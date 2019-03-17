Do the Mueller Report Books Indicate Pending Release?…

There are three books titled around “The Mueller Report” with a publication date placeholder of March 26th, 2019.

The first book being sold on Amazon is authored by Robert S. Mueller III, with a prologue written by Alan Dershowitz. The second book is from The Washington Post, also titled ‘The Mueller Report,’ and is authored by Rosalind S. Helderman and Matt Zapotosky. The third similarly titled book is from a group of New York Times reporters.

The Amazon placeholder notes: “THE MARCH 26, 2019 PUBLICATION DATE IS A PLACEHOLDER. WE WILL PUBLISH OUR EDITION OF THE MUELLER REPORT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AFTER IT IS RELEASED TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC BY THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.”

While there is no other direct factual basis to predict the date of the Mueller Report being released, we can overlay some known calendar dates which would indicate an alignment.

Keeping in mind that everything the professional democrat apparatus does is generally planned in advance and strategized by a consortium of political operatives and leadership within the party; and accepting that Muelller’s team have most certainly been engaged in discussions with the political network; and overlaying the recent commentary from Nancy Pelosi; we can infer that at a certain point the March 26th release date was pre-planned.

Just like the Michael Cohen appearances were planned well in advance, and later shown to be heavily coordinated, scripted and controlled, we can note dates within the Pelosi rules would also have aligned with a late March release.

In December 2018, incoming House Speaker Pelosi tipped her hand to the schedule by changing the mandate for the House Oversight Committee, and giving Chairman Elijah Cummings until April 15th, 2019 to set up his congressional hearing calendar:

Those who travel the deep political weeds could reasonably infer the plan was for Cohen to go first, then Mueller with his report, then Cummings comes in with the schedule for hearings based from the two political predicates.

Of course, the Pelosi-Schumer plan was somewhat disrupted with the introduction and confirmation of AG William Barr. Additionally, the Cohen roll-out didn’t go quite as planned because a few proactive House republicans started pointing out the duplicitous manipulation within the Cohen kickoff.

However, that said, at the 30,000 foot level we can identify the likely initial reason for the Mueller Report placeholder date of March 26, 2019.

Importantly, the shift in impeachment tone from Pelosi should be viewed as a change in tactics toward a pre-determined strategy, and not as a change in strategy itself. Inside the timeline it’s likely Attorney General William Barr was a thorny disruption; a wrench in the machine per se’.

It is likely the Barr wrench changed the Pelosi tone, likely because the same wrench was identified as changing the con-structural tone of the Mueller report. Outbound dispatches from within the Mueller team to their political allies, probably led to a moderate shift in tactics.

That said, any narrative impediment caused by Barr will likely only delay the distribution of the report insomuch as editorial review -and challenge- scrutinized the format.

Assuming the authors accept a necessary softening of harsh political verbiage and weaponized innuendo, there’s no reason to doubt the distribution date will change too much. Which brings our discussion to the third anticipated tripwire, the roll-out of ‘The Chosen One’.

Knowing The Chosen presidential candidate always launches from an inorganic baseline narrative established by the professional party machinery; the delivery of the anointed DNC candidate will likely wait until approximately a week after the Mueller report is presented.

Looking toward the political horizon there’s nothing else currently visible that can establish the candidate launch narrative other than The Mueller report.

The deadline for Chairman Cummings is hard: April 15th, 2019. It is unlikely, albeit slightly possible, any extension would take place. So keeping the theme of political planning, the release of the Mueller report has to precede April 15th by enough time for Pelosi-Schumer and the Media to assist the framework of Cummings schedule.

Robert Mueller first, then a combination of the DNC Candidate and Elijah Cummings in sequence. The latter two events (candidate and Cummings) are sequentially flexible depending on how the media responds to the primary event.

The likely sequence is:

Mueller, then

Cummings, then

Candidate.

