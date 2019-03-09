Nick Sandmann’s Lawyer, Lin Wood, Discusses Covington Lawsuits…

Attorney for Covington High School student Nick Sandmann, Lin Wood, discusses the ongoing lawsuits against media enterprises including the Washington Post and CNN:

  1. littleanniefannie says:
    March 9, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    They put this kid through he double hockey sticks. Rest of those kids and their families. They knew what they were doing in promoting the stories to fit their agendas and got caught. Pay the pipers. NOW!

  2. mike says:
    March 9, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    It will be hilarious when young Mr Sandmann and his classmates are the next owners and publishers of WaPo. Ditto CNN.

    • david says:
      March 9, 2019 at 9:16 pm

      When that happens a lot of people are going to be fired.

      • Nabi says:
        March 9, 2019 at 10:12 pm

        Naw–Lemon and the others will quickly change their tune, comply with the new owners.

      • snellvillebob says:
        March 9, 2019 at 10:17 pm

        No, they will be given bonuses and told to be more careful.
        Realize that billionaires own the MSM and are driving them out of business so everyone has to turn to the internet where people get only the news facebook et al wants them to receive. They see the trouble with broadcast news is everything has to fit all. Computers can deliver designer news.

  3. Kleen says:
    March 9, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    About time.

    I hope the other kids sue them as well.

    But the drug addicts is Hollywood or “ celebrities” should be sued as well.

  4. Bullseye says:
    March 9, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Better have that errors and omissions insurance policy paid up CNN $$$

  5. GB Bari says:
    March 9, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    I always thought that lawyers and their clients in a case could not talk about it before the trial had ended. I must be old school.

    • meow4me2 says:
      March 9, 2019 at 9:45 pm

      GB, I have wondered the same. Is this a play to get them to settle? “If you don’t pay up, we’ll keep doing interviews and make you look so bad, no one will watch.” Do lawyers have different approaches for “definitely going to trial” vs “we’re willing to entertain an offer”?

      Does anyone know if Atty. Wood was as garrulous when he represented Richard Jewel?

    • Nabi says:
      March 9, 2019 at 10:16 pm

      Yeah–what planet have you been living on? Lawyers discarded professional guidelines and ethics, began pleading their cases outside the courtroom decades ago.

    • Newton Love says:
      March 9, 2019 at 10:23 pm

      > “… lawyers and their clients in a case could not talk about it before the trial had ended.”

      That’s for Criminal Law. L. Lin Wood is suing using Civil Law. Civil Court cases are not as strict in limiting the speech rights of people involved.

  6. Kleen says:
    March 9, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    I am going to pray for the following headline in the near future:

    L. Lin Woods, the lawyer who bankrupted CNN

    Discovery and emails would be so sweet. Expose these vile activists. Destroy them.

  7. covfefe999 says:
    March 9, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    I like this attorney. I remember the video his team produced showing the big picture of the incident in DC. It was very well made, very interesting, a collection of all of the videos they could get their hands on and you saw EVERYTHING including the very beautiful way these high school students behaved in such an awful situation..

  8. Pyrthroes says:
    March 9, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Sandmann’s revenge should comprise reasonable financial compensation –perhaps equivalent to deposit on a small split-level– not $250 million extorted by some shyster lawyer.

    On top of that, we demand not words but deeds: A slow-motion closeup of Sandmann scraping Bezos’ belly with a rusty razor to the sound of tom-toms, wails of PCBS banshees, might well generate a quarter-billion in participations, license fees, residuals.

  9. Mncpo(ret) says:
    March 9, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Just listening to Lin Wood, I can imagine how successful he is with a jury. Slight southern drawl, gentleman, refined. Holy crap WAPO and CNN better put their seatbelts on, this is going to be a bumpy ride.

    CNN’s lawsuit to drop Monday or Tuesday. More damages than WAPO. This is going to get really good.

  10. dogsmaw says:
    March 9, 2019 at 9:48 pm

  11. Blind no longer says:
    March 9, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Praying for this young man and his attorney!!! I hope he rocks their fake news world!!!

  12. RickMcHale says:
    March 9, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    Attorney Lin Wood is a very heavy hitter. CNN has a real fight on its hands. Do they really want to go to court and put young Sandmann on the witness stand in front of a jury that will almost certainly be sympathetic to him, especially with all of the nasty video they produced ?
    This same video will be undeniable in its malicious intent and, given the ultimate facts of reality, will be ‘owned’ completely by CNN, with no chance of avoiding any responsibility for its production or vicious inaccuracies. I strongly suspect an out of court settlement. Bezos has a lot of money. This will scare the living dickens out of the multiple future defendants who Mr. Wood and his staff certainly have in the design of their future legal approaches.

  13. mikebrezzze says:
    March 9, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    I hate to bust your bubble, this case will never make it to court, it’ll be settled out of court with no admission of guilt and a gag on the amount! TRUTH!

    • Julia Adams says:
      March 9, 2019 at 11:01 pm

      No sir, this one is going the full distance…win, lose draw. CNN is going down!

    • RickMcHale says:
      March 9, 2019 at 11:03 pm

      I strongly agree. Admission of guilt or not, gag on the amount or not, the settlements with the WAPO and CNN will be substantial, setting the groundwork for future similar suits and settlements, from other offending parties.

  14. AmericaFirst says:
    March 9, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    These entities transformed young Mr. Sandmann from a private citizen into a public figure – all without his permission or even knowledge. It was done TO him, and he can never go back to what he was.

