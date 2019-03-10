Sunday Talks: Decepticon Barrasso Discusses National Emergency Border Declaration…

Beware of the Decepticons. Senator John Barrasso is one of Mitch McConnell’s key small council members, which includes: McConnell, Cornyn, Barrasso, Earnst, Young, Thune, Lee, Crapo and Gardner. All the Decepticons make moves based on ulterior motives. The Decepticons are the UniParty constants in an ever changing universe.

Where’s the USMCA vote Mitch?…

