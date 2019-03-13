President Trump Issues Emergency Order Grounding Boeing 737 Max 8,9, Aircraft…

Following two similar plane crashes in Indonesia (Oct ’18) and Ethiopia (March ’19) President Trump has issued an emergency order grounding a specific Boeing 737 airliner. The “Max 8” and “Max 9” models are being grounded out of an abundance of caution while U.S. and international authorities await the findings from crash investigation.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is issuing an emergency order Wednesday grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft “effective immediately,” in the wake of the crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people, President Donald Trump said.
“All of those planes are grounded, effective immediately,” Trump said during a scheduled briefing on border security.
Trump said any airplane currently in the air will go to its destination and then be grounded. He added all airlines and affected pilots had been notified.
Trump said the safety of the American people is of “paramount concern,” and added that the FAA would soon put out a statement on the action.
Trump said the decision to ground the aircraft “didn’t have to be made, but we thought it was the right decision.”
The president insisted the announcement was coordinated with aviation officials in Canada, U.S. carriers and aircraft manufacturer Boeing.
“Boeing is an incredible company,” Trump said. “They are working very, very hard right now and hopefully they’ll quickly come up with an answer.” (AP Report Link)
Prior to this decision, it appeared that Boeing was concerned about a specific element to flight software – SEE HERE:
BOEING – March 11, 2018 […] For the past several months and in the aftermath of Lion Air Flight 610, Boeing has been developing a flight control software enhancement for the 737 MAX, designed to make an already safe aircraft even safer. This includes updates to the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) flight control law, pilot displays, operation manuals and crew training. The enhanced flight control law incorporates angle of attack (AOA) inputs, limits stabilizer trim commands in response to an erroneous angle of attack reading, and provides a limit to the stabilizer command in order to retain elevator authority.
Boeing has been working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on development, planning and certification of the software enhancement, and it will be deployed across the 737 MAX fleet in the coming weeks. The update also incorporates feedback received from our customers.
The FAA says it anticipates mandating this software enhancement with an Airworthiness Directive (AD) no later than April. We have worked with the FAA in development of this software enhancement.
[…] A pitch augmentation control law (MCAS) was implemented on the 737 MAX to improve aircraft handling characteristics and decrease pitch-up tendency at elevated angles of attack. It was put through flight testing as part of the certification process prior to the airplane entering service. MCAS does not control the airplane in normal flight; it improves the behavior of the airplane in a non-normal part of the operating envelope. (read more)
Current Boeing Press Release:
Trust our brilliant President to be atop EVERY serious threat to our safety, and trust our brilliant Sundance to be atop EVERY bit of news even before the MSM gets around to falsifying it. We Treepers are soooo lucky! Blessings to any of you who might have had a Boeing flight canceled.
I bet the rinos in congress wouldn’t dare vote against this Emergency Order!
President Trump knows something, WE, Joe Q public do not.. It hasn’t been disclosed..
He MUST have a very good reason for doing this..
MeanWhile short Boeing stocks!
Or buy the Dip!
Is he blocking a possible false flag?
It looks as if Mueller will do his dump on the “Ides of March” (Friday the 15th).
et tu Rosenstein?
Mueller Report? Friday?? Think it prudent as so many have grounded flights already….
Reading between the lines, FAA needed to do something and wasn’t. The liberal media, and presumably Boeing, tried to dump all the responsibility on the 3rd world airlines. I see this as more Swampy conflicts of interest that Trump had to overcome with decisive executive action.
I support Trump, wtf is the problem with FAA ? (O, we know)
Even if this is 2/3 other problems like 3rd world airlines, maintenance, and pilots, I’m not feeling good about Boeing or FAA performance here. China surely jumped in front to ding US and Boeing, safety not being 1st, 2nd or 3rd in China…
like our Navy vessels, there may be software hacks and other vulnerabilities…best to take them off line and then reboot…Major Trade and Peace negotiations underway…many enemies and competitors…
Without listening to the blackbox, just a visual of the crash site(s) and satellite, they seem to have some answers.
It’s about time. I was telling everyone around here on Monday those planes would be grounded within a day or two. Reading some pilot’s blogs made it obvious to me there is a serious design flaw in the flight control software which pushed the nose down under certain conditions and prevented the pilot from taking any actions to override. Dumb, dumb, dumb. One would also think Boeing engineers might be able to come up with a software rule along the lines of “don’t fly the damn thing straight into the ground”. Anyway kudos to President Trump for ignoring the (likely) pleas from Boeing not to ground them and doing it anyway. Finally a President with balls. Now if we could just get the full declass…
Will the Democrats try to block this by filing a lawsuit in the 9th Circuit Court?
Listening to talk radio on Monday I think…A pilot called in and described the issue being with an air speed sensor when climbing or something of the sort. At any rate, the computer would push the nose down and the pilot will have to fight it and pull up. He described it as trying to ride a bucking bronco.
Spring Break just got more complicated.
As a software engineer, I have to wonder why automated regression testing of flight controls (software/hardware and integrated systems) didn’t catch problems. Or did they..?
I think it’s the right move, tough to make, but right.
Southwest is an all 737 airline.
Not all 737s are grounded.
I really wish he would Think for a day or 2 before he makes a statement….
I’d say the same about you, Don.
Guessing problem is software and hardware not playing together reliably and nicely. Flight data recorder will probably have much to say.
But there is another possibility and I only entertain it because the Max 8 and 9s had many air miles already logged before these very similar crashes. Also, both were flights originating in thirld-world airports (need we consider they have Muslim populations?).
The remote “hacking” of a Jeep was hot topic some time ago, the vehicle’s software manipulated by signals from a distance.
Could we also be looking at avionic software vulnerable to attack by remote transmissions?
My first thought after Ethiopian crash: China. Is there Chinese computer software in these jets? Possibilities abound.
So, I am curious, is this like an automobile recall? Incident occurs, people get killed, investigations, studies, reports, flights grounded until vehicles are fixed. If so, it makes sense. But all this weird “oh Boeing is so evil and American products suck” nonsense I am seeing all over makes no sense. You are more likely to die in an automobile than in a plane, even with faulty equipment. I am not an expert and I am not questioning President Trump’s decision or this reaction, but I want to know the full context of all the anger here. Why do two crashes mean “American products suck” or “this is all President Trumps fault” or the “FAA is messed up.” Two crashes. Two. A couple of hundred people died, terrible, I get that. But more people die in automobile accidents EVERY DAY. Is grounding the airline really worth it?
here’s some detail on the MCAS system and why BA didn’t put it in the Operating Manual, dated from Nov.
https://theaircurrent.com/aviation-safety/what-is-the-boeing-737-max-maneuvering-characteristics-augmentation-system-mcas-jt610/
According to this guy (a pilot i think) there’s some new info that prompted the grounding
This software can be manually over ridden and is supposed to activate only in unusual circumstances…so we’ll see.
