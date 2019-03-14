Mini Presser – President Trump Welcomes Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to White House…

Earlier today President Trump welcomed Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to the White House and held a mini press conference in the Oval Office.
Advertisements
Earlier today President Trump welcomed Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to the White House and held a mini press conference in the Oval Office.
I love that PDJT changed his tie to “Irish green” (well, it’s a shade of green anyway) 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
yeah, he;s a real piece of work. turned Ireland into north Africa.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ireland has long been finished as a sovereign nation. They are a protectorate of the EU oligarchs.They are a nation of very pathetic virtue signallers.The current Taoiseach is prepping them for population replacement.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Varadkar is a weasel
LikeLiked by 1 person
2014 Princeton University study, apparently equally valid worldwide:
Testing Theories of American Politics: Elites, Interest Groups, and Average Citizens
https://scholar.princeton.edu/sites/default/files/mgilens/files/gilens_and_page_2014_-testing_theories_of_american_politics.doc.pdf
Excerpts:
A great deal of empirical research speaks to the policy influence of one or another set of actors, but until recently it has not been possible to test these contrasting theoretical predictions against each other within a single statistical model. We report on an effort to do so, using a unique data set that includes measures of the key variables for 1,779 policy issues.
Multivariate analysis indicates that economic elites and organized groups representing business interests have substantial independent impacts on U.S. government policy, while average citizens and mass-based interest groups have little or no independent influence. The results provide substantial support for theories of Economic-Elite Domination and for theories of Biased Pluralism, but not for theories of Majoritarian Electoral Democracy or Majoritarian Pluralism.
In the United States, our findings indicate, the majority does not rule—at least not in the causal sense of actually determining policy outcomes. When a majority of citizens disagrees with economic elites or with organized interests, they generally lose. Moreover, because of the strong status quo bias built into the U.S. political system, even when fairly large majorities of Americans favor policy change, they generally do not get it.
…the preferences of economic elites (as measured by our proxy, the preferences of “affluent” citizens) have far more independent impact upon policy change than the preferences of average citizens do. To be sure, this does not mean that ordinary citizens always lose out; they fairly often get the policies they favor, but only because those policies happen also to be preferred by the economically-elite citizens who wield the actual influence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person