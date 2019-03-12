Sarah Sanders Discusses Pelosi Impeachment Shift…

Against the backdrop of Speaker Pelosi tamping down expectations of a House impeachment, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders appears on Fox News to discuss the current state of DC politics.

Speaker Pelosi, Chairman Schiff, Chairman Cummings and Chairman Nadler would not likely drop their deep investments in an impeachment narrative unless they held confidence something more valuable was on the horizon.

  1. SEDeuceTER says:
    March 12, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    At least for Pencil Neck, perhaps not getting indicted for violation of national security law?

  2. mikebrezzze says:
    March 12, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    More valuable than impeachment? What on earth could that be?

  3. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    March 12, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    If you own a supersized ego, you don’t want to lose face in court. Notice the wind shift when Coached Cohen struck out. The Stripper will pay for years.

  4. ElGato says:
    March 12, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Sundance, are you saying something more nefarious is on the horizon?

  5. boogywstew says:
    March 12, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    Just maybe the Demonrats’ internal polling told them the continued harassment of President Trump is costing them support?

  6. Pa Hermit says:
    March 12, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    Boy has FNC really fallen since I left the boob tube scene! I left about 4 years ago and I almost can’t recognize the questions being asked! Looking more and more like CNN every year! God save the CTH and others like it for true journalism and honest views!

  7. benifranlkin says:
    March 12, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    “unless they held confidence something more valuable was on the horizon”
    hmmmm…they have nothing now…so of course they are hoping for something more in the future after NY tries to shred the President….release the hounds, Mr. President.

