
The first book being sold on Amazon is authored by Robert S. Mueller III, with a prologue written by Alan Dershowitz. The second book is from The Washington Post, also titled ‘The Mueller Report,’ and is authored by Rosalind S. Helderman and Matt Zapotosky. The third similarly titled book is from a group of New York Times reporters.
The Amazon placeholder notes: “THE MARCH 26, 2019 PUBLICATION DATE IS A PLACEHOLDER. WE WILL PUBLISH OUR EDITION OF THE MUELLER REPORT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AFTER IT IS RELEASED TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC BY THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.”
While there is no other direct factual basis to predict the date of the Mueller Report being released, we can overlay some known calendar dates which would indicate an alignment.
Keeping in mind that everything the professional democrat apparatus does is generally planned in advance and strategized by a consortium of political operatives and leadership within the party; and accepting that Muelller’s team have most certainly been engaged in discussions with the political network; and overlaying the recent commentary from Nancy Pelosi; we can infer that at a certain point the March 26th release date was pre-planned.
Just like the Michael Cohen appearances were planned well in advance, and later shown to be heavily coordinated, scripted and controlled, we can note dates within the Pelosi rules would also have aligned with a late March release.
In December 2018, incoming House Speaker Pelosi tipped her hand to the schedule by changing the mandate for the House Oversight Committee, and giving Chairman Elijah Cummings until April 15th, 2019 to set up his congressional hearing calendar:
Those who travel the deep political weeds could reasonably infer the plan was for Cohen to go first, then Mueller with his report, then Cummings comes in with the schedule for hearings based from the two political predicates.
Of course, the Pelosi-Schumer plan was somewhat disrupted with the introduction and confirmation of AG William Barr. Additionally, the Cohen roll-out didn’t go quite as planned because a few proactive House republicans started pointing out the duplicitous manipulation within the Cohen kickoff.
However, that said, at the 30,000 foot level we can identify the likely initial reason for the Mueller Report placeholder date of March 26, 2019.
Importantly, the shift in impeachment tone from Pelosi should be viewed as a change in tactics toward a pre-determined strategy, and not as a change in strategy itself. Inside the timeline it’s likely Attorney General William Barr was a thorny disruption; a wrench in the machine per se’.
It is likely the Barr wrench changed the Pelosi tone, likely because the same wrench was identified as changing the con-structural tone of the Mueller report. Outbound dispatches from within the Mueller team to their political allies, probably led to a moderate shift in tactics.
That said, any narrative impediment caused by Barr will likely only delay the distribution of the report insomuch as editorial review -and challenge- scrutinized the format.
Assuming the authors accept a necessary softening of harsh political verbiage and weaponized innuendo, there’s no reason to doubt the distribution date will change too much. Which brings our discussion to the third anticipated tripwire, the roll-out of ‘The Chosen One’.
Knowing The Chosen presidential candidate always launches from an inorganic baseline narrative established by the professional party machinery; the delivery of the anointed DNC candidate will likely wait until approximately a week after the Mueller report is presented.
Looking toward the political horizon there’s nothing else currently visible that can establish the candidate launch narrative other than The Mueller report.
The deadline for Chairman Cummings is hard: April 15th, 2019. It is unlikely, albeit slightly possible, any extension would take place. So keeping the theme of political planning, the release of the Mueller report has to precede April 15th by enough time for Pelosi-Schumer and the Media to assist the framework of Cummings schedule.
Robert Mueller first, then a combination of the DNC Candidate and Elijah Cummings in sequence. The latter two events (candidate and Cummings) are sequentially flexible depending on how the media responds to the primary event.
The likely sequence is:
- Mueller, then
- Cummings, then
- Candidate.
Thank you Sundance. It’s always fun to know their playbook well in advance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Strange that there are 3 books with the same title. Like they are going to flood the market space spin for the media to feed on.
LikeLike
POTUS Trump has some pretty good monkey wrenches ready to throw into the Pelosi/DNC machinations. And then comes the debates, Oh what a show that should be.
LikeLike
I’m confounded.
Who the heck will be the “chosen” candidate?
LikeLike
Michael Obama?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has to be somebody that can beat Trump in a debate.
LikeLike
Like that will happen LOL Trump will have the chosen candidate “branded” as soon as he knows who it is ; )
LikeLike
She’s has been my bet, saywhat64… please see my comment below.
