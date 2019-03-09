Jim Jordan Discusses Pelosi and Schiff’s Manipulation of Michael Cohen…

Two backstory aspects frame this discussion.

♦First, Nancy Pelosi specifically set up the House committee rules to: (1) drop any committee notification for the minority; (2) drop any need for committee participation by the minority. What this first point highlights is the scale of pre-planning from 2018 (last year), for this impeachment scheme.

♦Second, the planning of Cohen as the first step in an impeachment process was entirely predictable. [SEE HERE] On a positive note, Jim Jordan appears to know the scheme.

