Sunday Talks: Andrew McCabe Shocked Over Manafort Prison Sentence…

The primary ‘spygate” architect appears on CBS with Margaret Brennan to share his reaction to the sentence of Paul Manafort for tax fraud. Andrew McCabe said he was ‘shocked’, ‘s.h.o.c.k.e.d‘, that Manafort was not given a life sentence.
[Transcript] MARGARET BRENNAN: We’re back with former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. He is the author of a new book, The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump. Good to have you here.
ANDREW MCCABE (Former Acting FBI Director/The Threat): Thanks so much for having me.
MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to start you off on some of the news of the week.
ANDREW MCCABE: Okay.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced this week. He will also face sentencing in a DC court in the days to come. He was given forty-seven months, far less than what is the sentencing guideline of up to–
ANDREW MCCABE: That’s right.
MARGARET BRENNAN: –twenty-plus years? Is the length of time he will serve matching the crimes he’s being accused of?
ANDREW MCCABE: Well, I was really surprised by the sentence he was given. I think it’s an incredibly lenient sentence in light not just of the– of the offenses he was convicted for but the additional offenses that he has pled guilty to in DC and the offenses he’s acknowledged, essentially, in the sentencing process in Virginia, that he is res– responsible for. So like most people I was shocked by how lenient the sentence was.
MARGARET BRENNAN: So it sounds like you’re predicting that the DC court may add to those forty-seven months?
ANDREW MCCABE: Well, there’s no question he’s going to get additional time from DC. I don’t think it’s probably the– the job of the DC courts to rectify a mistake or– or something that was done in another jurisdiction. I’m sure that Judge Jackson will approach her sentence with just keeping our eye on the facts of that case but there’s no doubt he’ll get additional time from that process.
MARGARET BRENNAN: In your book The Threat you write about some of the President’s public comments about Paul Manafort in particular and you frame it in one passage as possible witness tampering. You say you fear a judge will be influenced by some of the po– the President’s comments. Did you have any sense that that’s what happened here with Judge Ellis?
ANDREW MCCABE: I don’t. I don’t. But the point that I try to make in the book is that it’s to try to highlight how incredibly irresponsible and, indeed, corrosive statements like that from the chief executive are on the process and on the public’s perception of the fairness and the effectiveness of the process. When the President engages in messaging like people can’t help but step back and ask themselves that question that you just asked, did that have an impact on the process or on the result in this case. We don’t know the answer to that but it introduces a level of doubt and insecurity into a system that we all need to depend on– depend upon to being fair and– and free.
MARGARET BRENNAN: The charges that Paul Manafort faced were in regard to financial crimes. Do you believe that he was a Russian asset?
ANDREW MCCABE: I don’t know the answer to that. I think that Mister Manafort’s extensive involvement with Ukrainian and Russian actors is highly suspicious. I think that that’s something that we’ll wait to see what the Mueller team opines on with their– with their final conclusion.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Because the President seized on a comment made by Judge Ellis who seemed to be just pointing out that the Russian potential links were not actually part of the trial–
ANDREW MCCABE: Right.
MARGARET BRENNAN: –that we have seen underway here. So you’re saying there the President’s comments were not actually accurate.
ANDREW MCCABE: Well, that– that shouldn’t be a surprise. I think that Judge Ellis was very careful to indicate that he was sentencing Mister Manafort for the conduct that was before him. And he– Mister Manafort was not charged in that case with being an agent for the government of Russia. So I think– I think Judge Ellis’s efforts to be careful and tailor his words are far from an exoneration of Mister Manafort on any other potential charges.
MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to ask you as well about Michael Cohen, the President’s longtime attorney and we played in the open some of the– the tapes showing the changing stories here in regard to–
ANDREW MCCABE: Right.
MARGARET BRENNAN: –whether there was discussion or not of a presidential pardon. Now it appears according to the President that it was discussed. As an investigator, what do you make of that?
ANDREW MCCABE: Very, very hard to sort through a basically he said– he said argument between two people who have very challenged credibility. At the end of the day, the strength of Michael Cohen’s testimony– potential testimony is derived not from what he’s telling us now but rather from whatever facts and corroborative evidence the prosecutors were able to glean from that treasure trove of documents and recordings and other things that we’ve heard so much about.
MARGARET BRENNAN: You’re saying, don’t take him at his word, take him by the evidence he presents.
ANDREW MCCABE: That’s right.
MARGARET BRENNAN: I– I want to ask you as well because, of course, the President constantly mentions the credibility that you have–
ANDREW MCCABE: Sure.
MARGARET BRENNAN: –and calls that into question, specifically, on the texts between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, which is something the President often comments on. You were asked about this on CNN by Anderson Cooper and you said you had no recollection of the meeting that was referred to in one of the text exchange between those two individuals which mentioned an insurance policy in case Trump got elected. Do you know why you were personally mentioned in those texts?
