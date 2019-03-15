Official Deep Inside Obama-Era Defense Intelligence Agency Pleads Guilty to Spying For China…

When Senator Chuck Schumer said the “intelligence community has six ways to Sunday to get back at you“, few realized he meant the IC were treasonous spies and the “you” was our country. An official within the DIA from 2014 to 2018 was selling U.S. intelligence secrets to China and he plead guilty today (full pdf below).
(Justice Department) Ron Rockwell Hansen, 58, a resident of Syracuse, Utah, and a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer, pleaded guilty today in the District of Utah in connection with his attempted transmission of national defense information to the People’s Republic of China. Sentencing is set for Sept. 24, 2019.
Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers, U.S. Attorney John Huber for the District of Utah and Special Agent in Charge Paul Haertel of the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office announced the charges.
Hansen retired from the U.S. Army as a Warrant Officer with a background in signals intelligence and human intelligence. He speaks fluent Mandarin-Chinese and Russian. DIA hired Hansen as a civilian intelligence case officer in 2006. Hansen held a Top Secret clearance for many years, and signed several non-disclosure agreements during his tenure at DIA and as a government contractor.
As Hansen admitted in the plea agreement, in early 2014, agents of a Chinese intelligence service targeted Hansen for recruitment and he began meeting with them regularly in China. During those meetings, the Chinese agents described to Hansen the type of information that would interest the Chinese intelligence service.
During the course of his relationship with the agents of the Chinese intelligence service, Hansen received hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation for information he provided them, including information he gathered at various industry conferences. Between May 24, 2016 and June 2, 2018, Hansen solicited from an intelligence case officer working for the DIA national defense information that Hansen knew the Chinese intelligence service would find valuable.
Hansen agreed to act as a conduit to sell that information to the Chinese. Hansen advised the DIA case officer how to record and transmit classified information without detection, and explained how to hide and launder any funds received as payment for classified information. The DIA case officer reported Hansen’s conduct to the DIA and subsequently acted as a confidential human source for the FBI.
As Hansen further admitted in the plea agreement, Hansen met with the DIA case officer on June 2, 2018, and received from that individual documents containing national defense information that Hansen previously solicited.
The documents Hansen received were classified. The information in the documents related to the national defense of the United States in that it related to United States military readiness in a particular region and was closely held by the United States government. Hansen reviewed the documents, queried the DIA case officer about their contents, and took written notes about the materials relating to the national defense information.
Hansen advised the DIA case officer that he would remember most of the details about the documents he received that day and would conceal some notes about the material in the text of an electronic document that Hansen would prepare at the airport before leaving for China. Hansen intended to provide the information he received to the agents of the Chinese intelligence service with whom he had been meeting, and Hansen knew that the information was to be used to the injury of the United States and to the advantage of a foreign nation. (read more)
U.S. tech companies won’t help the U.S. military, but they will help the Chinese Military? Chinese 5G tech products set up for data collection. U.S. congress members and senators oppose Trump’s new trade proposals, but they support existing one-way pro-China trade. The entire Wall Street and financial punditry class rail against Trump’s tariffs against China…. Anyone else noticing a pattern here?
Here’s the indictment:
Great, now do Hillary and her ilk.
Hang him.
Yeah, what the deal, he get’s 15 years in a comfy fed prison. What happened to execution for these actions?
It was a plea deal. Makes you wonder what/who he gave up for the reduced sentence…
Not all federal pens are the cushy, “country club” type institutions. Places like Atlanta, Joliet, Leavenworth and others are very, very nasty places to survive for however many years he gets sentenced. Also, in federal cases, there is “truth in sentencing” where the convict serves EVERY DAY of his or her sentence; no early release for “good time” or that horseschitt.
But, the important people go to USAF or Army installations and have it pretty easy….compared to the unimportant people (that’s us!). There is also a two-tiered prison incarceration system as well.
hang them all
Absodamnltely….PUBLICLY on a gallows built on the Washington Mall.
Is there anyone in D.C. that wasn’t spying on someone? Is there no loyalty to the United States anymore. Is everyone working for the FBI, CIA, IC etc? Makes me sick.
LikeLiked by 6 people
In a society rapidly becoming Socialist, there is NO honor among thieves. All Socialists are out to steal something!
This guy is a piker compared to the Clintons. That said, good work FBI.
