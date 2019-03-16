Google Refuses to Help U.S. Defense, But Works With Chinese Government and Military…

China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other.
China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
Peace or war. Yin and Yang. Panda or Dragon. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with communist China; they are not capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford confirm to the Senate Armed Services Committee that Google’s work in China is directly benefiting the government and Chinese military.
The Olive branch and arrows denote the power of peace and war. The symbol in any figure’s right hand has more significance than one in its left hand. Also important is the direction faced by the symbols central figure. The emphasis on the eagles stare signifies the preferred disposition. An eagle holding an arrow also symbolizes the war for freedom, and its use is commonly referred to the liberation fight of righteous people from abusive influence. The eagle on the original seal created for the Office of the President showed the gaze upon the arrows.
The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable
An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.
Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.
Leftist anti-American GOOGLE will of course help the Chinese, because AmeriKKKa is racist, imperialistic, etc. etc. etc. and needs to be taught a lesson by becoming a 17th-rate nation and allowing other countries – e.g. China – a chance at the top.
And so taking Chinese money is quite fine!
That China is about as racist and imperialistic etc. etc. etc. as countries can be, not to mention hostile to all basic freedoms is of no consequence to the Leftists at GOOGLE, who can pretend not to be capitalists while they deposit their billions. “Useful idiots” was Stalin’s term for such traitors, and they will be the first to be exterminated, when the Chinese Army lands in San Francisco.
Communism does not like even crony capitalism in the long term!
you are really on to something this time and do not let go of the snakes at the head of google…the secret shadow leaders wanted Obama as prez and google taken over by those “able” to help China. Follow the process of google being taken over by other execs who are different from the founding members. google inc in 2011 began its slide into some place on earth that isn’t an American company any more. And to be clear, it only controls all the freaking internet (most of it and emerging new technologies) and google has pushed influence money since 2011 in many places to control what is going on…and the USA congress is as much to blame for letting it get this far out of control as google inc is.
And who has been trading with Communist China for 50 years? Time to go on a war footing. Google must be seized and its top officials arrested for Treason..
Google, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook are true enemies of the United States. They will go all out to remove PDJT in 2020. The resistance to his re-election will be a million times more than 2016. It is going to be ugly to watch. At the same time, I beleive that POTUS has gained, and will continue to gain even more support than anyone thinks. He will win. KAG!
You are dreaming. If some big things do not happen with justice,fraud and election tampering, it is going to be a rout and killary will be president.
Haha lol
I hope you are right.
I wish I didn’t have to use Google. Traitors. But I am typing this on my Android. 🙄
I despise those in charge of Google, Amazon and Facebook.
So much.
Google needs to be split into pieces.
Android needs to be split and the requirement for a gmail account to get Android working on a smartphone needs to be blown out. Same with the Google App Store (and Apple’s and Microsoft’s).
Learn Ubuntu.
I hear you but it isn’t really any better if you choose Apple.
Google is actually behaving very consistently with their ideals — they’re communists who hate America and love our enemies.
Russian collusion
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sergey_Brin
We pretty much know all our enemies from without, and from within.
God love President Trump.
