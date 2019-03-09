Jim Jordan Discusses Pelosi and Schiff’s Manipulation of Michael Cohen…

Two backstory aspects frame this discussion.
♦First, Nancy Pelosi specifically set up the House committee rules to: (1) drop any committee notification for the minority; (2) drop any need for committee participation by the minority. What this first point highlights is the scale of pre-planning from 2018 (last year), for this impeachment scheme.
♦Second, the planning of Cohen as the first step in an impeachment process was entirely predictable. [SEE HERE] On a positive note, Jim Jordan appears to know the scheme.
Advertisements
Who could ever marry, much less sleep with such a reptilian creature? Schiff is a freak, and lucky for me is MY rep! Ugh.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s OK, Trump is Schiff’s President’!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“First, Nancy Pelosi specifically set up the House committee rules to: (1) drop any committee notification for the minority; (2) drop any need for committee participation by the minority.”
So the Democrats can refuse to notify the Republicans about their actions and refuse to allow them to participate?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Additionally, the committee can issue subpoenas without input from the minority; AND the committee can conduct depositions without informing the minority.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Meanwhile, when Nunes went to a SCIF and reviewed information that destroyed the democrat narrative, Schiff went nuts (ok, he was already there…..) talking about how terrible it was that Nunes didn’t tell him about it first and then got Nunes investigated and temporarily removed as Chair of the committee or something to that effect. Schiff got lots of airtime out of that.
But that doesn’t matter a bit since democrats are now in power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just keep those rules in place when we take back the house.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With the dems, there is no more law and order, nor rule of law. They, NP, all of them, have cast off truth, honor and law to ensure their position of getting to do whatever they want to do. Damned be the Constitution, rule of law, common sense, integrity, dignity, truth, the nation and all of us.
But sometime, sooner or later…somewhere out of the haunts of the ancient past, I hear those famous words of Moses:
Be sure your sins will find you out.
And the sins of the political elites and wretched oligarchy are going to come back to bite them one or a thousand ways. I do not know when, how or where, but some laws and edicts of Almighty God. Truth and Justice cannot be thwarted and put off forever.
I try to keep this in mind when I get outdone, angry and flabbergasted about all of this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“First, Nancy Pelosi specifically set up the House committee rules to: (1) drop any committee notification for the minority; (2) drop any need for committee participation by the minority.”
So the Democrats can refuse to notify the Republicans about their actions and refuse to allow them to participate?
LikeLike
If republicans did the EXACT same thing to the democrats it would be the end of the world and the media would be all over it. However, democrats did this to republicans, who will NEVER play hardball that hard, and the media will never do a negative story about what the democrats did. EVER.
LikeLike
…and yet…over at the Senate Mitch stumbles around in the dark while the Hyksos invade the nation…
LikeLike
One can only hope and pray that true Justice will, eventually, be served. So much corruption and evil cannot go unexposed and unchecked; a price must be paid…a steep one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD, you are soooo spot on when you say that none of any of this is organic, because this is how the dems roll, plan and play and that it’s all they do, all the time. You cannot repeat that of your thought too many times.
I think, what a different world of America we would be living in had we had a speaker of the House like Rep. Jim Jordan instead of Bonehead and snake-in-the-grass Ryan.
Thanks for probably working yourself near to exhaustion at times keeping track of all the interlocking, interloping and interconnected elements of this grand scheme, coup, crime, lies and hypocrisy. You are in my prayers daily!
Shalom and have a great Sunday, you, Ad rem and Menagerie…all of you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like, X 1 billion or more!
LikeLike
Schiffty has Ocasio-Cortez’s eyes, all the insanity yet without Alexandria’s superior intelligence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schiffty’s eyes might have something to do with one of his donors, Ed Buck:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/01/maybe_adam_schiff_should_investigate_his_donors_before_he_goes_after_trump.html
LikeLike
Yes she did !
LikeLike
“None of this is organic,” like Black Lives Matter or Occupy Wall Street? Our country could be united if not for these constantly shape shifting creatures. So much energy spent on evil deeds. I pray everyday for new media who will tell the truth before it is too late.
LikeLike
Call me a “hopeless and wishful dreamer” but the Democrat precedent of excluding the minority party in Congressional Hearings will make for more effective / peaceful meetings when Republicans regain the House in 2020.
LikeLike