LikeLiked by 9 people
A pattern of treason. We must start investigating, prosecuting, and executing persons committing treason and sedition. Any other way invites more of it.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Jeez! Makes my stomach go all queasy to think any one of us would betray our country like this, especially someone from DIA. It makes me feel sick to have to agree with you, but I believe you are right. Justice as prescribed by our Constitution and the laws of our land must be carried out with equal justice for all. God have mercy on their souls.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The love of money is the root of all evil…”
I wonder if these greedy b******s have ever thought that their actions may one day cause the incineration of their children/grandchildren? Or mine?
If they’ve got these scum red-handed, why do they go the plea bargain route? Hang them. Very publicly hang them. As a “life lesson” for up and coming greedy b******s.
Sorry but when you sell out your country and her citizens, there is no honor among thieves.
Elric, that would be one way to down size government by half
LikeLiked by 2 people
Elric VIII : So true. It is absolutely heartbreaking to know things like this have been going on for a long time. More things done in darkness will be brought to light, too.
“U.S. tech companies won’t help the U.S. military, but they will help the Chinese Military? Chinese 5G tech products set up for data collection. U.S. congress members and senators oppose Trump’s new trade proposals, but they support existing one-way pro-China trade. The entire Wall Street and financial punditry class rail against Trump’s tariffs against China…. Anyone else noticing a pattern here?
Keep in mind this started in the 1990’s with Billy Jeff Clinton assuring us that selling high technology to China was just fine, dude, reeelaaax, take the money and reeeelaaaaax, everything was just fine! Your old Cold-War thinking was obsolete!
As Howard Cosell might have said: This is a stupid and dangerous idea! You know it, I know it, and the fans know it!
Sure there’s a pattern here…now that Sundance has listed the facts together. I had not ye thought of the connection at the “30,000 ft level.”
Good catch and good sunlight, Sundance..
This is obviously part of those “trillions at stake“…
Now we know that Huber has the ability. All he needs is the will to do the right thing and clean out the FBI!
LikeLiked by 5 people
He got a plea deal. I’m not impressed.
And don’t forget that a PAC for Jeb Bush was just busted by the FEC for accepting illegal chinese money during the 2016 election.
LikeLiked by 7 people
$1.3mm I believe. I’m sure it’s not just because China thought Jeb was a nice guy. What was china getting (or at a minimum, going to get) in return?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would expect if we really cared we would find this with not only China but many of really enemies.
When can we hold all elected politicians to any standard of ethics.
Given the compromised FIB, it should have been easy for this spy to fight the charges. At any rate, I’m glad he is caught but I’m beyond tired of waiting for the seditious co-conspirators, who tried to destroy our President, to be charged, tried, and hung in public square. I’m talking to you, Clinton, Obama, Brennan, Yates and the balance of the cabal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We need righteous judges in place first.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So where is all the congressional outrage over this ACTUAL spying as opposed to the fictional “russian bot spys” that caused them all to throw such a hissy fit?
Of course it was ALWAYS 100% political, there is ZERO loyalty to The Constitution from the whore pit that is D.C.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Huber!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Instead of the NSA looking for people like this they use that weapon for blackmail and extortion to further the globalist agenda!
Good job, nsa! Oh, and lets not forget all the terrorist committing mass shootings!
Hopefully, they’re just trying to get the public familiar with the name Huber!
With all the criminals revealed this last year or two involving China, I have been wondering how plentiful & deep their tentacles are, especially with our politicians.
And what happened to those Boeing 737 upgraded planes, the ones who had their parts made in China? Who made the software? Who owns the IP now?
How many have died from the crashes?
May this traitor, and all his compatriots, rot in
Well, here’s the latest on that. It’s appears there is a problem in the horizontal tail which controls elevation. Once the crash survivable flight data recorder data has been fully retrieved it will confirm or point to another problem.
https://www.aviationpros.com/aircraft/commercial-airline/news/21072223/investigators-find-new-clues-pointing-to-potential-cause-of-737-max-crashes-as-faa-details-boeings-fix?utm_source=AIRB+E-Newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=AVVDB190315003&o_eid=0907B9479689C0T&rdx.ident%5Bpull%5D=omeda%7C0907B9479689C0T
It appears they are all TRAITORS.
2014….when the Chinese hacked OPM and got all the background information on all government employees holding a clearance….to include the potential derogatory information. I wonder if they used that information to target this guy, and if so, whether there are others.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cybersecurity-usa-china/china-linked-hackers-get-sensitive-u-s-defense-and-intelligence-data-report-idUSKBN0OS2F620150612
LikeLiked by 6 people
Excellent observation! I was one of those compromise. They know everything about me and my family and all of my friends. Everything
LikeLiked by 1 person
Treason, corruption, greed
It’s the essence of leftism, and it’s in the blood of leftists
As Hansen admitted in the plea agreement, in early 2014, agents of a Chinese intelligence service targeted Hansen for recruitment
Curious date; right around the time frame H. Clinton’s private email server would have gone offline due to the hack by the Romanian.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why is sentencing not until September? Jail his a$$ now
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re assuming he is not in jail waiting on his sentencing. That would be highly unlikely.