ANDREW MCCABE: I don’t. Lisa Page, Pete Strzok, and I and many other members of that investigative team met in my office, in conference rooms around FBI headquarters all the time. Right? So it was a– it was a ve– intensive investigation that required a lot of attention and a lot of involvement. So I can’t sit here and tell you years later the circumstances of exactly that instance that they seem to be referring to in that text. I also wasn’t a participant in that text, so I can’t add too much more to your understanding of it. I know that Peter has described in his own congressional testimony what he was referring to and I take him at his word for that description.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Because the– the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lindsey Graham, has been on this program, specifically, referred to those texts and said that it is proof that you along with Strzok and Page showed political bias and a political agenda. And that’s why he wants to call you before the committee to ask– to answer some questions. So one of the other texts there was a quote that said, “We need to open the case we’ve been waiting on now while Andy is acting.” You, while you were acting FBI director. Do you know what case this is? Why would it matter that you were in that acting role?
ANDREW MCCABE: Well, again, I– I can’t tell you what Lisa and Pete were referring to in their private texts. I think I’ve been very clear publicly about how the investigators felt about the work that we needed to do–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Mm-Hm.
ANDREW MCCABE: –in May of 2017. After Director Comey was fired, they made a recommendation to me that we open cases. I acted on that recommendation. I was feeling– I felt very strongly at that time that I needed to make those decisions quickly–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Mm-Hm.
ANDREW MCCABE: –because I anticipated I would not be in the acting role for very long and I didn’t know who would be coming in behind me or how they would handle the ongoing investigation that we thought was important to conclude.
MARGARET BRENNAN: Thank you very much–
ANDREW MCCABE: Sure.
MARGARET BRENNAN: –Mister McCabe.
Clearly the mueller crooks were hoping for a long sentence to help apply more leverage on Manafort to see if he would compose something on PTrump. manafort has hope now besides a pardon
Hoosier: Notice the double irony of McCabe who knows he faces no legal liability due to protection from the counter intelligence operation he initiated, insisting Manford should die in prison!
As a retired FBI Agent who is ashamed to admit to ever having been a member of the agency: you out there in the American public cannot possibly comprehend the extent of corruption within the FBI and DOJ.
I thought you are not supposed to critisize judges
McCabe's response was straight up along the expectation the conspirators would have. Manafort's crimes involved the Ukraine, not Russia. They were from actions preceding Trump's thoughts of even running for office.
And McCabe was asked nothing about Tony Podesta and his conduct.
This was exactly what I was thinking. In what kind of Twilight Zone episode are we in, where a news show decides to interview an individual: who is currently being investigated for lying under oath, leaking to the press classified information and clearly biased due to his management of Strozk who's texts show a rampant bias in that entire office culture. And then proceeds to ask him about an investigation where it is in his best established interests to find this individual guilty (as it makes him appear less guilty for starting an unfounded counter-intelligence operation) and touches on subjects such as bias and credibility (Cohen)?
LikeLiked by 3 people
"…the job of the DC courts to rectify a mistake or– or something that was done in another jurisdiction."
No, Andy. The job of the DC courts is not to rectify a mistake done in another jurisdiction. If the court alters their sentence based upon other jurisdictions aggressive or lenient sentencing the I would imagine that Manaforts legal team will argue he is the victim of double jeopardy.
The Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides, “No person shall … be subject for the same offense [sic] to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb.”
The start of that sentence "I don't think it's probably the– the job of the DC courts to rectify a mistake or– ……."
Thank you. I should probably seek a return appointment to my optometrist.
We read so much stuff , it is surprising we have eyeballs left.
This is a must for all of us to read and listen to:
http://www.dianawest.net
http://dianawest.net/Home/tabid/36/EntryId/3841/The-Red-Thread-Roll-Out-at-CSP.aspx
The Red Thread: A Search for Ideological Drivers Inside the Anti-Trump Conspiracy Paperback
We do have some others doing some heavy lifting to get to the bottom of all this against President Trump.
For what it's worth I emailed face the nation with a link to the McCabe IG report.
It is 34 pages long and refers criminal charges of leaking and "lacking candor, including under oath" for McCabe, that are currently being ignored by the DC US Attorney's office. (The same USA office staffed by Debbie Wasserman-Schultz's brother among others, and the same office that covered up the Awan case.)
If McCabe's own mother read it, she would come to the conclusion that McCabe is a smarmy self-serving, lying, little rat. If McCabe isn't charged with lying to the FBI then nobody should be.
The fact that this "journalist" didn't ask him one f-ing question about the IG report provides all the evidence of a rat media you need.
Manafort is the Kevin Bacon of Trump-Russian collusion. He is like thousands of beltway grifters selling their rolodexes. Why do we know anything about him? Why are his crimes newsworthy? Because he was down on his luck post-Yanukovych gig and offered to work a few months on the Trump campaign pro bono. Here's the thing. He almost certainly was working in the Ukraine (and AGAINST Russian interests) under the auspices of the CIA. Do we have another Carter Page FISA wind-up toy here?
The media is the master of insinuated context. wink wink nudge nudge Russia Russia Trump Trump.
"…we'll wait to see what the Mueller team opines on…" –>> Interesting choice of words from McCabe – "opines"
Opines via Merriam Webster: "express Opinions", comment, editorialize, note, observe, reflect, remark
Should Mueller be "opining" on Anything or simply make a report of facts from an legit investigation? If it was actually legit, there would be no "opining"! The facts would speak for themselves.
I guess Mueller plans to "opine" (and the Deep state expects him to do so…is counting on him to do so!) and spout much opinion & adding his own editorial comments, observations and reflections. Appropriate? NO!