LikeLike
*She has been… (typing too quickly)
LikeLike
So the candidate is Biden?
LikeLike
A combination of Joe Biden and Stacy Abrams is plausible.
One of the key aspects to think about the DNC party plan is to consider is how each candidate would fall and endorse in a pre-determined primary sequence toward a pre-determined outcome.
When the GOP planned 2016 (in 2014) Lindsey was supposed to drop and endorse Jeb after S-Carolina; Marco was supposed to drop and endorse Jeb after Florida. etc.
[Of course that plan was blown up by DJT]
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since SD has educated me on the rigged splitter strategy, I will never again donate money in a primary.
LikeLike
BD, Since Sundance educated me period, I will never again support any political party.
The whole Uniparty/ Splitter strategy I can now see is used in many Western Democracies.
Fascinating too, to see how Merkel, Macron, May, the guy in Australia, and our numbskull up ere in Canada. All worshiped your P44. and despise your President.
Thanks to all you CTH supporters.
God bless PDJT
LikeLike
Or both?
2008 Candidates, only the top of the ticket is flipped..
Bidet/Obamett💃💪 .
Of course their alternate dream green team is standing at the ready.
Camilla/Spanish Signer.
LikeLike
I wouldn’t mind seeing them ride around the block on a bus again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t realize ‘The Chosen One’ had to be rolled out so soon… I’ve been thinking Michelle all along, eventually… Female, check… black, check… name recognition, 100%… autobiography on the shelves, check… celebrity status, check… social justice warrior, check… AND they get BHO back in the WH — every Moonbat’s dream… But I don’t see MO being unveiled within that timeline… So, maybe Michelle is an ‘insurance policy’ for ‘The Chosen One’… If he/she flames out, then Michelle can ride in to save the day… If not, Michelle can just stay on Geffen’s yacht… We know how the Moonbats love ‘insurance policies’….
LikeLike
Question: If President Trump declassifies the documents right after the Mueller report release. Would this not destroy the Pelosi Plan?
LikeLike
Why are they selling these books? Just download the report and read it for free when it’s made available. And if you need someone to edit it for you, then why bother at all? Maybe they’ll concoct a version suitable for twitter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think they are fake news tools for the media. They can cite opinion from the books as the basis for something.
LikeLike
Maybe, Hillary decided not to pay for the coming election.
LikeLike
I can’t see any reason for them either, unless it’s the usual money transfer. Dollar Tree had better be setting up some extra tables.
LikeLike
Not going to waste money on fiction. If you want to read the truth, purchase Sidney Powell’s “Licensed to Lie.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Proud owner, nonfiction history book.
LikeLike
So what if Barr decides to not release the report?
Or to only allow a brief boned summary to be released, assuming that it is still the practice to not release detailed information on a person, or persons, where no charges are gong to be filed?
Would even a delay of releasing any report put a monkey wrench in their plans?
LikeLike
What makes you think the DS doesn’t have a copy already?
Hand delivered by the same pitbull who exchanged previous pages of the dooooosier?
LikeLike
Call me confused. Do we really know that Barr is going to okay the release of ALL of the damned thing?
Does our POTUS actually know what insinuations, what red meat, raw or not, is in the damned thing that he says, “Release it all?”
LikeLike
Recall that the special counsel act requires/allows the AG to prepare the report that is released to Congress and the public.
The report released by Barr will be the Mueller report. The DOJ would be establishing a horribly dangerous precedent by releasing investigative information on individuals not indicted or charged.
President Trump is playing them like a fiddle by suggesting that the entire report be released. He said ‘game’ – they’re all playing his game and he’s deceived them into thinking he’s playing their game.
Trump is way too damned smart for these people in Congress.
LikeLike
By way of clarification – the report released by Barr will be *called* or *considered* the Mueller report, although it will be a distilled version of that report. The actual raw, original report delivered from the Mueller office to Barr will likely never be released, or at least not for 50 years.
LikeLike
And… Stacy EFFING Abrams? Wouldn’t it help if they got someone who actually had more experience than being a minority lead in the Georgia House? Egads. A heartbeat away, no experience in business? Not someone who has travelled the world? A woman who was a poor loser.
LikeLike