Treason = Death Sentence via Firing Squad. Must do this to stop this BS. Lord only knows what kind of info he sold to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait a minute…another Hansen????
“Robert Philip Hanssen is a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who spied for Soviet and Russian intelligence services against the United States from 1979 to 2001. His espionage was described by the Department of Justice as “possibly the worst intelligence disaster in U.S. history.” He is currently serving 15 consecutive life sentences at ADX Florence, a federal supermax prison near Florence, Colorado.” (Wikipedia)
Ok, two s’s in the previous guy’s name. But you have to admit – that’s eerily close……
Are we getting the correct names or is the DS making some of this up?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What about Clinton, Obama, Russia, Et All and Uranium One?
https://whiskeytangotexas.files.wordpress.com/2016/10/hillary-obama-vomit.jpg?w=544&zoom=2
LikeLiked by 1 person
don’t hold your breath – – its not healthy
Death is too lenient for this man.
He still gave the Chinese less than Hillary and Bill did.
Almost certainly many, many more like him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stunning.
BTW, it’s good to know Huber is doing something.😏
LikeLiked by 1 person
Elric, This includes our politicians. AOC, Bernie, and the rest should be investigated. Someone said “that in their country, lobbying would be considered bribery”. I also think lobbying should be outlawed. Taking away the bribe money would result in term limits and people would seek office to serve once again. By our politician’s standards, our military would be able to charge for their service. Pulled over for speeding? Offer to buy the officer lunch instead of a ticket.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I would love to know is why We the People cannot have legal representation against these idiots in government who are not protecting us as provided by the Constitution of The United States? We are paying these idiots for doing everything in their power to destroy our America. I have called, written letters, emailed daily to have some rehearsed or standard response to my concerns if I’m lucky enough to get through. I love President Trump, I believe he is the best President ever, but he can NOT do this ALONE. And more importantly , what happens after 2024? Are we going to leave our children and grandchildren with a broken and fractious America? President Trump is trying so hard to show us a way to make a difference and I feel we are letting him and ourselves down.
It’s time for these lifers in Congress and the Senate to be gone. We need to vote for the betterment of our nation. We need to teach our children values instead of priviledge. I pray for our America, I pray for our President. May God show mercy and restore us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Utah some kind of hub for swampy people? I know there’s a major intelligence database there. Huber, Mittens, mcMuffin(?)—-
This is all well and good – but every single leaker, spy, conspirator, player, and corrupt participator needs to be indicted in the Obama administration-DOJ-DNC/Clinton campaign cabal/coup. We are waiting.
The DOJ cannot reform its image without doing so. No amount of indictments on others will cover for the elephant in the room (or shall we say Donkey Rino) that must be brought to justice. Failure to do that will be the stake in the heart of justice.
Was Hansen on feinstein’s staff at any time?
He should swing.
So how many think that Russell Lowe and Ron Hansen were trading love letters right out of Feinstein’s office for many years. Lowe made the delivery many times over the years.
The question is; who helped Lowe before Hansen, How many spy’s has she had in her office, or around her in the 30 years she has been in government.
She is dirty.
Stop picking on her. She was John the Hero McCain’s friend.
So, Huber is actually doing something? (insert SD’s Dr. Phil shrug pose about there)
“…The entire Wall Street and financial punditry class rail against Trump’s tariffs against China (and Mexico)…. ”
Because the traders love what’s still called “Chinese Burritos.”
It’s like heroin to them.
The Utah Data Center (UDC), also known as the Intelligence Community Comprehensive National Cybersecurity Initiative Data Center
The National Security Agency (NSA) leads operations at the facility as the executive agent for the Director of National Intelligence.[4] It is located at Camp Williams near Bluffdale, Utah, between Utah Lake and Great Salt Lake.
The Utah Data Center, code-named Bumblehive, is the first Intelligence Community Comprehensive National Cyber-security Initiative (IC CNCI) data center designed to support the US intelligence community.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Utah_Data_Center
Could this case be used as the back door to begin the discussion of intelligence contractor abuse.
It occurs to me this is sexy enough for the media to cover without them realizing where it would lead.
