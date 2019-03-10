Sunday Talks: Decepticon Barrasso Discusses National Emergency Border Declaration…

Beware of the Decepticons. Senator John Barrasso is one of Mitch McConnell’s key small council members, which includes: McConnell, Cornyn, Barrasso, Earnst, Young, Thune, Lee, Crapo and Gardner. All the Decepticons make moves based on ulterior motives. The Decepticons are the UniParty constants in an ever changing universe.
.
Where’s the USMCA vote Mitch?…
This is a multi front war.
Most of the Republicans in my state have been screwing with its citizens for as long as I can remember.
Same for the the Democrats.
Only the Republicans have their constituents & the Democrats have their own body of dupes.
Same story, different chapters….
Notice how sly Mitch rotates them. I can practically hear them, “Who’s gonna go out this week?”
Notice how Decepticon Barrosso sneaks in (8:30 mark) “Carbon Capture” to “make it a valuable commodity”
… with BILLIONS to be had in their Globalist Trading Schemes that will suck the lifeblood from the USA with ZERO impact on the mega-polluters like China, India and third-world thugocracies
… UNLESS “One World Order” takes over … and all it took him was his last minute. CREEP.
Senator Barrasso is probably a big fan of Bill Nye the fake science guy. All that “carbon footprint” nonsense is political science gobbledeegook which really means nothing out in the real world of physical science.
I was going to comment on that carbon capture BS too. The Decepticons are holding themselves out as Oh so Moderate compared to the lunatic fringe of the democrat-socialist party. They all hate this country, and they all hate us. Well, we know their game and we’re watching. And waiting.
Decepticons should be forced to play the roles of the four hunters/campers caught by the rednecks in the remake of the movie DELIVERANCE. I hope PDJT makes them all “squeal like a pig”………
Better to be able to see and understand the manipulation
than remain ignorant.
I was very aware of the betrayal in Benghazi
Now we are seeing it everywhere.
DJT needs to call the Turtle out on Twitter. “Where’s the USMC vote Mitch? You’re able the bring up an anti-border bill?!”.
Isnt barassxo (sp) a doctor? Hats work being a doctor. Must easier and much ,more remunerative “working ” in congress. All you,have to so is sell,your honor, deceive your constituents every 2 to 6 years, and kowtow to the Uniparty. Piece of cake compared to getting called for an emergency at 3 am. Whats not to like
I wish POTUS would actually start using the word “Decepticon”. Why pussy foot around anymore? The country is halfway gone already.
He’s become a decepticon himself on immigration. He isn’t serious anymore. Jared and Ivanka want their own jet. Why bother to make America great again when you can save the whole f##king planet?
Notice Barrasso’s expression in the 2nd photo – deer caught in the headlights. Pardon me for the insult to beautiful deer everywhere. What a duplicitous piece of work this character turned out to be.
Wasn’t Barrasso one of the MDs who got himself elected as a Republican to work on solving the health insurance conundrum, before Obamacare was even a twinkle in Harry Reed’s eye? Maybe I have him confused with a different Decepticon – one who isn’t the newly minted Rand Paul Decepticon.
We have no one but ourselves to blame, Republicans keep voting the same people in time after time after time. We don’t have term limits, but voters could impose their own term limits in primaries and they don’t.
None of this is going to matter since our President has decided continue flooding us with legal immigrants. It’s all theater at this point. If we are overrun by the third world sucking us dry, it makes no difference if we sanction it or not. That 22 billion dollars debt we have in the country? Those are the corporate profits servicing these third worlders, here and there. Third worlders gladly become mega consumers, you just have to give them income. Borasso looks scared, I think Corporate America realizes they might lose the Democrat Party to the people who might actually hunt their scalps.
